Tuesday's High School Basketball Scoreboard

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bellevue West 76, Lincoln Southeast 54

Bishop Neumann 34, Ashland-Greenwood 32

Elkhorn 65, Ralston 52

Lincoln Southwest 61, Lincoln High 48

Millard North 69, Lincoln North Star 67

Millard South 54, Lincoln East 50

Millard West 61, Omaha Burke 49

Omaha Central 99, Omaha Benson 56

Omaha Creighton Prep 60, Elkhorn South 55

Omaha North 62, Bellevue East 59

Omaha Skutt Catholic 69, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City, Iowa 23

Papillion-LaVista South 64, Omaha South 55

Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Iowa 88, South Sioux City 65

Wood River 51, Burwell 32

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bellevue East 45, Omaha North 42

Bellevue West 55, Lincoln Southeast 42

Elkhorn South 45, Omaha Marian 39

Lincoln East 53, Millard South 46

Lincoln Southwest 49, Lincoln High 41

Millard North 60, Lincoln North Star 56

Millard West 78, Omaha Burke 62

Omaha Central 66, Omaha Benson 44

Omaha Westside 37, Lincoln Pius X 33

Papillion-LaVista South 69, Omaha South 16

Class B=

Subdistrict B-1=

Omaha Mercy 57, Omaha Duchesne Academy 35

Subdistrict B-2=

Platteview 51, Omaha Gross Catholic 28

Subdistrict B-3=

Waverly 47, Plattsmouth 39

Subdistrict B-4=

Bennington 67, Blair 36

Subdistrict B-5=

Beatrice 39, Crete 32

Subdistrict B-6=

Grand Island Northwest 65, York 39

Subdistrict B-7=

Holdrege 43, McCook 36

Subdistrict B-8=

Scottsbluff 64, Sidney 48

Class C-1=

Subdistrict C1-1=

Omaha Concordia 43, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 31

Omaha Roncalli 60, Fort Calhoun 28

Subdistrict C1-2=

Ashland-Greenwood 61, Conestoga 16

Louisville 58, Boys Town 26

Subdistrict C1-3=

West Point-Beemer 49, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 30

Winnebago 51, Wakefield-Allen 33

Subdistrict C1-4=

North Bend Central 50, David City 21

Wahoo 48, Arlington 44

Subdistrict C1-5=

Lincoln Christian 42, Lincoln Lutheran 30

Malcolm 35, Milford 25

Subdistrict C1-6=

Fairbury 41, Auburn 32

Syracuse 58, Falls City 35

Subdistrict C1-7=

Norfolk Catholic 43, Wayne 31

Pierce 34, Battle Creek 31

Subdistrict C1-8=

Columbus Scotus 41, Boone Central/Newman Grove 32

St. Paul 50, Columbus Lakeview 31

Subdistrict C1-9=

Broken Bow 46, Valentine 35

O'Neill 44, Ord 41

Subdistrict C1-10=

Adams Central 35, Southern Valley 17

Kearney Catholic 48, Minden 37

Subdistrict C1-11=

Chase County 53, Cozad 22

Gothenburg 51, Hershey 38

Subdistrict C1-12=

Chadron 58, Gordon/Rushville 21

Ogallala 47, Mitchell 38

Class C-2=

Subdistrict C2-1=

Elmwood-Murdock 57, Palmyra 22

Nebraska City Lourdes 66, Cornerstone Christian 7

Subdistrict C2-2=

Oakland-Craig 69, Mead 39

Yutan 44, Tekamah-Herman 24

Subdistrict C2-3=

Freeman 38, Johnson County Central 24

Southern 36, Tri County 21

Subdistrict C2-4=

Guardian Angels 51, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 36

Ponca 44, Homer 18

Subdistrict C2-5=

Clarkson/Leigh 34, Stanton 10

Howells/Dodge 65, Lutheran High Northeast 50

Subdistrict C2-6=

Bishop Neumann 43, Cross County 35

Centennial 33, Aquinas 30

Subdistrict C2-7=

Crofton 48, Boyd County 34

North Central 52, Summerland 39

Subdistrict C2-8=

Fillmore Central 50, Sutton 32

Superior 55, Thayer Central 26

Subdistrict C2-9=

Grand Island Central Catholic 43, Blue Hill 17

Hastings St. Cecilia 63, Doniphan-Trumbull 11

Subdistrict C2-10=

Ravenna 56, Centura 49

Wood River 51, Burwell 32

Subdistrict C2-11=

Elm Creek 48, Maxwell 28

South Loup 61, Hi-Line 20

Subdistrict C2-12=

Bridgeport 68, Hemingford 36

Morrill 55, Bayard 49

Class D-1=

Subdistrict D1-1=

Archbishop Bergan 70, Omaha Christian Academy 18

Pender 74, Omaha Nation 38

Subdistrict D1-2=

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 50, Johnson-Brock 42, OT

Weeping Water 52, Pawnee City 31

Subdistrict D1-3=

Hartington Cedar Catholic 57, Creighton 43

Hartington-Newcastle 46, Niobrara/Verdigre 39

Subdistrict D1-4=

Elkhorn Valley 52, Osmond 40

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 51, Neligh-Oakdale 35

Subdistrict D1-5=

CWC 60, Central Valley 17

Elgin Public/Pope John 77, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 48

Subdistrict D1-6=

Palmer 47, East Butler 44

Twin River 52, Fullerton 43

Subdistrict D1-7=

Diller-Odell 46, Heartland 29

Meridian 51, Deshler 33

Subdistrict D1-8=

Pleasanton 63, Amherst 23

Shelton 53, Ansley-Litchfield 27

Subdistrict D1-9=

Alma 56, Axtell 40

Franklin 31, Kenesaw 24

Subdistrict D1-10=

Maywood-Hayes Center 49, Sandhills Valley 23

North Platte St. Patrick's 52, Overton 36

Subdistrict D1-11=

Cambridge 51, Hitchcock County 30

Dundy County-Stratton 49, Southwest 39

Subdistrict D1-12=

Kimball 46, Perkins County 31

South Platte 40, Sutherland 31

Class D-2=

Subdistrict D2-1=

Falls City Sacred Heart 60, Parkview Christian 10

Sterling 50, Lewiston 9

Subdistrict D2-2=

Randolph 34, Winside 16

Wynot 64, Emerson-Hubbard 5

Subdistrict D2-3=

Dorchester 33, Nebraska Lutheran 17

Exeter/Milligan 54, Osceola 25

Subdistrict D2-4=

Bloomfield 63, Santee 43

Stuart 45, St. Mary's 35

Subdistrict D2-5=

Humphrey St. Francis 94, Spalding Academy 7

Riverside 37, St. Edward 29

Subdistrict D2-6=

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 55, Hampton 24

Lawrence-Nelson 48, Nebraska Christian 36

Subdistrict D2-7=

Anselmo-Merna 45, Heartland Lutheran 33

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 35, Twin Loup 32

Subdistrict D2-8=

Loomis 57, Wilcox-Hildreth 35

Silver Lake 57, Bertrand 23

Subdistrict D2-9=

Arthur County 40, Sandhills/Thedford 38

Mullen 61, Hyannis 16

Subdistrict D2-10=

Medicine Valley 40, Wallace 27

Wauneta-Palisade 50, Brady 41

Subdistrict D2-11=

Crawford 51, Cody-Kilgore 48

Sioux County 61, Hay Springs 36

Subdistrict D2-12=

Leyton 52, Creek Valley 25

Minatare 31, Garden County 23

