Tuesday's High School Volleyball Scoreboard
Dan Thornberg / EyeEm

VOLLEYBALL

    

     Archbishop Bergan def. Arlington, 3-0

     Aurora def. Columbus, 25-16, 25-15, 22-25, 25-17

     Bellevue East def. Omaha Benson, 25-8, 25-5, 25-10

     Beloit, Kan. def. Red Cloud, 25-9, 25-10

     Bertrand def. Amherst, 25-22, 25-17

     Blue Hill def. Silver Lake, 25-19, 25-15, 25-21

     Centennial def. Sandy Creek, 25-14, 25-20, 25-13

     Chadron def. Alliance, 25-12, 25-15, 28-26

     Cheyenne East, Wyo. def. Scottsbluff, 25-10, 25-14, 25-19

     Clarkson/Leigh def. Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur, 25-21, 18-25, 25-17, 25-20

     Columbus Lakeview def. York, 25-11, 25-20, 25-15

     Creighton def. Plainview, 18-25, 25-20, 24-26, 25-21, 15-8

     Crofton def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 24-26, 27-25, 25-22

     Cross County def. Bruning-Davenport/Shickley, 25-23, 26-24, 25-19

     CWC def. St. Mary's, 25-18, 25-8, 25-15

     David City def. East Butler, 25-18, 25-19, 25-10

     Deshler def. McCool Junction, 25-15, 25-15, 25-19

     Diller-Odell def. Falls City Sacred Heart, 25-20, 25-9, 25-17

     Douglas County West def. Raymond Central, 25-15, 23-25, 25-11, 25-22

     Elkhorn South def. Bellevue West, 25-10, 23-25, 24-26, 25-21, 15-9

     Fillmore Central def. Milford, 22-25, 25-19, 25-18, 14-25, 15-12

     Fort Calhoun def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 3-1

     Freeman def. Sterling, 25-22, 25-19, 25-22

     Fullerton def. High Plains Community, 28-26, 25-14, 25-23

     Grand Island def. Hastings, 25-23, 23-25, 25-14, 25-22

     Gretna def. Omaha Westside, 3-0

     Guardian Angels def. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 25-18, 25-16, 25-12

     Hartington-Newcastle def. Wausa, 25-18, 25-14, 20-25, 25-15

     Hastings St. Cecilia def. Adams Central, 25-18, 25-9, 25-14

     Hershey def. Cozad, 25-15, 25-15, 12-25, 27-29, 15-11

     Johnson-Brock def. Pawnee City, 25-17, 25-17, 25-17

     Kearney def. Fremont, 25-17, 25-18, 25-19

     Kearney Catholic def. South Loup, 26-24, 25-13, 25-18

     Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Homer, 25-10, 25-20

     Lincoln East def. Lincoln North Star, 25-19, 25-18, 25-21

     Lincoln High def. Lincoln Northeast, 32-30, 25-20, 26-24

     Lincoln Lutheran def. Lincoln Christian, 25-20, 25-27, 25-23, 25-22

     Lincoln Pius X def. Papillion-LaVista South, 25-11, 25-21, 25-19

     Lincoln Southeast def. Norfolk, 25-14, 25-22

     Nebraska Christian def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-13, 25-13, 25-9

     Nebraska City Lourdes def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, 25-20, 21-25, 26-24, 25-16

     Neligh-Oakdale def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-13, 14-25, 25-19, 25-22

     Norfolk Catholic def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-21, 25-22, 26-24

     Norris def. Nebraska City, 25-15, 25-5, 25-8

     Ogallala def. McCook, 25-13, 25-16, 25-6

     Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Beatrice, 25-12, 25-17, 25-18

     Osmond def. Bloomfield, 25-13, 13-25, 25-19, 25-18

     Papillion-LaVista def. Omaha South, 25-8, 25-8, 25-14

     Pine Bluffs, Wyo. def. Leyton, 25-21, 14-25, 25-17, 25-22

     Ponca def. Randolph, 25-15, 25-20, 25-8

     Republic County, Kan. def. Red Cloud, 25-21, 25-18

     Santee def. Marty Indian, S.D., 25-18, 8-25, 14-25, 25-22, 15-9

     Shelton def. Palmer, 21-25, 25-18, 18-25, 27-25

     Sidney def. Mitchell, 25-11, 25-12

     Sioux City, East, Iowa def. South Sioux City, 25-13, 25-9, 25-11

     Southwest def. Sutherland, 17-25, 25-10, 25-16, 25-23

     Thayer Central def. Fairbury, 26-24, 25-13

     Wahoo def. Platteview, 25-15, 25-14, 25-14

     Waverly def. Blair, 25-5, 25-9, 25-11

     Wayne def. Columbus Scotus, 21-25, 25-15, 26-24, 25-23

     Wisner-Pilger def. West Point-Beemer, 25-19, 22-25, 25-17, 22-25, 15-7

     Wood River def. Central City, 3-2

     Wynot def. Winside, 26-24, 25-22, 25-19

     Yutan def. Weeping Water, 25-15, 25-17, 25-10

 Arthur County Triangular

     Arthur County def. Morrill, 20-25, 25-17, 25-22

     Arthur County def. Creek Valley, 26-24, 25-20

     Creek Valley def. Morrill, 2-0

 Brady Triangular

     Brady def. Paxton, 25-8, 25-15

     Brady def. Sandhills Valley, 25-8, 25-16

     Sandhills Valley def. Paxton, 25-21, 25-22

 Bridgeport Triangular

     Bridgeport def. Kimball, 25-17, 25-18

     Garden County def. Bridgeport, 26-24, 25-16

     Garden County def. Kimball, 25-15, 25-9

 Conestoga Triangular

     Mead def. Palmyra, 25-20, 25-20

     Mead def. Conestoga, 25-10, 25-9

     Palmyra def. Conestoga, 25-23, 25-19

 Dundy County-Stratton Triangular

     Cambridge def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-19, 25-21

     North Platte St. Patrick's def. Cambridge, 17-25, 25-14, 25-21

     North Platte St. Patrick's def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-14, 21-25, 25-22

 Elm Creek Triangular

     Elm Creek def. Franklin, 28-26, 25-14

     Southern Valley def. Franklin, 25-13, 25-10

     Southern Valley def. Elm Creek, 23-25, 25-17, 25-11

 Exeter-Milligan Triangular

     Exeter/Milligan def. Osceola, 25-10, 25-20

     Giltner def. Exeter/Milligan, 27-25, 25-20

     Giltner def. Osceola, 25-12, 25-21

 Heartland Lutheran Triangular

     Heartland Lutheran def. Elba, 25-13, 25-22

     Riverside def. Elba, 25-12, 25-22

     Riverside def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-23, 25-19

 Hemingford Triangular

     Crawford def. Hay Springs, 18-25, 25-23, 25-23

     Hay Springs def. Hemingford, 28-25, 18-25, 25-13

 Hitchcock County Triangular

     Hitchcock County def. Wallace, 25-16, 25-21

     Wallace def. Perkins County, 21-25, 25-19, 25-21

 Howells-Dodge Triangular

     Howells/Dodge def. Pender, 25-22, 25-21

     Howells/Dodge def. Emerson-Hubbard, 25-3, 25-11

     Pender def. Emerson-Hubbard, 25-19, 25-17

 Logan View/Scribner-Snyder Triangular

     Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. Twin River, 25-20, 27-25

     Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-27, 25-20, 25-14

     Tekamah-Herman def. Twin River, 25-15, 25-18

 Loomis Triangular

     Loomis def. Arapahoe, 25-19, 25-16

     Maywood-Hayes Center def. Arapahoe, 25-16, 25-12

     Maywood-Hayes Center def. Loomis, 25-14, 25-11

 Madison Triangular

     Wakefield-Allen def. Spalding Academy, 25-6, 25-16

     Wakefield-Allen def. Madison, 25-17, 25-15

 Millard South Triangular

     Millard South def. Omaha Duchesne Academy, 25-19, 25-15

     Millard South def. Elkhorn, 25-22, 25-12

 Mullen Triangular

     Hyannis def. Sandhills/Thedford, 22-25, 25-10, 25-19

     Mullen def. Hyannis, 25-19, 25-18

     Mullen def. Sandhills/Thedford, 25-10, 25-15

 Northern Valley, Kan. Triangular

     Alma def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-20, 25-13

     Alma def. Northern Valley, Kan., 25-8, 25-8

     Wilcox-Hildreth def. Northern Valley, Kan., 25-17, 25-12

 Omaha North Triangular

     Omaha Burke def. Omaha North, 25-20, 25-16

     Omaha Gross Catholic def. Omaha Burke, 25-23, 20-25, 25-16

     Omaha Gross Catholic def. Omaha North, 25-13, 25-23

 Overton Triangular

     Axtell def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 25-11, 25-14

     Overton def. Axtell, 25-21, 25-16

     Overton def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 25-16, 25-11

 Pleasanton Triangular

     Anselmo-Merna def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-19, 25-19

     Pleasanton def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-11, 25-14

     Pleasanton def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-14, 25-23

 St. Edward Triangular

     Burwell def. Humphrey St. Francis, 25-17, 22-25, 25-23

     Burwell def. St. Edward, 25-6, 25-20

     Humphrey St. Francis def. St. Edward, 25-10, 25-9

 St. Paul Triangular

     Arcadia-Loup City def. Ravenna, 25-22, 25-17

     St. Paul def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-15, 25-15

     St. Paul def. Ravenna, 25-13, 25-10

 Stuart Double Triangular

     Elgin Public/Pope John def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-15, 25-21

     Stuart def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-11, 25-16

     Summerland def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-12, 25-15

     Summerland def. Stuart, 25-16, 25-20

 Superior Triangular

     Doniphan-Trumbull def. Kenesaw, 25-14, 23-25, 25-15

     Superior def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-18, 25-19

     Superior def. Kenesaw, 25-10, 25-19

 Tri County Triangular

     Cornerstone Christian def. Lewiston, 25-19, 27-25

     Tri County def. Lewiston, 25-23, 25-9

 Valentine Triangular

     O'Neill def. Valentine, 25-12, 16-25, 25-20

     O'Neill def. West Holt, 25-15, 25-15

     Valentine def. West Holt, 25-11, 25-13

 Wilber-Clatonia Triangular

     Johnson County Central def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-21, 25-11

     Syracuse def. Johnson County Central, 25-17, 25-19

     Syracuse def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-10, 25-12

