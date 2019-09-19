Top ranked Nebraska volleyball falls to second ranked Stanford

In a battle of one versus two, it was the second-ranked Stanford Cardinal who was victorious with a 3-1 win over the top-ranked Nebraska volleyball team in front of a school-record crowd of 8,632 at the Devaney Center last night.
Scores of the match had Stanford winning 25-21, 22-25, 25-17, 25-16. The Defending National Champion Cardinal, who is now 6-1, never trailed in sets one and three and led almost the entirety of the fourth set. The Huskers fought back from down eight in set one to get within two points late, and NU won a back-and-forth second set that had five lead changes before Stanford took control of the match in the final two sets. Madi Kubik had a career-high 14 kills for the Huskers, who drop to 7-1. Lexi Sun had nine kills and 14 digs. Nicklin Hames posted fifth double-double this season with 40 assists and 16 digs.