NSAA

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Norfolk Catholic 63, Columbus Scotus 53

Ainsworth 51, Boyd County 40

Amherst 71, Alma 21

Auburn 55, Nebraska City Lourdes 27

Aurora 61, Hastings 53

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 65, Tekamah-Herman 32

Bayard 57, Minatare 47

Bayard 57, Morrill 47

Bellevue West 82, Lincoln Pius X 65

Bridgeport 74, Leyton 25

Burwell 61, Riverside 43

Centennial 51, Shelby/Rising City 26

Central Valley 72, Pleasanton 46

Chadron 47, Hemingford 32

Chase County 63, Southern Valley 49

Creighton 65, Summerland 45

Doniphan-Trumbull 52, Centura 42

Dundy County-Stratton 57, Hitchcock County 55

Elkhorn Valley 57, Stanton 54

Friend 68, Dorchester 33

Fullerton 69, Elgin Public/Pope John 64

Gibbon 38, Blue Hill 35

Gordon/Rushville 51, Hay Springs 20

Grand Island Central Catholic 61, York 43

Hartington Cedar Catholic 65, Boone Central/Newman Grove 56

Hastings St. Cecilia 42, Grand Island Northwest 29

Heartland 62, Superior 47

Hershey 61, Sutherland 23

Homer 49, Pender 46

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 71, Wisner-Pilger 65

Kearney Catholic 56, Lexington 36

Kenesaw 50, Giltner 30

Lawrence-Nelson 43, Rock Hills, Kan. 33

Lincoln East 57, Grand Island 50

Lincoln Lutheran 53, Elmwood-Murdock 28

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 63, Bishop Neumann 52

Malcolm 65, Fillmore Central 43

Maxwell 58, Maywood-Hayes Center 27

McCool Junction 48, Harvard 23

Mead 44, Weeping Water 37

Millard North 77, Papillion-LaVista South 62

Mitchell 72, Sidney 64

Mullen 52, North Platte St. Patrick's 49

Nebraska City 60, Conestoga 44

Nebraska Lutheran 67, East Butler 57

North Bend Central 54, Arlington 48

Omaha Brownell-Talbot 71, College View Academy 41

Osceola 68, Nebraska Christian 57

Osmond 48, Neligh-Oakdale 28

Overton 63, Brady 40

Pierce 46, Columbus Lakeview 33

Platteview 66, Ashland-Greenwood 62

Potter-Dix 82, Kimball 26

Ravenna 54, Minden 53

Raymond Central 71, David City 67

Sandhills Valley 57, Medicine Valley 44

Sandy Creek 32, Deshler 31

Scottsbluff 64, Ogallala 56, OT

Seward 48, Schuyler 40

Shelton 55, Arcadia-Loup City 45

Spalding Academy 61, Elba 40

St. Mary's 65, Bloomfield 29

St. Paul 53, Central City 44

Stuart 72, CWC 19

Twin River 52, Aquinas 41

Wahoo 67, Blair 60

Wakefield 58, Ponca 49

Wallace 81, Hi-Line 57

Walthill 84, Madison 57

Wayne 52, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 42

West Holt 47, Crofton 41

West Point-Beemer 51, Battle Creek 29

Winnebago 63, Tri County Northeast 40

Yutan 58, Douglas County West 51

MUDECAS Tournament

Division A

Diller-Odell 62, Falls City Sacred Heart 48

Freeman 22, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 20

Parkview Christian 56, Johnson County Central 39

Tri County 54, Southern 34

Division B

Exeter/Milligan 55, Pawnee City 24

Johnson-Brock 67, Meridian 12

Lewiston 58, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 53

Palmyra 61, Sterling 42

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Columbus Scotus 48, Norfolk Catholic 44, OT

Lutheran High Northeast 52, Howells/Dodge 47

Ainsworth 56, Boyd County 43

Amherst 59, Alma 41

Aquinas 50, Twin River 47

Auburn 51, Nebraska City Lourdes 44

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 66, Tekamah-Herman 23

Bayard 51, Morrill 49

Beatrice 34, Waverly 31

Bennington 47, Omaha Mercy 36

Bishop Neumann 62, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 24

Blair 51, Wahoo 37

Blue Hill 50, Gibbon 37

Bridgeport 75, Leyton 15

Burwell 64, Riverside 20

CWC 64, Stuart 35

Centennial 57, Shelby/Rising City 26

Centura 50, Doniphan-Trumbull 18

Chadron 59, Hemingford 40

Chase County 50, Southern Valley 30

Cody-Kilgore 61, Valentine 44

Conestoga 42, Nebraska City 33

David City 60, Raymond Central 34

Deshler 25, Sandy Creek 21

Dorchester 57, Friend 19

Dundy County-Stratton 57, Hitchcock County 28

East Butler 68, Nebraska Lutheran 32

Elkhorn South 70, Lincoln High 55

Elkhorn Valley 47, Stanton 42

Franklin 42, Red Cloud 19

Fremont 77, Lincoln East 60

Fullerton 45, Elgin Public/Pope John 39

Gordon/Rushville 63, Hay Springs 48

Hampton 44, Heartland Lutheran 33

Hartington Cedar Catholic 45, Boone Central/Newman Grove 30

Hastings 35, Aurora 31

Hastings St. Cecilia 42, Grand Island Northwest 29

Hershey 59, Sutherland 34

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 60, Wisner-Pilger 46

Kearney Catholic 59, Lexington 26

Kenesaw 59, Giltner 25

Kimball 36, Potter-Dix 33

Lincoln Lutheran 42, Elmwood-Murdock 21

Lincoln Pius X 74, Bellevue West 39

Louisville 62, Fort Calhoun 28

Malcolm 49, Fillmore Central 25

Maywood-Hayes Center 47, Maxwell 23

McCool Junction 49, Harvard 38

Medicine Valley 44, Sandhills Valley 33

Mullen 57, North Platte St. Patrick's 53

Nebraska Christian 44, Osceola 26

North Bend Central 60, Arlington 17

Omaha Benson 60, Lincoln Southeast 46

Omaha Brownell-Talbot 36, College View Academy 19

Omaha Concordia 47, Ralston 24

Omaha Duchesne Academy 75, Omaha Skutt Catholic 26

Osmond 52, Neligh-Oakdale 29

Overton 48, Brady 15

Palmer 30, High Plains Community 20

Papillion-LaVista South 45, Millard North 43

Pender 65, Homer 20

Perkins County 51, Paxton 43

Pierce 39, Columbus Lakeview 21

Platteview 46, Ashland-Greenwood 42

Pleasanton 57, Central Valley 25

Ponca 70, Wakefield 62

Randolph 33, Hartington-Newcastle 31

Ravenna 45, Minden 42

Rock Hills, Kan. 46, Lawrence-Nelson 38

Scottsbluff 64, Ogallala 35

Seward 59, Schuyler 20

Sidney 52, Mitchell 34

South Loup 64, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 39

South Sioux City 56, Sioux City, North, Iowa 30

St. Mary's 55, Bloomfield 46

St. Paul 39, Central City 25

Summerland 54, Creighton 34

Superior 48, Heartland 31

Syracuse 39, Milford 31

Wallace 43, Hi-Line 40

Walthill 55, Madison 52

Wayne 30, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 25

Weeping Water 61, Mead 39

West Point-Beemer 61, Battle Creek 38

Winnebago 70, Tri County Northeast 44

Yutan 44, Douglas County West 42

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, January 12, 2021

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, January 12, 2021

Alabama is college football's national champion for the sixth time in twelve years after Mac Jones threw for a College Football Playoff title game-record 464 yards and five touchdowns in a 52-24 thrashing of Ohio State.  Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith had twelve catches for 215 yards an…

Wayne State's Janssen honored by NSIC

Wayne State's Janssen honored by NSIC

Wayne State junior Jordan Janssen was announced today as the Northern Sun Conference Men’s Basketball South Division Player of the Week following his performance in two Wildcat road wins over the weekend at Concordia-St. Paul. 