Tuesday's High School Basketball Scoreboard

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bellevue West 76, Lincoln Southeast 54
Bishop Neumann 34, Ashland-Greenwood 32
Elkhorn 65, Ralston 52
Lincoln Southwest 61, Lincoln High 48
Millard North 69, Lincoln North Star 67
Millard South 54, Lincoln East 50
Millard West 61, Omaha Burke 49
Omaha Central 99, Omaha Benson 56
Omaha Creighton Prep 60, Elkhorn South 55
Omaha North 62, Bellevue East 59
Omaha Skutt Catholic 69, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City, Iowa 23
Papillion-LaVista South 64, Omaha South 55
Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Iowa 88, South Sioux City 65
Wood River 51, Burwell 32
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bellevue East 45, Omaha North 42
Bellevue West 55, Lincoln Southeast 42
Elkhorn South 45, Omaha Marian 39
Lincoln East 53, Millard South 46
Lincoln Southwest 49, Lincoln High 41
Millard North 60, Lincoln North Star 56
Millard West 78, Omaha Burke 62
Omaha Central 66, Omaha Benson 44
Omaha Westside 37, Lincoln Pius X 33
Papillion-LaVista South 69, Omaha South 16
Class B=
Subdistrict B-1=
Omaha Mercy 57, Omaha Duchesne Academy 35
Subdistrict B-2=
Platteview 51, Omaha Gross Catholic 28
Subdistrict B-3=
Waverly 47, Plattsmouth 39
Subdistrict B-4=
Bennington 67, Blair 36
Subdistrict B-5=
Beatrice 39, Crete 32
Subdistrict B-6=
Grand Island Northwest 65, York 39
Subdistrict B-7=
Holdrege 43, McCook 36
Subdistrict B-8=
Scottsbluff 64, Sidney 48
Class C-1=
Subdistrict C1-1=
Omaha Concordia 43, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 31
Omaha Roncalli 60, Fort Calhoun 28
Subdistrict C1-2=
Ashland-Greenwood 61, Conestoga 16
Louisville 58, Boys Town 26
Subdistrict C1-3=
West Point-Beemer 49, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 30
Winnebago 51, Wakefield-Allen 33
Subdistrict C1-4=
North Bend Central 50, David City 21
Wahoo 48, Arlington 44
Subdistrict C1-5=
Lincoln Christian 42, Lincoln Lutheran 30
Malcolm 35, Milford 25
Subdistrict C1-6=
Fairbury 41, Auburn 32
Syracuse 58, Falls City 35
Subdistrict C1-7=
Norfolk Catholic 43, Wayne 31
Pierce 34, Battle Creek 31
Subdistrict C1-8=
Columbus Scotus 41, Boone Central/Newman Grove 32
St. Paul 50, Columbus Lakeview 31
Subdistrict C1-9=
Broken Bow 46, Valentine 35
O'Neill 44, Ord 41
Subdistrict C1-10=
Adams Central 35, Southern Valley 17
Kearney Catholic 48, Minden 37
Subdistrict C1-11=
Chase County 53, Cozad 22
Gothenburg 51, Hershey 38
Subdistrict C1-12=
Chadron 58, Gordon/Rushville 21
Ogallala 47, Mitchell 38
Class C-2=
Subdistrict C2-1=
Elmwood-Murdock 57, Palmyra 22
Nebraska City Lourdes 66, Cornerstone Christian 7
Subdistrict C2-2=
Oakland-Craig 69, Mead 39
Yutan 44, Tekamah-Herman 24
Subdistrict C2-3=
Freeman 38, Johnson County Central 24
Southern 36, Tri County 21
Subdistrict C2-4=
Guardian Angels 51, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 36
Ponca 44, Homer 18
Subdistrict C2-5=
Clarkson/Leigh 34, Stanton 10
Howells/Dodge 65, Lutheran High Northeast 50
Subdistrict C2-6=
Bishop Neumann 43, Cross County 35
Centennial 33, Aquinas 30
Subdistrict C2-7=
Crofton 48, Boyd County 34
North Central 52, Summerland 39
Subdistrict C2-8=
Fillmore Central 50, Sutton 32
Superior 55, Thayer Central 26
Subdistrict C2-9=
Grand Island Central Catholic 43, Blue Hill 17
Hastings St. Cecilia 63, Doniphan-Trumbull 11
Subdistrict C2-10=
Ravenna 56, Centura 49
Subdistrict C2-11=
Elm Creek 48, Maxwell 28
South Loup 61, Hi-Line 20
Subdistrict C2-12=
Bridgeport 68, Hemingford 36
Morrill 55, Bayard 49
Class D-1=
Subdistrict D1-1=
Archbishop Bergan 70, Omaha Christian Academy 18
Pender 74, Omaha Nation 38
Subdistrict D1-2=
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 50, Johnson-Brock 42, OT
Weeping Water 52, Pawnee City 31
Subdistrict D1-3=
Hartington Cedar Catholic 57, Creighton 43
Hartington-Newcastle 46, Niobrara/Verdigre 39
Subdistrict D1-4=
Elkhorn Valley 52, Osmond 40
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 51, Neligh-Oakdale 35
Subdistrict D1-5=
CWC 60, Central Valley 17
Elgin Public/Pope John 77, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 48
Subdistrict D1-6=
Palmer 47, East Butler 44
Twin River 52, Fullerton 43
Subdistrict D1-7=
Diller-Odell 46, Heartland 29
Meridian 51, Deshler 33
Subdistrict D1-8=
Pleasanton 63, Amherst 23
Shelton 53, Ansley-Litchfield 27
Subdistrict D1-9=
Alma 56, Axtell 40
Franklin 31, Kenesaw 24
Subdistrict D1-10=
Maywood-Hayes Center 49, Sandhills Valley 23
North Platte St. Patrick's 52, Overton 36
Subdistrict D1-11=
Cambridge 51, Hitchcock County 30
Dundy County-Stratton 49, Southwest 39
Subdistrict D1-12=
Kimball 46, Perkins County 31
South Platte 40, Sutherland 31
Class D-2=
Subdistrict D2-1=
Falls City Sacred Heart 60, Parkview Christian 10
Sterling 50, Lewiston 9
Subdistrict D2-2=
Randolph 34, Winside 16
Wynot 64, Emerson-Hubbard 5
Subdistrict D2-3=
Dorchester 33, Nebraska Lutheran 17
Exeter/Milligan 54, Osceola 25
Subdistrict D2-4=
Bloomfield 63, Santee 43
Stuart 45, St. Mary's 35
Subdistrict D2-5=
Humphrey St. Francis 94, Spalding Academy 7
Riverside 37, St. Edward 29
Subdistrict D2-6=
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 55, Hampton 24
Lawrence-Nelson 48, Nebraska Christian 36
Subdistrict D2-7=
Anselmo-Merna 45, Heartland Lutheran 33
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 35, Twin Loup 32
Subdistrict D2-8=
Loomis 57, Wilcox-Hildreth 35
Silver Lake 57, Bertrand 23
Subdistrict D2-9=
Arthur County 40, Sandhills/Thedford 38
Mullen 61, Hyannis 16
Subdistrict D2-10=
Medicine Valley 40, Wallace 27
Wauneta-Palisade 50, Brady 41
Subdistrict D2-11=
Crawford 51, Cody-Kilgore 48
Sioux County 61, Hay Springs 36
Subdistrict D2-12=
Leyton 52, Creek Valley 25
Minatare 31, Garden County 23