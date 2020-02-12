Tuesday' High School Basketball Scoreboard

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Allen 61, Winside 18

Arcadia-Loup City 64, Ansley-Litchfield 58

Auburn 66, Syracuse 33

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 82, Wisner-Pilger 56

Battle Creek 67, Neligh-Oakdale 29

Bayard 48, Leyton 41

Bertrand 61, Blue Hill 52

Bishop Neumann 58, Yutan 49

Bloomfield 60, Santee 51

Boys Town 61, Parkview Christian 42

Broken Bow 52, Ord 41

Cambridge 55, Arapahoe 25

Central Valley 66, Elkhorn Valley 55

Crete 55, York 33

Cross County 54, East Butler 38

Deshler 88, Heartland 72

Doniphan-Trumbull 61, Thayer Central 44

Dorchester 48, Hampton 39

Elgin Public/Pope John 44, CWC 37

Elkhorn Mount Michael 66, Omaha Concordia 40

Elmwood-Murdock 50, Johnson County Central 42

Falls City 66, Conestoga 56

Falls City Sacred Heart 68, Diller-Odell 17

Fillmore Central 57, Sandy Creek 21

Franklin 62, Thunder Ridge, Kan. 52

Fullerton 71, St. Edward 22

Gretna 60, Omaha North 33

Hartington Cedar Catholic 77, Homer 55

Hartington-Newcastle 71, Wausa 41

Hastings 45, Adams Central 42

Hay Springs 51, Minatare 33

Hitchcock County 66, Cheylin, Kan. 31

Humphrey St. Francis 41, Aquinas 40

Johnson-Brock 68, Friend 30

Kearney Catholic 61, Centura 29

Kenesaw 62, Red Cloud 36

Lawrence-Nelson 54, Harvard 42

Lincoln Lutheran 46, Archbishop Bergan 43

Lincoln Pius X 62, Elkhorn 43

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 48, Clarkson/Leigh 27

Lutheran High Northeast 69, Creighton 66

McCook 64, Crofton 52

McCook Central/Montrose, S.D. 64, Crofton 52

McCool Junction 62, Exeter/Milligan 48

Millard North 61, Papillion-LaVista South 56

Morrill 37, Hemingford 21

Nebraska Lutheran 60, Nebraska Christian 58

Niobrara/Verdigre 41, West Holt 40

Norfolk Catholic 67, Guardian Angels 66

North Bend Central 64, Tekamah-Herman 25

North Central 48, Colome, S.D. 38

North Platte 33, Cozad 32

North Platte St. Patrick's 60, Dundy County-Stratton 45

Northern Valley, Kan. 65, Alma 56

O'Neill 59, Plainview 47

Omaha Central 73, Millard West 70

Omaha Nation 106, Walthill 99

Omaha Roncalli 70, Bennington 60

Omaha Skutt Catholic 76, Glenwood, Iowa 46

Omaha Westside 81, Kearney 69

Overton 63, Wilcox-Hildreth 33

Papillion-LaVista 60, Omaha Burke 39

Paxton 56, Hershey 33

Pine Bluffs, Wyo. 85, Kimball 48

Plattsmouth 56, Arlington 41

Ralston 79, South Sioux City 66

Randolph 74, Emerson-Hubbard 29

Raymond Central 52, Louisville 46

Seward 38, Fairbury 27

Sioux County 39, Crawford 21

South Loup 50, Anselmo-Merna 43

South Platte 57, Maywood-Hayes Center 54

Southern Valley 53, Gibbon 37

St. Mary's 70, Boyd County 57

St. Paul 68, Ravenna 59

Stuart 51, Ainsworth 40

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 66, Twin Loup 26

Sutton 41, Wilber-Clatonia 38

Tri County 57, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 50

Wahoo 77, Columbus Scotus 39

Wallace 73, Southwest 41

Wauneta-Palisade 64, Rawlins County, Kan. 32

West Point-Beemer 65, Madison 62

Winnebago 69, Wakefield 58

Wynot 42, Irene-Wakonda, S.D. 40

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ainsworth 59, Stuart 53

Arcadia-Loup City 64, Ansley-Litchfield 58

Arlington 47, Plattsmouth 37

Ashland-Greenwood 45, Conestoga 29

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 63, Wisner-Pilger 43

Battle Creek 71, Neligh-Oakdale 32

Bayard 40, Leyton 39

Bennington 68, Omaha Roncalli 52

Blair 52, Nebraska City 27

Bloomfield 66, Santee 49

Blue Hill 41, Bertrand 23

Boyd County 58, St. Mary's 29

Boys Town 37, Parkview Christian 13

Broken Bow 49, Ord 38

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 59, Meridian 38

CWC 72, Elgin Public/Pope John 42

Cambridge 64, Arapahoe 33

Centennial 45, Yutan 42, OT

Clarkson/Leigh 54, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 26

Columbus Scotus 43, Columbus Lakeview 40

Crawford 44, Sioux County 31

Crete 51, York 31

Cross County 42, East Butler 32

Dorchester 47, Hampton 42

Elkhorn Valley 54, Central Valley 35

Elm Creek 50, Hi-Line 44

Elmwood-Murdock 40, Johnson County Central 20

Exeter/Milligan 62, McCool Junction 24

Fairbury 35, Seward 24

Falls City Sacred Heart 52, Diller-Odell 44

Fillmore Central 57, Sandy Creek 21

Fullerton 68, St. Edward 36

Garden County 34, Hyannis 18

Gretna 63, Omaha North 27

Guardian Angels 58, Pender 46

Hartington-Newcastle 52, Wausa 37

Hastings 45, Adams Central 42

Heartland 52, Deshler 27

Hershey 48, Paxton 32

Hitchcock County 54, Cheylin, Kan. 46

Homer 52, Hartington Cedar Catholic 48

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 55, Tri County 48

Humphrey St. Francis 54, Aquinas 31

Irene-Wakonda, S.D. 52, Wynot 43

Johnson-Brock 52, Friend 15

Kearney Catholic 63, Centura 50

Kenesaw 47, Red Cloud 19

Lawrence-Nelson 43, Harvard 13

Lincoln North Star 57, Omaha Northwest 55

Lincoln Pius X 66, Elkhorn 39

Louisville 52, Raymond Central 30

Lutheran High Northeast 60, Creighton 44

Maxwell 46, Sutherland 23

Maywood-Hayes Center 42, South Platte 28

Millard North 50, Papillion-LaVista South 38

Millard West 70, Omaha Central 58

Minatare 47, Hay Springs 39

Morrill 47, Hemingford 38

Nebraska Christian 57, Nebraska Lutheran 34

Nebraska City Lourdes 72, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 35

North Bend Central 59, Tekamah-Herman 23

North Central 68, Colome, S.D. 22

North Platte 56, Cozad 20

North Platte St. Patrick's 50, Dundy County-Stratton 44

O'Neill 73, Plainview 34

Oakland-Craig 45, Archbishop Bergan 34

Ogallala 68, Gothenburg 51

Omaha Gross Catholic 56, Omaha Concordia 26

Omaha Nation 75, Walthill 22

Osceola 44, High Plains Community 39

Overton 50, Wilcox-Hildreth 37

Papillion-LaVista 73, Omaha Burke 57

Perkins County 52, Creek Valley 38

Pine Bluffs, Wyo. 58, Kimball 23

Platteview 48, Columbus 41

Randolph 53, Emerson-Hubbard 31

Rawlins County, Kan. 59, Wauneta-Palisade 45

Rawlins, Wyo. 59, Wauneta-Palisade 45

Sandhills Valley 48, Arthur County 46

Sidney 64, Alliance 24

Silver Lake 37, Shelton 30

South Loup 52, Anselmo-Merna 43

Southern 45, Lewiston 18

Southern Valley 51, Gibbon 38

Southwest 61, Wallace 54

St. Paul 63, Ravenna 42

Sterling 42, Freeman 36

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 43, Twin Loup 35

Sutton 45, Wilber-Clatonia 17

Syracuse 43, Auburn 31

Thayer Central 42, Doniphan-Trumbull 27

Thunder Ridge, Kan. 45, Franklin 28

Wahoo 41, Malcolm 22

Wayne 59, Omaha South 39

West Point-Beemer 58, Madison 17

Winnebago 73, Wakefield-Allen 58

