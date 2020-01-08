Tuesday's High School Basketball Scoreboard

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)
Allen 57, St. Mary's 44
Ansley-Litchfield 61, Overton 44
Aquinas 49, Clarkson/Leigh 47
Bertrand 53, Wilcox-Hildreth 33
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City, Iowa 66, South Sioux City 42
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 48, Nebraska Lutheran 30
Burwell 90, Ainsworth 79
CWC 56, Twin Loup 16
Chase County 71, Dundy County-Stratton 38
College View Academy 50, Dorchester 24
Columbus 56, Seward 42
Cross County 67, Osceola 28
Elgin Public/Pope John 74, Spalding Academy 16
Exeter/Milligan 47, Diller-Odell 37
Falls City Sacred Heart 48, Elmwood-Murdock 41
Gordon/Rushville 67, Cody-Kilgore 39
Grand Island Central Catholic 66, Grand Island Northwest 48
Hi-Line 80, Maywood-Hayes Center 61
Hitchcock County 65, Southwest 30
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 54, Columbus Scotus 39
Johnson-Brock 40, Nebraska City Lourdes 30
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 71, Bloomfield 46
Lewiston 53, Meridian 32
Lincoln North Star 74, Lincoln Southeast 60
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 47, Douglas County West 33
McCook 67, Broken Bow 57
McCool Junction 51, Lawrence-Nelson 42
Mead 52, Cedar Bluffs 11
Millard North 67, Elkhorn South 46
Mitchell 83, Southeast, Wyo. 60
Nebraska City 51, Falls City 48, OT
North Platte St. Patrick's 58, Anselmo-Merna 48
Norton, Kan. 53, Cambridge 42
O'Neill 58, Winnebago 56
Omaha Benson 67, Lincoln High 65
Omaha Brownell-Talbot 67, Tekamah-Herman 49
Omaha Christian Academy 42, Heartland Christian, Iowa 41
Omaha Roncalli 55, Platteview 45
Ord 65, Cozad 38
Palmyra 67, Sterling 22
Papillion-LaVista South 70, Elkhorn 52
Parkview Christian 96, Whiting, Iowa 27
Plainview 46, Summerland 45
Plattsmouth 37, Louisville 30
Ponca 70, Crofton 58
Randolph 60, Homer 50
Riverside 44, Heartland Lutheran 26
Rock Hills, Kan. 60, Red Cloud 26
Shelton 54, Gibbon 35
South Loup 52, Hershey 38
Southern Valley 63, Franklin 37
St. Edward 56, Elba 22
Sutton 54, Centura 37
Tri County 66, Friend 41
Twin River 62, Central City 41
Wahoo 72, Lincoln Lutheran 60
Wakefield 61, Madison 57
Wallace 57, Medicine Valley 43
Wayne 66, Boys Town 61
West Point-Beemer 45, Fort Calhoun 44
Wisner-Pilger 62, Arlington 49
York 60, Schuyler 45
Yutan 64, Omaha Concordia 42
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)
Ainsworth 49, Burwell 39
Arlington 48, Wisner-Pilger 36
Ashland-Greenwood 44, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 28
Bertrand 43, Wilcox-Hildreth 35
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City, Iowa 66, South Sioux City 42
Boyd County 63, Santee 60
Broken Bow 68, McCook 32
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 56, Nebraska Lutheran 32
CWC 63, Twin Loup 36
Central City 72, Twin River 58
Clarkson/Leigh 39, Aquinas 36
Cody-Kilgore 48, Gordon/Rushville 43
Crofton 44, Ponca 33
Cross County 61, Osceola 8
Diller-Odell 57, Exeter/Milligan 50
Dorchester 42, College View Academy 18
Douglas County West 51, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 25
Dundy County-Stratton 60, Chase County 43
Elgin Public/Pope John 74, Spalding Academy 16
Fairbury 33, Beatrice 31
Falls City 45, Nebraska City 35
Falls City Sacred Heart 45, Elmwood-Murdock 40
Grand Island Northwest 48, Grand Island Central Catholic 31
Heartland Christian, Iowa 60, Omaha Christian Academy 33
Heartland Lutheran 44, Riverside 26
Hitchcock County 51, Southwest 32
Homer 72, Randolph 27
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 40, Columbus Scotus 32
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 61, Bloomfield 29
Lawrence-Nelson 57, McCool Junction 13
Lincoln High 50, Omaha Benson 31
Lincoln Lutheran 47, Wahoo 36
Lincoln North Star 55, Lincoln Southeast 48
Maywood-Hayes Center 52, Hi-Line 39
Mead 63, Cedar Bluffs 31
Medicine Valley 39, Wallace 38
Meridian 55, Lewiston 18
Millard North 56, Elkhorn South 28
Nebraska City Lourdes 47, Johnson-Brock 32
Norfolk Catholic 57, Humphrey St. Francis 54
North Platte St. Patrick's 44, Anselmo-Merna 29
Norton, Kan. 53, Cambridge 42
Omaha Central 48, Omaha Mercy 39
Ord 65, Cozad 38
Overton 51, Ansley-Litchfield 28
Platteview 45, Omaha Roncalli 42
Plattsmouth 49, Louisville 45
Rock Hills, Kan. 34, Red Cloud 13
Seward 49, Columbus 36
Shelton 54, Gibbon 35
Sioux City, North, Iowa 65, Omaha Bryan 32
South Loup 44, Hershey 29
South Platte 52, Kimball 48
Southeast, Wyo. 50, Mitchell 48
Southern Valley 38, Franklin 33
St. Edward 54, Elba 33
Sterling 67, Palmyra 30
Summerland 60, Plainview 25
Sutton 46, Centura 36
Tri County 47, Friend 23
Wakefield-Allen 60, Madison 45
West Point-Beemer 52, Fort Calhoun 19
Whiting, Iowa 39, Parkview Christian 21
Winnebago 64, O'Neill 57
York 72, Schuyler 14
Yutan 47, Omaha Concordia 29