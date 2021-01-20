Tuesday's High School Basketball Scoreboard

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ainsworth 69, CWC 28
Alliance 63, Gordon/Rushville 49
Amherst 68, Gothenburg 39
Anselmo-Merna 60, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 51
Arcadia-Loup City 51, South Loup 26
Auburn 59, Falls City Sacred Heart 37
Axtell 48, Arapahoe 44
Battle Creek 50, Guardian Angels 49
Bellevue West 79, Omaha Benson 56
Bennington 54, Nebraska City Lourdes 36
Blue Hill 63, Harvard 26
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 52, McCool Junction 43
Central City 70, Schuyler 48
Centura 50, Fillmore Central 45
College View Academy 59, Heartland Christian, Iowa 45
Conestoga 60, Palmyra 58
Cross County 74, Dorchester 25
Doniphan-Trumbull 55, Sandy Creek 41
Douglas County West 55, Louisville 52
Dundy County-Stratton 64, Wallace 55
East Butler 45, Giltner 40
Elkhorn North 83, Boys Town 75
Exeter/Milligan 53, Meridian 35
Fort Calhoun 63, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 40
Freeman 49, Malcolm 34
Grand Island Northwest 55, North Platte 52
Hartington Cedar Catholic 74, Creighton 49
Hastings St. Cecilia 44, Superior 36
Heartland 75, High Plains Community 32
Hitchcock County 46, Paxton 44
Homer 58, Tri County Northeast 48
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 50, Pawnee City 37
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 69, Summerland 28
Johnson County Central 52, Weeping Water 46
Johnson-Brock 40, Lewiston 26
Kearney 68, Lincoln East 57
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 67, Hartington-Newcastle 50
Lincoln Christian 44, Elkhorn 38
Lincoln North Star 77, Norfolk 73
Lincoln Northeast 71, Omaha Northwest 55
Lincoln Southeast 37, Grand Island 35
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 50, Arlington 30
Lutheran High Northeast 62, Walthill 47
Maxwell 74, Brady 33
McCook 51, Lexington 47
Mead 54, Parkview Christian 40
Milford 66, Columbus Lakeview 44
Millard North 69, Omaha Central 58
Millard West 65, Papillion-LaVista South 48
Mitchell 63, Pine Bluffs, Wyo. 55
Nebraska Lutheran 65, Hampton 29
Norris 78, York 61
North Bend Central 76, Columbus Scotus 53
North Central 70, Niobrara/Verdigre 54
O'Neill 62, Wagner, S.D. 51
Oakland-Craig 71, Tekamah-Herman 40
Omaha Concordia 56, Blair 44
Omaha Creighton Prep 72, Bellevue East 37
Omaha Westside 58, Papillion-LaVista 44
Osmond 48, Bloomfield 34
Overton 66, Hi-Line 54
Pierce 72, Norfolk Catholic 50
Platteview 88, Nebraska City 68
Plattsmouth 72, Syracuse 65
Randolph 49, Winside 37
Sandhills Valley 54, Arthur County 50
Seward 51, Crete 43
Shelby/Rising City 43, David City 41
Silver Lake 66, Franklin 38
Southern 40, Diller-Odell 20
St. Mary's 71, Santee 47
St. Paul 66, Minden 45
Stanton 61, Madison 38
Sterling 47, Omaha Christian Academy 40
Sutton 55, Ravenna 24
Thayer Central 57, Friend 55
Wahoo 79, Ralston 75
Wakefield 59, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 55
Wausa 58, Elkhorn Valley 54
Wayne 59, Crofton 24
West Holt 52, Plainview 43
Winnebago 37, Ponca 34
Wisner-Pilger 63, Twin River 54
Yutan 52, Ashland-Greenwood 40
Minuteman Activities Conference Tournament=
Bayard 69, Minatare 31
Creek Valley 68, South Platte 64
Leyton 51, Garden County 38
Panhandle Athletic Conference Tournament=
Morrill 52, Sioux County 17
River Cities Conference Tournament=
South Sioux City 61, Omaha Gross Catholic 47
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cornerstone Christian vs. Cedar Bluffs, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Anselmo-Merna 48, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 31
Arlington 51, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 38
Arthur County 51, Sandhills Valley 28
Ashland-Greenwood 54, Yutan 34
Aurora 36, Holdrege 35
Axtell 44, Arapahoe 30
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 77, Wakefield 31
Blair 70, Omaha Concordia 30
Blue Hill 50, Harvard 17
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 49, McCool Junction 25
CWC 77, Ainsworth 39
Centennial 48, Wilber-Clatonia 23
Central City 58, Schuyler 20
Cody-Kilgore 65, Kadoka Area, S.D. 63
College View Academy 35, Heartland Christian, Iowa 32
Conestoga 62, Palmyra 47
Crete 60, Seward 38
Crofton 63, Wayne 27
Cross County 36, Dorchester 25
David City 53, Shelby/Rising City 30
Doniphan-Trumbull 44, Sandy Creek 32
Dundy County-Stratton 44, Wallace 31
East Butler 57, Giltner 19
Elkhorn Valley 55, Wausa 39
Exeter/Milligan 44, Meridian 27
Falls City Sacred Heart 62, Auburn 27
Fillmore Central 55, Centura 29
Gordon/Rushville 63, Alliance 29
Gothenburg 47, Amherst 39
Grand Island Central Catholic 43, Wood River 34
Guardian Angels 65, Battle Creek 24
Hampton 84, Nebraska Lutheran 44
Hartington Cedar Catholic 47, Creighton 40
Hastings St. Cecilia 54, Superior 36
High Plains Community 83, Heartland 33
Homer 46, Tri County Northeast 36
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 53, Pawnee City 42
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 58, Summerland 51
Johnson-Brock 42, Lewiston 37
Kearney 51, Lincoln East 35
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 34, Hartington-Newcastle 26
Lawrence-Nelson 41, Deshler 40
Lincoln North Star 63, Norfolk 53
Lincoln Southwest 56, Fremont 51
Loomis 50, Southwest 37
Louisville 56, Douglas County West 49
Lutheran High Northeast 86, Walthill 20
Malcolm 57, Freeman 24
McCook 52, Lexington 45
Mead 38, Parkview Christian 35
Milford 46, Columbus Lakeview 41
Minden 43, St. Paul 40
Mitchell 60, Pine Bluffs, Wyo. 34
Norfolk Catholic 38, Pierce 36
Norris 49, York 34
North Bend Central 47, Columbus Scotus 26
North Central 57, Niobrara/Verdigre 47
North Platte 42, Grand Island Northwest 41
O'Neill 66, Wagner, S.D. 38
Oakland-Craig 51, Tekamah-Herman 36
Omaha Benson 52, Bellevue West 44
Omaha Brownell-Talbot 33, Fort Calhoun 31
Omaha Central 47, Millard North 41
Omaha Marian 55, Bellevue East 50
Omaha Westside 53, Papillion-LaVista 42
Osmond 60, Bloomfield 55
Overton 54, Hi-Line 33
Paxton 39, Hitchcock County 34
Platteview 53, Nebraska City 43
Pleasanton 65, Ansley-Litchfield 24
Ponca 51, Winnebago 37
Randolph 47, Winside 19
Silver Lake 42, Franklin 38
South Loup 58, Arcadia-Loup City 35
Southern 40, Diller-Odell 20
St. Joseph Le Blond, Mo. 41, Falls City 39
St. Mary's 54, Santee 45
Stanton 47, Madison 23
Sterling 62, Omaha Christian Academy 20
Sutton 59, Ravenna 54, OT
Syracuse 58, Plattsmouth 28
Thayer Central 60, Friend 8
Wahoo 71, Ralston 23
Weeping Water 48, Johnson County Central 31
West Holt 45, Plainview 43
West Point-Beemer 53, Elkhorn 51
Wisner-Pilger 63, Twin River 43
Goldenrod Conference Tournament=
Burwell 46, Central Valley 20
Fullerton 56, Palmer 28
Humphrey St. Francis 89, Riverside 16
Nebraska Christian 54, Heartland Lutheran 21
SPVA Tournament=
Bridgeport 68, Sutherland 20
Chase County 54, Kimball 18
Hershey 61, Perkins County 34
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
