Tuesday's High School Basketball Scoreboard

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amherst 88, Hi-Line 47

Ansley-Litchfield 73, North Central 30

Auburn 60, Louisville 26

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 70, Winnebago 43

Bellevue West 74, Omaha Central 67

Blue Hill 56, Lawrence-Nelson 49

Boyd County 65, Spalding Academy 20

Burwell 84, Palmer 52

Centennial 44, Fillmore Central 38

Chase County 84, Haxtun, Colo. 44

Columbus 73, Ralston 66

Conestoga 76, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 37

Elkhorn Valley 43, Summerland 42

Elmwood-Murdock 38, Freeman 37

Emerson-Hubbard 53, Pender 49

Fairbury 45, Sandy Creek 44

Falls City Sacred Heart 66, Southern 28

Gering 56, Torrington, Wyo. 50

Hartington-Newcastle 44, Plainview 32

Hastings 48, Beatrice 46

Heartland Lutheran 42, Red Cloud 27

Humphrey St. Francis 81, St. Edward 12

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 58, Oakland-Craig 46

Johnson County Central 61, Malcolm 43

Lincoln North Star 78, Omaha Northwest 64

Lincoln Southeast 85, Grand Island 78

Lingle-Fort Laramie, Wyo. 40, Morrill 30

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 53, Howells/Dodge 32

Loomis 84, Franklin 58

Lutheran High Northeast 48, Crofton 47, OT

Niobrara/Verdigre 42, CWC 39

North Bend Central 73, Madison 54

O'Neill 85, Norfolk Catholic 72

Oelrichs, S.D. 59, Hay Springs 27

Omaha Skutt Catholic 63, Lincoln Pius X 54

Osmond 55, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 46

Palmyra 51, Wilber-Clatonia 40

Papillion-LaVista 74, Omaha Bryan 39

Pawnee City 65, Lewiston 38

Pierce 50, West Point-Beemer 23

Ponca 59, Hartington Cedar Catholic 50

Ravenna 60, Elm Creek 58

Santee 78, Elba 43

Shelton 47, Overton 37

Silver Lake 47, Wilcox-Hildreth 38

Siouxland Christian, Iowa 70, Homer 48

St. Mary's 47, Creighton 40, OT

St. Paul 55, Centura 47

Superior 55, Deshler 51

Sutherland 66, Creek Valley 23

Sutton 54, Milford 37

Twin River 70, Stanton 43

West Holt 49, Neligh-Oakdale 32

Wisner-Pilger 72, Clarkson/Leigh 38

Wood River 43, Ord 42

Centennial Conference Tournament=

Grand Island Central Catholic 62, Omaha Concordia 40

Kearney Catholic 70, Boys Town 31

Lincoln Christian 55, Hastings St. Cecilia 36

Lincoln Lutheran 49, Bishop Neumann 42

Central Conference Tournament=

Quarterfinal=

Adams Central 59, York 50

Aurora 40, Crete 39

Grand Island Northwest 50, Seward 38

Lexington 73, Holdrege 50

Crossroads Conference Tournament=

Quarterfinal=

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 58, Osceola 27

McCool Junction 64, Exeter/Milligan 38

Eastern Midlands Conference=

Bennington 71, Nebraska City 49

Elkhorn 61, Blair 37

Waverly 53, Plattsmouth 31

Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament=

Ashland-Greenwood 65, Raymond Central 32

Douglas County West 58, Arlington 48

Platteview 48, Fort Calhoun 45

Wahoo 69, Syracuse 22

Republican Plains Activity Conference=

East Division=

Alma 49, Medicine Valley 39

Arapahoe 48, Southwest 35

Southern Valley 71, Cambridge 67, 4OT

West Division=

Dundy County-Stratton 70, Wauneta-Palisade 54

Paxton 49, Hitchcock County 36

Wallace 41, Maywood-Hayes Center 40

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Beatrice 47, Hastings 18

Boyd County 61, Spalding Academy 13

Burwell 46, Palmer 24

CWC 75, Niobrara/Verdigre 26

Central Valley 43, Riverside 26

Chase County 63, Haxtun, Colo. 31

Clarkson/Leigh 49, Wisner-Pilger 39

Columbus 57, Ralston 22

Crawford 56, Hemingford 42

Creighton 40, St. Mary's 37

Doniphan-Trumbull 49, Arcadia-Loup City 41

Elwood 56, Amherst 47, OT

Fairbury 55, Sandy Creek 16

Falls City Sacred Heart 38, Southern 19

Fillmore Central 65, Centennial 53

Freeman 50, Elmwood-Murdock 36

Grand Island 59, Lincoln Southeast 52

Hartington-Newcastle 50, Plainview 31

Heartland Lutheran 36, Red Cloud 28

Hi-Line 56, Amherst 47

Holyoke, Colo. 58, Perkins County 18

Howells/Dodge 54, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 47

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 62, Conestoga 42

Humphrey St. Francis 73, St. Edward 23

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 57, Osmond 24

Lawrence-Nelson 51, Blue Hill 37

Lincoln Northeast 47, Kearney 43

Lincoln Pius X 70, Omaha Skutt Catholic 28

Lingle-Fort Laramie, Wyo. 52, Morrill 44

Loomis 51, Franklin 43

Louisville 38, Auburn 36

Malcolm 72, Johnson County Central 42

Mitchell 57, Kimball 35

Nebraska Christian 36, Heartland 27

Nebraska City Lourdes 50, Sterling 31

Neligh-Oakdale 54, West Holt 48

Norfolk Catholic 67, O'Neill 63

North Bend Central 58, Madison 18

North Central 70, Ansley-Litchfield 17

Oakland-Craig 55, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 40

Omaha Burke 63, Bellevue East 37

Omaha Central 58, Bellevue West 53

Omaha Mercy 42, Tekamah-Herman 25

Omaha Roncalli 55, Omaha Duchesne Academy 38

Ord 59, Wood River 38

Overton 48, Shelton 44

Papillion-LaVista 70, Omaha Bryan 26

Pawnee City 59, Lewiston 29

Pender 59, Emerson-Hubbard 13

Ponca 50, Hartington Cedar Catholic 37

Ravenna 46, Elm Creek 43

Santee 79, Elba 48

Silver Lake 55, Wilcox-Hildreth 38

Sioux Falls Lincoln, S.D. 65, South Sioux City 45

St. Paul 54, Centura 43

Summerland 51, Elkhorn Valley 41

Superior 67, Deshler 24

Sutherland 53, Creek Valley 15

Sutton 50, Milford 46

Thayer Central 53, Tri County 29

Torrington, Wyo. 42, Gering 39

Twin River 52, Stanton 48

West Point-Beemer 50, Pierce 31

Wilber-Clatonia 43, Palmyra 40, OT

Winnebago 71, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 70

Yutan 35, David City 28

Centennial Conference Tournament=

Archbishop Bergan 58, Kearney Catholic 56

Grand Island Central Catholic 39, Lincoln Lutheran 32

Lincoln Christian 60, Aquinas 28

Central Conference Tournament=

Quarterfinal=

Adams Central 54, Aurora 24

Crete 57, Holdrege 37

Grand Island Northwest 53, Columbus Lakeview 28

York 56, Seward 31

Crossroads Conference Tournament=

Quarterfinal=

Cross County 53, East Butler 32

Meridian 35, Dorchester 25

Eastern Midlands Conference=

Blair 65, Plattsmouth 42

Elkhorn 61, Nebraska City 21

Norris 63, Waverly 41

Hiawatha Tournament=

Maranatha Academy, Kan. 48, Falls City 40

MNAC Tournament=

Anselmo-Merna 43, Arthur County 37

Cody-Kilgore 44, Twin Loup 28

Mullen 40, Sandhills Valley 25

South Loup 69, Brady 40

Nebraska Frontier Conference=

Consolation=

Cedar Bluffs 56, Cornerstone Christian 27

Whiting, Iowa 46, Omaha Christian Academy 41

Semifinal=

Heartland Christian, Iowa 44, College View Academy 24

Omaha Brownell-Talbot 53, Boys Town 39

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bloomfield vs. Wausa, ppd.

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, January 29, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, January 29, 2020

In Philadelphia, Joel Embiid paid tribute to Kobe Bryant by wearing one of his jersey numbers.  Brooklyn’s Spencer Dinwiddie and Orlando’s Terrence Ross are showing their respect by no longer doing so.  Boston’s Kemba Walker is considering such a change.  And coaches around the league left t…

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, January 28, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, January 28, 2020

An accident investigator looking into the helicopter crash that killed former Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant and eight others says the pilot told air traffic controllers in his last radio message that he was climbing to avoid a cloud layer.  National Transportation Safety Board Jennife…