Top ranked Husker volleyball team to host second ranked Stanford tonight

The top-ranked Nebraska volleyball team welcomes second ranked Stanford to the Devaney Center for a 2018 NCAA Championship rematch tonight at 7:00.
The match, which can be seen on BTN, will be the fifth all-time one versus two matchup in Husker program history. Three points is all that separated the teams in the 2018 NCAA Championship match in Minneapolis, as the Cardinal walked away with its eighth NCAA title and prevented Nebraska from winning their sixth. While Stanford returned six starters, including four AVCA All-Americans, from that team, the Huskers have had to replace two All-Americans in outside hitter Mikaela Foecke and libero Kenzie Maloney with two true freshmen. The Cardinal is 9-6 all-time against NU. Nebraska's last win over Stanford was on Aug. 29, 2008, a Husker sweep in Omaha. The Cardinal has won both matches played since then.