Tuesday's High School Basketball Scoreboard

BOYS BASKETBALL
CITY SCHOOLS
College View 63, Heartland Christian, Iowa 51
Lincoln Lutheran 62, Lourdes CC 57
Lincoln North Star 60, Norfolk 51
Parkview Christian 55, Mead 52, OT
AREA SCHOOLS
Auburn 45, Falls City SH 31
BDS 45, McCool Junction 22
Columbus Lakeview 42, Milford 35
Cross County 74, Dorchester 28
East Butler 42, Giltner 32
Exeter-Milligan 59, Meridian 32
Hastings 51, Grand Island 50
Hastings SC 53, Superior 45
HTRS 43, Pawnee City 34
Johnson-Brock 67, Lewiston 51
Johnson County Central 57, Weeping Water 43
Malcolm 48, Freeman 44, OT
McCool Junction at BDS
Nebraska City at Platteview
Norris 64, York 33
Palmyra 64, Conestoga 43
Plattsmouth 68, Syracuse 36
Seward 37, Crete 36
Shelby-Rising City 82, David City 54
Southern 48, Diller-Odell 35
Sterling 48, Omaha Christian 43
Sutton 51, Ravenna 37
Thayer Central 53, Friend 42
Wahoo 72, Raymond Central 31
Yutan 59, Ashland-Greenwood 53
RIVER CITIES CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Beatrice 70, Ralston 56
South Sioux City at Omaha Roncalli
Omaha Gross at Mount Michael
OTHER SCHOOLS
Adams Central 60, Northwest 55
Allen 42, Wynot 35
Alliance 52, Gordon-Rushville 17
Axtell 73, Arapahoe 39
BRLD 71, Wakefield 35
Bellevue West 85, Omaha Westside 84, OT
Brady 52, Maxwell 40
Bridgeport 63, Sutherland 42
CWC 59, Ainsworth 55
Central Valley 76, Palmer 40
Crawford 41, Edgemont, S.D. 38
Doniphan-Trumbull 68, Gibbon 36
DC West 62, Louisville 43
Dundy County-Stratton 59, Wallace 46
Elkhorn Valley 46, Wausa 39
Franklin 46, Silver Lake 43, OT
Fullerton 72, Heartland Lutheran 37
Hartington CC 64, Creighton 51
Harvard 55, Blue Hill 41
Heartland 70, High Plains 31
Hershey 49, Kimball 29
Hi-Line 71, Overton 57
Homer 62, Emerson-Hubbard 48
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 60, Hartington-Newcastle 53
Lexington 76, McCook 45
Logan View-SS 57, Arlington 41
Loomis 71, Southwest 23
Millard North 90, Omaha Bryan 50
Millard West 78, Omaha Northwest 53
Mullen 56, Twin Loup 34
Nebraska Lutheran 64, Hampton 24
Niobrara/Verdigre 63, North Central 56
North Bend Central 61, Columbus Scotus 48
O'Neill 63, Wagner, S.D. 54
Omaha Concordia 66, Blair 60
Omaha South 69, Papillion-La Vista 57
Osmond 66, Bloomfield 24
St. Mary's 87, Santee 34
St. Paul 37, Minden 16
Stanton 59, Madison 47
Twin River 44, Wisner-Pilger 37
Wayne 71, Crofton 53
West Holt 48, Plainview 34
GOLDENROD CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Humphrey SF 78, Nebraska Christian 35
SPVA CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Bridgeport 63, Sutherland 42
GIRLS BASKETBALL
LINCOLN CITY SCHOOLS
Heartland Christian, Iowa 54, College View 36
Lincoln Lutheran 46, Lourdes CC 37
Mead 43, Parkview Christian 13
Norfolk 41, Lincoln North Star 39
AREA SCHOOLS
Bishop LeBlond, Mo. 51, Falls City 45
Centennial 56, Wilber-Clatonia 12
Conestoga 52, Palmyra 28
Crete 33, Seward 17
Cross County 36, Dorchester 19
David City 31, Shelby-Rising City 21
East Butler 61, Giltner 33
Falls City SH 51, Auburn 29
Hastings 44, Grand Island 33
Hastings SC 53, Superior 45
HTRS at Pawnee City
Johnson-Brock 55, Lewiston 14
Johnson County Central at Weeping Water
Lawrence-Nelson 47, Deshler 28
Malcolm 48, Freeman 44, 2OT
Meridian 41, Exeter-Milligan 33
Milford 40, Columbus Lakeview 30
Norris 51, York 41
Platteview 81, Nebraska City 47
Plattsmouth 47, Syracuse 44
Southern 30, Diller-Odell 25
Sterling 64, Omaha Christian 22
Sutton 46, Ravenna 35
Thayer Central 56, Friend 12
Wahoo 58, Raymond Central 13
Yutan 41, Ashland-Greenwood 37
OTHER SCHOOLS
Anselmo-Merna 36, S-E-M 27
Arlington 37, Logan View-SS 33
Axtell 46, Arapahoe 28
Bayard 48, Creek Valley 24
Blair 64, Omaha Concordia 45
Blue Hill 50, Harvard 9
Brownell Talbot 42, Fort Calhoun 30
CWC 63, Ainsworth 23
Central City 61, Schuyler 8
Columbus 58, Elkhorn 32
Crofton 69, Wayne 47
Doniphan-Trumbull 47, Gibbon 23
Dundy County-Stratton 68, Wallace 39
Elkhorn Valley 53, Wausa 35
Garden County 32, Minatare 11
Gordon-Rushville 48, Alliance 37
Gothenburg 47, Amherst 19
Guardian Angels CC 60, Battle Creek 52
Hartington CC 65, Creighton 53
Heartland 40, High Plains 26
Hitchcock County 65, Paxton 35
Holdrege 37, Aurora 28
Homer 60, Emerson-Hubbard 13
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 47, Hartington-Newcastle 45
Loomis 55, Southwest 29
Lutheran High Northeast 66, Walthill 27
Maxwell 49, Brady 26
Millard North 72, Omaha Bryan 14
Millard West 51, Omaha Northwest 43
Mullen 34, Twin Loup 23
Nebraska Lutheran 65, Hampton 56
North Bend Central 40, Columbus Scotus 27
North Central 57, Niobrara/Verdigre 24
Northwest 58, Adams Central 54, OT
Oakland-Craig 63, Tekamah-Herman 29
Omaha Westside 62, Bellevue West 27
Osmond 39, Bloomfield 29
Overton 55, Hi-Line 33
Papillion-La Vista 72, Omaha South 9
Pierce 38, Norfolk Catholic 34
Pleasanton 60, Ansley-Litchfield 23
Ponca 54, Winnebago 42
Silver Lake 54, Franklin 27
South Loup 51, Arcadia/Loup City 36
St. Mary's 71, Santee 27
St. Paul 53, Minden 39
Stanton 52, Madison 20
Wagner, S.D. 48, O'Neill 47
West Holt 40, Plainview 29
Winside 45, Randolph 44
Wood River 61, Grand Island CC 54