Tuesday's High School Volleyball Scoreboard

VOLLEYBALL
Archbishop Bergan def. Arlington, 3-0
Aurora def. Columbus, 25-16, 25-15, 22-25, 25-17
Bellevue East def. Omaha Benson, 25-8, 25-5, 25-10
Beloit, Kan. def. Red Cloud, 25-9, 25-10
Bertrand def. Amherst, 25-22, 25-17
Blue Hill def. Silver Lake, 25-19, 25-15, 25-21
Centennial def. Sandy Creek, 25-14, 25-20, 25-13
Chadron def. Alliance, 25-12, 25-15, 28-26
Cheyenne East, Wyo. def. Scottsbluff, 25-10, 25-14, 25-19
Clarkson/Leigh def. Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur, 25-21, 18-25, 25-17, 25-20
Columbus Lakeview def. York, 25-11, 25-20, 25-15
Creighton def. Plainview, 18-25, 25-20, 24-26, 25-21, 15-8
Crofton def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 24-26, 27-25, 25-22
Cross County def. Bruning-Davenport/Shickley, 25-23, 26-24, 25-19
CWC def. St. Mary's, 25-18, 25-8, 25-15
David City def. East Butler, 25-18, 25-19, 25-10
Deshler def. McCool Junction, 25-15, 25-15, 25-19
Diller-Odell def. Falls City Sacred Heart, 25-20, 25-9, 25-17
Douglas County West def. Raymond Central, 25-15, 23-25, 25-11, 25-22
Elkhorn South def. Bellevue West, 25-10, 23-25, 24-26, 25-21, 15-9
Fillmore Central def. Milford, 22-25, 25-19, 25-18, 14-25, 15-12
Fort Calhoun def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 3-1
Freeman def. Sterling, 25-22, 25-19, 25-22
Fullerton def. High Plains Community, 28-26, 25-14, 25-23
Grand Island def. Hastings, 25-23, 23-25, 25-14, 25-22
Gretna def. Omaha Westside, 3-0
Guardian Angels def. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 25-18, 25-16, 25-12
Hartington-Newcastle def. Wausa, 25-18, 25-14, 20-25, 25-15
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Adams Central, 25-18, 25-9, 25-14
Hershey def. Cozad, 25-15, 25-15, 12-25, 27-29, 15-11
Johnson-Brock def. Pawnee City, 25-17, 25-17, 25-17
Kearney def. Fremont, 25-17, 25-18, 25-19
Kearney Catholic def. South Loup, 26-24, 25-13, 25-18
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Homer, 25-10, 25-20
Lincoln East def. Lincoln North Star, 25-19, 25-18, 25-21
Lincoln High def. Lincoln Northeast, 32-30, 25-20, 26-24
Lincoln Lutheran def. Lincoln Christian, 25-20, 25-27, 25-23, 25-22
Lincoln Pius X def. Papillion-LaVista South, 25-11, 25-21, 25-19
Lincoln Southeast def. Norfolk, 25-14, 25-22
Nebraska Christian def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-13, 25-13, 25-9
Nebraska City Lourdes def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, 25-20, 21-25, 26-24, 25-16
Neligh-Oakdale def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-13, 14-25, 25-19, 25-22
Norfolk Catholic def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-21, 25-22, 26-24
Norris def. Nebraska City, 25-15, 25-5, 25-8
Ogallala def. McCook, 25-13, 25-16, 25-6
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Beatrice, 25-12, 25-17, 25-18
Osmond def. Bloomfield, 25-13, 13-25, 25-19, 25-18
Papillion-LaVista def. Omaha South, 25-8, 25-8, 25-14
Pine Bluffs, Wyo. def. Leyton, 25-21, 14-25, 25-17, 25-22
Ponca def. Randolph, 25-15, 25-20, 25-8
Republic County, Kan. def. Red Cloud, 25-21, 25-18
Santee def. Marty Indian, S.D., 25-18, 8-25, 14-25, 25-22, 15-9
Shelton def. Palmer, 21-25, 25-18, 18-25, 27-25
Sidney def. Mitchell, 25-11, 25-12
Sioux City, East, Iowa def. South Sioux City, 25-13, 25-9, 25-11
Southwest def. Sutherland, 17-25, 25-10, 25-16, 25-23
Thayer Central def. Fairbury, 26-24, 25-13
Wahoo def. Platteview, 25-15, 25-14, 25-14
Waverly def. Blair, 25-5, 25-9, 25-11
Wayne def. Columbus Scotus, 21-25, 25-15, 26-24, 25-23
Wisner-Pilger def. West Point-Beemer, 25-19, 22-25, 25-17, 22-25, 15-7
Wood River def. Central City, 3-2
Wynot def. Winside, 26-24, 25-22, 25-19
Yutan def. Weeping Water, 25-15, 25-17, 25-10
Arthur County Triangular
Arthur County def. Morrill, 20-25, 25-17, 25-22
Arthur County def. Creek Valley, 26-24, 25-20
Creek Valley def. Morrill, 2-0
Brady Triangular
Brady def. Paxton, 25-8, 25-15
Brady def. Sandhills Valley, 25-8, 25-16
Sandhills Valley def. Paxton, 25-21, 25-22
Bridgeport Triangular
Bridgeport def. Kimball, 25-17, 25-18
Garden County def. Bridgeport, 26-24, 25-16
Garden County def. Kimball, 25-15, 25-9
Conestoga Triangular
Mead def. Palmyra, 25-20, 25-20
Mead def. Conestoga, 25-10, 25-9
Palmyra def. Conestoga, 25-23, 25-19
Dundy County-Stratton Triangular
Cambridge def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-19, 25-21
North Platte St. Patrick's def. Cambridge, 17-25, 25-14, 25-21
North Platte St. Patrick's def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-14, 21-25, 25-22
Elm Creek Triangular
Elm Creek def. Franklin, 28-26, 25-14
Southern Valley def. Franklin, 25-13, 25-10
Southern Valley def. Elm Creek, 23-25, 25-17, 25-11
Exeter-Milligan Triangular
Exeter/Milligan def. Osceola, 25-10, 25-20
Giltner def. Exeter/Milligan, 27-25, 25-20
Giltner def. Osceola, 25-12, 25-21
Heartland Lutheran Triangular
Heartland Lutheran def. Elba, 25-13, 25-22
Riverside def. Elba, 25-12, 25-22
Riverside def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-23, 25-19
Hemingford Triangular
Crawford def. Hay Springs, 18-25, 25-23, 25-23
Hay Springs def. Hemingford, 28-25, 18-25, 25-13
Hitchcock County Triangular
Hitchcock County def. Wallace, 25-16, 25-21
Wallace def. Perkins County, 21-25, 25-19, 25-21
Howells-Dodge Triangular
Howells/Dodge def. Pender, 25-22, 25-21
Howells/Dodge def. Emerson-Hubbard, 25-3, 25-11
Pender def. Emerson-Hubbard, 25-19, 25-17
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder Triangular
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. Twin River, 25-20, 27-25
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-27, 25-20, 25-14
Tekamah-Herman def. Twin River, 25-15, 25-18
Loomis Triangular
Loomis def. Arapahoe, 25-19, 25-16
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Arapahoe, 25-16, 25-12
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Loomis, 25-14, 25-11
Madison Triangular
Wakefield-Allen def. Spalding Academy, 25-6, 25-16
Wakefield-Allen def. Madison, 25-17, 25-15
Millard South Triangular
Millard South def. Omaha Duchesne Academy, 25-19, 25-15
Millard South def. Elkhorn, 25-22, 25-12
Mullen Triangular
Hyannis def. Sandhills/Thedford, 22-25, 25-10, 25-19
Mullen def. Hyannis, 25-19, 25-18
Mullen def. Sandhills/Thedford, 25-10, 25-15
Northern Valley, Kan. Triangular
Alma def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-20, 25-13
Alma def. Northern Valley, Kan., 25-8, 25-8
Wilcox-Hildreth def. Northern Valley, Kan., 25-17, 25-12
Omaha North Triangular
Omaha Burke def. Omaha North, 25-20, 25-16
Omaha Gross Catholic def. Omaha Burke, 25-23, 20-25, 25-16
Omaha Gross Catholic def. Omaha North, 25-13, 25-23
Overton Triangular
Axtell def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 25-11, 25-14
Overton def. Axtell, 25-21, 25-16
Overton def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 25-16, 25-11
Pleasanton Triangular
Anselmo-Merna def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-19, 25-19
Pleasanton def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-11, 25-14
Pleasanton def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-14, 25-23
St. Edward Triangular
Burwell def. Humphrey St. Francis, 25-17, 22-25, 25-23
Burwell def. St. Edward, 25-6, 25-20
Humphrey St. Francis def. St. Edward, 25-10, 25-9
St. Paul Triangular
Arcadia-Loup City def. Ravenna, 25-22, 25-17
St. Paul def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-15, 25-15
St. Paul def. Ravenna, 25-13, 25-10
Stuart Double Triangular
Elgin Public/Pope John def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-15, 25-21
Stuart def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-11, 25-16
Summerland def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-12, 25-15
Summerland def. Stuart, 25-16, 25-20
Superior Triangular
Doniphan-Trumbull def. Kenesaw, 25-14, 23-25, 25-15
Superior def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-18, 25-19
Superior def. Kenesaw, 25-10, 25-19
Tri County Triangular
Cornerstone Christian def. Lewiston, 25-19, 27-25
Tri County def. Lewiston, 25-23, 25-9
Valentine Triangular
O'Neill def. Valentine, 25-12, 16-25, 25-20
O'Neill def. West Holt, 25-15, 25-15
Valentine def. West Holt, 25-11, 25-13
Wilber-Clatonia Triangular
Johnson County Central def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-21, 25-11
Syracuse def. Johnson County Central, 25-17, 25-19
Syracuse def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-10, 25-12