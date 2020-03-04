Tuesday's Boys High School Basketball Scoreboard

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class A District Final=

A-2=

Millard North 85, Kearney 55

A-4=

Omaha Westside 73, Papillion-LaVista 60

A-7=

Omaha South 55, Lincoln Pius X 38

Class C1 District Final=

C1-1=

Adams Central 61, O'Neill 22

C1-4=

St. Paul 45, North Bend Central 44

C1-5=

Ashland-Greenwood 54, Chase County 28

Class C2 District Final=

C2-4=

Yutan 60, Shelby/Rising City 39

Class D1 District Final=

D1-1=

North Platte St. Patrick's 69, East Butler 51

D1-3=

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 63, Anselmo-Merna 37

D1-4=

Osmond 63, McCool Junction 33

D1-5=

Paxton 53, Axtell 45

D1-6=

Southern Valley 63, Heartland 50

D1-7=

Fullerton 63, West Holt 60

D1-8=

Pleasanton 51, Elm Creek 40

Class D2 District Final=

D2-5=

St. Mary's 74, Hyannis 42

D2-6=

Parkview Christian 58, Wallace 33

