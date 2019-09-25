Tuesday's High School Volleyball Scoreboard
     Alliance def. Mitchell, 14-25, 25-20, 25-22, 25-10

     Alma def. Medicine Valley, 25-15, 25-18, 25-17

     Ansley-Litchfield def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 25-22, 28-26, 19-25, 21-25, 15-8

     Bellevue East def. Omaha South, 25-15, 25-7, 25-7

     Bellevue West def. Omaha Marian, 18-25, 25-22, 18-25, 25-23, 15-12

     Centennial def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-13, 25-13, 25-6

     Central Valley def. Twin Loup, 25-15, 25-17, 25-22

     Clarkson/Leigh def. Twin River, 25-15, 25-22, 25-20

     Crofton def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-27, 27-25, 29-27, 25-16

     Cross County def. David City, 21-25, 25-23, 25-20, 25-23

     Deshler def. Red Cloud, 25-17, 25-18, 25-20

     Diller-Odell def. Sterling, 25-10, 25-17, 25-23

     Edgemont, S.D. def. Crawford, 25-18, 25-21, 25-19

     Elkhorn Valley def. Plainview, 25-17, 25-16, 25-11

     Exeter/Milligan def. Friend, 25-5, 25-15, 25-12

     Giltner def. Harvard, 25-14, 25-14, 25-10

     Grand Island def. Columbus, 25-19, 25-21, 20-25, 19-25, 15-12

     Grand Island Central Catholic def. Aquinas, 25-19, 25-18, 25-11

     Grand Island Northwest def. Aurora, 25-21, 25-23, 14-25, 31-29

     Guardian Angels def. Homer, 25-13, 25-20, 25-16

     Hartington-Newcastle def. Bloomfield, 25-18, 25-23, 25-11

     Hastings St. Cecilia def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-12, 25-12, 25-18

     Heartland def. Hampton, 26-24, 27-25, 25-10

     Hershey def. Kimball, 25-11, 25-10, 25-20

     Kearney def. Lincoln High, 25-22, 25-19, 25-22

     Kearney Catholic def. Centura, 25-18, 25-21, 26-24

     Lincoln East def. Fremont, 25-15, 25-20, 23-25, 25-22

     Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln North Star, 25-19, 25-14, 25-16

     Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln Southeast, 26-24, 27-25, 25-21

     Lutheran High Northeast def. Howells/Dodge, 25-16, 25-18, 31-29

     Mead def. Louisville, 25-22, 25-17, 17-25, 25-14

     Meridian def. East Butler, 25-9, 25-10, 25-8

     Milford def. Raymond Central, 25-11, 25-13

     Millard North def. Millard South, 23-25, 18-25, 25-22, 25-21, 15-12

     Norfolk def. Lincoln Northeast, 27-25, 30-28, 25-22

     Omaha Brownell-Talbot def. Conestoga, 3-2

     Omaha Gross Catholic def. Ralston, 25-22, 20-25, 25-22, 25-17

     Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Omaha Mercy, 25-4, 25-9, 25-11

     Omaha Westside def. Omaha Bryan, 25-11, 25-10, 25-8

     Osceola def. Dorchester, 25-21, 25-19, 26-28, 25-23

     Overton def. Brady, 25-18, 25-15, 16-25, 25-10

     Papillion-LaVista def. Gretna, 25-11, 25-17, 25-17

     Platteview def. Blair, 25-10, 25-10, 25-11

     Pleasanton def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-14, 25-18, 25-21

     Savannah, Mo. def. Falls City, 25-22, 19-25, 25-14, 25-18

     Sidney def. Chase County, 25-23, 27-25, 25-11

     Silver Lake def. Kenesaw, 16-25, 25-18, 25-15, 24-21

     Southern def. Pawnee City, 25-20, 25-5, 22-25, 25-22

     St. Paul def. Adams Central, 25-12, 25-15, 25-21

     Summerland def. O'Neill, 25-16, 25-14

     Superior def. Fairbury, 25-18, 25-17, 25-8

     Wahoo def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-15, 25-17, 25-22

     Waverly def. Nebraska City, 25-12, 25-14, 25-8

     Wayne def. Norfolk Catholic, 25-22, 25-23, 20-25, 25-20

     West Holt def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-10, 21-25, 27-29, 25-23, 15-6

     Winnebago def. Omaha Nation, 25-21, 25-17, 25-23

     Winside def. Wausa, 25-15, 25-12, 25-15

     Wood River def. Holdrege, 25-19, 25-23, 25-14

 Arcadia-Loup City Triangular

     Arcadia-Loup City def. Gibbon, 25-23, 28-30, 25-18

     Arcadia-Loup City def. Shelton, 25-10, 25-21

     Gibbon def. Shelton, 25-18, 25-17

 Battle Creek Triangular

     Battle Creek def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-9, 25-19

     Battle Creek def. Osmond, 25-12, 25-10

     Neligh-Oakdale def. Osmond, 22-25, 25-23, 25-19

 Bayard Triangular

     Garden County def. Leyton, 25-5, 26-24

     Garden County def. Bayard, 25-19, 25-18

     Leyton def. Bayard, 25-11, 25-19

 Beatrice Triangular

     Beatrice def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-16, 18-25, 25-19

     Beatrice def. South Sioux City, 25-11, 25-9

     Omaha Roncalli def. South Sioux City, 25-13, 25-18

 Central City Triangular

     Central City def. Sandy Creek, 24-26, 25-21, 25-22

     Ord def. Central City, 25-20, 23-25, 25-15

     Ord def. Sandy Creek, 25-16, 25-16

 CWC Double Triangular

     CWC def. Fullerton, 25-16, 25-15

     Fullerton def. Stuart, 24-26, 25-16, 28-26

     Stuart def. Spalding Academy, 25-7, 25-9

 Fillmore Central Triangular

     Lawrence-Nelson def. Fillmore Central, 26-28, 26-24, 25-18

     Lawrence-Nelson def. Thayer Central, 25-20, 23-25, 25-23

     Thayer Central def. Fillmore Central, 25-14, 25-13

 Franklin Triangular

     Bertrand def. Franklin, 25-20, 25-20

     Bertrand def. Loomis, 25-16, 19-25, 25-19

     Franklin def. Loomis, 25-14, 25-17

 Hastings Triangular

     Gothenburg def. Crete, 25-21, 25-15

     Hastings def. Crete, 2-0

     Hastings def. Gothenburg, 25-19, 21-25, 25-22

 Heartland Lutheran Triangular

     Burwell def. Palmer, 25-12, 25-15

     Burwell def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-16, 25-12

     Heartland Lutheran def. Palmer, 23-25, 25-22, 25-18

 Hemingford Triangular

     Bridgeport def. Hemingford, 25-17, 25-19

     Bridgeport def. Morrill, 25-17, 25-23

 High Plains Community Triangular

     Elba def. St. Edward, 25-22, 25-20

     High Plains Community def. St. Edward, 25-10, 25-14

     High Plains Community def. Elba, 25-20, 25-11

 Lexington Triangular

     Ogallala def. Cozad, 25-7, 25-12

 Lincoln Lutheran Triangular

     Lincoln Lutheran def. Bishop Neumann, 25-23, 25-19

     Lincoln Lutheran def. Archbishop Bergan, 25-15, 25-11

 Lourdes Central Catholic Triangular

     Lincoln Christian def. Nebraska City Lourdes, 26-24, 25-21

     Lincoln Christian def. Freeman, 25-19, 25-11

 Nebraska Christian Triangular

     Columbus Lakeview def. Nebraska Christian, 25-18, 25-23

     Columbus Lakeview def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 25-21, 25-16

     Nebraska Christian def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 22-25, 25-19, 25-12

 Nebraska Lutheran Triangular

     Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-15, 25-17

     Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-10, 25-23

     Shelby/Rising City def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-19, 25-22

 North Central Triangular

     North Central def. Boyd County, 25-16, 14-25, 25-21

     North Central def. St. Mary's, 24-26, 25-15, 25-15

 Paxton Tournament

     Potter-Dix def. Paxton, 25-23, 25-22

     Wauneta-Palisade def. Wallace, 27-25, 25-21

 Consolation

     Wallace def. Paxton, 25-20, 25-17

 Championship

     Wauneta-Palisade def. Potter-Dix, 25-17, 25-11

 South Loup Triangular

     Elm Creek def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-16, 25-21

     South Loup def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-16, 25-18

     South Loup def. Elm Creek, 25-13, 25-22

 Walthill Triangular

     Randolph def. Walthill, 27-25, 25-19

     Wakefield-Allen def. Randolph, 25-13, 25-16

     Wakefield-Allen def. Walthill, 25-7, 25-14

 West Point-Beemer Triangular

     Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-23, 25-16

     Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. West Point-Beemer, 25-20, 25-23

     West Point-Beemer def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 16-25, 25-19, 25-15

 Wisner-Pilger Triangular

     Stanton def. Pender, 25-14, 25-13

     Wisner-Pilger def. Stanton, 25-20, 19-25, 25-14

     Wisner-Pilger def. Pender, 25-18, 25-11

