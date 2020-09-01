Top ranked LHNE volleyball braces for Hartington CC tonight

The Lutheran High Northeast volleyball team got their season underway last Thursday night with a three set home win over Elgin Public/Pope John.
Scores of the match had the Lady Eagles winning 25-11, 25-20, 25-14. Lutheran High Northeast, who is ranked first in both the Omaha World Herald & Lincoln Journal Star in Class ‘C-2’, return twelve girls from last year’s 31-7 team that placed third in Class ‘C-2’. Their remaining home schedule includes matches with O’Neill, Pierce, Columbus Lakeview, Stanton, a triangular with Shelby/Rising City and Clarkson/Leigh, and the Eagle Classic on October 17th. Lutheran High Northeast returns to action on Tuesday when they visit Omaha World Herald seventh ranked in Class ‘D-1’ 2-0 Hartington Cedar Catholic at 7:30.