Tuesday's High School Football Championship Scoreboard

 PREP FOOTBALL(equals)

    

Class A(equals)

    

State Championship(equals)

    

Bellevue West 35, Omaha Westside 0

    

Class C1(equals)

    

State Championship(equals)

    

Wahoo 38, Pierce 0

    

Class C2(equals)

    

State Championship(equals)

    

Oakland-Craig 19, Sutton 0

