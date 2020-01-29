Tuesday's High School Basketball Scoreboard

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amherst 88, Hi-Line 47
Ansley-Litchfield 73, North Central 30
Auburn 60, Louisville 26
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 70, Winnebago 43
Bellevue West 74, Omaha Central 67
Blue Hill 56, Lawrence-Nelson 49
Boyd County 65, Spalding Academy 20
Burwell 84, Palmer 52
Centennial 44, Fillmore Central 38
Chase County 84, Haxtun, Colo. 44
Columbus 73, Ralston 66
Conestoga 76, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 37
Elkhorn Valley 43, Summerland 42
Elmwood-Murdock 38, Freeman 37
Emerson-Hubbard 53, Pender 49
Fairbury 45, Sandy Creek 44
Falls City Sacred Heart 66, Southern 28
Gering 56, Torrington, Wyo. 50
Hartington-Newcastle 44, Plainview 32
Hastings 48, Beatrice 46
Heartland Lutheran 42, Red Cloud 27
Humphrey St. Francis 81, St. Edward 12
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 58, Oakland-Craig 46
Johnson County Central 61, Malcolm 43
Lincoln North Star 78, Omaha Northwest 64
Lincoln Southeast 85, Grand Island 78
Lingle-Fort Laramie, Wyo. 40, Morrill 30
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 53, Howells/Dodge 32
Loomis 84, Franklin 58
Lutheran High Northeast 48, Crofton 47, OT
Niobrara/Verdigre 42, CWC 39
North Bend Central 73, Madison 54
O'Neill 85, Norfolk Catholic 72
Oelrichs, S.D. 59, Hay Springs 27
Omaha Skutt Catholic 63, Lincoln Pius X 54
Osmond 55, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 46
Palmyra 51, Wilber-Clatonia 40
Papillion-LaVista 74, Omaha Bryan 39
Pawnee City 65, Lewiston 38
Pierce 50, West Point-Beemer 23
Ponca 59, Hartington Cedar Catholic 50
Ravenna 60, Elm Creek 58
Santee 78, Elba 43
Shelton 47, Overton 37
Silver Lake 47, Wilcox-Hildreth 38
Siouxland Christian, Iowa 70, Homer 48
St. Mary's 47, Creighton 40, OT
St. Paul 55, Centura 47
Superior 55, Deshler 51
Sutherland 66, Creek Valley 23
Sutton 54, Milford 37
Twin River 70, Stanton 43
West Holt 49, Neligh-Oakdale 32
Wisner-Pilger 72, Clarkson/Leigh 38
Wood River 43, Ord 42
Centennial Conference Tournament=
Grand Island Central Catholic 62, Omaha Concordia 40
Kearney Catholic 70, Boys Town 31
Lincoln Christian 55, Hastings St. Cecilia 36
Lincoln Lutheran 49, Bishop Neumann 42
Central Conference Tournament=
Quarterfinal=
Adams Central 59, York 50
Aurora 40, Crete 39
Grand Island Northwest 50, Seward 38
Lexington 73, Holdrege 50
Crossroads Conference Tournament=
Quarterfinal=
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 58, Osceola 27
McCool Junction 64, Exeter/Milligan 38
Eastern Midlands Conference=
Bennington 71, Nebraska City 49
Elkhorn 61, Blair 37
Waverly 53, Plattsmouth 31
Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament=
Ashland-Greenwood 65, Raymond Central 32
Douglas County West 58, Arlington 48
Platteview 48, Fort Calhoun 45
Wahoo 69, Syracuse 22
Republican Plains Activity Conference=
East Division=
Alma 49, Medicine Valley 39
Arapahoe 48, Southwest 35
Southern Valley 71, Cambridge 67, 4OT
West Division=
Dundy County-Stratton 70, Wauneta-Palisade 54
Paxton 49, Hitchcock County 36
Wallace 41, Maywood-Hayes Center 40
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Beatrice 47, Hastings 18
Boyd County 61, Spalding Academy 13
Burwell 46, Palmer 24
CWC 75, Niobrara/Verdigre 26
Central Valley 43, Riverside 26
Chase County 63, Haxtun, Colo. 31
Clarkson/Leigh 49, Wisner-Pilger 39
Columbus 57, Ralston 22
Crawford 56, Hemingford 42
Creighton 40, St. Mary's 37
Doniphan-Trumbull 49, Arcadia-Loup City 41
Elwood 56, Amherst 47, OT
Fairbury 55, Sandy Creek 16
Falls City Sacred Heart 38, Southern 19
Fillmore Central 65, Centennial 53
Freeman 50, Elmwood-Murdock 36
Grand Island 59, Lincoln Southeast 52
Hartington-Newcastle 50, Plainview 31
Heartland Lutheran 36, Red Cloud 28
Hi-Line 56, Amherst 47
Holyoke, Colo. 58, Perkins County 18
Howells/Dodge 54, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 47
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 62, Conestoga 42
Humphrey St. Francis 73, St. Edward 23
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 57, Osmond 24
Lawrence-Nelson 51, Blue Hill 37
Lincoln Northeast 47, Kearney 43
Lincoln Pius X 70, Omaha Skutt Catholic 28
Lingle-Fort Laramie, Wyo. 52, Morrill 44
Loomis 51, Franklin 43
Louisville 38, Auburn 36
Malcolm 72, Johnson County Central 42
Mitchell 57, Kimball 35
Nebraska Christian 36, Heartland 27
Nebraska City Lourdes 50, Sterling 31
Neligh-Oakdale 54, West Holt 48
Norfolk Catholic 67, O'Neill 63
North Bend Central 58, Madison 18
North Central 70, Ansley-Litchfield 17
Oakland-Craig 55, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 40
Omaha Burke 63, Bellevue East 37
Omaha Central 58, Bellevue West 53
Omaha Mercy 42, Tekamah-Herman 25
Omaha Roncalli 55, Omaha Duchesne Academy 38
Ord 59, Wood River 38
Overton 48, Shelton 44
Papillion-LaVista 70, Omaha Bryan 26
Pawnee City 59, Lewiston 29
Pender 59, Emerson-Hubbard 13
Ponca 50, Hartington Cedar Catholic 37
Ravenna 46, Elm Creek 43
Santee 79, Elba 48
Silver Lake 55, Wilcox-Hildreth 38
Sioux Falls Lincoln, S.D. 65, South Sioux City 45
St. Paul 54, Centura 43
Summerland 51, Elkhorn Valley 41
Superior 67, Deshler 24
Sutherland 53, Creek Valley 15
Sutton 50, Milford 46
Thayer Central 53, Tri County 29
Torrington, Wyo. 42, Gering 39
Twin River 52, Stanton 48
West Point-Beemer 50, Pierce 31
Wilber-Clatonia 43, Palmyra 40, OT
Winnebago 71, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 70
Yutan 35, David City 28
Centennial Conference Tournament=
Archbishop Bergan 58, Kearney Catholic 56
Grand Island Central Catholic 39, Lincoln Lutheran 32
Lincoln Christian 60, Aquinas 28
Central Conference Tournament=
Quarterfinal=
Adams Central 54, Aurora 24
Crete 57, Holdrege 37
Grand Island Northwest 53, Columbus Lakeview 28
York 56, Seward 31
Crossroads Conference Tournament=
Quarterfinal=
Cross County 53, East Butler 32
Meridian 35, Dorchester 25
Eastern Midlands Conference=
Blair 65, Plattsmouth 42
Elkhorn 61, Nebraska City 21
Norris 63, Waverly 41
Hiawatha Tournament=
Maranatha Academy, Kan. 48, Falls City 40
MNAC Tournament=
Anselmo-Merna 43, Arthur County 37
Cody-Kilgore 44, Twin Loup 28
Mullen 40, Sandhills Valley 25
South Loup 69, Brady 40
Nebraska Frontier Conference=
Consolation=
Cedar Bluffs 56, Cornerstone Christian 27
Whiting, Iowa 46, Omaha Christian Academy 41
Semifinal=
Heartland Christian, Iowa 44, College View Academy 24
Omaha Brownell-Talbot 53, Boys Town 39
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bloomfield vs. Wausa, ppd.