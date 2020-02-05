Tuesday's High School Basketball Scoreboard

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adams Central 63, Hastings St. Cecilia 21

Alliance 66, Chadron 43

Anselmo-Merna 79, Spalding Academy 40

Ashland-Greenwood 57, Boys Town 52

Bellevue West 65, Omaha North 49

Bennington 74, Platteview 71

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 65, Osceola 16

Chase County 52, Yuma, Colo. 50

Columbus Lakeview 40, Seward 34

Crete 39, Schuyler 30

Cross County 55, Nebraska Lutheran 27

Douglas County West 59, Syracuse 53

Elkhorn 40, St. Albert, Council Bluffs, Iowa 26

Elkhorn Mount Michael 65, Omaha Gross Catholic 25

Exeter/Milligan 57, Giltner 39

Fort Calhoun 55, Arlington 38

Fullerton 67, Shelby/Rising City 51

Grand Island Central Catholic 60, Aquinas 40

Gretna 45, Lincoln Pius X 43, OT

Hitchcock County 79, Rawlins County, Kan. 33

Humphrey St. Francis 64, Central Valley 51

Hyannis 79, Hay Springs 36

Lincoln Christian 64, Columbus Scotus 40

Lincoln Lutheran 56, Falls City 44

Lincoln Southwest 53, Omaha Burke 41

McCool Junction 71, East Butler 58

Medicine Valley 45, Maywood-Hayes Center 41

Meridian 47, High Plains Community 21

Millard South 64, Omaha Northwest 50

Norris 42, Beatrice 41

Omaha Brownell-Talbot 72, Heartland Christian, Iowa 49

Omaha Concordia 51, Archbishop Bergan 43

Omaha Nation 84, Omaha Christian Academy 42

Omaha Roncalli 68, Plattsmouth 31

Omaha Skutt Catholic 73, Omaha Benson 58

Omaha South 82, Omaha Westside 76, OT

Parkview Christian 87, Dorchester 46

Riverside 80, St. Edward 26

Wallace 61, Brady 56

Waverly 57, Ralston 28

East Husker Conference Tournament=

Quarterfinal=

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 72, Howells/Dodge 44

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 67, Twin River 42

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 60, Oakland-Craig 51

North Bend Central 54, Wisner-Pilger 41

Fort Kearney Conference Tournament=

Quarterfinal=

Ansley-Litchfield 50, Amherst 41

Axtell 58, Elm Creek 56, 2OT

Loomis 77, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 44

Pleasanton 80, Hi-Line 60

Louplatte Conference=

Quarterfinal=

Centura 56, Gibbon 43

Doniphan-Trumbull 41, Ord 38

Ravenna 59, Arcadia-Loup City 55

St. Paul 61, Central City 40

Mid State Conference=

Battle Creek 65, Boone Central/Newman Grove 38

Hartington Cedar Catholic 65, O'Neill 45

Pierce 61, Guardian Angels 35

Wayne 57, Norfolk Catholic 53

Niobrara Valley Conference=

Quarterfinal=

Elkhorn Valley 56, Neligh-Oakdale 43

Niobrara/Verdigre 47, Stuart 35

St. Mary's 59, Boyd County 36

West Holt 44, Elgin Public/Pope John 27

Pioneer Conference=

Quarterfinal=

Johnson-Brock 61, Diller-Odell 51

Tri County 73, Sterling 49

Southern Nebraska Conference=

Quarterfinal=

Centennial 44, Fairbury 34

Heartland 62, Milford 54

Sutton 59, Thayer Central 25

Wilber-Clatonia 53, Sandy Creek 49

Twin Valley Conference=

Quarterfinal=

Blue Hill 30, Harvard 29

Deshler 59, Franklin 28

Kenesaw 46, Lawrence-Nelson 43

Shelton 68, Silver Lake 25

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alma 46, Arapahoe 37

Anselmo-Merna 67, Spalding Academy 4

Archbishop Bergan 59, Omaha Concordia 55

Arlington 50, Fort Calhoun 36

Beatrice 62, Norris 52

Bellevue West 73, Omaha North 42

Bennington 58, Platteview 53

Broken Bow 69, Lexington 45

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 65, Osceola 16

Cambridge 45, Bertrand 28

Chadron 47, Alliance 13

Chase County 49, Yuma, Colo. 27

Columbus Lakeview 30, Seward 21

Cornerstone Christian 39, College View Academy 35

Crete 47, Schuyler 11

Cross County 55, Nebraska Lutheran 22

Dorchester 51, Parkview Christian 11

East Butler 70, McCool Junction 21

Elkhorn 46, Omaha Gross Catholic 44

Exeter/Milligan 55, Giltner 45

Fullerton 48, Shelby/Rising City 29

Grand Island Central Catholic 46, Aurora 39

Hastings St. Cecilia 59, Adams Central 35

Hay Springs 61, Hyannis 20

Heartland Lutheran 39, Elba 32

Holdrege 47, Southern Valley 29

Humphrey St. Francis 60, Central Valley 15

Lincoln Christian 48, Bishop Neumann 23

Lincoln Lutheran 55, Falls City 25

Lincoln Pius X 51, Gretna 46

Lincoln Southwest 61, Omaha Burke 29

Maxwell 42, Perkins County 14

Maywood-Hayes Center 56, Medicine Valley 20

Meridian 47, High Plains Community 21

Millard South 74, Omaha Northwest 49

Mullen 48, Hershey 42

North Platte St. Patrick's 65, Paxton 8

Omaha Brownell-Talbot 49, Heartland Christian, Iowa 35

Omaha Roncalli 49, Blair 39

Randolph 39, Walthill 30

Rawlins County, Kan. 56, Hitchcock County 41

Sedgwick County, Colo. 51, Leyton 35

South Sioux City 66, Omaha Duchesne Academy 47

St. Edward 48, Riverside 31

Sutherland 43, Sandhills Valley 39

Syracuse 63, Douglas County West 38

Wahoo 57, Aquinas 42

Wallace 56, Brady 48

Waverly 67, Ralston 44

ECNC Tournament=

Consolation=

Palmyra 38, Conestoga 24

Quarterfinal=

Elmwood-Murdock 24, Freeman 16

Malcolm 48, Auburn 29

Weeping Water 52, Louisville 31

Yutan 45, Mead 34

Lewis & Clark Conference Tournament=

Consolation=

Omaha Creighton Prep 52, Wausa 42

Osmond 50, Plainview 32

Quarterfinal=

Homer 64, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 51

Ponca 58, Wakefield-Allen 14

Winnebago 78, Hartington-Newcastle 51

Wynot 61, Bloomfield 33

Louplatte Conference=

Quarterfinal=

Central City 52, Ravenna 35

Ord 38, Doniphan-Trumbull 23

St. Paul 46, Centura 29

Wood River 47, Arcadia-Loup City 45

Pioneer Conference=

Quarterfinal=

Diller-Odell 54, Johnson-Brock 42

Falls City Sacred Heart 49, Pawnee City 28

Nebraska City Lourdes 33, Southern 24

Sterling 61, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 52

Southern Nebraska Conference=

Quarterfinal=

Centennial 54, Fillmore Central 45

Milford 40, Fairbury 38

Superior 57, David City 18

Sutton 40, Thayer Central 29

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, February 4, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, February 4, 2020

The Kansas City Chiefs have returned to Kansas City as fans celebrate their Super Bowl victory.  The Chiefs landed at Kansas City International Airport and drove in a bus caravan back to Arrowhead Stadium.  Coach Andy Reid led the team off the plane carrying the Super Bowl trophy.  Quarterba…