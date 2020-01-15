Tuesday's High School Basketball Scoreboard

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)
Amherst 61, Alma 22
Aquinas 43, Twin River 41, OT
Ashland-Greenwood 63, Platteview 56
Auburn 64, Nebraska City Lourdes 29
Battle Creek 62, West Point-Beemer 29
Boyd County 53, Ainsworth 39
Brady 63, Overton 57
Bridgeport 78, Leyton 22
Chadron 57, Hemingford 33
Chase County 59, Southern Valley 51
Columbus Scotus 66, Norfolk Catholic 60
Creighton 77, Summerland 49
David City 55, Raymond Central 50
Doniphan-Trumbull 64, Centura 56
Dundy County-Stratton 52, Hitchcock County 40
East Butler 67, Nebraska Lutheran 49
Fort Calhoun 55, Louisville 52
Friend 62, Dorchester 54
Fullerton 82, Elgin Public/Pope John 39
Garden County 55, Minatare 33
Gibbon 49, Blue Hill 35
Gordon/Rushville 55, Hay Springs 43
Grand Island Central Catholic 67, York 62
Grand Island Northwest 51, Hastings St. Cecilia 48
Hastings 49, Aurora 44
Heartland 71, Superior 65
Hershey 53, Sutherland 47
Homer 55, Pender 40
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 62, Wisner-Pilger 39
Kenesaw 34, Giltner 33
Kimball 67, Potter-Dix 34
Lexington 67, Kearney Catholic 61
Lincoln Christian 69, Boys Town 55
Lincoln Lutheran 69, Elmwood-Murdock 41
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 68, Madison 42
Malcolm 38, Fillmore Central 33
Maxwell 61, Maywood-Hayes Center 50
McCool Junction 49, Harvard 33
Mead 53, Weeping Water 39
Mitchell 61, Sidney 44
Morrill 45, Bayard 29
Nebraska Christian 54, Osceola 51
Nebraska City 66, Conestoga 62
North Bend Central 73, Arlington 32
North Platte St. Patrick's 62, Mullen 37
Omaha Brownell-Talbot 64, College View Academy 28
Omaha Roncalli 71, Blair 38
Omaha South 81, Omaha Bryan 40
Osmond 68, Neligh-Oakdale 36
Palmer 61, High Plains Community 36
Pierce 53, Columbus Lakeview 25
Pleasanton 61, Central Valley 48
Ponca 68, Wakefield 56
Ravenna 52, Minden 33
Riverside 72, Burwell 45
Rock Hills, Kan. 62, Lawrence-Nelson 50
Sandhills Valley 63, Medicine Valley 62
Sandy Creek 33, Deshler 24
Scottsbluff 72, Cheyenne South, Wyo. 49
Shelby/Rising City 53, Centennial 51
Shelton 37, Arcadia-Loup City 35
Spalding Academy 59, Elba 37
St. Albert, Council Bluffs, Iowa 51, Elkhorn Mount Michael 48
Stanton 55, Plainview 54
Stuart 47, CWC 44
Wayne 53, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 35
West Holt 59, Crofton 51
Winnebago 80, Emerson-Hubbard 30
Winner, S.D. 74, Valentine 57
Wynot 48, Niobrara/Verdigre 23
Yutan 52, Douglas County West 37
MUDECAS Tournament(equals)
A Division(equals)
Falls City Sacred Heart 65, Johnson County Central 39
Palmyra 41, Freeman 25
Parkview Christian 64, Johnson-Brock 43
Tri County 69, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 32
B Division(equals)
Diller-Odell 54, Lewiston 53
Exeter/Milligan 58, Meridian 32
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 47, Pawnee City 44
Southern 54, Sterling 35
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)
Alma 65, Amherst 45
Arcadia-Loup City 51, Shelton 42
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 67, Tekamah-Herman 43
Bayard 54, Morrill 49, OT
Beatrice 61, Waverly 25
Bennington 69, Omaha Duchesne Academy 43
Blue Hill 49, Gibbon 31
Boyd County 44, Ainsworth 37
Bridgeport 55, Leyton 39
Burwell 54, Riverside 16
CWC 52, Stuart 35
Centennial 50, Shelby/Rising City 27
Chadron 57, Hemingford 23
David City 56, Raymond Central 30
Doniphan-Trumbull 51, Centura 45
Dorchester 44, Friend 26
Douglas County West 32, Yutan 29
Dundy County-Stratton 57, Hitchcock County 43
East Butler 69, Nebraska Lutheran 29
Elba 44, Spalding Academy 29
Elgin Public/Pope John 43, Fullerton 33
Elkhorn 64, Plattsmouth 34
Elmwood-Murdock 32, Lincoln Lutheran 28
Franklin 51, Red Cloud 16
Garden County 39, Minatare 35, 2OT
Giltner 50, Kenesaw 32
Gordon/Rushville 63, Hay Springs 28
Grand Island Central Catholic 67, York 62, OT
Grand Island Northwest 56, Hastings St. Cecilia 50
Guardian Angels 63, Bishop Neumann 40
Hampton 50, Heartland Lutheran 48
Hartington-Newcastle 47, Randolph 34
Hastings 29, Aurora 18
Heartland Christian, Iowa 54, Boys Town 48
Hershey 57, Sutherland 25
Homer 52, Pender 48
Howells/Dodge 64, Lutheran High Northeast 58
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 58, Wisner-Pilger 48
Kearney Catholic 51, Lexington 25
Kimball 61, Potter-Dix 8
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 53, Wayne 46
Lawrence-Nelson 55, Rock Hills, Kan. 22
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 41, Madison 33
Louisville 46, Fort Calhoun 38
Malcolm 38, Fillmore Central 33
Maywood-Hayes Center 60, Maxwell 28
McCool Junction 31, Harvard 26
Milford 39, Syracuse 34
Millard North 64, Omaha Marian 37
Mitchell 19, Sidney 16
Mullen 51, North Platte St. Patrick's 40
Nebraska Christian 59, Osceola 29
Nebraska City 52, Conestoga 50
Nebraska City Lourdes 31, Auburn 22
Neligh-Oakdale 45, Osmond 39
Norfolk Catholic 36, Columbus Scotus 22
North Bend Central 50, Arlington 20
Omaha Brownell-Talbot 52, College View Academy 24
Omaha Bryan 48, Omaha South 47
Omaha Concordia 54, Ralston 45
Omaha Roncalli 57, Omaha Skutt Catholic 46
Omaha Westside 45, Gretna 39
Overton 40, Brady 25
Palmer 35, High Plains Community 20
Pierce 40, Columbus Lakeview 38
Platteview 47, Ashland-Greenwood 36
Pleasanton 59, Central Valley 15
Ponca 64, Wakefield-Allen 46
Ravenna 56, Minden 49
Sandhills Valley 38, Medicine Valley 35
Sandy Creek 50, Deshler 48, OT
Scottsbluff 80, Cheyenne South, Wyo. 41
Southern Valley 44, Chase County 33
St. Paul 68, Central City 39
Stanton 48, Plainview 25
Summerland 58, Creighton 35
Superior 52, Heartland 24
Wahoo 46, Omaha Mercy 35
Weeping Water 65, Mead 24
West Point-Beemer 47, Battle Creek 32
Winnebago 91, Emerson-Hubbard 12
Winner, S.D. 66, Valentine 29
Wynot 58, Niobrara/Verdigre 30