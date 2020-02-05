Tuesday's High School Basketball Scoreboard

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adams Central 63, Hastings St. Cecilia 21
Alliance 66, Chadron 43
Anselmo-Merna 79, Spalding Academy 40
Ashland-Greenwood 57, Boys Town 52
Bellevue West 65, Omaha North 49
Bennington 74, Platteview 71
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 65, Osceola 16
Chase County 52, Yuma, Colo. 50
Columbus Lakeview 40, Seward 34
Crete 39, Schuyler 30
Cross County 55, Nebraska Lutheran 27
Douglas County West 59, Syracuse 53
Elkhorn 40, St. Albert, Council Bluffs, Iowa 26
Elkhorn Mount Michael 65, Omaha Gross Catholic 25
Exeter/Milligan 57, Giltner 39
Fort Calhoun 55, Arlington 38
Fullerton 67, Shelby/Rising City 51
Grand Island Central Catholic 60, Aquinas 40
Gretna 45, Lincoln Pius X 43, OT
Hitchcock County 79, Rawlins County, Kan. 33
Humphrey St. Francis 64, Central Valley 51
Hyannis 79, Hay Springs 36
Lincoln Christian 64, Columbus Scotus 40
Lincoln Lutheran 56, Falls City 44
Lincoln Southwest 53, Omaha Burke 41
McCool Junction 71, East Butler 58
Medicine Valley 45, Maywood-Hayes Center 41
Meridian 47, High Plains Community 21
Millard South 64, Omaha Northwest 50
Norris 42, Beatrice 41
Omaha Brownell-Talbot 72, Heartland Christian, Iowa 49
Omaha Concordia 51, Archbishop Bergan 43
Omaha Nation 84, Omaha Christian Academy 42
Omaha Roncalli 68, Plattsmouth 31
Omaha Skutt Catholic 73, Omaha Benson 58
Omaha South 82, Omaha Westside 76, OT
Parkview Christian 87, Dorchester 46
Riverside 80, St. Edward 26
Wallace 61, Brady 56
Waverly 57, Ralston 28
East Husker Conference Tournament=
Quarterfinal=
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 72, Howells/Dodge 44
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 67, Twin River 42
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 60, Oakland-Craig 51
North Bend Central 54, Wisner-Pilger 41
Fort Kearney Conference Tournament=
Quarterfinal=
Ansley-Litchfield 50, Amherst 41
Axtell 58, Elm Creek 56, 2OT
Loomis 77, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 44
Pleasanton 80, Hi-Line 60
Louplatte Conference=
Quarterfinal=
Centura 56, Gibbon 43
Doniphan-Trumbull 41, Ord 38
Ravenna 59, Arcadia-Loup City 55
St. Paul 61, Central City 40
Mid State Conference=
Battle Creek 65, Boone Central/Newman Grove 38
Hartington Cedar Catholic 65, O'Neill 45
Pierce 61, Guardian Angels 35
Wayne 57, Norfolk Catholic 53
Niobrara Valley Conference=
Quarterfinal=
Elkhorn Valley 56, Neligh-Oakdale 43
Niobrara/Verdigre 47, Stuart 35
St. Mary's 59, Boyd County 36
West Holt 44, Elgin Public/Pope John 27
Pioneer Conference=
Quarterfinal=
Johnson-Brock 61, Diller-Odell 51
Tri County 73, Sterling 49
Southern Nebraska Conference=
Quarterfinal=
Centennial 44, Fairbury 34
Heartland 62, Milford 54
Sutton 59, Thayer Central 25
Wilber-Clatonia 53, Sandy Creek 49
Twin Valley Conference=
Quarterfinal=
Blue Hill 30, Harvard 29
Deshler 59, Franklin 28
Kenesaw 46, Lawrence-Nelson 43
Shelton 68, Silver Lake 25
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alma 46, Arapahoe 37
Anselmo-Merna 67, Spalding Academy 4
Archbishop Bergan 59, Omaha Concordia 55
Arlington 50, Fort Calhoun 36
Beatrice 62, Norris 52
Bellevue West 73, Omaha North 42
Bennington 58, Platteview 53
Broken Bow 69, Lexington 45
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 65, Osceola 16
Cambridge 45, Bertrand 28
Chadron 47, Alliance 13
Chase County 49, Yuma, Colo. 27
Columbus Lakeview 30, Seward 21
Cornerstone Christian 39, College View Academy 35
Crete 47, Schuyler 11
Cross County 55, Nebraska Lutheran 22
Dorchester 51, Parkview Christian 11
East Butler 70, McCool Junction 21
Elkhorn 46, Omaha Gross Catholic 44
Exeter/Milligan 55, Giltner 45
Fullerton 48, Shelby/Rising City 29
Grand Island Central Catholic 46, Aurora 39
Hastings St. Cecilia 59, Adams Central 35
Hay Springs 61, Hyannis 20
Heartland Lutheran 39, Elba 32
Holdrege 47, Southern Valley 29
Humphrey St. Francis 60, Central Valley 15
Lincoln Christian 48, Bishop Neumann 23
Lincoln Lutheran 55, Falls City 25
Lincoln Pius X 51, Gretna 46
Lincoln Southwest 61, Omaha Burke 29
Maxwell 42, Perkins County 14
Maywood-Hayes Center 56, Medicine Valley 20
Meridian 47, High Plains Community 21
Millard South 74, Omaha Northwest 49
Mullen 48, Hershey 42
North Platte St. Patrick's 65, Paxton 8
Omaha Brownell-Talbot 49, Heartland Christian, Iowa 35
Omaha Roncalli 49, Blair 39
Randolph 39, Walthill 30
Rawlins County, Kan. 56, Hitchcock County 41
Sedgwick County, Colo. 51, Leyton 35
South Sioux City 66, Omaha Duchesne Academy 47
St. Edward 48, Riverside 31
Sutherland 43, Sandhills Valley 39
Syracuse 63, Douglas County West 38
Wahoo 57, Aquinas 42
Wallace 56, Brady 48
Waverly 67, Ralston 44
ECNC Tournament=
Consolation=
Palmyra 38, Conestoga 24
Quarterfinal=
Elmwood-Murdock 24, Freeman 16
Malcolm 48, Auburn 29
Weeping Water 52, Louisville 31
Yutan 45, Mead 34
Lewis & Clark Conference Tournament=
Consolation=
Omaha Creighton Prep 52, Wausa 42
Osmond 50, Plainview 32
Quarterfinal=
Homer 64, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 51
Ponca 58, Wakefield-Allen 14
Winnebago 78, Hartington-Newcastle 51
Wynot 61, Bloomfield 33
Louplatte Conference=
Quarterfinal=
Central City 52, Ravenna 35
Ord 38, Doniphan-Trumbull 23
St. Paul 46, Centura 29
Wood River 47, Arcadia-Loup City 45
Pioneer Conference=
Quarterfinal=
Diller-Odell 54, Johnson-Brock 42
Falls City Sacred Heart 49, Pawnee City 28
Nebraska City Lourdes 33, Southern 24
Sterling 61, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 52
Southern Nebraska Conference=
Quarterfinal=
Centennial 54, Fillmore Central 45
Milford 40, Fairbury 38
Superior 57, David City 18
Sutton 40, Thayer Central 29