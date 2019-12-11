Tuesday's High School Basketball Scoreboard

 BOYS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)

    

     Adams Central 64, Wood River 33

     Anselmo-Merna 54, Arcadia-Loup City 30

     Axtell 72, Silver Lake 35

     Battle Creek 66, Central Valley 51

     Centura 54, Central City 49

     College View Academy 54, Cedar Bluffs 35

     Conestoga 73, Malcolm 59

     Deshler 65, Meridian 17

     East Butler 45, Exeter/Milligan 37

     Elgin Public/Pope John 47, Neligh-Oakdale 41

     Elkhorn 51, Platteview 34

     Elkhorn Mount Michael 42, Bishop Neumann 38

     Elkhorn Valley 68, Madison 47

     Elm Creek 68, Alma 41

     Fairbury 49, Superior 42

     Falls City 61, Diller-Odell 26

     Fort Calhoun 61, Omaha Concordia 50

     Garden County 55, Sioux County 33

     Gordon/Rushville 63, Crawford 55

     Guardian Angels 62, Columbus Scotus 56

     Hartington-Newcastle 71, Wakefield 47

     Hastings 65, Ralston 51

     Howells/Dodge 40, Aquinas 34

     Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 46, Lewiston 26

     Johnson County Central 53, Southern 38

     Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 77, Homer 53

     Lexington 74, Minden 31

     Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 41, Wayne 38

     Lutheran High Northeast 76, Twin River 62

     Maxwell 76, Hi-Line 68

     Mead 64, Cornerstone Christian 41

     Morrill 74, Hay Springs 37

     Nebraska Lutheran 66, St. Edward 18

     Niobrara/Verdigre 47, St. Mary's 43

     North Bend Central 66, Schuyler 45

     North Platte St. Patrick's 81, Creek Valley 32

     Oakland-Craig 82, Clarkson/Leigh 54

     Osmond 60, Boyd County 29

     Palmyra 58, Johnson-Brock 47

     Parkview Christian 62, Omaha Christian Academy 28

     Pleasanton 46, Cozad 39

     Riverside 56, Summerland 32

     Sedgwick County, Colo. 51, South Platte 21

     Shelton 62, Harvard 43

     Southern Valley 57, Cambridge 44

     Sterling 36, Friend 24

     Stuart 63, Spalding Academy 31

     Sutherland 62, Brady 42

     Sutton 66, Heartland 54

     West Holt 53, Ord 39

     West Point-Beemer 44, Stanton 43

     Yutan 67, Arlington 33

     Cattle Trail Invitational(equals)

     First Round(equals)

     Hitchcock County 67, Southwest 14

     Maywood-Hayes Center 55, Arapahoe 37

     Oberlin-Decatur, Kan. 64, Dundy County-Stratton 19

     Wauneta-Palisade 44, Medicine Valley 31

    

     GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)

     Adams Central 80, Wood River 39

     Aquinas 41, Howells/Dodge 33

     Arcadia-Loup City 46, Anselmo-Merna 36

     Battle Creek 63, Central Valley 16

     Boyd County 44, Osmond 11

     Brady 39, Sutherland 29

     Broken Bow 53, Amherst 27

     Cambridge 46, Southern Valley 27

     Central City 59, Centura 32

     College View Academy 36, Cedar Bluffs 32

     Crofton 55, Boone Central/Newman Grove 33

     Diller-Odell 41, Falls City 35

     Elgin Public/Pope John 49, Neligh-Oakdale 45

     Elkhorn Valley 57, Madison 27

     Elm Creek 66, Alma 36

     Elmwood-Murdock 44, Louisville 40

     Exeter/Milligan 51, East Butler 30

     Fremont 76, Omaha Benson 37

     Giltner 43, McCool Junction 29

     Gordon/Rushville 46, Crawford 35

     Guardian Angels 62, Columbus Scotus 56

     Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 61, Lewiston 30

     Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 79, Plainview 30

     Johnson-Brock 54, Palmyra 36

     Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 50, Homer 46

     Loomis 53, Kenesaw 45

     Lutheran High Northeast 65, Twin River 30

     Malcolm 44, Conestoga 17

     Maxwell 54, Hi-Line 26

     Mead 52, Cornerstone Christian 17

     Meridian 45, Deshler 32

     Minden 41, Lexington 39

     Morrill 61, Hay Springs 29

     Nebraska City Lourdes 40, Falls City Sacred Heart 34

     Nebraska Lutheran 48, St. Edward 28

     Niobrara/Verdigre 37, St. Mary's 32

     North Bend Central 69, Schuyler 7

     North Platte St. Patrick's 74, Creek Valley 20

     Oakland-Craig 55, Clarkson/Leigh 31

     Omaha Concordia 46, Fort Calhoun 42

     Omaha Gross Catholic 71, Nebraska City 33

     Omaha Mercy 52, Omaha Skutt Catholic 45

     Overton 45, Gibbon 22

     Palmer 58, Elba 27

     Pleasanton 71, Cozad 29

     Shelton 52, Harvard 35

     Silver Lake 48, Axtell 35

     Sioux County 39, Garden County 17

     South Platte 48, Sedgwick County, Colo. 32

     Southern 39, Johnson County Central 31

     Sterling 65, Friend 15

     Stuart 58, Spalding Academy 12

     Summerland 62, Riverside 23

     Summerland 62, Riverside 23

     Superior 50, Fairbury 31

     Sutton 57, Heartland 42

     Tekamah-Herman 28, Douglas County West 25

     Wahoo 43, Ashland-Greenwood 38, OT

     Wakefield-Allen 60, Hartington-Newcastle 44

     Wayne 78, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 30

     Weeping Water 47, Auburn 37

     West Holt 32, Ord 31

     West Point-Beemer 49, Stanton 30

     York 70, Columbus 32

     Yutan 51, Arlington 42

     Cattle Trail Invitational(equals)

     First Round(equals)

     Dundy County-Stratton 59, Arapahoe 32

     Hitchcock County 61, Wauneta-Palisade 37

     Maywood-Hayes Center 55, Southwest 27

     Oberlin-Decatur, Kan. 39, Medicine Valley 23

     ---

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, December 11, 2019

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, December 11, 2019

Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees have agreed to a record $324 million, nine-year deal.  Cole's contract surpasses the deal Stephen Strasburg finalized with the Washington Nationals on Monday for most total money and annual average salary for a pitcher at $36 million.  Agent Scott Boras n…

Creighton volleyball players honored

Creighton volleyball players honored

Four women from the Creighton volleyball team were honored by the American Volleyball Coaches Association today with All-Region honors, with Madelyn Cole taking home East Region Player of the Year accolades. 

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, December 10, 2019

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, December 10, 2019

Carson Wentz and Zach Ertz have helped the Philadelphia Eagles move into a tie with Dallas for first place in the NFC East at 6-7.  Wentz connected with Ertz for the tying and winning touchdowns as the Eagles rallied from a 17-3 halftime deficit to beat the New York Giants, 23-17 in overtime…