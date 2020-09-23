Tuesday's High School Volleyball Scoreboard

PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Alma def. Medicine Valley, 25-8, 25-20, 25-20
Arlington def. Louisville, 25-21, 14-25, 25-21, 25-16
Auburn def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, 25-14, 23-25, 16-25, 25-22, 15-11
Aurora def. Grand Island Northwest, 22-25, 26-24, 25-16, 24-26, 15-6
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur def. Ponca, 25-22, 25-20, 24-26, 25-22
Bellevue East def. South Sioux City, 25-15, 25-19, 25-18
Centennial def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-14, 25-14, 25-21
Cornerstone Christian def. Boys Town, 25-18, 25-15, 25-20
Crawford def. Edgemont, S.D., 25-17, 23-25, 21-25, 25-18, 15-12
Crofton def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-12, 29-27, 23-25
David City def. Cross County, 25-16, 25-17, 20-25, 25-16
Deshler def. Red Cloud, 25-12, 25-10, 23-25, 25-23
Diller-Odell def. Sterling, 25-8, 25-23, 25-6
Dorchester def. Osceola, 25-15, 21-25, 25-19, 25-10
Douglas County West def. Yutan, 9-25, 25-15, 18-25, 26-24, 15-10
Exeter/Milligan def. Friend, 25-14, 25-15, 25-10
Giltner def. Harvard, 16-25, 25-23, 25-17, 25-20
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Aquinas, 25-15, 25-14, 25-8
Guardian Angels def. Homer, 25-10, 25-13, 25-21
Hampton def. Heartland, 25-10, 25-17, 25-19
Hartington-Newcastle def. Bloomfield, 35-33, 21-25, 25-18, 25-18
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-14, 25-11, 25-18
Hershey def. Kimball, 25-3, 25-12, 25-8
Kearney Catholic def. Centura, 25-19, 25-18, 25-14
Kenesaw def. Silver Lake, 21-25, 25-27, 25-20, 25-18, 15-6
Lewiston def. Parkview Christian, 25-5, 25-21, 25-17
Lincoln East def. Fremont, 30-28, 25-17, 25-17
Lincoln High def. Kearney, 17-25, 25-23, 27-29, 25-23, 15-11
Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln North Star, 25-19, 25-10, 25-15
Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-22, 25-16, 25-19
Lutheran High Northeast def. Howells/Dodge, 25-21, 25-17, 25-11
Meridian def. East Butler, 25-12, 25-10, 25-22
Millard South def. Omaha Marian, 25-22, 25-19, 16-25
Niobrara/Verdigre def. West Holt, 25-23, 25-21, 20-25, 25-15
Norfolk Catholic def. Wayne, 25-17, 25-20, 25-23
Norfolk def. Lincoln Northeast, 21-25, 25-17, 25-23, 25-23
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Omaha Mercy, 25-13, 25-4, 25-10
Overton def. Brady, 25-15, 25-10, 25-14
Pierce def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-16, 16-25, 28-26, 25-22
Ravenna def. Wood River, 15-25, 25-19, 14-25, 25-17, 15-6
Scottsbluff def. Gering, 25-21, 25-20, 25-20
Sidney def. Chase County, 22-25, 25-17, 25-22, 25-16
Southern def. Pawnee City, 25-16, 25-10, 16-25, 25-19
Southwest def. Arapahoe, 25-17, 25-11, 25-20
St. Paul def. Adams Central, 25-18, 25-10, 25-19
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-14, 23-25, 25-19, 25-15
Superior def. Fairbury, 25-20, 25-14, 24-26, 25-21
Syracuse def. Conestoga, 25-13, 25-18, 25-15
Tekamah-Herman def. Madison, 25-14, 25-16, 25-16
Twin Loup def. Central Valley, 25-19, 25-21, 25-13
Wahoo def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-22, 25-15, 25-22
Winside def. Wausa, 25-17, 17-25, 25-20, 25-21
Archbishop Bergan Triangular=
Archbishop Bergan def. Bishop Neumann, 25-15, 25-21
Lincoln Lutheran def. Archbishop Bergan, 25-17, 25-11
Lincoln Lutheran def. Bishop Neumann, 25-21, 25-15
BDS Triangular=
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-8, 25-7
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-8, 25-14
Shelby/Rising City def. Nebraska Christian, 25-19, 23-25, 25-18
Shelby/Rising City def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-19, 23-25, 25-18
Boone Central Triangular=
Columbus Lakeview def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 25-14, 25-13
Columbus Lakeview def. Nebraska Christian, 25-9, 25-18
Nebraska Christian def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 25-21, 25-16
Burwell Triangular=
Burwell def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-4, 25-10
Burwell def. Palmer, 25-13, 25-12
Heartland Lutheran def. Palmer, 25-20, 22-25, 25-12
CWC Double Triangular=
CWC def. Stuart, 25-16, 25-12
CWC Triangular=
CWC def. Spalding Academy, 25-12, 25-15
Stuart def. Spalding Academy, 2-0
Elm Creek Triangular=
Elm Creek def. Anselmo-Merna, 26-24, 25-6
South Loup def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-18, 25-22
South Loup def. Elm Creek, 25-21, 25-16
Gibbon Triangular=
Gibbon def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-16, 25-23, 25-22
Harvard Double Triangular=
Pleasanton def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-10, 25-16, 25-19
Hastings Triangular=
Gothenburg def. Crete, 25-11, 25-22
Gothenburg def. Hastings, 25-22, 25-15
Hastings def. Crete, 25-12, 25-12
Humphrey-Lindsey Holy Family Triangular=
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 26-24, 25-23
West Point-Beemer def. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 25-18, 20-25, 25-20
West Point-Beemer def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-17, 25-20
Leyton Triangular=
Garden County def. Bayard, 25-12, 25-19
Leyton def. Bayard, 26-28, 25-20, 25-21
Lincoln Christian Triangular=
Lincoln Christian def. Freeman, 25-20, 25-20
Nebraska City Lourdes def. Freeman, 25-19, 25-13
Nebraska City Lourdes def. Lincoln Christian, 25-18, 25-24
Loomis Triangular=
Bertrand def. Franklin, 25-19, 25-14
Bertrand def. Loomis, 25-13, 25-20
Franklin def. Loomis, 20-25, 25-23, 25-16
Morrill Triangular=
Bridgeport def. Hemingford, 25-10, 25-16
Bridgeport def. Morrill, 25-19, 25-19
Morrill def. Hemingford, 25-12, 25-13
Ogallala Triangular=
Alliance def. Cozad, 25-7, 25-10
Ogallala def. Alliance, 25-12, 25-18
Ogallala def. Cozad, 25-13, 25-4
Ord Triangular=
Ord def. Sandy Creek, 25-23, 25-11
Sandy Creek def. Central City, 26-24, 27-25
Paxton Tournament=
Potter-Dix def. Wallace, 25-18, 25-23
Wauneta-Palisade def. Paxton, 25-16, 25-20
Championship=
Wauneta-Palisade def. Potter-Dix, 25-16, 25-16
Third Place=
Wallace def. Paxton, 25-15, 22-25, 25-14
Randolph Triangular=
Randolph def. Wakefield, 25-19, 22-25, 25-18
Randolph def. Walthill, 25-11, 25-13
Wakefield def. Walthill, 25-11, 25-12
St Mary's Triangular=
Boyd County def. North Central, 25-22, 25-22
Boyd County def. St. Mary's, 25-21, 25-7
North Central def. St. Mary's, 25-12, 25-16
Stanton Triangular=
Pender def. Stanton, 25-17, 22-25, 25-21
Wisner-Pilger def. Pender, 25-10, 25-17
Wisner-Pilger def. Stanton, 25-19, 25-17
Summerland Triangular=
O'Neill def. Creighton, 25-17, 25-14
O'Neill def. Summerland, 25-18, 20-25, 25-21
Thayer Central Triangular=
Thayer Central def. Fillmore Central, 25-11, 25-13, 25-14
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
CWC vs. Fullerton, ppd.
Elkhorn Valley vs. Plainview, ppd.
Lawrence-Nelson vs. Fillmore Central, ppd.
Milford vs. Raymond Central, ppd.
Neligh-Oakdale vs. Battle Creek, ppd.
North Bend Central vs. Oakland-Craig, ppd.
Osmond vs. Battle Creek, ppd.
Osmond vs. Neligh-Oakdale, ppd.
Rawlins County, Kan. vs. Hitchcock County, ppd.
Stuart vs. Fullerton, ppd.
Thayer Central vs. Lawrence-Nelson, ppd.
Twin River vs. Clarkson/Leigh, ppd.