Tuesday's High School Basketball Scoreboard

     BOYS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)

    

     Allen 57, St. Mary's 44

     Ansley-Litchfield 61, Overton 44

     Aquinas 49, Clarkson/Leigh 47

     Bertrand 53, Wilcox-Hildreth 33

     Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City, Iowa 66, South Sioux City 42

     Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 48, Nebraska Lutheran 30

     Burwell 90, Ainsworth 79

     CWC 56, Twin Loup 16

     Chase County 71, Dundy County-Stratton 38

     College View Academy 50, Dorchester 24

     Columbus 56, Seward 42

     Cross County 67, Osceola 28

     Elgin Public/Pope John 74, Spalding Academy 16

     Exeter/Milligan 47, Diller-Odell 37

     Falls City Sacred Heart 48, Elmwood-Murdock 41

     Gordon/Rushville 67, Cody-Kilgore 39

     Grand Island Central Catholic 66, Grand Island Northwest 48

     Hi-Line 80, Maywood-Hayes Center 61

     Hitchcock County 65, Southwest 30

     Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 54, Columbus Scotus 39

     Johnson-Brock 40, Nebraska City Lourdes 30

     Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 71, Bloomfield 46

     Lewiston 53, Meridian 32

     Lincoln North Star 74, Lincoln Southeast 60

     Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 47, Douglas County West 33

     McCook 67, Broken Bow 57

     McCool Junction 51, Lawrence-Nelson 42

     Mead 52, Cedar Bluffs 11

     Millard North 67, Elkhorn South 46

     Mitchell 83, Southeast, Wyo. 60

     Nebraska City 51, Falls City 48, OT

     North Platte St. Patrick's 58, Anselmo-Merna 48

     Norton, Kan. 53, Cambridge 42

     O'Neill 58, Winnebago 56

     Omaha Benson 67, Lincoln High 65

     Omaha Brownell-Talbot 67, Tekamah-Herman 49

     Omaha Christian Academy 42, Heartland Christian, Iowa 41

     Omaha Roncalli 55, Platteview 45

     Ord 65, Cozad 38

     Palmyra 67, Sterling 22

     Papillion-LaVista South 70, Elkhorn 52

     Parkview Christian 96, Whiting, Iowa 27

     Plainview 46, Summerland 45

     Plattsmouth 37, Louisville 30

     Ponca 70, Crofton 58

     Randolph 60, Homer 50

     Riverside 44, Heartland Lutheran 26

     Rock Hills, Kan. 60, Red Cloud 26

     Shelton 54, Gibbon 35

     South Loup 52, Hershey 38

     Southern Valley 63, Franklin 37

     St. Edward 56, Elba 22

     Sutton 54, Centura 37

     Tri County 66, Friend 41

     Twin River 62, Central City 41

     Wahoo 72, Lincoln Lutheran 60

     Wakefield 61, Madison 57

     Wallace 57, Medicine Valley 43

     Wayne 66, Boys Town 61

     West Point-Beemer 45, Fort Calhoun 44

     Wisner-Pilger 62, Arlington 49

     York 60, Schuyler 45

     Yutan 64, Omaha Concordia 42

    

     GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)

     Ainsworth 49, Burwell 39

     Arlington 48, Wisner-Pilger 36

     Ashland-Greenwood 44, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 28

     Bertrand 43, Wilcox-Hildreth 35

     Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City, Iowa 66, South Sioux City 42

     Boyd County 63, Santee 60

     Broken Bow 68, McCook 32

     Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 56, Nebraska Lutheran 32

     CWC 63, Twin Loup 36

     Central City 72, Twin River 58

     Clarkson/Leigh 39, Aquinas 36

     Cody-Kilgore 48, Gordon/Rushville 43

     Crofton 44, Ponca 33

     Cross County 61, Osceola 8

     Diller-Odell 57, Exeter/Milligan 50

     Dorchester 42, College View Academy 18

     Douglas County West 51, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 25

     Dundy County-Stratton 60, Chase County 43

     Elgin Public/Pope John 74, Spalding Academy 16

     Fairbury 33, Beatrice 31

     Falls City 45, Nebraska City 35

     Falls City Sacred Heart 45, Elmwood-Murdock 40

     Grand Island Northwest 48, Grand Island Central Catholic 31

     Heartland Christian, Iowa 60, Omaha Christian Academy 33

     Heartland Lutheran 44, Riverside 26

     Hitchcock County 51, Southwest 32

     Homer 72, Randolph 27

     Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 40, Columbus Scotus 32

     Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 61, Bloomfield 29

     Lawrence-Nelson 57, McCool Junction 13

     Lincoln High 50, Omaha Benson 31

     Lincoln Lutheran 47, Wahoo 36

     Lincoln North Star 55, Lincoln Southeast 48

     Maywood-Hayes Center 52, Hi-Line 39

     Mead 63, Cedar Bluffs 31

     Medicine Valley 39, Wallace 38

     Meridian 55, Lewiston 18

     Millard North 56, Elkhorn South 28

     Nebraska City Lourdes 47, Johnson-Brock 32

     Norfolk Catholic 57, Humphrey St. Francis 54

     North Platte St. Patrick's 44, Anselmo-Merna 29

     Norton, Kan. 53, Cambridge 42

     Omaha Central 48, Omaha Mercy 39

     Ord 65, Cozad 38

     Overton 51, Ansley-Litchfield 28

     Platteview 45, Omaha Roncalli 42

     Plattsmouth 49, Louisville 45

     Rock Hills, Kan. 34, Red Cloud 13

     Seward 49, Columbus 36

     Shelton 54, Gibbon 35

     Sioux City, North, Iowa 65, Omaha Bryan 32

     South Loup 44, Hershey 29

     South Platte 52, Kimball 48

     Southeast, Wyo. 50, Mitchell 48

     Southern Valley 38, Franklin 33

     St. Edward 54, Elba 33

     Sterling 67, Palmyra 30

     Summerland 60, Plainview 25

     Sutton 46, Centura 36

     Tri County 47, Friend 23

     Wakefield-Allen 60, Madison 45

     West Point-Beemer 52, Fort Calhoun 19

     Whiting, Iowa 39, Parkview Christian 21

     Winnebago 64, O'Neill 57

     York 72, Schuyler 14

     Yutan 47, Omaha Concordia 29

