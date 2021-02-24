Tuesday's High School Basketball Scoreboard

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

NSAA Playoffs=

Class B=

District B-1=

Final=

Nebraska City 66, Norris 35

District B-2=

Final=

Platteview 51, Waverly 39

District B-3=

Final=

Omaha Skutt Catholic 53, Omaha Roncalli 33

District B-4=

Final=

Elkhorn Mount Michael 60, Elkhorn 55

District B-5=

Final=

Blair 54, Bennington 53

District B-6=

Final=

Aurora 53, Seward 46, OT

District B-7=

Final=

Grand Island Northwest 56, Hastings 40

District B-8=

Final=

Alliance 49, Sidney 44

Class C-1=

Sub-district C1-1=

Auburn 74, Syracuse 26

Fairbury 63, Wilber-Clatonia 58, OT

Sub-district C1-2=

Lincoln Christian 56, Lincoln Lutheran 51

Milford 85, Raymond Central 53

Sub-district C1-3=

Ashland-Greenwood 46, Boys Town 43

Louisville 55, Conestoga 35

Sub-district C1-4=

Douglas County West 67, Arlington 45

Omaha Concordia 55, Fort Calhoun 49

Sub-district C1-5=

North Bend Central 60, Aquinas 49

Wahoo 68, Bishop Neumann 49

Sub-district C1-6=

Boone Central 71, Madison 37

Columbus Scotus 48, Columbus Lakeview 40

Sub-district C1-7=

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 57, Winnebago 52

Wayne 48, West Point-Beemer 44

Sub-district C1-8=

Battle Creek 62, Norfolk Catholic 54

Pierce 58, O'Neill 44

Sub-district C1-9=

Adams Central 74, Fillmore Central 24

Gibbon 49, Wood River 42

Sub-district C1-10=

Central City 63, Centura 59, OT

St. Paul 70, Broken Bow 45

Sub-district C1-11=

Cozad 59, Minden 51

Kearney Catholic 81, Holdrege 33

Sub-district C1-12=

Gordon/Rushville 68, Valentine 54

Mitchell 48, Chadron 34

Ogallala 59, Gordon/Rushville 36

Class C-2=

Sub-district C2-1=

Freeman 63, Johnson County Central 43

Tri County 57, Southern 48

Sub-district C2-2=

Palmyra 61, Archbishop Bergan 45

Yutan 63, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 45

Sub-district C2-3=

Oakland-Craig 54, Guardian Angels 30

Clarkson/Leigh 52 Wisner/Pilger 37

Sub-district C2-4=

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 68, Tri County Northeast 40

Wakefield 64, Ponca 41

Sub-district C2-5=

Hartington Cedar Catholic 68, Crofton 29

Lutheran High Northeast 55, Elkhorn Valley 43

Sub-district C2-6=

Neligh-Oakdale 67, North Central 42

West Holt 58, Ainsworth 47

Sub-district C2-7=

Hastings St. Cecilia 63, Sandy Creek 55

Sutton 64, Superior 36

Sub-district C2-8=

Centennial 59, Doniphan-Trumbull 51

Grand Island Central Catholic 67, Heartland 13

Sub-district C2-9=

Cross County 57, Nebraska Christian 44

Twin River 52, Arcadia-Loup City 44

Sub-district C2-10=

Amherst 76, Alma 41

Cambridge 60, Arapahoe 42

Sub-district C2-11=

Chase County 58, Dundy County-Stratton 50

Hershey 51, Hitchcock County 42

Sub-district C2-12=

Bayard 55, Hemingford 46

Bridgeport 86, Kimball 27

Class C-3=

Sub-district C2-3=

Clarkson/Leigh 52, Wisner-Pilger 37

Class D-1=

Sub-district D1-1=

Johnson-Brock 51, Weeping Water 42

Nebraska City Lourdes 53, Elmwood-Murdock 29

Sub-district D1-2=

Mead 57, Cornerstone Christian 25

Omaha Christian Academy 63, East Butler 59

Sub-district D1-3=

Howells/Dodge 61, Stanton 44

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 73, Cedar Bluffs 15

Sub-district D1-4=

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 81, Homer 48

Walthill 77, Hartington-Newcastle 51

Sub-district D1-5=

Creighton 38, Bloomfield 32

Osmond 65, Niobrara/Verdigre 39

Sub-district D1-6=

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 55, Thayer Central 36

Deshler 50, McCool Junction 43

Sub-district D1-7=

Blue Hill 43, Shelton 42, OT

Kenesaw 52, Harvard 40

Sub-district D1-8=

Central Valley 58, Riverside 46

Fullerton 53, Shelby/Rising City 51, OT

Sub-district D1-9=

Elm Creek 58, Axtell 49

Southern Valley 55, Bertrand 51

Sub-district D1-10=

Ansley-Litchfield 65, South Loup 46

Burwell 68, Anselmo-Merna 29

Sub-district D1-11=

Maxwell 46, Maywood-Hayes Center 45

North Platte St. Patrick's 57, Sandhills/Thedford 35

Sub-district D1-12=

Leyton 48, Morrill 43

Perkins County 64, Garden County 45

Class D-2=

Sub-district D2-1=

Falls City Sacred Heart 70, Pawnee City 32

Sterling 48, Lewiston 35

Sub-district D2-2=

Diller-Odell 50, Meridian 19

Friend 41, Exeter/Milligan 38

Sub-district D2-3=

Osceola 63, Nebraska Lutheran 42

Parkview Christian 85, High Plains Community 23

Sub-district D2-4=

Humphrey St. Francis 71, Winside 23

Pender 57, St. Edward 32

Sub-district D2-5=

Elgin Public/Pope John 70, Elba 40

Spalding Academy 61, Twin Loup 56

Sub-district D2-6=

St. Mary's 78, Santee 37

Wynot 60, Stuart 47

Sub-district D2-7=

Heartland Lutheran 43, Giltner 32

Silver Lake 37, Red Cloud 19

Sub-district D2-8=

Loomis 75, Wilcox-Hildreth 36

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 63, Pleasanton 54

Sub-district D2-9=

Medicine Valley 68, Brady 52

Wallace 60, Southwest 37

Sub-district D2-10=

Mullen 71, Arthur County 23

Paxton 58, Hyannis 37

Sub-district D2-11=

Potter-Dix 72, Minatare 23

South Platte 59, Creek Valley 34

Sub-district D2-12=

Crawford 23, Cody-Kilgore 18

Hay Springs 56, Sioux County 22

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

NSAA Playoffs=

Class A=

District A-1=

Bellevue West 52, Omaha Benson 51

Lincoln Pius X 79, Omaha South 27

District A-2=

Gretna 36, Omaha Westside 30

Millard South 70, Lincoln Southeast 31

District A-3=

Lincoln Southwest 69, Millard West 31

Norfolk 53, Kearney 38

District A-4=

Lincoln North Star 63, Omaha Marian 56

Omaha Central 63, Columbus 35

District A-5=

Fremont 79, Elkhorn South 54

Papillion-LaVista 70, Omaha Burke 61

District A-6=

Bellevue East 30, Millard North 24

North Platte 49, Omaha Northwest 41

District A-7=

Lincoln East 46, Lincoln Northeast 34

Papillion-LaVista South 55, Lincoln High 47

