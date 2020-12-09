Tuesday's High School Basketball Scoreboard

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adams Central 72, Wood River 45

Aquinas 49, Howells/Dodge 47

Arcadia-Loup City 55, Anselmo-Merna 43

Columbus Scotus 61, Guardian Angels 42

Conestoga 37, Malcolm 28

Creighton 69, Wausa 46

Deshler 64, Meridian 22

Diller-Odell 65, Thayer Central 60

Elkhorn 57, Platteview 55

Elkhorn Mount Michael 78, Bishop Neumann 34

Elkhorn North 63, Omaha Gross Catholic 43

Elkhorn Valley 53, Madison 49

Elm Creek 64, Alma 21

Exeter/Milligan 42, East Butler 40

Fairbury 65, Superior 51

Garden County 60, Sioux County 22

Gordon/Rushville 63, Crawford 20

Hay Springs 57, Morrill 56

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 51, Lewiston 37

Humphrey St. Francis 71, Hartington-Newcastle 58

Johnson County Central 41, Southern 36

Johnson-Brock 57, Palmyra 54

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 47, Homer 32

Lincoln Christian 57, Seward 47

Maxwell 66, Hi-Line 46

Mead 69, Cornerstone Christian 34

Minden 51, Lexington 47

Nebraska Lutheran 56, St. Edward 43

Neligh-Oakdale 49, Elgin Public/Pope John 42

Niobrara/Verdigre 69, St. Mary's 29

North Platte St. Patrick's 72, Creek Valley 24

Oakland-Craig 58, Clarkson/Leigh 38

Omaha Brownell-Talbot 65, Whiting, Iowa 12

Omaha Concordia 70, Fort Calhoun 54

Osmond 44, Boyd County 24

Pleasanton 59, Cozad 53

Potter-Dix 70, Arthur County 28

Ralston 53, Nebraska City 41

Riverside 68, Summerland 35

Santee 56, Harvard 48

Schuyler 64, David City 33

Silver Lake 49, Axtell 43

South Platte 62, Minatare 40

Southern Valley 61, Cambridge 38

Sterling 54, Friend 27

Stuart 78, Spalding Academy 54

Sutherland 51, Brady 25

Sutton 59, Heartland 57

Twin River 55, Lutheran High Northeast 50

Wayne 48, Wakefield 44

West Holt 31, Ord 28

West Point-Beemer 48, Stanton 30

Winnebago 55, Pender 47

Yutan 51, Arlington 44

Cattle Trail Invitational=

Arapahoe 46, Wauneta-Palisade 30

Dundy County-Stratton 62, Southwest 12

Hitchcock County 67, Oberlin-Decatur, Kan. 27

Medicine Valley 49, Maywood-Hayes Center 36

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur vs. Pierce, ppd.

Cedar Bluffs vs. College View Academy, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adams Central 55, Wood River 54, OT

Ainsworth 64, Cody-Kilgore 41

Anselmo-Merna 57, Arcadia-Loup City 34

Archbishop Bergan 57, Omaha Roncalli 39

Arlington 24, Yutan 17

Arthur County 51, Potter-Dix 7

Axtell 36, Silver Lake 30

Boyd County 37, Osmond 31

Broken Bow 58, Amherst 33

Cambridge 50, Southern Valley 34

Clarkson/Leigh 39, Oakland-Craig 31

Crofton 64, Boone Central 27

Crofton 64, Boone Central/Newman Grove 27

David City 60, Schuyler 8

Elgin Public/Pope John 55, Neligh-Oakdale 35

Elkhorn North 53, Omaha Duchesne Academy 36

Elkhorn Valley 49, Madison 20

Elm Creek 47, Alma 42

Elmwood-Murdock 47, Louisville 40

Exeter/Milligan 42, East Butler 40

Fairbury 38, Superior 36

Falls City Sacred Heart 55, Nebraska City Lourdes 46

Fort Calhoun 31, Omaha Concordia 14

Gordon/Rushville 61, Crawford 35

Grand Island Central Catholic 62, Centura 22

Guardian Angels 56, Columbus Scotus 43

Hi-Line 51, Maxwell 44

Homer 60, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 54

Howells/Dodge 46, Aquinas 33

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 64, Lewiston 38

Humphrey St. Francis 73, Hartington-Newcastle 23

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 67, Plainview 45

Johnson-Brock 61, Palmyra 44

Kenesaw 29, Loomis 26

Lincoln Christian 57, Seward 47

Lutheran High Northeast 62, Twin River 31

Malcolm 37, Conestoga 28

McCool Junction 58, Giltner 13

Mead 44, Cornerstone Christian 23

Meridian 24, Deshler 23

Minden 60, Lexington 45

Morrill 55, Hay Springs 26

Nebraska City 52, Ralston 32

Nebraska Lutheran 40, St. Edward 15

North Platte St. Patrick's 64, Creek Valley 14

Omaha Skutt Catholic 66, Omaha Mercy 25

Ord 64, West Holt 19

Overton 39, Gibbon 15

Palmer 51, Elba 31

Pender 59, Winnebago 41

Santee 39, Harvard 38

Sioux County 64, Garden County 26

Southern 60, Johnson County Central 28

St. Mary's 58, Niobrara/Verdigre 38

Sterling 54, Friend 27

Stuart 60, Spalding Academy 21

Sutherland 62, Brady 13

Sutton 57, Heartland 28

Thayer Central 40, Diller-Odell 27

Valentine 32, Mullen 28

Wahoo 50, Ashland-Greenwood 33

Wakefield 59, Wayne 45

Wausa 51, Creighton 48

West Point-Beemer 66, Stanton 24

Whiting, Iowa 49, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 42

Cattle Trail Invitational=

Dundy County-Stratton 57, Hitchcock County 24

Maywood-Hayes Center 59, Arapahoe 30

Oberlin-Decatur, Kan. 45, Southwest 20

Wauneta-Palisade 47, Medicine Valley 42

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur vs. Pierce, ppd.

Cedar Bluffs vs. College View Academy, ccd.

Summerland vs. Riverside, ppd.

