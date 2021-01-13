BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Norfolk Catholic 63, Columbus Scotus 53
Ainsworth 51, Boyd County 40
Amherst 71, Alma 21
Auburn 55, Nebraska City Lourdes 27
Aurora 61, Hastings 53
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 65, Tekamah-Herman 32
Bayard 57, Minatare 47
Bayard 57, Morrill 47
Bellevue West 82, Lincoln Pius X 65
Bridgeport 74, Leyton 25
Burwell 61, Riverside 43
Centennial 51, Shelby/Rising City 26
Central Valley 72, Pleasanton 46
Chadron 47, Hemingford 32
Chase County 63, Southern Valley 49
Creighton 65, Summerland 45
Doniphan-Trumbull 52, Centura 42
Dundy County-Stratton 57, Hitchcock County 55
Elkhorn Valley 57, Stanton 54
Friend 68, Dorchester 33
Fullerton 69, Elgin Public/Pope John 64
Gibbon 38, Blue Hill 35
Gordon/Rushville 51, Hay Springs 20
Grand Island Central Catholic 61, York 43
Hartington Cedar Catholic 65, Boone Central/Newman Grove 56
Hastings St. Cecilia 42, Grand Island Northwest 29
Heartland 62, Superior 47
Hershey 61, Sutherland 23
Homer 49, Pender 46
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 71, Wisner-Pilger 65
Kearney Catholic 56, Lexington 36
Kenesaw 50, Giltner 30
Lawrence-Nelson 43, Rock Hills, Kan. 33
Lincoln East 57, Grand Island 50
Lincoln Lutheran 53, Elmwood-Murdock 28
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 63, Bishop Neumann 52
Malcolm 65, Fillmore Central 43
Maxwell 58, Maywood-Hayes Center 27
McCool Junction 48, Harvard 23
Mead 44, Weeping Water 37
Millard North 77, Papillion-LaVista South 62
Mitchell 72, Sidney 64
Mullen 52, North Platte St. Patrick's 49
Nebraska City 60, Conestoga 44
Nebraska Lutheran 67, East Butler 57
North Bend Central 54, Arlington 48
Omaha Brownell-Talbot 71, College View Academy 41
Osceola 68, Nebraska Christian 57
Osmond 48, Neligh-Oakdale 28
Overton 63, Brady 40
Pierce 46, Columbus Lakeview 33
Platteview 66, Ashland-Greenwood 62
Potter-Dix 82, Kimball 26
Ravenna 54, Minden 53
Raymond Central 71, David City 67
Sandhills Valley 57, Medicine Valley 44
Sandy Creek 32, Deshler 31
Scottsbluff 64, Ogallala 56, OT
Seward 48, Schuyler 40
Shelton 55, Arcadia-Loup City 45
Spalding Academy 61, Elba 40
St. Mary's 65, Bloomfield 29
St. Paul 53, Central City 44
Stuart 72, CWC 19
Twin River 52, Aquinas 41
Wahoo 67, Blair 60
Wakefield 58, Ponca 49
Wallace 81, Hi-Line 57
Walthill 84, Madison 57
Wayne 52, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 42
West Holt 47, Crofton 41
West Point-Beemer 51, Battle Creek 29
Winnebago 63, Tri County Northeast 40
Yutan 58, Douglas County West 51
MUDECAS Tournament
Division A
Diller-Odell 62, Falls City Sacred Heart 48
Freeman 22, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 20
Parkview Christian 56, Johnson County Central 39
Tri County 54, Southern 34
Division B
Exeter/Milligan 55, Pawnee City 24
Johnson-Brock 67, Meridian 12
Lewiston 58, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 53
Palmyra 61, Sterling 42
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Columbus Scotus 48, Norfolk Catholic 44, OT
Lutheran High Northeast 52, Howells/Dodge 47
Ainsworth 56, Boyd County 43
Amherst 59, Alma 41
Aquinas 50, Twin River 47
Auburn 51, Nebraska City Lourdes 44
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 66, Tekamah-Herman 23
Bayard 51, Morrill 49
Beatrice 34, Waverly 31
Bennington 47, Omaha Mercy 36
Bishop Neumann 62, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 24
Blair 51, Wahoo 37
Blue Hill 50, Gibbon 37
Bridgeport 75, Leyton 15
Burwell 64, Riverside 20
CWC 64, Stuart 35
Centennial 57, Shelby/Rising City 26
Centura 50, Doniphan-Trumbull 18
Chadron 59, Hemingford 40
Chase County 50, Southern Valley 30
Cody-Kilgore 61, Valentine 44
Conestoga 42, Nebraska City 33
David City 60, Raymond Central 34
Deshler 25, Sandy Creek 21
Dorchester 57, Friend 19
Dundy County-Stratton 57, Hitchcock County 28
East Butler 68, Nebraska Lutheran 32
Elkhorn South 70, Lincoln High 55
Elkhorn Valley 47, Stanton 42
Franklin 42, Red Cloud 19
Fremont 77, Lincoln East 60
Fullerton 45, Elgin Public/Pope John 39
Gordon/Rushville 63, Hay Springs 48
Hampton 44, Heartland Lutheran 33
Hartington Cedar Catholic 45, Boone Central/Newman Grove 30
Hastings 35, Aurora 31
Hastings St. Cecilia 42, Grand Island Northwest 29
Hershey 59, Sutherland 34
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 60, Wisner-Pilger 46
Kearney Catholic 59, Lexington 26
Kenesaw 59, Giltner 25
Kimball 36, Potter-Dix 33
Lincoln Lutheran 42, Elmwood-Murdock 21
Lincoln Pius X 74, Bellevue West 39
Louisville 62, Fort Calhoun 28
Malcolm 49, Fillmore Central 25
Maywood-Hayes Center 47, Maxwell 23
McCool Junction 49, Harvard 38
Medicine Valley 44, Sandhills Valley 33
Mullen 57, North Platte St. Patrick's 53
Nebraska Christian 44, Osceola 26
North Bend Central 60, Arlington 17
Omaha Benson 60, Lincoln Southeast 46
Omaha Brownell-Talbot 36, College View Academy 19
Omaha Concordia 47, Ralston 24
Omaha Duchesne Academy 75, Omaha Skutt Catholic 26
Osmond 52, Neligh-Oakdale 29
Overton 48, Brady 15
Palmer 30, High Plains Community 20
Papillion-LaVista South 45, Millard North 43
Pender 65, Homer 20
Perkins County 51, Paxton 43
Pierce 39, Columbus Lakeview 21
Platteview 46, Ashland-Greenwood 42
Pleasanton 57, Central Valley 25
Ponca 70, Wakefield 62
Randolph 33, Hartington-Newcastle 31
Ravenna 45, Minden 42
Rock Hills, Kan. 46, Lawrence-Nelson 38
Scottsbluff 64, Ogallala 35
Seward 59, Schuyler 20
Sidney 52, Mitchell 34
South Loup 64, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 39
South Sioux City 56, Sioux City, North, Iowa 30
St. Mary's 55, Bloomfield 46
St. Paul 39, Central City 25
Summerland 54, Creighton 34
Superior 48, Heartland 31
Syracuse 39, Milford 31
Wallace 43, Hi-Line 40
Walthill 55, Madison 52
Wayne 30, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 25
Weeping Water 61, Mead 39
West Point-Beemer 61, Battle Creek 38
Winnebago 70, Tri County Northeast 44
Yutan 44, Douglas County West 42