Tuesday's High School Basketball Scoreboard

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)
Adams Central 64, Wood River 33
Anselmo-Merna 54, Arcadia-Loup City 30
Axtell 72, Silver Lake 35
Battle Creek 66, Central Valley 51
Centura 54, Central City 49
College View Academy 54, Cedar Bluffs 35
Conestoga 73, Malcolm 59
Deshler 65, Meridian 17
East Butler 45, Exeter/Milligan 37
Elgin Public/Pope John 47, Neligh-Oakdale 41
Elkhorn 51, Platteview 34
Elkhorn Mount Michael 42, Bishop Neumann 38
Elkhorn Valley 68, Madison 47
Elm Creek 68, Alma 41
Fairbury 49, Superior 42
Falls City 61, Diller-Odell 26
Fort Calhoun 61, Omaha Concordia 50
Garden County 55, Sioux County 33
Gordon/Rushville 63, Crawford 55
Guardian Angels 62, Columbus Scotus 56
Hartington-Newcastle 71, Wakefield 47
Hastings 65, Ralston 51
Howells/Dodge 40, Aquinas 34
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 46, Lewiston 26
Johnson County Central 53, Southern 38
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 77, Homer 53
Lexington 74, Minden 31
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 41, Wayne 38
Lutheran High Northeast 76, Twin River 62
Maxwell 76, Hi-Line 68
Mead 64, Cornerstone Christian 41
Morrill 74, Hay Springs 37
Nebraska Lutheran 66, St. Edward 18
Niobrara/Verdigre 47, St. Mary's 43
North Bend Central 66, Schuyler 45
North Platte St. Patrick's 81, Creek Valley 32
Oakland-Craig 82, Clarkson/Leigh 54
Osmond 60, Boyd County 29
Palmyra 58, Johnson-Brock 47
Parkview Christian 62, Omaha Christian Academy 28
Pleasanton 46, Cozad 39
Riverside 56, Summerland 32
Sedgwick County, Colo. 51, South Platte 21
Shelton 62, Harvard 43
Southern Valley 57, Cambridge 44
Sterling 36, Friend 24
Stuart 63, Spalding Academy 31
Sutherland 62, Brady 42
Sutton 66, Heartland 54
West Holt 53, Ord 39
West Point-Beemer 44, Stanton 43
Yutan 67, Arlington 33
Cattle Trail Invitational(equals)
First Round(equals)
Hitchcock County 67, Southwest 14
Maywood-Hayes Center 55, Arapahoe 37
Oberlin-Decatur, Kan. 64, Dundy County-Stratton 19
Wauneta-Palisade 44, Medicine Valley 31
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)
Adams Central 80, Wood River 39
Aquinas 41, Howells/Dodge 33
Arcadia-Loup City 46, Anselmo-Merna 36
Battle Creek 63, Central Valley 16
Boyd County 44, Osmond 11
Brady 39, Sutherland 29
Broken Bow 53, Amherst 27
Cambridge 46, Southern Valley 27
Central City 59, Centura 32
College View Academy 36, Cedar Bluffs 32
Crofton 55, Boone Central/Newman Grove 33
Diller-Odell 41, Falls City 35
Elgin Public/Pope John 49, Neligh-Oakdale 45
Elkhorn Valley 57, Madison 27
Elm Creek 66, Alma 36
Elmwood-Murdock 44, Louisville 40
Exeter/Milligan 51, East Butler 30
Fremont 76, Omaha Benson 37
Giltner 43, McCool Junction 29
Gordon/Rushville 46, Crawford 35
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 61, Lewiston 30
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 79, Plainview 30
Johnson-Brock 54, Palmyra 36
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 50, Homer 46
Loomis 53, Kenesaw 45
Lutheran High Northeast 65, Twin River 30
Malcolm 44, Conestoga 17
Maxwell 54, Hi-Line 26
Mead 52, Cornerstone Christian 17
Meridian 45, Deshler 32
Minden 41, Lexington 39
Morrill 61, Hay Springs 29
Nebraska City Lourdes 40, Falls City Sacred Heart 34
Nebraska Lutheran 48, St. Edward 28
Niobrara/Verdigre 37, St. Mary's 32
North Bend Central 69, Schuyler 7
North Platte St. Patrick's 74, Creek Valley 20
Oakland-Craig 55, Clarkson/Leigh 31
Omaha Concordia 46, Fort Calhoun 42
Omaha Gross Catholic 71, Nebraska City 33
Omaha Mercy 52, Omaha Skutt Catholic 45
Overton 45, Gibbon 22
Palmer 58, Elba 27
Pleasanton 71, Cozad 29
Shelton 52, Harvard 35
Silver Lake 48, Axtell 35
Sioux County 39, Garden County 17
South Platte 48, Sedgwick County, Colo. 32
Southern 39, Johnson County Central 31
Sterling 65, Friend 15
Stuart 58, Spalding Academy 12
Summerland 62, Riverside 23
Superior 50, Fairbury 31
Sutton 57, Heartland 42
Tekamah-Herman 28, Douglas County West 25
Wahoo 43, Ashland-Greenwood 38, OT
Wakefield-Allen 60, Hartington-Newcastle 44
Wayne 78, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 30
Weeping Water 47, Auburn 37
West Holt 32, Ord 31
West Point-Beemer 49, Stanton 30
York 70, Columbus 32
Yutan 51, Arlington 42
Cattle Trail Invitational(equals)
First Round(equals)
Dundy County-Stratton 59, Arapahoe 32
Hitchcock County 61, Wauneta-Palisade 37
Maywood-Hayes Center 55, Southwest 27
Oberlin-Decatur, Kan. 39, Medicine Valley 23
