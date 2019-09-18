Tuesday's High School Volleyball Scores
     Ainsworth def. West Holt, 25-21, 25-20, 25-20

     Archbishop Bergan def. Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur, 25-10, 25-22, 25-18

     Ashland-Greenwood def. Arlington, 25-12, 25-14, 25-13

     Battle Creek def. Pierce, 25-19, 25-16, 25-11

     Cambridge def. Hi-Line, 25-21, 25-23, 15-25, 25-21

     Centennial def. Fairbury, 22-25, 11-25, 26-24, 25-20, 15-8

     Columbus def. Kearney, 25-22, 15-25, 25-23, 25-18

     Crete def. Schuyler, 25-12, 25-17, 25-20

     Crofton def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 25-15, 25-23, 26-24

     Edgemont, S.D. def. Hemingford, 25-21, 25-14, 21-25, 21-25, 15-9

     Elkhorn South def. Millard West, 25-8, 18-25, 25-21, 25-18

     Fillmore Central def. Heartland, 16-25, 25-7, 25-20, 16-25, 15-10

     Fremont def. Lincoln High, 25-22, 25-22, 25-19

     Gering def. Scottsbluff, 25-19, 25-22, 25-22

     Grand Island Central Catholic def. Wood River, 25-15, 25-10, 25-7

     Hastings St. Cecilia def. Blue Hill, 25-12, 25-16, 25-17

     Hershey def. McCook, 25-21, 23-25, 25-14, 25-23

     Howells/Dodge def. Wakefield-Allen, 23-25, 30-28, 27-25, 25-22

     Humphrey St. Francis def. Fullerton, 14-25, 26-24, 22-25, 25-11, 15-12

     Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Emerson-Hubbard, 25-8, 25-15, 25-11

     Lincoln Christian def. Bishop Neumann, 25-22, 25-23, 25-12

     Lincoln East def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-20, 25-23, 25-16

     Lincoln Lutheran def. Auburn, 25-18, 25-21, 25-11

     Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-21, 21-25, 25-23, 25-22

     Lincoln Southwest def. Grand Island, 25-15, 25-19, 25-23

     Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. Pender, 25-20, 25-20, 25-14

     Lutheran High Northeast def. O'Neill, 25-14, 25-22, 21-25, 25-15

     Malcolm def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-15, 25-14, 25-13

     Maywood-Hayes Center def. Hitchcock County, 25-13, 25-23, 25-16

     Mead def. College View Academy, 25-11, 25-12, 25-11

     Millard North def. Papillion-LaVista South, 16-25, 25-15, 25-23, 25-19

     Millard South def. Gretna, 25-20, 20-25, 16-25, 25-22, 15-8

     Neligh-Oakdale def. Randolph, 23-25, 25-13, 25-7, 23-25, 15-10

     Norfolk def. Lincoln North Star, 25-15, 25-19, 25-19

     Norfolk Catholic def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-15, 26-24, 23-25, 28-26

     North Bend Central def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-14, 25-13, 18-25, 25-22

     North Platte St. Patrick's def. Gothenburg, 26-24, 25-23, 17-25, 14-25, 16-14

     Ogallala def. North Platte, 16-25, 25-18, 25-20, 18-25, 15-9

     Omaha Brownell-Talbot def. Weeping Water, 3-0

     Omaha Bryan def. Omaha South, 3-2

     Omaha Central def. Omaha North, 1-0

     Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Aquinas, 27-25, 21-25, 25-23, 20-25, 15-5

     Overton def. Maxwell, 25-14, 25-14, 25-16

     Papillion-LaVista def. Omaha Westside, 25-10, 25-15, 25-18

     Plainview def. Wausa, 15-25, 22-25, 25-17, 25-22, 15-12

     Ponca def. Winnebago, 25-10, 25-8, 25-21

     Sandhills/Thedford def. Sandhills Valley, 27-25, 25-9, 21-25, 28-26

     Seward def. Ralston, 25-17, 26-24, 25-8

     Shelby/Rising City def. Hampton, 25-17, 25-19, 26-24

     St. Mary's def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 26-24, 25-19

     St. Mary's def. Santee, 25-13, 25-22

     St. Paul def. Centura, 25-13, 25-13, 25-17

     Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Amherst, 25-19, 25-21, 20-25, 23-25, 15-7

     Superior def. Sutton, 25-13, 25-19, 25-15

     Sutherland def. Wallace, 25-20, 25-21, 25-16

     Thayer Central def. Sandy Creek, 25-12, 25-19, 25-7

     Wauneta-Palisade def. Southwest, 25-20, 20-25, 25-12, 23-25, 15-11

     Waverly def. Norris, 25-16, 25-19, 27-25

     Wayne def. Guardian Angels, 25-16, 25-18, 25-20

     West Point-Beemer def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-18, 25-23, 25-14

     York def. Holdrege, 25-17, 25-6, 25-12

 Alma Triangular

     Alma def. Cozad, 25-19, 25-8

     Alma def. Arapahoe, 25-12, 25-15

     Cozad def. Arapahoe, 25-22, 25-18

 Arthur County Triangular

     Garden County def. Arthur County, 25-21, 25-18

     Garden County def. Mullen, 2-0

     Mullen def. Arthur County, 25-6, 25-17

 Aurora Triangular

     Adams Central def. Aurora, 27-25, 15-25, 25-22

     Adams Central def. Minden, 21-25, 25-22, 29-27

     Minden def. Aurora, 25-22, 27-25

 Axtell Triangular

     Axtell def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-7, 25-18

     Axtell def. Shelton, 25-10, 25-9

     Shelton def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-13, 25-16

 Central Valley Triangular

     Arcadia-Loup City def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-14, 25-13

     Arcadia-Loup City def. Central Valley, 25-18, 25-19

     Central Valley def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-21, 25-21

 Chadron Triangular

     Chadron def. Bridgeport, 25-20, 25-10

     Sidney def. Chadron, 25-20, 25-18

     Sidney def. Bridgeport, 25-13, 25-11

 Cross County Triangular

     Cross County def. Heartland Lutheran, 26-24, 25-13

     Cross County def. McCool Junction, 25-14, 25-14

     Heartland Lutheran def. McCool Junction, 25-23, 25-20

 Doniphan-Trumbull Triangular

     Central City def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-14, 25-19

     Gibbon def. Central City, 25-21, 25-18

     Gibbon def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 16-25, 25-19, 25-22

 Dundy County-Stratton Triangular

     Brady def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-14, 22-25, 25-17

     South Loup def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-20, 25-22

     South Loup def. Brady, 25-18, 25-10

 Hyannis Triangular

     Cody-Kilgore def. Hay Springs, 25-23, 25-23

     Hay Springs def. Hyannis, 25-21, 25-20

     Hyannis def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-20, 25-14

 Kenesaw Triangular

     Kenesaw def. Harvard, 25-21, 25-23

     Lawrence-Nelson def. Harvard, 25-12, 25-18

     Lawrence-Nelson def. Kenesaw, 25-8, 25-18

 Louisville Triangular

     Elmwood-Murdock def. Conestoga, 25-16, 25-17

     Louisville def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-20, 25-22

     Louisville def. Conestoga, 25-11, 25-11

 MUDECAS Tournament

 Class B

 Semifinal

     Johnson County Central def. Southern, 25-20, 25-18

     Palmyra def. Sterling, 25-22, 25-22

 Consolation Semifinal

     Pawnee City def. Lewiston, 22-25, 25-15, 25-14

     Tri County def. Parkview Christian, 25-13, 25-9

 Class A

 Semifinal

     Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, 25-16, 25-21

     Diller-Odell def. Meridian, 25-9, 25-23

 Consolation Semifinal

     Falls City Sacred Heart def. Freeman, 25-19, 25-15

     Johnson-Brock def. Exeter/Milligan, 25-20, 25-8

 Nebraska City Triangular

     Plattsmouth def. Nebraska City, 26-24, 17-25, 25-16

     Syracuse def. Nebraska City, 25-10, 25-23

     Syracuse def. Plattsmouth, 25-21, 26-24

 Platteview Triangular

     Bellevue West def. Bennington, 25-11, 25-17

     Platteview def. Bellevue West, 25-22, 25-20

     Platteview def. Bennington, 25-11, 25-17

 Riverside Triangular

     High Plains Community def. Riverside, 24-26, 25-6, 25-14

     Riverside def. Palmer, 25-14, 25-11

 Summerland Triangular

     Boyd County def. Creighton, 26-24, 25-21

     Summerland def. Boyd County, 25-14, 25-23

     Summerland def. Creighton, 25-15, 25-15

 Twin Loup Triangular

     North Central def. Twin Loup, 25-21, 25-18

     Pleasanton def. North Central, 23-25, 25-20, 25-14

     Pleasanton def. Twin Loup, 25-20, 25-22

 Winside Triangular

     Osmond def. Winside, 15-25, 25-15, 25-16

     Osmond def. Homer, 25-23, 25-17

     Winside def. Homer, 25-19, 25-10

 Yutan Triangular

     Raymond Central def. East Butler, 2-0

     Yutan def. Raymond Central, 25-21, 23-25, 25-16

     Yutan def. East Butler, 25-16, 25-14

