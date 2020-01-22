Tuesday's High School Basketball Scoreboard

BOYS BASKETBALL

CITY SCHOOLS

College View 63, Heartland Christian, Iowa 51

Lincoln Lutheran 62, Lourdes CC 57

Lincoln North Star 60, Norfolk 51

Parkview Christian 55, Mead 52, OT

AREA SCHOOLS

Auburn 45, Falls City SH 31

BDS 45, McCool Junction 22

Columbus Lakeview 42, Milford 35

Cross County 74, Dorchester 28

East Butler 42, Giltner 32

Exeter-Milligan 59, Meridian 32

Hastings 51, Grand Island 50

Hastings SC 53, Superior 45

HTRS 43, Pawnee City 34

Johnson-Brock 67, Lewiston 51

Johnson County Central 57, Weeping Water 43

Malcolm 48, Freeman 44, OT

McCool Junction at BDS

Nebraska City at Platteview

Norris 64, York 33

Palmyra 64, Conestoga 43

Plattsmouth 68, Syracuse 36

Seward 37, Crete 36

Shelby-Rising City 82, David City 54

Southern 48, Diller-Odell 35

Sterling 48, Omaha Christian 43

Sutton 51, Ravenna 37

Thayer Central 53, Friend 42

Wahoo 72, Raymond Central 31

Yutan 59, Ashland-Greenwood 53

RIVER CITIES CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Beatrice 70, Ralston 56

South Sioux City at Omaha Roncalli

Omaha Gross at Mount Michael

OTHER SCHOOLS

Adams Central 60, Northwest 55

Allen 42, Wynot 35

Alliance 52, Gordon-Rushville 17

Axtell 73, Arapahoe 39

BRLD 71, Wakefield 35

Bellevue West 85, Omaha Westside 84, OT

Brady 52, Maxwell 40

Bridgeport 63, Sutherland 42

CWC 59, Ainsworth 55

Central Valley 76, Palmer 40

Crawford 41, Edgemont, S.D. 38

Doniphan-Trumbull 68, Gibbon 36

DC West 62, Louisville 43

Dundy County-Stratton 59, Wallace 46

Elkhorn Valley 46, Wausa 39

Franklin 46, Silver Lake 43, OT

Fullerton 72, Heartland Lutheran 37

Hartington CC 64, Creighton 51

Harvard 55, Blue Hill 41

Heartland 70, High Plains 31

Hershey 49, Kimball 29

Hi-Line 71, Overton 57

Homer 62, Emerson-Hubbard 48

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 60, Hartington-Newcastle 53

Lexington 76, McCook 45

Logan View-SS 57, Arlington 41

Loomis 71, Southwest 23

Millard North 90, Omaha Bryan 50

Millard West 78, Omaha Northwest 53

Mullen 56, Twin Loup 34

Nebraska Lutheran 64, Hampton 24

Niobrara/Verdigre 63, North Central 56

North Bend Central 61, Columbus Scotus 48

O'Neill 63, Wagner, S.D. 54

Omaha Concordia 66, Blair 60

Omaha South 69, Papillion-La Vista 57

Osmond 66, Bloomfield 24

St. Mary's 87, Santee 34

St. Paul 37, Minden 16

Stanton 59, Madison 47

Twin River 44, Wisner-Pilger 37

Wayne 71, Crofton 53

West Holt 48, Plainview 34

GOLDENROD CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Humphrey SF 78, Nebraska Christian 35

SPVA CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

GIRLS BASKETBALL

 

LINCOLN CITY SCHOOLS

Heartland Christian, Iowa 54, College View 36

Lincoln Lutheran 46, Lourdes CC 37

Mead 43, Parkview Christian 13

Norfolk 41, Lincoln North Star 39

AREA SCHOOLS

Bishop LeBlond, Mo. 51, Falls City 45

Centennial 56, Wilber-Clatonia 12

Conestoga 52, Palmyra 28

Crete 33, Seward 17

Cross County 36, Dorchester 19

David City 31, Shelby-Rising City 21

East Butler 61, Giltner 33

Falls City SH 51, Auburn 29

Hastings 44, Grand Island 33

Hastings SC 53, Superior 45

HTRS at Pawnee City

Johnson-Brock 55, Lewiston 14

Johnson County Central at Weeping Water

Lawrence-Nelson 47, Deshler 28

Malcolm 48, Freeman 44, 2OT

Meridian 41, Exeter-Milligan 33

Milford 40, Columbus Lakeview 30

Norris 51, York 41

Platteview 81, Nebraska City 47

Plattsmouth 47, Syracuse 44

Southern 30, Diller-Odell 25

Sterling 64, Omaha Christian 22

Sutton 46, Ravenna 35

Thayer Central 56, Friend 12

Wahoo 58, Raymond Central 13

Yutan 41, Ashland-Greenwood 37

OTHER SCHOOLS

Anselmo-Merna 36, S-E-M 27

Arlington 37, Logan View-SS 33

Axtell 46, Arapahoe 28

Bayard 48, Creek Valley 24

Blair 64, Omaha Concordia 45

Blue Hill 50, Harvard 9

Brownell Talbot 42, Fort Calhoun 30

CWC 63, Ainsworth 23

Central City 61, Schuyler 8

Columbus 58, Elkhorn 32

Crofton 69, Wayne 47

Doniphan-Trumbull 47, Gibbon 23

Dundy County-Stratton 68, Wallace 39

Elkhorn Valley 53, Wausa 35

Garden County 32, Minatare 11

Gordon-Rushville 48, Alliance 37

Gothenburg 47, Amherst 19

Guardian Angels CC 60, Battle Creek 52

Hartington CC 65, Creighton 53

Heartland 40, High Plains 26

Hitchcock County 65, Paxton 35

Holdrege 37, Aurora 28

Homer 60, Emerson-Hubbard 13

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 47, Hartington-Newcastle 45

Loomis 55, Southwest 29

Lutheran High Northeast 66, Walthill 27

Maxwell 49, Brady 26

Millard North 72, Omaha Bryan 14

Millard West 51, Omaha Northwest 43

Mullen 34, Twin Loup 23

Nebraska Lutheran 65, Hampton 56

North Bend Central 40, Columbus Scotus 27

North Central 57, Niobrara/Verdigre 24

Northwest 58, Adams Central 54, OT

Oakland-Craig 63, Tekamah-Herman 29

Omaha Westside 62, Bellevue West 27

Osmond 39, Bloomfield 29

Overton 55, Hi-Line 33

Papillion-La Vista 72, Omaha South 9

Pierce 38, Norfolk Catholic 34

Pleasanton 60, Ansley-Litchfield 23

Ponca 54, Winnebago 42

Silver Lake 54, Franklin 27

South Loup 51, Arcadia/Loup City 36

St. Mary's 71, Santee 27

St. Paul 53, Minden 39

Stanton 52, Madison 20

Wagner, S.D. 48, O'Neill 47

West Holt 40, Plainview 29

Winside 45, Randolph 44

Wood River 61, Grand Island CC 54

