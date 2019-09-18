Tuesday's High School Volleyball Scores

Volleyball
Ainsworth def. West Holt, 25-21, 25-20, 25-20
Archbishop Bergan def. Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur, 25-10, 25-22, 25-18
Ashland-Greenwood def. Arlington, 25-12, 25-14, 25-13
Battle Creek def. Pierce, 25-19, 25-16, 25-11
Cambridge def. Hi-Line, 25-21, 25-23, 15-25, 25-21
Centennial def. Fairbury, 22-25, 11-25, 26-24, 25-20, 15-8
Columbus def. Kearney, 25-22, 15-25, 25-23, 25-18
Crete def. Schuyler, 25-12, 25-17, 25-20
Crofton def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 25-15, 25-23, 26-24
Edgemont, S.D. def. Hemingford, 25-21, 25-14, 21-25, 21-25, 15-9
Elkhorn South def. Millard West, 25-8, 18-25, 25-21, 25-18
Fillmore Central def. Heartland, 16-25, 25-7, 25-20, 16-25, 15-10
Fremont def. Lincoln High, 25-22, 25-22, 25-19
Gering def. Scottsbluff, 25-19, 25-22, 25-22
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Wood River, 25-15, 25-10, 25-7
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Blue Hill, 25-12, 25-16, 25-17
Hershey def. McCook, 25-21, 23-25, 25-14, 25-23
Howells/Dodge def. Wakefield-Allen, 23-25, 30-28, 27-25, 25-22
Humphrey St. Francis def. Fullerton, 14-25, 26-24, 22-25, 25-11, 15-12
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Emerson-Hubbard, 25-8, 25-15, 25-11
Lincoln Christian def. Bishop Neumann, 25-22, 25-23, 25-12
Lincoln East def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-20, 25-23, 25-16
Lincoln Lutheran def. Auburn, 25-18, 25-21, 25-11
Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-21, 21-25, 25-23, 25-22
Lincoln Southwest def. Grand Island, 25-15, 25-19, 25-23
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. Pender, 25-20, 25-20, 25-14
Lutheran High Northeast def. O'Neill, 25-14, 25-22, 21-25, 25-15
Malcolm def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-15, 25-14, 25-13
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Hitchcock County, 25-13, 25-23, 25-16
Mead def. College View Academy, 25-11, 25-12, 25-11
Millard North def. Papillion-LaVista South, 16-25, 25-15, 25-23, 25-19
Millard South def. Gretna, 25-20, 20-25, 16-25, 25-22, 15-8
Neligh-Oakdale def. Randolph, 23-25, 25-13, 25-7, 23-25, 15-10
Norfolk def. Lincoln North Star, 25-15, 25-19, 25-19
Norfolk Catholic def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-15, 26-24, 23-25, 28-26
North Bend Central def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-14, 25-13, 18-25, 25-22
North Platte St. Patrick's def. Gothenburg, 26-24, 25-23, 17-25, 14-25, 16-14
Ogallala def. North Platte, 16-25, 25-18, 25-20, 18-25, 15-9
Omaha Brownell-Talbot def. Weeping Water, 3-0
Omaha Bryan def. Omaha South, 3-2
Omaha Central def. Omaha North, 1-0
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Aquinas, 27-25, 21-25, 25-23, 20-25, 15-5
Overton def. Maxwell, 25-14, 25-14, 25-16
Papillion-LaVista def. Omaha Westside, 25-10, 25-15, 25-18
Plainview def. Wausa, 15-25, 22-25, 25-17, 25-22, 15-12
Ponca def. Winnebago, 25-10, 25-8, 25-21
Sandhills/Thedford def. Sandhills Valley, 27-25, 25-9, 21-25, 28-26
Seward def. Ralston, 25-17, 26-24, 25-8
Shelby/Rising City def. Hampton, 25-17, 25-19, 26-24
St. Mary's def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 26-24, 25-19
St. Mary's def. Santee, 25-13, 25-22
St. Paul def. Centura, 25-13, 25-13, 25-17
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Amherst, 25-19, 25-21, 20-25, 23-25, 15-7
Superior def. Sutton, 25-13, 25-19, 25-15
Sutherland def. Wallace, 25-20, 25-21, 25-16
Thayer Central def. Sandy Creek, 25-12, 25-19, 25-7
Wauneta-Palisade def. Southwest, 25-20, 20-25, 25-12, 23-25, 15-11
Waverly def. Norris, 25-16, 25-19, 27-25
Wayne def. Guardian Angels, 25-16, 25-18, 25-20
West Point-Beemer def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-18, 25-23, 25-14
York def. Holdrege, 25-17, 25-6, 25-12
Alma Triangular
Alma def. Cozad, 25-19, 25-8
Alma def. Arapahoe, 25-12, 25-15
Cozad def. Arapahoe, 25-22, 25-18
Arthur County Triangular
Garden County def. Arthur County, 25-21, 25-18
Garden County def. Mullen, 2-0
Mullen def. Arthur County, 25-6, 25-17
Aurora Triangular
Adams Central def. Aurora, 27-25, 15-25, 25-22
Adams Central def. Minden, 21-25, 25-22, 29-27
Minden def. Aurora, 25-22, 27-25
Axtell Triangular
Axtell def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-7, 25-18
Axtell def. Shelton, 25-10, 25-9
Shelton def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-13, 25-16
Central Valley Triangular
Arcadia-Loup City def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-14, 25-13
Arcadia-Loup City def. Central Valley, 25-18, 25-19
Central Valley def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-21, 25-21
Chadron Triangular
Chadron def. Bridgeport, 25-20, 25-10
Sidney def. Chadron, 25-20, 25-18
Sidney def. Bridgeport, 25-13, 25-11
Cross County Triangular
Cross County def. Heartland Lutheran, 26-24, 25-13
Cross County def. McCool Junction, 25-14, 25-14
Heartland Lutheran def. McCool Junction, 25-23, 25-20
Doniphan-Trumbull Triangular
Central City def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-14, 25-19
Gibbon def. Central City, 25-21, 25-18
Gibbon def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 16-25, 25-19, 25-22
Dundy County-Stratton Triangular
Brady def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-14, 22-25, 25-17
South Loup def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-20, 25-22
South Loup def. Brady, 25-18, 25-10
Hyannis Triangular
Cody-Kilgore def. Hay Springs, 25-23, 25-23
Hay Springs def. Hyannis, 25-21, 25-20
Hyannis def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-20, 25-14
Kenesaw Triangular
Kenesaw def. Harvard, 25-21, 25-23
Lawrence-Nelson def. Harvard, 25-12, 25-18
Lawrence-Nelson def. Kenesaw, 25-8, 25-18
Louisville Triangular
Elmwood-Murdock def. Conestoga, 25-16, 25-17
Louisville def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-20, 25-22
Louisville def. Conestoga, 25-11, 25-11
MUDECAS Tournament
Class B
Semifinal
Johnson County Central def. Southern, 25-20, 25-18
Palmyra def. Sterling, 25-22, 25-22
Consolation Semifinal
Pawnee City def. Lewiston, 22-25, 25-15, 25-14
Tri County def. Parkview Christian, 25-13, 25-9
Class A
Semifinal
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, 25-16, 25-21
Diller-Odell def. Meridian, 25-9, 25-23
Consolation Semifinal
Falls City Sacred Heart def. Freeman, 25-19, 25-15
Johnson-Brock def. Exeter/Milligan, 25-20, 25-8
Nebraska City Triangular
Plattsmouth def. Nebraska City, 26-24, 17-25, 25-16
Syracuse def. Nebraska City, 25-10, 25-23
Syracuse def. Plattsmouth, 25-21, 26-24
Platteview Triangular
Bellevue West def. Bennington, 25-11, 25-17
Platteview def. Bellevue West, 25-22, 25-20
Platteview def. Bennington, 25-11, 25-17
Riverside Triangular
High Plains Community def. Riverside, 24-26, 25-6, 25-14
Riverside def. Palmer, 25-14, 25-11
Summerland Triangular
Boyd County def. Creighton, 26-24, 25-21
Summerland def. Boyd County, 25-14, 25-23
Summerland def. Creighton, 25-15, 25-15
Twin Loup Triangular
North Central def. Twin Loup, 25-21, 25-18
Pleasanton def. North Central, 23-25, 25-20, 25-14
Pleasanton def. Twin Loup, 25-20, 25-22
Winside Triangular
Osmond def. Winside, 15-25, 25-15, 25-16
Osmond def. Homer, 25-23, 25-17
Winside def. Homer, 25-19, 25-10
Yutan Triangular
Raymond Central def. East Butler, 2-0
Yutan def. Raymond Central, 25-21, 23-25, 25-16
Yutan def. East Butler, 25-16, 25-14