Tuesday's High School Basketball Scoreboard

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)
Allen 35, Hartington-Newcastle 31
Alma 65, Southwest 34
Anselmo-Merna 65, Overton 51
Ansley-Litchfield 63, Twin Loup 21
Ashland-Greenwood 66, Conestoga 44
Bishop Neumann 58, Aquinas 37
Blair 43, Schuyler 34
Boys Town 65, Douglas County West 53
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 56, Sutton 50
Burke, S.D. 61, North Central 52
Centennial 46, Fairbury 33
Central City 59, Minden 55
Centura 65, Central Valley 56
Chadron 53, Hot Springs, S.D. 15
Columbus 78, Grand Island Northwest 68
Doniphan-Trumbull 71, Deshler 48
Dorchester 45, Harvard 36
Dundy County-Stratton 84, Rawlins County, Kan. 40
Elkhorn Mount Michael 45, Norris 44
Elkhorn Valley 46, Elgin Public/Pope John 28
Exeter/Milligan 48, Friend 44
Falls City 47, St. Joseph Le Blond, Mo. 46
Fort Calhoun 47, Plattsmouth 42
Freeman 76, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 37
Fullerton 71, Riverside 49
Gayville-Volin, S.D. 46, Wausa 35
Gibbon 53, Silver Lake 28
Gordon/Rushville 69, Hyannis 43
Grand Island Central Catholic 61, Blue Hill 17
Gretna 44, Omaha Benson 32
Hartington Cedar Catholic 70, Crofton 31
Hastings St. Cecilia 36, Ord 30
Hemingford 62, Hay Springs 42
Hi-Line 62, Bertrand 59
Homer 58, Wynot 37
Howells/Dodge 54, West Point-Beemer 41
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 79, Pender 38
Johnson County Central 66, Palmyra 59
Johnson-Brock 43, Diller-Odell 32
Kearney Catholic 66, Ravenna 42
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 67, Ponca 42
Lexington 69, Ralston 59
Lincoln Christian 58, Seward 30
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 46, Columbus Lakeview 41
Lutheran High Northeast 80, Norfolk Catholic 69
Madison 77, Plainview 48
Malcolm 58, Elmwood-Murdock 53
Maywood-Hayes Center 63, Sandhills Valley 56
McCool Junction 66, Heartland Lutheran 14
Nebraska Christian 62, High Plains Community 31
Nebraska City 61, Syracuse 49
Nebraska City Lourdes 60, Pawnee City 48
Nebraska Lutheran 45, Giltner 31
North Bend Central 56, Stanton 29
North Platte St. Patrick's 72, Ogallala 61
Omaha Brownell-Talbot 59, Arlington 49
Omaha Concordia 60, Columbus Scotus 45
Omaha Roncalli 72, St. Albert, Council Bluffs, Iowa 47
Omaha Skutt Catholic 72, South Sioux City 30
Palmer 64, Spalding Academy 48
Pierce 42, O'Neill 36
St. Mary's 55, Neligh-Oakdale 42
St. Paul 66, Tri County 49
Sterling 45, Meridian 28
Stuart 48, Summerland 39
Tekamah-Herman 73, Whiting, Iowa 27
Valentine 73, Ainsworth 70
Wakefield 62, Randolph 56
Walthill 67, Emerson-Hubbard 44
West Holt 47, CWC 38
Wilcox-Hildreth 56, Red Cloud 26
Winside 37, St. Edward 29
Yutan 76, Weeping Water 21
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)
Ainsworth 36, Valentine 32
Alma 46, Southwest 32
Aquinas 63, Bishop Neumann 49
Archbishop Bergan 43, Omaha Roncalli 34
Arlington 55, Conestoga 25
Beatrice 66, Omaha Duchesne Academy 29
Bertrand 59, Hi-Line 52
Blair 48, Schuyler 18
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 56, Sutton 50
CWC 64, West Holt 29
Centennial 41, Fairbury 37
Centura 45, Central Valley 24
Chadron 54, Hot Springs, S.D. 13
Clarkson/Leigh 50, David City 24
Columbus Lakeview 53, Logan View 38
Columbus Scotus 37, Omaha Concordia 35
Cozad 52, McCook 49
Doniphan-Trumbull 42, Deshler 27
Dorchester 35, Harvard 26
Douglas County West 54, Boys Town 32
Dundy County-Stratton 65, Rawlins County, Kan. 61
Elkhorn Valley 63, Elgin Public/Pope John 46
Exeter/Milligan 53, Friend 6
Fillmore Central 57, Thayer Central 38
Freeman 50, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 21
Fullerton 60, Riverside 21
Giltner 29, Nebraska Lutheran 25
Gordon/Rushville 60, Hyannis 20
Grand Island Central Catholic 44, Blue Hill 27
Grand Island Northwest 42, Columbus 39
Hampton 46, Elba 36
Hastings St. Cecilia 60, Ord 31
Heartland 42, Shelby/Rising City 26
Hemingford 50, Hay Springs 33
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 67, Pender 40
Johnson County Central 59, Palmyra 49
Johnson-Brock 48, Diller-Odell 46
Kearney Catholic 55, Ravenna 22
Leyton 51, Potter-Dix 6
Lincoln Christian 45, Seward 41
Madison 28, Plainview 16
Malcolm 51, Elmwood-Murdock 42
Maywood-Hayes Center 60, Sandhills Valley 36
McCool Junction 27, Heartland Lutheran 26
Milford 64, Ashland-Greenwood 44
Minden 58, Central City 53
Mullen 49, Bridgeport 41
Nebraska Christian 37, High Plains Community 30
Neligh-Oakdale 57, St. Mary's 36
North Bend Central 50, Stanton 16
O'Neill 59, Pierce 53
Ogallala 51, North Platte St. Patrick's 34
Omaha Benson 54, Gretna 52
Overton 53, Anselmo-Merna 51
Palmer 59, Spalding Academy 22
Perkins County 39, Paxton 37
Ponca 61, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 29
Ralston 51, Lexington 49
Scottsbluff 72, Gering 36
Silver Lake 46, Gibbon 30
South Loup 51, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 23
South Sioux City 49, Omaha Skutt Catholic 37
Southern 45, Falls City 29
St. Edward 39, Winside 29
St. Paul 60, Tri County 22
Sterling 45, Meridian 40
Summerland 41, Stuart 33
Superior 42, Hibbing, Minn. 41
Syracuse 55, Nebraska City 18
Tekamah-Herman 56, Whiting, Iowa 13
Twin Loup 30, Ansley-Litchfield 26
Wahoo 42, Louisville 41
Wakefield-Allen 70, Randolph 45
Wausa 40, Gayville-Volin, S.D. 37
Weeping Water 48, Yutan 29
West Point-Beemer 40, Howells/Dodge 34
Wilcox-Hildreth 54, Red Cloud 17
Wynot 46, Homer 32