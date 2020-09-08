Top ranked Lutheran High Northeast and highly-ranked Norfolk Catholic volleyball to meet tonight

The Omaha World Herald & Lincoln Journal Star have updated their high school volleyball rankings. Lutheran High Northeast remains first in both polls in Class ‘C-2’ while Norfolk Catholic jumps from fifth to second in the Lincoln Journal Star and sixth to third in the Omaha World Herald in Class ‘C-2’. The 7-0 Lady Eagles visit the 5-0 Lady Knights this evening at 7:30.
The Omaha World Herald & Lincoln Journal Star has updated its high school volleyball rankings. Class ‘B’ five-time Defending State Champion Omaha Skutt remains first in the ‘Nebraska Top 10’ & Class ‘B’ while Papillion La Vista is once again first in Class ‘A’. In Class ‘C-1’, Wahoo High stays at number one, Oakland/Craig jumps from sixth to fifth, Battle Creek enters the rankings at number ten, and Wayne drops out of the rankings. In Class ‘C-2’, Lutheran High Northeast is once again first, Norfolk Catholic jumps from sixth to third, Clarkson/Leigh enters the rankings at number six, Howells/Dodge drops from fourth to seventh, and West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic drops out of the rankings. In Class ‘D-1’, Pleasanton remains first, Hartington Cedar Catholic slips from fifth to sixth, and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family drops from seventh to eighth. In Class ‘D-2’, Diller/Odell is once again first, Humphrey St. Francis remains second, Chambers/Wheeler Central stays at number four, Wynot is once again fifth, Randolph moves up from seventh to ninth, and Stuart falls from the rankings. In the Lincoln Journal Star, Papillion La Vista South is the new number one in Class ‘A’ while Omaha Skutt stays at number one in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, St. Paul remains first, Columbus Lakeview moves up from eighth to sixth, Wayne stays at number seven, and Battle Creek enters the rankings at number ten. In Class ‘C-2’, Lutheran High Northeast remains first, Norfolk Catholic jumps from fifth to second, Howells/Dodge falls from fourth to sixth, Clarkson/Leigh enters the rankings at number seven, Wisner/Pilger is once again eighth, BRLD remains ninth, and Ponca falls from the rankings. In Class ‘D-1’, Bruning/Davenport/Shickley stays at number one, Summerland jumps from eighth to fourth, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family slips from sixth to ninth, and Hartington Cedar Catholic falls from the rankings. In Class ‘D-2’, Diller/Odell stays at number one, Chambers/Wheeler Central is once again second, Wynot remains third, Humphrey St. Francis stays at number five, and Winside falls from the top ten.
The Lincoln Journal Star second ranked and Omaha World Herald third ranked in Class ‘C-2’ Norfolk Catholic volleyball team is 5-0 on the year after winning the Shamrock Invitational hosted by Columbus Scotus last Saturday. They beat Pierce 25-19-14, topped Columbus Scotus in the semifinals 25-23, 25-23 and then defeated Columbus Lakeview in the championship 25-21, 29-31, 25-19. The Lady Knights had beaten West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic in four sets and Pierce in five earlier in the week. They now gets ready for a difficult week in which they host top ranked in both polls in Class ‘C-2’ 7-0 Lutheran High Northeast this evening at 7:30 and then participate in tenth ranked in Class ‘C-1’ 3-0 Battle Creek’s triangular with Lincoln Journal Star fourth ranked in Class ‘D-1’ 5-1 Summerland involved on Thursday.