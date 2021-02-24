Tuesday's High School Basketball Scoreboard

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
NSAA Playoffs=
Class B=
District B-1=
Final=
Nebraska City 66, Norris 35
District B-2=
Final=
Platteview 51, Waverly 39
District B-3=
Final=
Omaha Skutt Catholic 53, Omaha Roncalli 33
District B-4=
Final=
Elkhorn Mount Michael 60, Elkhorn 55
District B-5=
Final=
Blair 54, Bennington 53
District B-6=
Final=
Aurora 53, Seward 46, OT
District B-7=
Final=
Grand Island Northwest 56, Hastings 40
District B-8=
Final=
Alliance 49, Sidney 44
Class C-1=
Sub-district C1-1=
Auburn 74, Syracuse 26
Fairbury 63, Wilber-Clatonia 58, OT
Sub-district C1-2=
Lincoln Christian 56, Lincoln Lutheran 51
Milford 85, Raymond Central 53
Sub-district C1-3=
Ashland-Greenwood 46, Boys Town 43
Louisville 55, Conestoga 35
Sub-district C1-4=
Douglas County West 67, Arlington 45
Omaha Concordia 55, Fort Calhoun 49
Sub-district C1-5=
North Bend Central 60, Aquinas 49
Wahoo 68, Bishop Neumann 49
Sub-district C1-6=
Boone Central 71, Madison 37
Columbus Scotus 48, Columbus Lakeview 40
Sub-district C1-7=
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 57, Winnebago 52
Wayne 48, West Point-Beemer 44
Sub-district C1-8=
Battle Creek 62, Norfolk Catholic 54
Pierce 58, O'Neill 44
Sub-district C1-9=
Adams Central 74, Fillmore Central 24
Gibbon 49, Wood River 42
Sub-district C1-10=
Central City 63, Centura 59, OT
St. Paul 70, Broken Bow 45
Sub-district C1-11=
Cozad 59, Minden 51
Kearney Catholic 81, Holdrege 33
Sub-district C1-12=
Gordon/Rushville 68, Valentine 54
Mitchell 48, Chadron 34
Ogallala 59, Gordon/Rushville 36
Class C-2=
Sub-district C2-1=
Freeman 63, Johnson County Central 43
Tri County 57, Southern 48
Sub-district C2-2=
Palmyra 61, Archbishop Bergan 45
Yutan 63, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 45
Sub-district C2-3=
Oakland-Craig 54, Guardian Angels 30
Clarkson/Leigh 52 Wisner/Pilger 37
Sub-district C2-4=
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 68, Tri County Northeast 40
Wakefield 64, Ponca 41
Sub-district C2-5=
Hartington Cedar Catholic 68, Crofton 29
Lutheran High Northeast 55, Elkhorn Valley 43
Sub-district C2-6=
Neligh-Oakdale 67, North Central 42
West Holt 58, Ainsworth 47
Sub-district C2-7=
Hastings St. Cecilia 63, Sandy Creek 55
Sutton 64, Superior 36
Sub-district C2-8=
Centennial 59, Doniphan-Trumbull 51
Grand Island Central Catholic 67, Heartland 13
Sub-district C2-9=
Cross County 57, Nebraska Christian 44
Twin River 52, Arcadia-Loup City 44
Sub-district C2-10=
Amherst 76, Alma 41
Cambridge 60, Arapahoe 42
Sub-district C2-11=
Chase County 58, Dundy County-Stratton 50
Hershey 51, Hitchcock County 42
Sub-district C2-12=
Bayard 55, Hemingford 46
Bridgeport 86, Kimball 27
Class C-3=
Class D-1=
Sub-district D1-1=
Johnson-Brock 51, Weeping Water 42
Nebraska City Lourdes 53, Elmwood-Murdock 29
Sub-district D1-2=
Mead 57, Cornerstone Christian 25
Omaha Christian Academy 63, East Butler 59
Sub-district D1-3=
Howells/Dodge 61, Stanton 44
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 73, Cedar Bluffs 15
Sub-district D1-4=
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 81, Homer 48
Walthill 77, Hartington-Newcastle 51
Sub-district D1-5=
Creighton 38, Bloomfield 32
Osmond 65, Niobrara/Verdigre 39
Sub-district D1-6=
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 55, Thayer Central 36
Deshler 50, McCool Junction 43
Sub-district D1-7=
Blue Hill 43, Shelton 42, OT
Kenesaw 52, Harvard 40
Sub-district D1-8=
Central Valley 58, Riverside 46
Fullerton 53, Shelby/Rising City 51, OT
Sub-district D1-9=
Elm Creek 58, Axtell 49
Southern Valley 55, Bertrand 51
Sub-district D1-10=
Ansley-Litchfield 65, South Loup 46
Burwell 68, Anselmo-Merna 29
Sub-district D1-11=
Maxwell 46, Maywood-Hayes Center 45
North Platte St. Patrick's 57, Sandhills/Thedford 35
Sub-district D1-12=
Leyton 48, Morrill 43
Perkins County 64, Garden County 45
Class D-2=
Sub-district D2-1=
Falls City Sacred Heart 70, Pawnee City 32
Sterling 48, Lewiston 35
Sub-district D2-2=
Diller-Odell 50, Meridian 19
Friend 41, Exeter/Milligan 38
Sub-district D2-3=
Osceola 63, Nebraska Lutheran 42
Parkview Christian 85, High Plains Community 23
Sub-district D2-4=
Humphrey St. Francis 71, Winside 23
Pender 57, St. Edward 32
Sub-district D2-5=
Elgin Public/Pope John 70, Elba 40
Spalding Academy 61, Twin Loup 56
Sub-district D2-6=
St. Mary's 78, Santee 37
Wynot 60, Stuart 47
Sub-district D2-7=
Heartland Lutheran 43, Giltner 32
Silver Lake 37, Red Cloud 19
Sub-district D2-8=
Loomis 75, Wilcox-Hildreth 36
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 63, Pleasanton 54
Sub-district D2-9=
Medicine Valley 68, Brady 52
Wallace 60, Southwest 37
Sub-district D2-10=
Mullen 71, Arthur County 23
Paxton 58, Hyannis 37
Sub-district D2-11=
Potter-Dix 72, Minatare 23
South Platte 59, Creek Valley 34
Sub-district D2-12=
Crawford 23, Cody-Kilgore 18
Hay Springs 56, Sioux County 22
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
NSAA Playoffs=
Class A=
District A-1=
Bellevue West 52, Omaha Benson 51
Lincoln Pius X 79, Omaha South 27
District A-2=
Gretna 36, Omaha Westside 30
Millard South 70, Lincoln Southeast 31
District A-3=
Lincoln Southwest 69, Millard West 31
Norfolk 53, Kearney 38
District A-4=
Lincoln North Star 63, Omaha Marian 56
Omaha Central 63, Columbus 35
District A-5=
Fremont 79, Elkhorn South 54
Papillion-LaVista 70, Omaha Burke 61
District A-6=
Bellevue East 30, Millard North 24
North Platte 49, Omaha Northwest 41
District A-7=
Lincoln East 46, Lincoln Northeast 34
Papillion-LaVista South 55, Lincoln High 47