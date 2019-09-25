Tuesday's High School Volleyball Scoreboard

VOLLEYBALL
Alliance def. Mitchell, 14-25, 25-20, 25-22, 25-10
Alma def. Medicine Valley, 25-15, 25-18, 25-17
Ansley-Litchfield def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 25-22, 28-26, 19-25, 21-25, 15-8
Bellevue East def. Omaha South, 25-15, 25-7, 25-7
Bellevue West def. Omaha Marian, 18-25, 25-22, 18-25, 25-23, 15-12
Centennial def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-13, 25-13, 25-6
Central Valley def. Twin Loup, 25-15, 25-17, 25-22
Clarkson/Leigh def. Twin River, 25-15, 25-22, 25-20
Crofton def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-27, 27-25, 29-27, 25-16
Cross County def. David City, 21-25, 25-23, 25-20, 25-23
Deshler def. Red Cloud, 25-17, 25-18, 25-20
Diller-Odell def. Sterling, 25-10, 25-17, 25-23
Edgemont, S.D. def. Crawford, 25-18, 25-21, 25-19
Elkhorn Valley def. Plainview, 25-17, 25-16, 25-11
Exeter/Milligan def. Friend, 25-5, 25-15, 25-12
Giltner def. Harvard, 25-14, 25-14, 25-10
Grand Island def. Columbus, 25-19, 25-21, 20-25, 19-25, 15-12
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Aquinas, 25-19, 25-18, 25-11
Grand Island Northwest def. Aurora, 25-21, 25-23, 14-25, 31-29
Guardian Angels def. Homer, 25-13, 25-20, 25-16
Hartington-Newcastle def. Bloomfield, 25-18, 25-23, 25-11
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-12, 25-12, 25-18
Heartland def. Hampton, 26-24, 27-25, 25-10
Hershey def. Kimball, 25-11, 25-10, 25-20
Kearney def. Lincoln High, 25-22, 25-19, 25-22
Kearney Catholic def. Centura, 25-18, 25-21, 26-24
Lincoln East def. Fremont, 25-15, 25-20, 23-25, 25-22
Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln North Star, 25-19, 25-14, 25-16
Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln Southeast, 26-24, 27-25, 25-21
Lutheran High Northeast def. Howells/Dodge, 25-16, 25-18, 31-29
Mead def. Louisville, 25-22, 25-17, 17-25, 25-14
Meridian def. East Butler, 25-9, 25-10, 25-8
Milford def. Raymond Central, 25-11, 25-13
Millard North def. Millard South, 23-25, 18-25, 25-22, 25-21, 15-12
Norfolk def. Lincoln Northeast, 27-25, 30-28, 25-22
Omaha Brownell-Talbot def. Conestoga, 3-2
Omaha Gross Catholic def. Ralston, 25-22, 20-25, 25-22, 25-17
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Omaha Mercy, 25-4, 25-9, 25-11
Omaha Westside def. Omaha Bryan, 25-11, 25-10, 25-8
Osceola def. Dorchester, 25-21, 25-19, 26-28, 25-23
Overton def. Brady, 25-18, 25-15, 16-25, 25-10
Papillion-LaVista def. Gretna, 25-11, 25-17, 25-17
Platteview def. Blair, 25-10, 25-10, 25-11
Pleasanton def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-14, 25-18, 25-21
Savannah, Mo. def. Falls City, 25-22, 19-25, 25-14, 25-18
Sidney def. Chase County, 25-23, 27-25, 25-11
Silver Lake def. Kenesaw, 16-25, 25-18, 25-15, 24-21
Southern def. Pawnee City, 25-20, 25-5, 22-25, 25-22
St. Paul def. Adams Central, 25-12, 25-15, 25-21
Summerland def. O'Neill, 25-16, 25-14
Superior def. Fairbury, 25-18, 25-17, 25-8
Wahoo def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-15, 25-17, 25-22
Waverly def. Nebraska City, 25-12, 25-14, 25-8
Wayne def. Norfolk Catholic, 25-22, 25-23, 20-25, 25-20
West Holt def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-10, 21-25, 27-29, 25-23, 15-6
Winnebago def. Omaha Nation, 25-21, 25-17, 25-23
Winside def. Wausa, 25-15, 25-12, 25-15
Wood River def. Holdrege, 25-19, 25-23, 25-14
Arcadia-Loup City Triangular
Arcadia-Loup City def. Gibbon, 25-23, 28-30, 25-18
Arcadia-Loup City def. Shelton, 25-10, 25-21
Gibbon def. Shelton, 25-18, 25-17
Battle Creek Triangular
Battle Creek def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-9, 25-19
Battle Creek def. Osmond, 25-12, 25-10
Neligh-Oakdale def. Osmond, 22-25, 25-23, 25-19
Bayard Triangular
Garden County def. Leyton, 25-5, 26-24
Garden County def. Bayard, 25-19, 25-18
Leyton def. Bayard, 25-11, 25-19
Beatrice Triangular
Beatrice def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-16, 18-25, 25-19
Beatrice def. South Sioux City, 25-11, 25-9
Omaha Roncalli def. South Sioux City, 25-13, 25-18
Central City Triangular
Central City def. Sandy Creek, 24-26, 25-21, 25-22
Ord def. Central City, 25-20, 23-25, 25-15
Ord def. Sandy Creek, 25-16, 25-16
CWC Double Triangular
CWC def. Fullerton, 25-16, 25-15
Fullerton def. Stuart, 24-26, 25-16, 28-26
Stuart def. Spalding Academy, 25-7, 25-9
Fillmore Central Triangular
Lawrence-Nelson def. Fillmore Central, 26-28, 26-24, 25-18
Lawrence-Nelson def. Thayer Central, 25-20, 23-25, 25-23
Thayer Central def. Fillmore Central, 25-14, 25-13
Franklin Triangular
Bertrand def. Franklin, 25-20, 25-20
Bertrand def. Loomis, 25-16, 19-25, 25-19
Franklin def. Loomis, 25-14, 25-17
Hastings Triangular
Gothenburg def. Crete, 25-21, 25-15
Hastings def. Crete, 2-0
Hastings def. Gothenburg, 25-19, 21-25, 25-22
Heartland Lutheran Triangular
Burwell def. Palmer, 25-12, 25-15
Burwell def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-16, 25-12
Heartland Lutheran def. Palmer, 23-25, 25-22, 25-18
Hemingford Triangular
Bridgeport def. Hemingford, 25-17, 25-19
Bridgeport def. Morrill, 25-17, 25-23
High Plains Community Triangular
Elba def. St. Edward, 25-22, 25-20
High Plains Community def. St. Edward, 25-10, 25-14
High Plains Community def. Elba, 25-20, 25-11
Lexington Triangular
Ogallala def. Cozad, 25-7, 25-12
Lincoln Lutheran Triangular
Lincoln Lutheran def. Bishop Neumann, 25-23, 25-19
Lincoln Lutheran def. Archbishop Bergan, 25-15, 25-11
Lourdes Central Catholic Triangular
Lincoln Christian def. Nebraska City Lourdes, 26-24, 25-21
Lincoln Christian def. Freeman, 25-19, 25-11
Nebraska Christian Triangular
Columbus Lakeview def. Nebraska Christian, 25-18, 25-23
Columbus Lakeview def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 25-21, 25-16
Nebraska Christian def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 22-25, 25-19, 25-12
Nebraska Lutheran Triangular
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-15, 25-17
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-10, 25-23
Shelby/Rising City def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-19, 25-22
North Central Triangular
North Central def. Boyd County, 25-16, 14-25, 25-21
North Central def. St. Mary's, 24-26, 25-15, 25-15
Paxton Tournament
Potter-Dix def. Paxton, 25-23, 25-22
Wauneta-Palisade def. Wallace, 27-25, 25-21
Consolation
Wallace def. Paxton, 25-20, 25-17
Championship
Wauneta-Palisade def. Potter-Dix, 25-17, 25-11
South Loup Triangular
Elm Creek def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-16, 25-21
South Loup def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-16, 25-18
South Loup def. Elm Creek, 25-13, 25-22
Walthill Triangular
Randolph def. Walthill, 27-25, 25-19
Wakefield-Allen def. Randolph, 25-13, 25-16
Wakefield-Allen def. Walthill, 25-7, 25-14
West Point-Beemer Triangular
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-23, 25-16
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. West Point-Beemer, 25-20, 25-23
West Point-Beemer def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 16-25, 25-19, 25-15
Wisner-Pilger Triangular
Stanton def. Pender, 25-14, 25-13
Wisner-Pilger def. Stanton, 25-20, 19-25, 25-14
Wisner-Pilger def. Pender, 25-18, 25-11