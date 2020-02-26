Tuesday's High School Basketball Scoreboard

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class B=
District B-1=
Waverly 36, Platteview 30
District B-2=
Omaha Skutt Catholic 82, Ralston 60
District B-3=
Omaha Roncalli 70, Bennington 57
District B-4=
Elkhorn Mount Michael 68, Wahoo 59
District B-5=
Norris 43, Beatrice 31
District B-6=
Aurora 45, York 33
District B-7=
Hastings 61, Lexington 53, OT
District B-8=
Scottsbluff 58, Alliance 49
Class C-1=
District C1-1=
Auburn 59, Falls City 50
Fairbury 48, Wilber-Clatonia 27
District C1-2=
Lincoln Christian 58, Raymond Central 27
Malcolm 60, Milford 59, OT
District C1-3=
Boys Town 72, Conestoga 61
Fort Calhoun 60, Omaha Concordia 59
District C1-4=
Ashland-Greenwood 67, Douglas County West 56
Bishop Neumann 72, Arlington 44
District C1-5=
Aquinas 60, Columbus Lakeview 45
North Bend Central 66, Columbus Scotus 54
District C1-6=
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 59, Winnebago 51
Wayne 59, West Point-Beemer 52
District C1-7=
Battle Creek 57, Boone Central/Newman Grove 54
Pierce 58, Norfolk Catholic 42
District C1-8=
Adams Central 65, Fillmore Central 27
St. Paul 62, Central City 55
District C1-9=
Holdrege 69, Gibbon 64
Kearney Catholic 67, Wood River 29
District C1-10=
Broken Bow 44, Ord 34
O'Neill 57, Valentine 48
District C1-11=
Chase County 59, Cozad 38
Gothenburg 44, Hershey 39
Class C-2=
District C2-1=
Johnson County Central 55, Nebraska City Lourdes 44
Palmyra 65, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 23
District C2-2=
Centennial 34, Freeman 24
Tri County 51, Lincoln Lutheran 44
District C2-3=
Oakland-Craig 63, Guardian Angels 55
Yutan 50, Archbishop Bergan 24
District C2-4=
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 65, Wakefield 25
Ponca 67, Omaha Nation 54
District C2-5=
Hartington Cedar Catholic 74, Crofton 41
Wisner-Pilger 53, Lutheran High Northeast 45
District C2-6=
Ainsworth 49, North Central 30
Creighton 51, Neligh-Oakdale 39
District C2-7=
Shelby/Rising City 75, Nebraska Christian 28
Twin River 62, Cross County 53
District C2-8=
Centura 57, Ravenna 42
Grand Island Central Catholic 73, Arcadia-Loup City 31
District C2-9=
Doniphan-Trumbull 52, Sandy Creek 44
Sutton 34, Hastings St. Cecilia 28
District C2-11=
Dundy County-Stratton 75, Perkins County 54
Sutherland 49, Hitchcock County 43
District C2-12=
Bridgeport 63, Bayard 34
Kimball 57, Morrill 41
Class D-1=
District D1-1=
Elmwood-Murdock 58, Pawnee City 42
Southern 36, Weeping Water 30
District D1-2=
East Butler 68, Cedar Bluffs 31
Omaha Christian Academy 68, Cornerstone Christian 45
District D1-3=
Howells/Dodge 57, Elkhorn Valley 54
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 71, Clarkson/Leigh 40
District D1-4=
Hartington-Newcastle 60, Allen 43
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 66, Homer 26
District D1-5=
Osmond 52, Boyd County 41
West Holt 56, Niobrara/Verdigre 38
District D1-6=
Fullerton 70, Central Valley 53
Heartland 54, Riverside 44
District D1-7=
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 50, Harvard 32
McCool Junction 64, Thayer Central 23
District D1-8=
Axtell 62, Shelton 59
Pleasanton 53, Kenesaw 25
District D1-10=
Anselmo-Merna 60, South Loup 31
Burwell 75, Ansley-Litchfield 72
District D1-11=
Maxwell 48, Maywood-Hayes Center 28
North Platte St. Patrick's 83, Sandhills/Thedford 44
Class D-2=
District D2-1=
Diller-Odell 59, Lewiston 25
Falls City Sacred Heart 79, Meridian 17
District D2-2=
Johnson-Brock 60, Mead 44
Parkview Christian 63, Sterling 31
District D2-3=
Friend 37, Exeter/Milligan 30
Osceola 32, Dorchester 20
District D2-4=
Randolph 61, Emerson-Hubbard 24
Wynot 41, Pender 38
District D2-5=
Bloomfield 55, Santee 40
Humphrey St. Francis 74, Wausa 22
District D2-6=
Elgin Public/Pope John 35, Stuart 24
St. Mary's 70, Spalding Academy 37
District D2-7=
Giltner 36, High Plains Community 24
Heartland Lutheran 52, Hampton 36
District D2-8=
Deshler 47, Red Cloud 13
Silver Lake 49, Lawrence-Nelson 42
District D2-10=
Mullen 45, Medicine Valley 44
Wallace 56, Brady 38
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class A=
District A-1=
Lincoln Northeast 54, Norfolk 41
Lincoln Pius X 52, Kearney 40
District A-2=
Millard South 67, Bellevue East 36
Omaha Northwest 68, South Sioux City 46
District A-3=
Millard North 55, Omaha Marian 47
Omaha Westside 62, Omaha Benson 40
District A-4=
Lincoln East 63, Bellevue West 37
Lincoln High 62, Omaha Burke 38
District A-5=
Millard West 60, Elkhorn South 45
North Platte 64, Omaha Central 46
District A-6=
Papillion-LaVista 56, Columbus 26
Papillion-LaVista South 67, Elkhorn 62
District A-7=
Fremont 74, Lincoln North Star 41
Lincoln Southwest 37, Gretna 24