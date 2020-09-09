Tuesday's High School Volleyball Scoreboard

PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Alliance def. Chadron, 25-20, 25-21, 25-20
Archbishop Bergan def. Arlington, 25-13, 25-20, 25-11
Ashland-Greenwood def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder
Aurora def. Holdrege, 25-13, 25-10, 25-13
Bertrand def. Amherst, 25-18, 12-25, 25-19, 25-23
Blue Hill def. Silver Lake, 29-27, 25-13, 16-25, 18-25, 15-5
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Cross County, 25-20, 25-13, 25-17
CWC def. St. Mary's, 25-13, 25-11, 25-9
Centennial def. Sandy Creek, 25-7, 25-16, 25-15
Columbus Lakeview def. York, 16-25, 25-14, 25-12, 25-21
Columbus Scotus def. Wayne, 25-17, 8-25, 20-25, 25-19, 15-10
Crofton def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 17-25, 25-18, 25-23
David City def. East Butler, 25-6, 25-14, 25-12
Deshler def. McCool Junction, 24-26, 25-16, 16-25, 25-17, 15-9
Dorchester def. College View Academy, 25-12, 25-17, 25-11
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines, Iowa def. Omaha Marian, 25-15, 23-25, 25-16, 27-25
Elkhorn North def. Bennington, 25-23, 22-25, 25-15, 25-20
Elkhorn Valley def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-17, 17-25, 25-19, 25-20
Elkhorn def. Omaha Duchesne Academy, 25-22, 25-12, 25-19
Elmwood-Murdock def. Falls City, 26-24, 21-25, 29-27
Falls City Sacred Heart def. Diller-Odell, 22-25, 25-21, 21-25, 25-23
Fort Calhoun def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 26-24, 25-15, 25-20
Fullerton def. High Plains Community, 25-13, 25-11, 25-19
Guardian Angels def. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 25-13, 25-17, 25-21
Hartington-Newcastle def. Winnebago, 25-10, 25-13, 25-19
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Adams Central, 23-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-20
Hastings def. Grand Island, 19-25, 25-21, 25-19, 25-19
Hershey def. Cozad
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer def. Nebraska City Lourdes, 3-0
Johnson-Brock def. Pawnee City, 25-19, 25-12, 24-26, 25-15
Kearney Catholic def. South Loup, 27-25, 25-14, 25-17
Kearney def. Fremont
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Homer, 25-17, 25-21, 26-24
Lawrence-Nelson def. Friend, 25-8, 25-11, 25-7
Lincoln Lutheran def. Lincoln Christian, 25-15, 26-28, 25-12, 25-15
Lincoln North Star def. Columbus, 25-17, 18-25, 25-16, 25-17
Lincoln Southeast def. Norfolk, 14-25, 25-18, 25-17, 25-23
Lutheran High Northeast def. Norfolk Catholic, 25-23, 20-25, 25-23, 25-16
Nebraska Christian def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-14, 25-9, 25-16
North Platte def. Gering, 25-15, 25-15, 25-14
Ogallala def. McCook, 23-25, 25-15, 25-14, 25-23
Omaha Christian Academy def. Omaha Nation, 25-14, 25-10, 25-6
Omaha Westside def. Gretna
Papillion-LaVista South def. Lincoln Pius X, 25-16, 19-25, 25-19, 25-20
Plainview def. Creighton, 25-23, 25-22, 23-25, 25-23, 8-15
Pleasanton def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-15, 25-16, 25-9
Ponca def. Randolph, 25-12, 25-18, 25-17
Raymond Central def. Louisville, 25-15, 25-14, 25-22
Shelton def. Palmer, 25-19, 25-16, 25-17
Sidney def. Mitchell, 25-12, 25-18, 25-17
Sioux City, East, Iowa def. South Sioux City, 25-12, 25-13, 18-25, 25-13
Thayer Central def. Fairbury, 26-24, 25-23, 25-17
Wahoo def. Platteview, 25-22, 25-8, 25-14
Waverly def. Blair, 25-10, 25-13, 25-16
West Point-Beemer def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-23, 25-16, 23-25, 25-17
Wood River def. Central City, 25-20, 25-23, 25-19
Wynot def. Winside, 25-21, 25-18, 25-20
Yutan def. Weeping Water, 25-16, 25-13, 25-22
Brady Triangular=
Brady def. Sandhills Valley, 22-25, 25-11, 25-17
Paxton def. Brady, 25-18, 25-11
Paxton def. Sandhills Valley, 25-23, 25-22
Cambridge Triangular=
Cambridge def. Dundy County-Stratton, 26-24, 25-12
North Platte St. Patrick's def. Cambridge, 25-16, 25-23
North Platte St. Patrick's def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-17, 25-17
Cornerstone Christian Triangular=
Lewiston def. Tri County, 25-23, 25-22
Tri County def. Cornerstone Christian, 25-18, 25-12
Creek Valley Triangular=
Arthur County def. Creek Valley, 22-25, 25-9, 25-17
Arthur County def. Morrill, 17-25, 25-21, 26-24
Morrill def. Creek Valley, 26-24, 25-16
Elba Triangular=
Heartland Lutheran def. Elba, 25-15, 25-14, 25-13
Franklin Triangular=
Elm Creek def. Franklin, 29-27, 25-18
Elm Creek def. Southern Valley, 25-13, 25-23
Franklin def. Southern Valley, 23-25, 25-21, 25-18
Giltner Triangular=
Exeter/Milligan def. Giltner, 25-15, 25-17
Exeter/Milligan def. Osceola, Mo., 25-10, 25-15
Osceola def. Giltner, 25-16, 25-19
Hay Springs Triangular=
Crawford def. Hemingford, 22-25, 25-15, 25-12
Hay Springs def. Crawford, 25-20, 30-28
Hay Springs def. Hemingford, 25-11, 25-15
Humphrey St. Francis Triangular=
Burwell def. St. Edward, 25-7, 25-11
Humphrey St. Francis def. Burwell, 25-18, 25-19
Humphrey St. Francis def. St. Edward, 25-6, 25-7
Johnson County Central Triangular=
Freeman def. Johnson County Central, 25-21, 25-23
Freeman def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-16, 25-21
Wilber-Clatonia def. Johnson County Central, 23-25, 25-23, 26-24
Kenesaw Triangular=
Kenesaw def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-11, 25-10
Superior def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-12, 25-17
Superior def. Kenesaw, 25-18, 25-16
Lincoln Northeast Triangular=
Lincoln High def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-20, 21-25, 25-18
Millard West def. Lincoln High, 25-16, 25-12
Millard West def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-13, 25-13
Madison Triangular=
Wakefield def. Madison
Wakefield def. Spalding Academy, 25-7, 25-12
Maywood-Hayes Center Triangular=
Loomis def. Arapahoe, 25-10, 25-17
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Arapahoe, 25-14, 25-15
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Loomis, 25-15, 25-15
Mead Triangular=
Mead def. Conestoga, 25-10, 25-23
Mead def. Palmyra, 21-25, 25-18, 25-13
Palmyra def. Conestoga, 25-14, 25-15
Pender Triangular=
Howells/Dodge def. Tri County Northeast, 25-13, 25-14
Pender def. Tri County Northeast, 25-23, 25-23
Ravenna Triangular=
Ravenna def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-13, 25-19
St. Paul def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-14, 25-11
St. Paul def. Ravenna, 25-13, 25-16
Red Cloud Triangular=
Beloit, Kan. def. Red Cloud, 21-25, 25-15, 25-13
Republic County, Kan. def. Red Cloud, 25-18, 25-19
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller Triangular=
Axtell def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 21-25, 25-15, 25-20
Overton def. Axtell, 30-28, 25-19
Overton def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 25-13, 25-14
Tekamah-Herman Triangular=
Cedar Bluffs def. Twin River, 25-10, 25-13
Tekamah-Herman def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-21, 23-25, 25-18
Tekamah-Herman def. Twin River, 25-11, 25-12
Wallace Triangular=
Hitchcock County def. Wallace, 25-14, 19-25, 25-11
Perkins County def. Hitchcock County, 25-20, 24-26, 26-24
Perkins County def. Wallace, 25-13, 18-25, 25-13
West Holt Triangular=
O'Neill def. Valentine, 25-21, 25-10
O'Neill def. West Holt, 25-16, 25-8
Valentine def. West Holt, 25-11, 25-13
Wilcox-Hildreth Triangular=
Alma def. Northern Valley, Kan., 25-1, 25-10
Alma def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-21, 19-25, 25-22
Wilcox-Hildreth def. Northern Valley, Kan., 25-11, 25-10
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Elba vs. Riverside, ppd.
Fillmore Central vs. Milford, ppd.
Heartland Lutheran vs. Riverside, ppd.
Lincoln East vs. Columbus, ppd.
Lincoln North Star vs. Lincoln East, ppd.
Scottsbluff vs. Cheyenne East, Wyo., ppd.