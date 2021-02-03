Tuesday's High School Basketball Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adams Central 59, Hastings St. Cecilia 39

Alliance 71, Chadron 44

Aquinas 67, Raymond Central 37

Arlington 51, Fort Calhoun 42

Ashland-Greenwood 66, Boys Town 41

Bellevue West 67, Grand Island 45

Broken Bow 55, Lexington 47

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 56, Osceola 47

Chase County 57, Yuma, Colo. 48

College View Academy 52, Cornerstone Christian 43

Crete 46, Schuyler 37

Cross County 65, Nebraska Lutheran 40

Douglas County West 87, Syracuse 52

Elkhorn Mount Michael 61, Omaha Gross Catholic 31

Exeter/Milligan 44, Giltner 38

Fremont 68, Omaha Northwest 64

Grand Island Northwest 47, Hastings 44

Hampton 44, Palmer 28

Heartland 76, Wilber-Clatonia 65, OT

Heartland Lutheran 54, Elba 21

Hershey 53, Mullen 45

High Plains Community 43, Meridian 27

Hitchcock County 74, Rawlins County, Kan. 29

Humphrey St. Francis 83, Central Valley 72

Hyannis 63, Hay Springs 48

Lincoln Pius X 84, North Platte 33

McCool Junction 77, East Butler 49

Medicine Valley 68, Maywood-Hayes Center 51

Nebraska City 53, Plattsmouth 34

Norris 70, Beatrice 53

Omaha Burke 64, Omaha Bryan 60

Omaha Concordia 49, Archbishop Bergan 44

Omaha Creighton Prep 51, Papillion-LaVista 50

Omaha Nation 65, Omaha Christian Academy 60

Omaha Skutt Catholic 65, Bennington 41

Parkview Christian 71, Dorchester 22

Perkins County 55, Maxwell 52

Riverside 78, St. Edward 40

Sedgwick County, Colo. 63, Leyton 35

Seward 52, Columbus Lakeview 42

Spalding Academy 56, Anselmo-Merna 47

Sutherland 54, Garden County 49

Wahoo 70, Platteview 68

Wallace 63, Brady 23

Yutan 51, Louisville 35

East Husker Conference Tournament=

Consolation=

Tekamah-Herman 70, Pender 55

Wisner-Pilger 65, Stanton 51

Quarterfinal=

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 59, Howells/Dodge 40

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 53, Clarkson/Leigh 45

North Bend Central 62, West Point-Beemer 44

Oakland-Craig 54, Twin River 36

ECNC Tournament=

First Round=

Auburn def. Elmwood-Murdock, forfeit

Freeman 56, Malcolm 41

Johnson County Central 64, Palmyra 58

Mead 50, Falls City 38

Fort Kearny Conference Tournament=

Amherst 58, Pleasanton 34

Ansley-Litchfield 54, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 33

Elm Creek 84, Hi-Line 50

Loomis 76, Overton 35

LouPlatte Conference Tournament=

First Round=

Central City 49, Centura 44

Doniphan-Trumbull 74, Ravenna 57

Gibbon 47, Arcadia-Loup City 42

St. Paul 52, Wood River 39

Mid-State Conference Tournament=

Hartington Cedar Catholic 67, Battle Creek 36

Norfolk Catholic 66, O'Neill 43

Pierce 55, Guardian Angels 35

Wayne 76, Boone Central/Newman Grove 48

Pioneer Conference Tournament=

First Round=

Nebraska City Lourdes 55, Diller-Odell 39

Quarterfinal=

Falls City Sacred Heart 58, Friend 36

Southern 45, Johnson-Brock 30

Tri County 60, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 43

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alma 62, Arapahoe 35

Anselmo-Merna 58, Spalding Academy 13

Archbishop Bergan 71, Omaha Concordia 40

Ashland-Greenwood 56, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 42

Blair 41, Omaha Roncalli 35

Broken Bow 58, Lexington 37

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 67, Osceola 22

Cambridge 50, Bertrand 31

Centennial 49, Fillmore Central 38

Chadron 47, Alliance 22

Chase County 54, Yuma, Colo. 26

Cornerstone Christian 36, College View Academy 27

Crete 52, Schuyler 8

Cross County 54, Nebraska Lutheran 27

East Butler 54, McCool Junction 50

Exeter/Milligan 52, Giltner 10

Fort Calhoun 41, Arlington 25

Fullerton 67, Shelby/Rising City 30

Grand Island Central Catholic 50, Aurora 41

Grand Island Northwest 47, Hastings 44

Hastings St. Cecilia 0, Adams Central 0

Hay Springs 70, Hyannis 15

Heartland Lutheran 56, Elba 45

Humphrey St. Francis 74, Central Valley 34

Lincoln Christian 36, Bishop Neumann 34

Lincoln Pius X 61, North Platte 38

Louisville 41, Yutan 31

Maywood-Hayes Center 62, Medicine Valley 35

Meridian 48, High Plains Community 25

Mullen 56, Hershey 44

Nebraska City 36, Plattsmouth 23

Norris 37, Beatrice 33

North Platte St. Patrick's 57, Paxton 29

Omaha Brownell-Talbot 51, Heartland Christian, Iowa 23

Omaha Central 55, Kearney 43

Omaha Gross Catholic 46, Elkhorn 39

Omaha Mercy 38, Ralston 22

Omaha Skutt Catholic 67, Bennington 45

Omaha Westside 34, Elkhorn South 28

Palmer 46, Hampton 44

Parkview Christian 37, Dorchester 27

Perkins County 45, Maxwell 27

Platteview 36, Wahoo 30

Rawlins County, Kan. 56, Hitchcock County 26

Riverside 44, St. Edward 37

Sedgwick County, Colo. 43, Leyton 27

Seward 52, Columbus Lakeview 49, OT

South Sioux City 64, Omaha Duchesne Academy 52

Sutherland 43, Garden County 26

Syracuse 52, Douglas County West 27

Wallace 51, Brady 17

Lewis & Clark Conference Tournament=

Bloomfield 52, Winside 31

Creighton 55, Tri County Northeast 47

Hartington-Newcastle 43, Osmond 41

Homer 41, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 40

Ponca 72, Winnebago 45

Wausa 76, Walthill 35

Wynot 49, Wakefield 24

LouPlatte Conference Tournament=

First Round=

Ord 64, Central City 49

Ravenna 39, Arcadia-Loup City 18

St. Paul 50, Centura 39

Wood River 58, Gibbon 13

Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament=

Quarterfinal=

CWC 64, Stuart 31

Elgin Public/Pope John 58, Summerland 52

Elkhorn Valley 63, St. Mary's 51

North Central 47, Boyd County 20

Pioneer Conference Tournament=

First Round=

Southern 45, Diller-Odell 18

Quarterfinal=

Falls City Sacred Heart 56, Pawnee City 34

Nebraska City Lourdes 42, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 29

Sterling 46, Johnson-Brock 20

Twin Valley Conference Tournament=

Blue Hill 50, Lawrence-Nelson 30

Franklin 48, Kenesaw 42

Silver Lake 41, Deshler 34

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Omaha Bryan vs. Elkhorn North, ccd.

