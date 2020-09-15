Top ranked LHNE Volleyball remains unbeaten with two matches this week

The top ranked in both polls in Class ‘C-2’ Lutheran High Northeast volleyball team is 14-0 on the season after winning four matches last Saturday at the Wakefield Invite to win the two-day tournament.
Last Thursday, they swept Ponca and Laurel/Concord/Coleridge before sweeping Pierce, Hartington Cedar Catholic, Wakefield, and BRLD on Saturday. This season, the Lady Eagles have earned wins over Elgin Public/Pope John, Hartington Cedar Catholic twice, BRLD twice, Wisner/Pilger, Oakland/Craig, West Point-Beemer, North Bend Central, Norfolk Catholic, Ponca, Laurel/Concord/Coleridge, Pierce, and Wakefield. Lutheran High Northeast has dropped only one set this season.