Tuesday's High School Football Championship Scoreboard

Jamal Hartwell II scored a career-high 23 points and six assists to lead three players in double figures and George Mason advanced to the championship game of the Cayman Islands Classic with an 85-66 win over Nebraska last night in the Cayman Islands.
Nathan Bain stole the ball and hit a layup at the overtime buzzer and Stephen F. Austin knocked off top ranked Duke 85-83 last night. Kevon Harris scored 26 points and Gavin Kensmil added 15 for the 5-1 Lumberjacks. They became the first non-Atlantic Coast Conference team to beat Duke at C…
The Wahoo High football team earned their sixth shutout of the season by blanking Pierce 38-0 in the Class ‘C-1’ State Championship Game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Tuesday in a game heard on 97.5 KEXL.