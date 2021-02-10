Tuesday's High School Basketball Scoreboard

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adams Central 64, Hastings 30

Ainsworth 48, Stuart 47

Ansley-Litchfield 42, Arcadia-Loup City 38

Arapahoe 40, Cambridge 34

Arlington 53, Plattsmouth 46

Auburn 78, Syracuse 31

Aurora 57, Lexington 44

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 63, Wisner-Pilger 43

Battle Creek 46, Neligh-Oakdale 36

Bayard 53, Leyton 44

Bellevue East 55, Omaha South 52

Bellevue West 74, Waukee, Iowa 60

Bloomfield 74, Santee 63

Blue Hill 55, Bertrand 40

Broken Bow 64, Ord 50

Central Valley 66, Elkhorn Valley 56

Chadron 61, Valentine 25

Cross County 65, East Butler 36

Doniphan-Trumbull 68, Thayer Central 48

Douglas County West 82, Conestoga 48

Elgin Public/Pope John 67, CWC 19

Elkhorn 42, Waverly 29

Elkhorn North 47, Blair 44

Exeter/Milligan 45, McCool Junction 35

Falls City 51, Diller-Odell 45

Falls City Sacred Heart 64, Fairfax, Mo. 22

Fullerton 56, St. Edward 31

Gibbon 57, Southern Valley 54

Gretna 62, Omaha North 60

Hartington-Newcastle 58, Wausa 54

Heartland 62, Deshler 57

Heartland Christian, Iowa 71, Cornerstone Christian 69

Hershey 64, Paxton 43

Hitchcock County 63, Cheylin, Kan. 50

Homer 34, Hartington Cedar Catholic 33

Humphrey St. Francis 47, Aquinas 31

Kenesaw 64, Red Cloud 26

Lawrence-Nelson 45, Harvard 37

Loomis 65, Axtell 56

Louisville 74, Raymond Central 55

Lutheran High Northeast 63, Creighton 43

Maxwell 52, Sutherland 31

Maywood-Hayes Center 62, South Platte 43

Mead 57, Johnson County Central 55

Morrill 43, Hemingford 35

Nebraska Christian 78, Nebraska Lutheran 75

Nebraska City Lourdes 41, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 29

North Bend Central 75, Tekamah-Herman 54

North Central 59, Colome, S.D. 38

North Platte St. Patrick's 71, Dundy County-Stratton 31

Northern Valley, Kan. 77, Alma 43

O'Neill 69, Plainview 32

Omaha Central 81, Omaha Northwest 44

Omaha Concordia 52, Elkhorn Mount Michael 44

Omaha Creighton Prep 74, Omaha Burke 44

Omaha Roncalli 62, Bennington 47

Omaha Skutt Catholic 66, Norris 58

Overton 57, Wilcox-Hildreth 45

Parkview Christian 67, Boys Town 60

Perkins County 76, Creek Valley 57

Pine Bluffs, Wyo. 88, Kimball 38

Platteview 66, Crete 38

Potter-Dix 63, Peetz, Colo. 19

Rawlins County, Kan. 43, Wauneta-Palisade 39

Riverside 69, Elba 4

Sandy Creek 57, Fillmore Central 28

Seward 69, Fairbury 47

South Loup 63, Anselmo-Merna 53

Southern 66, Lewiston 44

St. Mary's 81, Boyd County 33

St. Paul 57, Ravenna 27

Tea Area, S.D. 80, Crofton 31

Tri County 72, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 60

Tri County Northeast 52, Randolph 37

Twin River 71, Stanton 57

Wahoo 73, Columbus Scotus 56

Wallace 55, Southwest 39

Walthill 85, Omaha Nation 54

West Point-Beemer 73, Madison 30

Wilber-Clatonia 44, Sutton 39

Winnebago 57, Wakefield 54

Wynot 43, Irene-Wakonda, S.D. 36

Yutan 61, Bishop Neumann 31

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Ashland-Greenwood vs. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adams Central 40, Hastings 32

Ainsworth 65, Stuart 29

Ansley-Litchfield 52, Arcadia-Loup City 37

Arapahoe 40, Cambridge 34

Archbishop Bergan 48, Oakland-Craig 34

Arlington 47, Plattsmouth 38

Aurora 38, Lexington 34

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 56, Wisner-Pilger 36

Battle Creek 67, Neligh-Oakdale 38

Bayard 61, Leyton 29

Bellevue East 64, Omaha South 12

Bennington 56, Omaha Roncalli 42

Bloomfield 66, Santee 54

Blue Hill 51, Bertrand 29

Boone Central/Newman Grove 47, Centura 38

Bridgeport 75, Gordon/Rushville 44

Broken Bow 54, Ord 35

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 54, Meridian 37

CWC 55, Elgin Public/Pope John 31

Centennial 38, Yutan 34

Central Valley 39, Elkhorn Valley 32

Chadron 37, Valentine 26

Cheylin, Kan. 55, Hitchcock County 53

Clarkson/Leigh 35, Pierce 31

Columbus Scotus 52, Columbus Lakeview 30

Cornerstone Christian 43, Heartland Christian, Iowa 22

Crete 50, Platteview 38

Cross County 49, East Butler 9

Deshler 57, Heartland 28

Dorchester 55, Hampton 54

Elkhorn North 60, Blair 37

Elm Creek 60, Hi-Line 19

Exeter/Milligan 45, McCool Junction 35

Falls City 45, Diller-Odell 36

Falls City Sacred Heart 73, Fairfax, Mo. 34

Fillmore Central 52, Sandy Creek 27

Fullerton 68, St. Edward 15

Garden County 56, Hyannis 20

Gothenburg 53, Ogallala 36

Gretna 56, Omaha North 30

Guardian Angels 69, Pender 67

Hartington Cedar Catholic 50, Homer 35

Hartington-Newcastle 36, Wausa 30

Hemingford 50, Morrill 47

Hershey 63, Paxton 24

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 56, Tri County 32

Humphrey St. Francis 60, Aquinas 19

Lincoln Christian 43, Lincoln Southeast 37

Lincoln Northeast 60, Kearney 41

Lincoln Pius X 74, Elkhorn 54

Loomis 58, Axtell 33

Louisville 49, Raymond Central 37

Lutheran High Northeast 54, Creighton 43

Malcolm 67, Wahoo 37

Nebraska Christian 63, Nebraska Lutheran 25

Nebraska City Lourdes 44, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 25

Norris 51, Omaha Skutt Catholic 48

North Bend Central 72, Tekamah-Herman 41

North Central 71, Colome, S.D. 50

North Platte St. Patrick's 71, Dundy County-Stratton 31

O'Neill 56, Plainview 42

Omaha Burke 52, Omaha Marian 48

Omaha Central 54, Omaha Northwest 31

Omaha Gross Catholic 64, Omaha Concordia 51

Osceola 46, High Plains Community 24

Overton 52, Wilcox-Hildreth 32

Parkview Christian 46, Boys Town 32

Perkins County 57, Creek Valley 14

Pine Bluffs, Wyo. 58, Kimball 41

Potter-Dix 51, Peetz, Colo. 25

Seward 49, Fairbury 44

Shelton 40, Silver Lake 29

Sidney 64, Alliance 24

South Loup 51, Anselmo-Merna 41

South Platte 53, Maywood-Hayes Center 48

South Sioux City 64, Sioux City, West, Iowa 49

Southern 51, Lewiston 30

Southwest 48, Wallace 37

St. Mary's 37, Boyd County 35

St. Paul 41, Ravenna 29

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 42, Twin Loup 30

Sutherland 48, Maxwell 24

Sutton 52, Wilber-Clatonia 21

Syracuse 41, Auburn 36

Wauneta-Palisade 60, Rawlins County, Kan. 54

West Point-Beemer 61, Madison 23

Winnebago 58, Wakefield 46

Wynot 48, Irene-Wakonda, S.D. 42

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Elmwood-Murdock vs. Johnson County Central, ccd.

Freeman vs. Sterling, ppd.

Tri County Northeast vs. Randolph, ccd.

