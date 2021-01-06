Tuesday's High School Basketball Scoreboard

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adams Central 59, Elkhorn North 52
Alliance 63, Burns, Wyo. 34
Amherst 55, Wood River 48
Arlington 54, Wisner-Pilger 50
Bertrand 59, Wilcox-Hildreth 44
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City, Iowa 61, South Sioux City 54
Bishop Neumann 71, Conestoga 55
Broken Bow 51, McCook 47
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 42, Nebraska Lutheran 27
Burwell 70, Ainsworth 52
Chase County 54, Dundy County-Stratton 51
College View Academy 41, Dorchester 31
Crofton 57, Ponca 46
Cross County 52, Osceola 37
Elgin Public/Pope John 53, Spalding Academy 51
Elkhorn Mount Michael 38, Elkhorn 33
Exeter/Milligan 36, Diller-Odell 30
Falls City Sacred Heart 46, Elmwood-Murdock 31
Fremont 83, Columbus 79
Gering 56, Chadron 47
Gibbon 49, Shelton 35
Gordon/Rushville 54, Cody-Kilgore 13
Grand Island Central Catholic 49, Grand Island Northwest 33
Hartington Cedar Catholic 61, Osmond 48
Heartland 70, Palmer 37
Hershey 58, South Loup 29
Hitchcock County 74, Southwest 29
Homer 50, Randolph 35
Kearney 84, North Platte 54
Kenesaw 63, Axtell 48
Lewiston 59, Meridian 49
Lincoln Northeast 51, Lincoln East 50
Lincoln Southeast 59, Lincoln North Star 29
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 54, Douglas County West 52
Maywood-Hayes Center 75, Hi-Line 63
McCool Junction 48, Lawrence-Nelson 40
Mead 50, Cedar Bluffs 19
Millard North 85, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln, Iowa 78
Millard West 62, Omaha Northwest 35
Nebraska City 45, Falls City 39
Nebraska City Lourdes 48, Johnson-Brock 29
North Platte St. Patrick's 66, Anselmo-Merna 18
O'Neill 69, Winnebago 47
Oakland-Craig 58, Guardian Angels 51
Omaha Benson 71, Papillion-LaVista South 65
Omaha North 65, Norfolk 59
Omaha Roncalli 66, Platteview 62, OT
Ord 50, Cozad 37
Palmyra 52, Sterling 43
Parkview Christian 71, Omaha Nation 34
Plattsmouth 59, Louisville 44
Riverside 56, Heartland Lutheran 33
Schuyler 51, York 46
Silver Lake 51, Pleasanton 35
South Platte 72, Kimball 31
Southern Valley 66, Franklin 36
St. Edward 71, Elba 32
St. Paul 65, Columbus Scotus 42
Summerland 61, Plainview 57
Sutton 59, Centura 54
Tri County 59, Friend 34
Tri County Northeast 59, Cornerstone Christian 29
Twin Loup 47, CWC 22
Wahoo 83, Lincoln Lutheran 47
Wakefield 76, Madison 47
Wallace 62, Medicine Valley 50
Yutan 40, Omaha Concordia 37
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Aquinas vs. Clarkson/Leigh, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ainsworth 42, Burwell 30
Anselmo-Merna 51, North Platte St. Patrick's 42
Archbishop Bergan 46, Blair 40
Arlington 46, Wisner-Pilger 45
Axtell 49, Kenesaw 30
Beatrice 44, Fairbury 27
Bellevue East 45, Millard North 35
Boyd County 54, Santee 34
Broken Bow 65, McCook 24
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 49, Nebraska Lutheran 9
Burns, Wyo. 51, Alliance 44
CWC 58, Twin Loup 24
Chadron 34, Gering 32
Chase County 48, Dundy County-Stratton 41
Clarkson/Leigh 44, Aquinas 25
Columbus Scotus 50, St. Paul 28
Creighton 40, Stuart 29
Crofton 57, Ponca 46
Cross County 51, Osceola 18
Dorchester 47, College View Academy 31
Douglas County West 61, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 46
Elba 38, St. Edward 33
Elgin Public/Pope John 81, Spalding Academy 11
Elkhorn 40, Omaha Duchesne Academy 21
Elkhorn North 50, Ashland-Greenwood 45
Exeter/Milligan 36, Diller-Odell 30
Falls City Sacred Heart 47, Elmwood-Murdock 40
Fremont 87, Columbus 43
Grand Island Central Catholic 43, Grand Island Northwest 36
Hartington Cedar Catholic 50, Osmond 32
Heartland Lutheran 43, Riverside 29
Hershey 49, South Loup 41
Homer 52, Randolph 41
Kearney 51, North Platte 50
Lawrence-Nelson 39, McCool Junction 28
Lincoln East 58, Lincoln Northeast 34
Lincoln Lutheran 50, Wahoo 23
Lincoln North Star 70, Lincoln Southeast 47
Louisville 63, Plattsmouth 30
Maywood-Hayes Center 61, Hi-Line 30
Mead 46, Cedar Bluffs 22
Medicine Valley 48, Wallace 39
Meridian 40, Lewiston 33
Nebraska City Lourdes 58, Johnson-Brock 11
Niobrara/Verdigre 56, Neligh-Oakdale 39
O'Neill 54, Winnebago 33
Omaha Benson 61, Papillion-LaVista South 49
Omaha Concordia 49, Yutan 38
Omaha Marian 69, Millard South 66
Omaha Nation 48, Parkview Christian 28
Omaha Northwest 46, Millard West 43
Ord 69, Cozad 50
Palmer 31, Heartland 28
Platteview 42, Omaha Roncalli 39
Pleasanton 76, Silver Lake 39
Sandy Creek 27, Harvard 21
Shelton 51, Gibbon 21
Sidney 49, South Sioux City 35
South Platte 67, Kimball 25
Southern Valley 35, Franklin 34
Southwest 41, Hitchcock County 30
Sterling 64, Palmyra 43
Summerland 62, Plainview 49
Sutton 36, Centura 20
Tri County 37, Friend 14
Tri County Northeast 59, Cornerstone Christian 20
Wakefield 66, Madison 8
Wilcox-Hildreth 45, Bertrand 25
Wood River 40, Amherst 33
York 78, Schuyler 16