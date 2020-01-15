Tuesday's High School Basketball Scoreboard

    BOYS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)

    

     Amherst 61, Alma 22

     Aquinas 43, Twin River 41, OT

     Ashland-Greenwood 63, Platteview 56

     Auburn 64, Nebraska City Lourdes 29

     Battle Creek 62, West Point-Beemer 29

     Boyd County 53, Ainsworth 39

     Brady 63, Overton 57

     Bridgeport 78, Leyton 22

     Chadron 57, Hemingford 33

     Chase County 59, Southern Valley 51

     Columbus Scotus 66, Norfolk Catholic 60

     Creighton 77, Summerland 49

     David City 55, Raymond Central 50

     Doniphan-Trumbull 64, Centura 56

     Dundy County-Stratton 52, Hitchcock County 40

     East Butler 67, Nebraska Lutheran 49

     Fort Calhoun 55, Louisville 52

     Friend 62, Dorchester 54

     Fullerton 82, Elgin Public/Pope John 39

     Garden County 55, Minatare 33

     Gibbon 49, Blue Hill 35

     Gordon/Rushville 55, Hay Springs 43

     Grand Island Central Catholic 67, York 62

     Grand Island Northwest 51, Hastings St. Cecilia 48

     Hastings 49, Aurora 44

     Heartland 71, Superior 65

     Hershey 53, Sutherland 47

     Homer 55, Pender 40

     Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 62, Wisner-Pilger 39

     Kenesaw 34, Giltner 33

     Kimball 67, Potter-Dix 34

     Lexington 67, Kearney Catholic 61

     Lincoln Christian 69, Boys Town 55

     Lincoln Lutheran 69, Elmwood-Murdock 41

     Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 68, Madison 42

     Malcolm 38, Fillmore Central 33

     Maxwell 61, Maywood-Hayes Center 50

     McCool Junction 49, Harvard 33

     Mead 53, Weeping Water 39

     Mitchell 61, Sidney 44

     Morrill 45, Bayard 29

     Nebraska Christian 54, Osceola 51

     Nebraska City 66, Conestoga 62

     North Bend Central 73, Arlington 32

     North Platte St. Patrick's 62, Mullen 37

     Omaha Brownell-Talbot 64, College View Academy 28

     Omaha Roncalli 71, Blair 38

     Omaha South 81, Omaha Bryan 40

     Osmond 68, Neligh-Oakdale 36

     Palmer 61, High Plains Community 36

     Pierce 53, Columbus Lakeview 25

     Pleasanton 61, Central Valley 48

     Ponca 68, Wakefield 56

     Ravenna 52, Minden 33

     Riverside 72, Burwell 45

     Rock Hills, Kan. 62, Lawrence-Nelson 50

     Sandhills Valley 63, Medicine Valley 62

     Sandy Creek 33, Deshler 24

     Scottsbluff 72, Cheyenne South, Wyo. 49

     Shelby/Rising City 53, Centennial 51

     Shelton 37, Arcadia-Loup City 35

     Spalding Academy 59, Elba 37

     St. Albert, Council Bluffs, Iowa 51, Elkhorn Mount Michael 48

     Stanton 55, Plainview 54

     Stuart 47, CWC 44

     Wayne 53, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 35

     West Holt 59, Crofton 51

     Winnebago 80, Emerson-Hubbard 30

     Winner, S.D. 74, Valentine 57

     Wynot 48, Niobrara/Verdigre 23

     Yutan 52, Douglas County West 37

     MUDECAS Tournament(equals)

     A Division(equals)

     Falls City Sacred Heart 65, Johnson County Central 39

     Palmyra 41, Freeman 25

     Parkview Christian 64, Johnson-Brock 43

     Tri County 69, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 32

     B Division(equals)

     Diller-Odell 54, Lewiston 53

     Exeter/Milligan 58, Meridian 32

     Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 47, Pawnee City 44

     Southern 54, Sterling 35

    

     GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)

     Alma 65, Amherst 45

     Arcadia-Loup City 51, Shelton 42

     Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 67, Tekamah-Herman 43

     Bayard 54, Morrill 49, OT

     Beatrice 61, Waverly 25

     Bennington 69, Omaha Duchesne Academy 43

     Blue Hill 49, Gibbon 31

     Boyd County 44, Ainsworth 37

     Bridgeport 55, Leyton 39

     Burwell 54, Riverside 16

     CWC 52, Stuart 35

     Centennial 50, Shelby/Rising City 27

     Chadron 57, Hemingford 23

     David City 56, Raymond Central 30

     Doniphan-Trumbull 51, Centura 45

     Dorchester 44, Friend 26

     Douglas County West 32, Yutan 29

     Dundy County-Stratton 57, Hitchcock County 43

     East Butler 69, Nebraska Lutheran 29

     Elba 44, Spalding Academy 29

     Elgin Public/Pope John 43, Fullerton 33

     Elkhorn 64, Plattsmouth 34

     Elmwood-Murdock 32, Lincoln Lutheran 28

     Franklin 51, Red Cloud 16

     Garden County 39, Minatare 35, 2OT

     Giltner 50, Kenesaw 32

     Gordon/Rushville 63, Hay Springs 28

     Grand Island Central Catholic 67, York 62, OT

     Grand Island Northwest 56, Hastings St. Cecilia 50

     Guardian Angels 63, Bishop Neumann 40

     Hampton 50, Heartland Lutheran 48

     Hartington-Newcastle 47, Randolph 34

     Hastings 29, Aurora 18

     Heartland Christian, Iowa 54, Boys Town 48

     Hershey 57, Sutherland 25

     Homer 52, Pender 48

     Howells/Dodge 64, Lutheran High Northeast 58

     Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 58, Wisner-Pilger 48

     Kearney Catholic 51, Lexington 25

     Kimball 61, Potter-Dix 8

     Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 53, Wayne 46

     Lawrence-Nelson 55, Rock Hills, Kan. 22

     Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 41, Madison 33

     Louisville 46, Fort Calhoun 38

     Malcolm 38, Fillmore Central 33

     Maywood-Hayes Center 60, Maxwell 28

     McCool Junction 31, Harvard 26

     Milford 39, Syracuse 34

     Millard North 64, Omaha Marian 37

     Mitchell 19, Sidney 16

     Mullen 51, North Platte St. Patrick's 40

     Nebraska Christian 59, Osceola 29

     Nebraska City 52, Conestoga 50

     Nebraska City Lourdes 31, Auburn 22

     Neligh-Oakdale 45, Osmond 39

     Norfolk Catholic 36, Columbus Scotus 22

     North Bend Central 50, Arlington 20

     Omaha Brownell-Talbot 52, College View Academy 24

     Omaha Bryan 48, Omaha South 47

     Omaha Concordia 54, Ralston 45

     Omaha Roncalli 57, Omaha Skutt Catholic 46

     Omaha Westside 45, Gretna 39

     Overton 40, Brady 25

     Palmer 35, High Plains Community 20

     Pierce 40, Columbus Lakeview 38

     Platteview 47, Ashland-Greenwood 36

     Pleasanton 59, Central Valley 15

     Ponca 64, Wakefield-Allen 46

     Ravenna 56, Minden 49

     Sandhills Valley 38, Medicine Valley 35

     Sandy Creek 50, Deshler 48, OT

     Scottsbluff 80, Cheyenne South, Wyo. 41

     Southern Valley 44, Chase County 33

     St. Paul 68, Central City 39

     Stanton 48, Plainview 25

     Summerland 58, Creighton 35

     Superior 52, Heartland 24

     Wahoo 46, Omaha Mercy 35

     Weeping Water 65, Mead 24

     West Point-Beemer 47, Battle Creek 32

     Winnebago 91, Emerson-Hubbard 12

     Winner, S.D. 66, Valentine 29

     Wynot 58, Niobrara/Verdigre 30

