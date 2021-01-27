Tuesday's High School Basketball Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Gering 45, Torrington, Wyo. 34

Holyoke, Colo. 51, Perkins County 44

Lutheran High Northeast 53, Crofton 40

Mead 44, David City 23

Morrill 51, Lingle-Fort Laramie, Wyo. 30

Osmond 48, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 45

Sedgwick County, Colo. 53, Potter-Dix 40

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bloomfield 57, Wausa 29

Bridgeport 75, Sioux County 46

Crawford 55, Hemingford 51

David City 44, Mead 25

Fort Calhoun 37, Raymond Central 33

Gering 65, Torrington, Wyo. 55

Holyoke, Colo. 45, Perkins County 29

Lakota Tech, S.D. 83, Hay Springs 25

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 50, Osmond 45

Mitchell 65, Kimball 31

Morrill 63, Lingle-Fort Laramie, Wyo. 24

Norfolk Catholic 44, O'Neill 43

Ogallala 47, McCook 37

Sedgwick County, Colo. 59, Potter-Dix 18

RPAC Conference Tournament=

East Division=

Consolation=

Arapahoe 52, Bertrand 34

Second Round=

Alma 44, Southern Valley 40

Cambridge 41, Medicine Valley 24

West Division=

Second Round=

Maywood-Hayes Center 61, Wallace 33

Wauneta-Palisade 62, Dundy County-Stratton 58

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, January 27, 2021

The baseball Hall of Fame won’t have any players in the Class of 2021.  Voters collectively decided no one had the merits, on-the-field or off, for enshrinement in Cooperstown on this year’s ballot.  Curt Schilling, Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens were among the closest to receive the required…

Northeast Hawks volleyball starts season with victory

Coming off their fourth-straight appearance at the NJCAA DII Volleyball National Tournament, the No. 17 Northeast Community College volleyball team did not miss a beat on Tuesday night, toppling Iowa Lakes Community College in three sets at the Cox Activities Center in Norfolk. 

Wayne State's Janssen & Norling honored by the NSIC

Wayne State junior Jordan Janssen was named the Northern Sun Conference Men’s Basketball South Division Player of the Week for the third straight week Monday following his performances in two Wildcat home games against Upper Iowa over the weekend.

Creighton volleyball sweeps Northern Iowa

In a battle of defending conference champions, the 15th ranked Creighton volleyball team improved to 2-0 with a 3-0 victory over Northern Iowa yesterday at D.J. Sokol Arena.