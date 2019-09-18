Top ranked Husker volleyball team to host second ranked Stanford tonight

The top-ranked Nebraska volleyball team welcomes second ranked Stanford to the Devaney Center for a 2018 NCAA Championship rematch tonight at 7:00. 

The match, which can be seen on BTN, will be the fifth all-time one versus two matchup in Husker program history.  Three points is all that separated the teams in the 2018 NCAA Championship match in Minneapolis, as the Cardinal walked away with its eighth NCAA title and prevented Nebraska from winning their sixth.  While Stanford returned six starters, including four AVCA All-Americans, from that team, the Huskers have had to replace two All-Americans in outside hitter Mikaela Foecke and libero Kenzie Maloney with two true freshmen.  The Cardinal is 9-6 all-time against NU.  Nebraska's last win over Stanford was on Aug. 29, 2008, a Husker sweep in Omaha.  The Cardinal has won both matches played since then.

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, September 18, 2019

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, September 18, 2019

The New York Yankees have a magic number of one to clinch their 21st playoff berth in 25 years after Luis Severino worked four innings in his season debut, an 8-0 pounding of the Los Angeles Angels.  The two-time All-Star injured his shoulder while warming up before his first scheduled sprin…