Top ranked in Class 'C-2' LHNE Volleyball drops first match of season

The top ranked in Class ‘C-2’ Lutheran High Northeast volleyball team dropped their first match of the year after falling at home in five sets to Omaha World Herald fifth ranked in Class ‘C-1’ Columbus Lakeview last night. 

Scores of the match had the Lady Vikings winning 19-25, 25-21, 27-25, 27-29, 15-11.  Columbus Lakeview improves to 18-4 while the Lady Eagles are now 27-1.  Lutheran High Northeast’s Becca Gebhardt recorded 26 kills and 29 digs.  Halle Berner dug up 41 balls, Chloe Spence dished out 31 set assists, and Aubrey Herbolsheimer had six solo blocks.

