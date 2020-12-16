Tuesday's High School Basketball Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adams Central 46, St. Paul 33

Ainsworth 55, Valentine 43

Alma 41, Southwest 31

Amherst 65, Arcadia-Loup City 35

Aquinas 48, Bishop Neumann 37

Arlington 52, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 36

Ashland-Greenwood 68, Conestoga 31

Bellevue West 60, Elkhorn South 45

Blair 44, Schuyler 32

Boone Central/Newman Grove 62, Twin River 57

Bridgeport 59, Mullen 55

Burke, S.D. 53, North Central 40

Centennial 52, Fairbury 38

Central City 69, Minden 55

Centura 63, Central Valley 44

Crawford 43, Minatare 21

Diller-Odell 54, Johnson-Brock 37

Doniphan-Trumbull 51, Deshler 35

Dorchester 42, Harvard 37

Elkhorn 43, York 42

Elkhorn Valley 59, Elgin Public/Pope John 57, OT

Falls City Sacred Heart 57, Lewiston 31

Freeman 58, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 36

Fullerton 56, Riverside 44

Gayville-Volin, S.D. 50, Wausa 16

Giltner 70, Nebraska Lutheran 37, OT

Gordon/Rushville 61, Hyannis 44

Grand Island Central Catholic 69, Blue Hill 34

Hampton 46, Elba 35

Hartington Cedar Catholic 49, Crofton 26

Hastings St. Cecilia 51, Ord 28

Howells/Dodge 44, West Point-Beemer 40

Kearney Catholic 64, Ravenna 28

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 48, Columbus Lakeview 34

Louisville 76, Weeping Water 43

Madison 64, Plainview 46

Malcolm 63, Elmwood-Murdock 33

Maywood-Hayes Center 49, Sandhills Valley 37

Nebraska Christian 71, High Plains Community 38

Nebraska City 62, Syracuse 44

Nebraska City Lourdes 58, Pawnee City 32

Norfolk Catholic 80, Lutheran High Northeast 60

North Bend Central 80, Stanton 40

Oakland-Craig 70, Winnebago 64

Omaha Concordia 76, Columbus Scotus 52

Omaha Skutt Catholic 85, South Sioux City 36

Omaha South 88, Omaha Burke 47

Osmond 54, Creighton 46

Parkview Christian 75, Friend 44

Pierce 69, O'Neill 37

Platteview 70, Beatrice 62

Ponca 63, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 49

Sandy Creek 76, Holdrege 70

Spalding Academy 50, Palmer 43

St. Edward 43, Winside 18

St. Mary's 67, Neligh-Oakdale 33

Stuart 66, Summerland 45

Sutton 44, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 37

Tekamah-Herman 71, Whiting, Iowa 9

Tri County Northeast 48, Hartington-Newcastle 45

Wakefield 78, Randolph 39

West Holt 55, CWC 18

Wilcox-Hildreth 53, Red Cloud 35

Wynot 56, Homer 39

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Anselmo-Merna vs. Overton, ppd.

Douglas County West vs. Boys Town, ppd.

Dundy County-Stratton vs. Rawlins County, Kan., ppd.

Fort Calhoun vs. Yutan, ccd.

Hemingford vs. Hay Springs, ppd.

Hi-Line vs. Bertrand, ppd.

Norris vs. Elkhorn Mount Michael, ppd.

Ogallala vs. North Platte St. Patrick's, ppd.

Palmyra vs. Johnson County Central, ppd.

Paxton vs. Perkins County, ppd.

Pender vs. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, ppd.

Potter-Dix vs. Leyton, ppd.

Silver Lake vs. Gibbon, ppd.

Sterling vs. Meridian, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ainsworth 40, Valentine 37

Alma 61, Southwest 41

Amherst 51, Arcadia-Loup City 22

Arlington 45, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 27

Ashland-Greenwood 45, Milford 42

Beatrice 49, Platteview 27

Bellevue West 60, Elkhorn South 45

Bishop Neumann 40, Aquinas 22

Boone Central/Newman Grove 48, Twin River 21

CWC 67, West Holt 20

Centennial 29, Fairbury 27

Centura 56, Central Valley 32

Clarkson/Leigh 38, David City 30

Columbus Lakeview 51, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 33

Columbus Scotus 48, Omaha Concordia 20

Crawford 54, Minatare 32

Crofton 66, Hartington Cedar Catholic 24

Deshler 35, Doniphan-Trumbull 32

Diller-Odell 36, Johnson-Brock 29

Dorchester 48, Harvard 26

Elgin Public/Pope John 62, Elkhorn Valley 44

Elkhorn North 71, Seward 32

Falls City 40, Southern 29

Falls City Sacred Heart 57, Lewiston 15

Fillmore Central 58, Thayer Central 39

Freeman 36, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 31

Giltner 39, Nebraska Lutheran 34

Gordon/Rushville 56, Hyannis 5

Grand Island Central Catholic 60, Blue Hill 21

Hampton 66, Elba 30

Hartington-Newcastle 55, Tri County Northeast 52

Holdrege 59, Sandy Creek 13

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 58, Pender 49

Kearney 56, Norfolk 35

Malcolm 32, Elmwood-Murdock 20

Maywood-Hayes Center 73, Sandhills Valley 36

McCook 60, Cozad 34

McCool Junction 40, Heartland Lutheran 23

Minden 64, Central City 31

Mullen 51, Bridgeport 49

Nebraska Christian 59, High Plains Community 28

Nebraska City Lourdes 60, Pawnee City 19

Neligh-Oakdale 69, St. Mary's 64, OT

North Bend Central 60, Stanton 19

North Central 47, Burke, S.D. 14

O'Neill 48, Pierce 38

Oakland-Craig 56, Winnebago 50

Omaha Burke 86, Omaha South 33

Omaha Skutt Catholic 54, South Sioux City 36

Osmond 57, Creighton 44

Palmer 47, Spalding Academy 22

Parkview Christian 34, Friend 28

Plainview 59, Madison 27

Ponca 60, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 33

Ravenna 47, Kearney Catholic 32

Scottsbluff 55, Gering 48

Shelby/Rising City 38, Heartland 30

Silver Lake 57, Gibbon 23

St. Paul 42, Adams Central 33

Summerland 54, Stuart 34

Sutton 52, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 35

Syracuse 55, Nebraska City 26

Wakefield 64, Randolph 26

Wausa 56, Gayville-Volin, S.D. 48

Weeping Water 46, Louisville 45

West Point-Beemer 64, Howells/Dodge 37

Wilcox-Hildreth 50, Red Cloud 35

Winside 41, St. Edward 17

Wynot 55, Homer 37

York 53, Elkhorn 51

Yutan 43, Fort Calhoun 20

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Anselmo-Merna vs. Overton, ppd.

Douglas County West vs. Boys Town, ppd.

Dundy County-Stratton vs. Rawlins County, Kan., ppd.

Hemingford vs. Hay Springs, ppd. to Jan 4th.

Hi-Line vs. Bertrand, ppd. to Dec 17th.

Ogallala vs. North Platte St. Patrick's, ppd. to Dec 22nd.

Palmyra vs. Johnson County Central, ppd.

Paxton vs. Perkins County, ppd.

Potter-Dix vs. Leyton, ppd.

Schuyler vs. Blair, ppd.

South Loup vs. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, ppd.

Sterling vs. Meridian, ppd.

