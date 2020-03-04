Tuesday's Boys High School Basketball Scoreboard

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class A District Final=
A-2=
Millard North 85, Kearney 55
A-4=
Omaha Westside 73, Papillion-LaVista 60
A-7=
Omaha South 55, Lincoln Pius X 38
Class C1 District Final=
C1-1=
Adams Central 61, O'Neill 22
C1-4=
St. Paul 45, North Bend Central 44
C1-5=
Ashland-Greenwood 54, Chase County 28
Class C2 District Final=
C2-4=
Yutan 60, Shelby/Rising City 39
Class D1 District Final=
D1-1=
North Platte St. Patrick's 69, East Butler 51
D1-3=
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 63, Anselmo-Merna 37
D1-4=
Osmond 63, McCool Junction 33
D1-5=
Paxton 53, Axtell 45
D1-6=
Southern Valley 63, Heartland 50
D1-7=
Fullerton 63, West Holt 60
D1-8=
Pleasanton 51, Elm Creek 40
Class D2 District Final=
D2-5=
St. Mary's 74, Hyannis 42
D2-6=
Parkview Christian 58, Wallace 33