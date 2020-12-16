Tuesday's High School Basketball Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adams Central 46, St. Paul 33
Ainsworth 55, Valentine 43
Alma 41, Southwest 31
Amherst 65, Arcadia-Loup City 35
Aquinas 48, Bishop Neumann 37
Arlington 52, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 36
Ashland-Greenwood 68, Conestoga 31
Bellevue West 60, Elkhorn South 45
Blair 44, Schuyler 32
Boone Central/Newman Grove 62, Twin River 57
Bridgeport 59, Mullen 55
Burke, S.D. 53, North Central 40
Centennial 52, Fairbury 38
Central City 69, Minden 55
Centura 63, Central Valley 44
Crawford 43, Minatare 21
Diller-Odell 54, Johnson-Brock 37
Doniphan-Trumbull 51, Deshler 35
Dorchester 42, Harvard 37
Elkhorn 43, York 42
Elkhorn Valley 59, Elgin Public/Pope John 57, OT
Falls City Sacred Heart 57, Lewiston 31
Freeman 58, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 36
Fullerton 56, Riverside 44
Gayville-Volin, S.D. 50, Wausa 16
Giltner 70, Nebraska Lutheran 37, OT
Gordon/Rushville 61, Hyannis 44
Grand Island Central Catholic 69, Blue Hill 34
Hampton 46, Elba 35
Hartington Cedar Catholic 49, Crofton 26
Hastings St. Cecilia 51, Ord 28
Howells/Dodge 44, West Point-Beemer 40
Kearney Catholic 64, Ravenna 28
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 48, Columbus Lakeview 34
Louisville 76, Weeping Water 43
Madison 64, Plainview 46
Malcolm 63, Elmwood-Murdock 33
Maywood-Hayes Center 49, Sandhills Valley 37
Nebraska Christian 71, High Plains Community 38
Nebraska City 62, Syracuse 44
Nebraska City Lourdes 58, Pawnee City 32
Norfolk Catholic 80, Lutheran High Northeast 60
North Bend Central 80, Stanton 40
Oakland-Craig 70, Winnebago 64
Omaha Concordia 76, Columbus Scotus 52
Omaha Skutt Catholic 85, South Sioux City 36
Omaha South 88, Omaha Burke 47
Osmond 54, Creighton 46
Parkview Christian 75, Friend 44
Pierce 69, O'Neill 37
Platteview 70, Beatrice 62
Ponca 63, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 49
Sandy Creek 76, Holdrege 70
Spalding Academy 50, Palmer 43
St. Edward 43, Winside 18
St. Mary's 67, Neligh-Oakdale 33
Stuart 66, Summerland 45
Sutton 44, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 37
Tekamah-Herman 71, Whiting, Iowa 9
Tri County Northeast 48, Hartington-Newcastle 45
Wakefield 78, Randolph 39
West Holt 55, CWC 18
Wilcox-Hildreth 53, Red Cloud 35
Wynot 56, Homer 39
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Anselmo-Merna vs. Overton, ppd.
Douglas County West vs. Boys Town, ppd.
Dundy County-Stratton vs. Rawlins County, Kan., ppd.
Fort Calhoun vs. Yutan, ccd.
Hemingford vs. Hay Springs, ppd.
Hi-Line vs. Bertrand, ppd.
Norris vs. Elkhorn Mount Michael, ppd.
Ogallala vs. North Platte St. Patrick's, ppd.
Palmyra vs. Johnson County Central, ppd.
Paxton vs. Perkins County, ppd.
Pender vs. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, ppd.
Potter-Dix vs. Leyton, ppd.
Silver Lake vs. Gibbon, ppd.
Sterling vs. Meridian, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ainsworth 40, Valentine 37
Alma 61, Southwest 41
Amherst 51, Arcadia-Loup City 22
Arlington 45, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 27
Ashland-Greenwood 45, Milford 42
Beatrice 49, Platteview 27
Bellevue West 60, Elkhorn South 45
Bishop Neumann 40, Aquinas 22
Boone Central/Newman Grove 48, Twin River 21
CWC 67, West Holt 20
Centennial 29, Fairbury 27
Centura 56, Central Valley 32
Clarkson/Leigh 38, David City 30
Columbus Lakeview 51, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 33
Columbus Scotus 48, Omaha Concordia 20
Crawford 54, Minatare 32
Crofton 66, Hartington Cedar Catholic 24
Deshler 35, Doniphan-Trumbull 32
Diller-Odell 36, Johnson-Brock 29
Dorchester 48, Harvard 26
Elgin Public/Pope John 62, Elkhorn Valley 44
Elkhorn North 71, Seward 32
Falls City 40, Southern 29
Falls City Sacred Heart 57, Lewiston 15
Fillmore Central 58, Thayer Central 39
Freeman 36, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 31
Giltner 39, Nebraska Lutheran 34
Gordon/Rushville 56, Hyannis 5
Grand Island Central Catholic 60, Blue Hill 21
Hampton 66, Elba 30
Hartington-Newcastle 55, Tri County Northeast 52
Holdrege 59, Sandy Creek 13
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 58, Pender 49
Kearney 56, Norfolk 35
Malcolm 32, Elmwood-Murdock 20
Maywood-Hayes Center 73, Sandhills Valley 36
McCook 60, Cozad 34
McCool Junction 40, Heartland Lutheran 23
Minden 64, Central City 31
Mullen 51, Bridgeport 49
Nebraska Christian 59, High Plains Community 28
Nebraska City Lourdes 60, Pawnee City 19
Neligh-Oakdale 69, St. Mary's 64, OT
North Bend Central 60, Stanton 19
North Central 47, Burke, S.D. 14
O'Neill 48, Pierce 38
Oakland-Craig 56, Winnebago 50
Omaha Burke 86, Omaha South 33
Omaha Skutt Catholic 54, South Sioux City 36
Osmond 57, Creighton 44
Palmer 47, Spalding Academy 22
Parkview Christian 34, Friend 28
Plainview 59, Madison 27
Ponca 60, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 33
Ravenna 47, Kearney Catholic 32
Scottsbluff 55, Gering 48
Shelby/Rising City 38, Heartland 30
Silver Lake 57, Gibbon 23
St. Paul 42, Adams Central 33
Summerland 54, Stuart 34
Sutton 52, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 35
Syracuse 55, Nebraska City 26
Wakefield 64, Randolph 26
Wausa 56, Gayville-Volin, S.D. 48
Weeping Water 46, Louisville 45
West Point-Beemer 64, Howells/Dodge 37
Wilcox-Hildreth 50, Red Cloud 35
Winside 41, St. Edward 17
Wynot 55, Homer 37
York 53, Elkhorn 51
Yutan 43, Fort Calhoun 20
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Anselmo-Merna vs. Overton, ppd.
Douglas County West vs. Boys Town, ppd.
Dundy County-Stratton vs. Rawlins County, Kan., ppd.
Hemingford vs. Hay Springs, ppd. to Jan 4th.
Hi-Line vs. Bertrand, ppd. to Dec 17th.
Ogallala vs. North Platte St. Patrick's, ppd. to Dec 22nd.
Palmyra vs. Johnson County Central, ppd.
Paxton vs. Perkins County, ppd.
Potter-Dix vs. Leyton, ppd.
Schuyler vs. Blair, ppd.
South Loup vs. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, ppd.
Sterling vs. Meridian, ppd.