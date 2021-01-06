Tuesday's High School Basketball Scoreboard

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adams Central 59, Elkhorn North 52

Alliance 63, Burns, Wyo. 34

Amherst 55, Wood River 48

Arlington 54, Wisner-Pilger 50

Bertrand 59, Wilcox-Hildreth 44

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City, Iowa 61, South Sioux City 54

Bishop Neumann 71, Conestoga 55

Broken Bow 51, McCook 47

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 42, Nebraska Lutheran 27

Burwell 70, Ainsworth 52

Chase County 54, Dundy County-Stratton 51

College View Academy 41, Dorchester 31

Crofton 57, Ponca 46

Cross County 52, Osceola 37

Elgin Public/Pope John 53, Spalding Academy 51

Elkhorn Mount Michael 38, Elkhorn 33

Exeter/Milligan 36, Diller-Odell 30

Falls City Sacred Heart 46, Elmwood-Murdock 31

Fremont 83, Columbus 79

Gering 56, Chadron 47

Gibbon 49, Shelton 35

Gordon/Rushville 54, Cody-Kilgore 13

Grand Island Central Catholic 49, Grand Island Northwest 33

Hartington Cedar Catholic 61, Osmond 48

Heartland 70, Palmer 37

Hershey 58, South Loup 29

Hitchcock County 74, Southwest 29

Homer 50, Randolph 35

Kearney 84, North Platte 54

Kenesaw 63, Axtell 48

Lewiston 59, Meridian 49

Lincoln Northeast 51, Lincoln East 50

Lincoln Southeast 59, Lincoln North Star 29

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 54, Douglas County West 52

Maywood-Hayes Center 75, Hi-Line 63

McCool Junction 48, Lawrence-Nelson 40

Mead 50, Cedar Bluffs 19

Millard North 85, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln, Iowa 78

Millard West 62, Omaha Northwest 35

Nebraska City 45, Falls City 39

Nebraska City Lourdes 48, Johnson-Brock 29

North Platte St. Patrick's 66, Anselmo-Merna 18

O'Neill 69, Winnebago 47

Oakland-Craig 58, Guardian Angels 51

Omaha Benson 71, Papillion-LaVista South 65

Omaha North 65, Norfolk 59

Omaha Roncalli 66, Platteview 62, OT

Ord 50, Cozad 37

Palmyra 52, Sterling 43

Parkview Christian 71, Omaha Nation 34

Plattsmouth 59, Louisville 44

Riverside 56, Heartland Lutheran 33

Schuyler 51, York 46

Silver Lake 51, Pleasanton 35

South Platte 72, Kimball 31

Southern Valley 66, Franklin 36

St. Edward 71, Elba 32

St. Paul 65, Columbus Scotus 42

Summerland 61, Plainview 57

Sutton 59, Centura 54

Tri County 59, Friend 34

Tri County Northeast 59, Cornerstone Christian 29

Twin Loup 47, CWC 22

Wahoo 83, Lincoln Lutheran 47

Wakefield 76, Madison 47

Wallace 62, Medicine Valley 50

Yutan 40, Omaha Concordia 37

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Aquinas vs. Clarkson/Leigh, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ainsworth 42, Burwell 30

Anselmo-Merna 51, North Platte St. Patrick's 42

Archbishop Bergan 46, Blair 40

Arlington 46, Wisner-Pilger 45

Axtell 49, Kenesaw 30

Beatrice 44, Fairbury 27

Bellevue East 45, Millard North 35

Boyd County 54, Santee 34

Broken Bow 65, McCook 24

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 49, Nebraska Lutheran 9

Burns, Wyo. 51, Alliance 44

CWC 58, Twin Loup 24

Chadron 34, Gering 32

Chase County 48, Dundy County-Stratton 41

Clarkson/Leigh 44, Aquinas 25

Columbus Scotus 50, St. Paul 28

Creighton 40, Stuart 29

Crofton 57, Ponca 46

Cross County 51, Osceola 18

Dorchester 47, College View Academy 31

Douglas County West 61, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 46

Elba 38, St. Edward 33

Elgin Public/Pope John 81, Spalding Academy 11

Elkhorn 40, Omaha Duchesne Academy 21

Elkhorn North 50, Ashland-Greenwood 45

Exeter/Milligan 36, Diller-Odell 30

Falls City Sacred Heart 47, Elmwood-Murdock 40

Fremont 87, Columbus 43

Grand Island Central Catholic 43, Grand Island Northwest 36

Hartington Cedar Catholic 50, Osmond 32

Heartland Lutheran 43, Riverside 29

Hershey 49, South Loup 41

Homer 52, Randolph 41

Kearney 51, North Platte 50

Lawrence-Nelson 39, McCool Junction 28

Lincoln East 58, Lincoln Northeast 34

Lincoln Lutheran 50, Wahoo 23

Lincoln North Star 70, Lincoln Southeast 47

Louisville 63, Plattsmouth 30

Maywood-Hayes Center 61, Hi-Line 30

Mead 46, Cedar Bluffs 22

Medicine Valley 48, Wallace 39

Meridian 40, Lewiston 33

Nebraska City Lourdes 58, Johnson-Brock 11

Niobrara/Verdigre 56, Neligh-Oakdale 39

O'Neill 54, Winnebago 33

Omaha Benson 61, Papillion-LaVista South 49

Omaha Concordia 49, Yutan 38

Omaha Marian 69, Millard South 66

Omaha Nation 48, Parkview Christian 28

Omaha Northwest 46, Millard West 43

Ord 69, Cozad 50

Palmer 31, Heartland 28

Platteview 42, Omaha Roncalli 39

Pleasanton 76, Silver Lake 39

Sandy Creek 27, Harvard 21

Shelton 51, Gibbon 21

Sidney 49, South Sioux City 35

South Platte 67, Kimball 25

Southern Valley 35, Franklin 34

Southwest 41, Hitchcock County 30

Sterling 64, Palmyra 43

Summerland 62, Plainview 49

Sutton 36, Centura 20

Tri County 37, Friend 14

Tri County Northeast 59, Cornerstone Christian 20

Wakefield 66, Madison 8

Wilcox-Hildreth 45, Bertrand 25

Wood River 40, Amherst 33

York 78, Schuyler 16

