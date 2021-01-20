Tuesday's High School Basketball Scoreboard

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ainsworth 69, CWC 28

Alliance 63, Gordon/Rushville 49

Amherst 68, Gothenburg 39

Anselmo-Merna 60, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 51

Arcadia-Loup City 51, South Loup 26

Auburn 59, Falls City Sacred Heart 37

Axtell 48, Arapahoe 44

Battle Creek 50, Guardian Angels 49

Bellevue West 79, Omaha Benson 56

Bennington 54, Nebraska City Lourdes 36

Blue Hill 63, Harvard 26

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 52, McCool Junction 43

Central City 70, Schuyler 48

Centura 50, Fillmore Central 45

College View Academy 59, Heartland Christian, Iowa 45

Conestoga 60, Palmyra 58

Cross County 74, Dorchester 25

Doniphan-Trumbull 55, Sandy Creek 41

Douglas County West 55, Louisville 52

Dundy County-Stratton 64, Wallace 55

East Butler 45, Giltner 40

Elkhorn North 83, Boys Town 75

Exeter/Milligan 53, Meridian 35

Fort Calhoun 63, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 40

Freeman 49, Malcolm 34

Grand Island Northwest 55, North Platte 52

Hartington Cedar Catholic 74, Creighton 49

Hastings St. Cecilia 44, Superior 36

Heartland 75, High Plains Community 32

Hitchcock County 46, Paxton 44

Homer 58, Tri County Northeast 48

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 50, Pawnee City 37

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 69, Summerland 28

Johnson County Central 52, Weeping Water 46

Johnson-Brock 40, Lewiston 26

Kearney 68, Lincoln East 57

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 67, Hartington-Newcastle 50

Lincoln Christian 44, Elkhorn 38

Lincoln North Star 77, Norfolk 73

Lincoln Northeast 71, Omaha Northwest 55

Lincoln Southeast 37, Grand Island 35

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 50, Arlington 30

Lutheran High Northeast 62, Walthill 47

Maxwell 74, Brady 33

McCook 51, Lexington 47

Mead 54, Parkview Christian 40

Milford 66, Columbus Lakeview 44

Millard North 69, Omaha Central 58

Millard West 65, Papillion-LaVista South 48

Mitchell 63, Pine Bluffs, Wyo. 55

Nebraska Lutheran 65, Hampton 29

Norris 78, York 61

North Bend Central 76, Columbus Scotus 53

North Central 70, Niobrara/Verdigre 54

O'Neill 62, Wagner, S.D. 51

Oakland-Craig 71, Tekamah-Herman 40

Omaha Concordia 56, Blair 44

Omaha Creighton Prep 72, Bellevue East 37

Omaha Westside 58, Papillion-LaVista 44

Osmond 48, Bloomfield 34

Overton 66, Hi-Line 54

Pierce 72, Norfolk Catholic 50

Platteview 88, Nebraska City 68

Plattsmouth 72, Syracuse 65

Randolph 49, Winside 37

Sandhills Valley 54, Arthur County 50

Seward 51, Crete 43

Shelby/Rising City 43, David City 41

Silver Lake 66, Franklin 38

Southern 40, Diller-Odell 20

St. Mary's 71, Santee 47

St. Paul 66, Minden 45

Stanton 61, Madison 38

Sterling 47, Omaha Christian Academy 40

Sutton 55, Ravenna 24

Thayer Central 57, Friend 55

Wahoo 79, Ralston 75

Wakefield 59, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 55

Wausa 58, Elkhorn Valley 54

Wayne 59, Crofton 24

West Holt 52, Plainview 43

Winnebago 37, Ponca 34

Wisner-Pilger 63, Twin River 54

Yutan 52, Ashland-Greenwood 40

Minuteman Activities Conference Tournament=

Bayard 69, Minatare 31

Creek Valley 68, South Platte 64

Leyton 51, Garden County 38

Panhandle Athletic Conference Tournament=

Morrill 52, Sioux County 17

River Cities Conference Tournament=

South Sioux City 61, Omaha Gross Catholic 47

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cornerstone Christian vs. Cedar Bluffs, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Anselmo-Merna 48, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 31

Arlington 51, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 38

Arthur County 51, Sandhills Valley 28

Ashland-Greenwood 54, Yutan 34

Aurora 36, Holdrege 35

Axtell 44, Arapahoe 30

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 77, Wakefield 31

Blair 70, Omaha Concordia 30

Blue Hill 50, Harvard 17

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 49, McCool Junction 25

CWC 77, Ainsworth 39

Centennial 48, Wilber-Clatonia 23

Central City 58, Schuyler 20

Cody-Kilgore 65, Kadoka Area, S.D. 63

College View Academy 35, Heartland Christian, Iowa 32

Conestoga 62, Palmyra 47

Crete 60, Seward 38

Crofton 63, Wayne 27

Cross County 36, Dorchester 25

David City 53, Shelby/Rising City 30

Doniphan-Trumbull 44, Sandy Creek 32

Dundy County-Stratton 44, Wallace 31

East Butler 57, Giltner 19

Elkhorn Valley 55, Wausa 39

Exeter/Milligan 44, Meridian 27

Falls City Sacred Heart 62, Auburn 27

Fillmore Central 55, Centura 29

Gordon/Rushville 63, Alliance 29

Gothenburg 47, Amherst 39

Grand Island Central Catholic 43, Wood River 34

Guardian Angels 65, Battle Creek 24

Hampton 84, Nebraska Lutheran 44

Hartington Cedar Catholic 47, Creighton 40

Hastings St. Cecilia 54, Superior 36

High Plains Community 83, Heartland 33

Homer 46, Tri County Northeast 36

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 53, Pawnee City 42

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 58, Summerland 51

Johnson-Brock 42, Lewiston 37

Kearney 51, Lincoln East 35

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 34, Hartington-Newcastle 26

Lawrence-Nelson 41, Deshler 40

Lincoln North Star 63, Norfolk 53

Lincoln Southwest 56, Fremont 51

Loomis 50, Southwest 37

Louisville 56, Douglas County West 49

Lutheran High Northeast 86, Walthill 20

Malcolm 57, Freeman 24

McCook 52, Lexington 45

Mead 38, Parkview Christian 35

Milford 46, Columbus Lakeview 41

Minden 43, St. Paul 40

Mitchell 60, Pine Bluffs, Wyo. 34

Norfolk Catholic 38, Pierce 36

Norris 49, York 34

North Bend Central 47, Columbus Scotus 26

North Central 57, Niobrara/Verdigre 47

North Platte 42, Grand Island Northwest 41

O'Neill 66, Wagner, S.D. 38

Oakland-Craig 51, Tekamah-Herman 36

Omaha Benson 52, Bellevue West 44

Omaha Brownell-Talbot 33, Fort Calhoun 31

Omaha Central 47, Millard North 41

Omaha Marian 55, Bellevue East 50

Omaha Westside 53, Papillion-LaVista 42

Osmond 60, Bloomfield 55

Overton 54, Hi-Line 33

Paxton 39, Hitchcock County 34

Platteview 53, Nebraska City 43

Pleasanton 65, Ansley-Litchfield 24

Ponca 51, Winnebago 37

Randolph 47, Winside 19

Silver Lake 42, Franklin 38

South Loup 58, Arcadia-Loup City 35

Southern 40, Diller-Odell 20

St. Joseph Le Blond, Mo. 41, Falls City 39

St. Mary's 54, Santee 45

Stanton 47, Madison 23

Sterling 62, Omaha Christian Academy 20

Sutton 59, Ravenna 54, OT

Syracuse 58, Plattsmouth 28

Thayer Central 60, Friend 8

Wahoo 71, Ralston 23

Weeping Water 48, Johnson County Central 31

West Holt 45, Plainview 43

West Point-Beemer 53, Elkhorn 51

Wisner-Pilger 63, Twin River 43

Goldenrod Conference Tournament=

Burwell 46, Central Valley 20

Fullerton 56, Palmer 28

Humphrey St. Francis 89, Riverside 16

Nebraska Christian 54, Heartland Lutheran 21

SPVA Tournament=

Bridgeport 68, Sutherland 20

Chase County 54, Kimball 18

Hershey 61, Perkins County 34

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cornerstone Christian vs. Cedar Bluffs, ccd.

