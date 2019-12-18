Tuesday's High School Basketball Scoreboard

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)

     Allen 35, Hartington-Newcastle 31

     Alma 65, Southwest 34

     Anselmo-Merna 65, Overton 51

     Ansley-Litchfield 63, Twin Loup 21

     Ashland-Greenwood 66, Conestoga 44

     Bishop Neumann 58, Aquinas 37

     Blair 43, Schuyler 34

     Boys Town 65, Douglas County West 53

     Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 56, Sutton 50

     Burke, S.D. 61, North Central 52

     Centennial 46, Fairbury 33

     Central City 59, Minden 55

     Centura 65, Central Valley 56

     Chadron 53, Hot Springs, S.D. 15

     Columbus 78, Grand Island Northwest 68

     Doniphan-Trumbull 71, Deshler 48

     Dorchester 45, Harvard 36

     Dundy County-Stratton 84, Rawlins County, Kan. 40

     Elkhorn Mount Michael 45, Norris 44

     Elkhorn Valley 46, Elgin Public/Pope John 28

     Exeter/Milligan 48, Friend 44

     Falls City 47, St. Joseph Le Blond, Mo. 46

     Fort Calhoun 47, Plattsmouth 42

     Freeman 76, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 37

     Fullerton 71, Riverside 49

     Gayville-Volin, S.D. 46, Wausa 35

     Gibbon 53, Silver Lake 28

     Gordon/Rushville 69, Hyannis 43

     Grand Island Central Catholic 61, Blue Hill 17

     Gretna 44, Omaha Benson 32

     Hartington Cedar Catholic 70, Crofton 31

     Hastings St. Cecilia 36, Ord 30

     Hemingford 62, Hay Springs 42

     Hi-Line 62, Bertrand 59

     Homer 58, Wynot 37

     Howells/Dodge 54, West Point-Beemer 41

     Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 79, Pender 38

     Johnson County Central 66, Palmyra 59

     Johnson-Brock 43, Diller-Odell 32

     Kearney Catholic 66, Ravenna 42

     Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 67, Ponca 42

     Lexington 69, Ralston 59

     Lincoln Christian 58, Seward 30

     Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 46, Columbus Lakeview 41

     Lutheran High Northeast 80, Norfolk Catholic 69

     Madison 77, Plainview 48

     Malcolm 58, Elmwood-Murdock 53

     Maywood-Hayes Center 63, Sandhills Valley 56

     McCool Junction 66, Heartland Lutheran 14

     Nebraska Christian 62, High Plains Community 31

     Nebraska City 61, Syracuse 49

     Nebraska City Lourdes 60, Pawnee City 48

     Nebraska Lutheran 45, Giltner 31

     North Bend Central 56, Stanton 29

     North Platte St. Patrick's 72, Ogallala 61

     Omaha Brownell-Talbot 59, Arlington 49

     Omaha Concordia 60, Columbus Scotus 45

     Omaha Roncalli 72, St. Albert, Council Bluffs, Iowa 47

     Omaha Skutt Catholic 72, South Sioux City 30

     Palmer 64, Spalding Academy 48

     Pierce 42, O'Neill 36

     St. Mary's 55, Neligh-Oakdale 42

     St. Paul 66, Tri County 49

     Sterling 45, Meridian 28

     Stuart 48, Summerland 39

     Tekamah-Herman 73, Whiting, Iowa 27

     Valentine 73, Ainsworth 70

     Wakefield 62, Randolph 56

     Walthill 67, Emerson-Hubbard 44

     West Holt 47, CWC 38

     Wilcox-Hildreth 56, Red Cloud 26

     Winside 37, St. Edward 29

     Yutan 76, Weeping Water 21

    

    GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)

     Ainsworth 36, Valentine 32

     Alma 46, Southwest 32

     Aquinas 63, Bishop Neumann 49

     Archbishop Bergan 43, Omaha Roncalli 34

     Arlington 55, Conestoga 25

     Beatrice 66, Omaha Duchesne Academy 29

     Bertrand 59, Hi-Line 52

     Blair 48, Schuyler 18

     Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 56, Sutton 50

     CWC 64, West Holt 29

     Centennial 41, Fairbury 37

     Centura 45, Central Valley 24

     Chadron 54, Hot Springs, S.D. 13

     Clarkson/Leigh 50, David City 24

     Columbus Lakeview 53, Logan View 38

     Columbus Lakeview 53, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 38

     Columbus Scotus 37, Omaha Concordia 35

     Cozad 52, McCook 49

     Doniphan-Trumbull 42, Deshler 27

     Dorchester 35, Harvard 26

     Douglas County West 54, Boys Town 32

     Dundy County-Stratton 65, Rawlins County, Kan. 61

     Elkhorn Valley 63, Elgin Public/Pope John 46

     Exeter/Milligan 53, Friend 6

     Fillmore Central 57, Thayer Central 38

     Freeman 50, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 21

     Fullerton 60, Riverside 21

     Giltner 29, Nebraska Lutheran 25

     Gordon/Rushville 60, Hyannis 20

     Grand Island Central Catholic 44, Blue Hill 27

     Grand Island Northwest 42, Columbus 39

     Hampton 46, Elba 36

     Hastings St. Cecilia 60, Ord 31

     Heartland 42, Shelby/Rising City 26

     Hemingford 50, Hay Springs 33

     Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 67, Pender 40

     Johnson County Central 59, Palmyra 49

     Johnson-Brock 48, Diller-Odell 46

     Kearney Catholic 55, Ravenna 22

     Leyton 51, Potter-Dix 6

     Lincoln Christian 45, Seward 41

     Madison 28, Plainview 16

     Malcolm 51, Elmwood-Murdock 42

     Maywood-Hayes Center 60, Sandhills Valley 36

     McCool Junction 27, Heartland Lutheran 26

     Milford 64, Ashland-Greenwood 44

     Minden 58, Central City 53

     Mullen 49, Bridgeport 41

     Nebraska Christian 37, High Plains Community 30

     Neligh-Oakdale 57, St. Mary's 36

     North Bend Central 50, Stanton 16

     O'Neill 59, Pierce 53

     Ogallala 51, North Platte St. Patrick's 34

     Omaha Benson 54, Gretna 52

     Overton 53, Anselmo-Merna 51

     Palmer 59, Spalding Academy 22

     Perkins County 39, Paxton 37

     Ponca 61, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 29

     Ralston 51, Lexington 49

     Scottsbluff 72, Gering 36

     Silver Lake 46, Gibbon 30

     South Loup 51, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 23

     South Sioux City 49, Omaha Skutt Catholic 37

     Southern 45, Falls City 29

     St. Edward 39, Winside 29

     St. Paul 60, Tri County 22

     Sterling 45, Meridian 40

     Summerland 41, Stuart 33

     Superior 42, Hibbing, Minn. 41

     Syracuse 55, Nebraska City 18

     Tekamah-Herman 56, Whiting, Iowa 13

     Twin Loup 30, Ansley-Litchfield 26

     Wahoo 42, Louisville 41

     Wakefield-Allen 70, Randolph 45

     Wausa 40, Gayville-Volin, S.D. 37

     Weeping Water 48, Yutan 29

     West Point-Beemer 40, Howells/Dodge 34

     Wilcox-Hildreth 54, Red Cloud 17

     Wynot 46, Homer 32

Tags

In other news

Creighton men's basketball tops Oklahoma

Creighton men's basketball tops Oklahoma

Marcus Zegarowski scored 20 points with eight rebounds, and seven assists to lead four players in double figures as Creighton survived a second-half drought to defeat Oklahoma 83-73 last night in Omaha. 

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, December 18, 2019

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, December 18, 2019

Marcus Zegarowski scored 20 points with eight rebounds, and seven assists to lead four players in double figures as Creighton survived a second-half drought to defeat Oklahoma 83-73 last night in Omaha.  Ty-Shon Alexander recorded a double-double with 19 points and eleven boards.  The Blueja…