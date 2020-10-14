Tuesday's High School Volleyball Scoreboard

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Bayard def. Hemingford, 25-15, 25-20, 25-14

Beatrice def. Ralston, 25-22, 25-20, 21-25, 25-14

Bellevue West def. Omaha Marian, 25-21, 26-28, 25-12, 17-25, 15-13

Blue Hill def. Lawrence-Nelson, 23-25, 25-20, 25-23, 22-25, 15-9

Boyd County def. North Central, 13-25, 25-19, 23-25, 25-21, 15-13

CWC def. Burwell, 25-18, 25-18, 25-16

College View Academy def. Parkview Christian, 25-7, 25-9, 25-19

Columbus Lakeview def. Lutheran High Northeast, 19-25, 25-21, 27-25, 27-29, 15-11

David City def. Heartland, 25-7, 25-11, 25-10

Diller-Odell def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, 25-13, 25-12, 25-15

Fullerton def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 19-25, 25-10, 26-24, 25-8

Grand Island def. Lincoln Northeast, 23-25, 25-15, 25-16, 25-15

Gretna def. Elkhorn South

Guardian Angels def. Pierce, 25-17, 27-25, 23-25, 25-17

Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-15, 25-20, 25-20

Lincoln Lutheran def. Aquinas, 25-19, 25-21, 25-15

Lincoln Pius X def. Kearney, 25-20, 25-20, 25-12

Lincoln Southeast def. Lincoln North Star, 25-17, 25-22, 25-22

Lincoln Southwest def. Fremont, 25-19, 25-14, 28-30, 25-13

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Sutherland, 25-8, 25-11, 25-10

Millard West def. Millard North, 25-20, 25-16, 28-26

Norfolk Catholic def. Bishop Neumann, 26-24, 25-20, 9-25, 25-23

Norfolk def. Lincoln High, 25-16, 25-18, 23-25, 18-25, 15-11

Norris def. Elkhorn North, 25-9, 25-18, 25-20

O'Neill def. Battle Creek, 25-15, 25-21, 25-21

Oakland-Craig def. Archbishop Bergan, 25-21, 25-12, 24-26

Oakland-Craig def. Archbishop Bergan, 25-21, 25-12, 24-26, 21-25, 15-7

Omaha Roncalli def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 25-20, 25-19, 25-21

Omaha Skutt Catholic def. South Sioux City, 25-14, 25-8, 25-4

Papillion-LaVista def. Bellevue East, 25-16, 25-9, 25-14

Paxton def. Garden County, 10-25, 26-24, 18-25, 25-12, 15-10

Pender def. Homer, 25-22, 25-17, 25-18

Plattsmouth def. Platteview, 25-18, 16-25, 27-29, 25-16, 15-9

Ponca def. Wakefield, 25-21, 25-15, 20-25, 25-18

Silver Lake def. Franklin, 21-25, 25-18, 26-24, 25-18

Stanton def. Twin River, 25-9, 25-10, 25-13

Summerland def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-12, 25-20, 25-22

Wahoo def. Nebraska City, 25-14, 25-11, 25-11

Waverly def. Omaha Duchesne Academy, 30-28, 25-22, 25-17

Winnebago def. Madison, 25-20, 12-25, 18-25, 25-14, 15-9

Wisner-Pilger def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-22, 23-25, 25-11, 25-14

Adams Central Triangular=

Adams Central def. Centennial, 25-18, 25-15

Adams Central def. Fillmore Central, 25-8, 25-15

Centennial def. Fillmore Central, 25-5, 25-15

Broken Bow Triangular=

Broken Bow def. Ainsworth, 25-15, 25-11

Broken Bow def. McCook, 25-19, 25-18

Cambridge Triangular=

Cambridge def. Southwest, 15-25, 25-18, 25-15

Southwest def. Hitchcock County, 25-11, 20-25, 25-18

Central Valley Triangular=

Central Valley def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-8, 25-18

Central Valley def. St. Edward, 25-8, 25-10

Heartland Lutheran def. St. Edward, 25-17, 25-20

Cross County Triangular=

Cross County def. Hampton, 25-16, 25-13

Cross County def. Shelton, 25-18, 25-14

Dorchester Triangular=

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Dorchester, 25-14, 25-19

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. McCool Junction, 25-22, 25-14

McCool Junction def. Dorchester, 9-25, 25-22, 25-18

ECNC Tournament=

First Round=

Elmwood-Murdock def. Johnson County Central, 25-19, 25-17, 25-13

Semifinal=

Malcolm def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-12, 25-13, 25-12

Mead def. Falls City, 25-17, 25-15, 25-13

Elgin Public/Pope John Triangular=

Elgin Public/Pope John def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-12, 25-18

Elgin Public/Pope John def. Riverside, 25-15, 25-13

Fort Kearney Conference Tournament=

Semifinal=

Overton def. Amherst, 25-22, 25-15, 25-19

Pleasanton def. Elm Creek, 25-23, 25-9, 25-15

Hay Springs Triangular=

Hay Springs def. Hyannis, 25-10, 25-16

Hay Springs def. Morrill, 25-20, 23-25, 25-23

Morrill def. Hyannis, 25-17, 25-17

Lou Platte Conference Tournament=

Semifinal=

Ord def. Centura, 25-11, 25-22, 25-20

Wood River def. St. Paul, 25-18, 25-10, 25-16

Omaha Nation Triangular=

Cedar Bluffs def. Omaha Nation, 25-12, 25-12

East Butler def. Omaha Nation, 25-13, 25-9

Palmer Triangular=

Elba def. Humphrey St. Francis, 25-7, 25-6

Humphrey St. Francis def. Palmer, 25-17, 25-16

Palmer def. Elba, 29-27, 25-14

Perkins County Triangular=

Perkins County def. Dundy County-Stratton, 19-25, 25-12, 25-17, 25-15

Pioneer Conference Tournament=

Consolation=

Sterling def. Nebraska City Lourdes, 25-22, 18-25, 25-18

Sterling def. Southern, 25-16, 20-25, 25-15

Tri County def. Friend, 25-14, 25-18

Plainview Triangular=

Randolph def. Plainview, 19-25, 25-14, 25-23

Wynot def. Plainview, 25-14, 25-16

Wynot def. Randolph, 25-20, 25-17

Seward Triangular=

Milford def. Crete, 25-14, 25-21

Seward def. Crete, 25-12, 26-24

Seward def. Milford, 25-11, 25-11

Shelby/Rising City Triangular=

Meridian def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-19, 22-25, 25-21

Osceola def. Meridian, 25-18, 25-20

Shelby/Rising City def. Osceola, 25-20, 25-10

Tri County Northeast Triangular=

Hartington-Newcastle def. Winside, 25-19, 25-13

Tri County Northeast def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-23, 25-15

Tri County Northeast def. Winside, 25-17, 22-25, 25-23

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Omaha Mercy vs. Blair, ppd. to Oct 13th.

The Norfolk High volleyball team surprised Lincoln High in five sets last night in the Panther gym.  Scores of the match had Norfolk winning 25-16, 25-18, 23-25, 18-25, 15-11.  The 6-18 Lady Panthers had lost to the 14-11 Links on two occasions previously including last Saturday.

The New York Jets have released disgruntled running back Le'Veon Bell, who has clashed with head coach Adam Gase during their two years together.  Bell's latest frustrations were evident when he liked a few Twitter posts in which some suggested he should be used more in the passing game.

