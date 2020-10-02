Thursday's High School Volleyball Scores

PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Anselmo-Merna def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-23, 25-17, 25-18
Arthur County def. Sandhills Valley, 25-12, 25-18, 25-18
Boyd County def. Burke, S.D., 25-14, 25-19, 25-13
Boyd County def. Burke/South Central, S.D., 25-14, 25-19, 25-13
Cedar Bluffs def. Boys Town, 25-16, 25-9, 25-16
Central Valley def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-21, 25-17, 25-20
Crofton def. Wakefield, 25-19, 19-25, 25-22, 25-20
Elkhorn def. Bellevue East, 25-15, 24-26, 25-15, 29-27
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Grand Island Northwest, 25-19, 25-15, 23-25, 25-19
Grand Island def. Lincoln High, 19-25, 21-25, 27-25, 25-16, 15-12
Guardian Angels def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 18-25, 25-20, 25-20, 19-25, 15-10
Hampton def. Red Cloud, 25-15, 25-14, 25-15
Hartington-Newcastle def. Plainview, 25-13, 25-12, 25-15
Hay Springs def. Crawford, 25-22, 25-13, 25-19
Hoxie, Kan. def. Southern Valley, 29-27, 25-23, 26-24
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Omaha Concordia, 25-21, 25-19, 25-23
Kearney Catholic def. Ord, 25-15, 25-13, 25-20
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Creighton, 25-21, 25-15, 25-17
Lincoln Southwest def. Millard West, 22-25, 25-21, 25-20, 25-22
Louisville def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-19, 25-11, 25-19
Malcolm def. North Bend Central, 25-19, 17-25, 20-25, 15-13, 15-13
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Wauneta-Palisade, 23-25, 19-25, 25-20, 25-22, 15-11
Mead def. Elmwood-Murdock, 30-28, 23-25, 25-17, 25-10
North Platte def. Aurora, 25-23, 25-23, 21-25, 25-12
O'Neill def. Ainsworth, 25-8, 25-18, 25-14
Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Platteview, 25-17, 25-17, 25-18
Omaha Westside def. Lincoln North Star, 25-16, 25-22, 23-25, 25-23
Papillion-LaVista def. Millard South, 25-23, 23-25, 25-20, 25-22
Riverside def. Elba, 25-15, 25-11, 25-13
Shelby/Rising City def. Palmer, 25-13, 25-20, 25-19
Stuart def. Osmond, 25-22, 25-22, 17-25, 23-25, 18-16
Summerland def. North Central, 25-19, 25-17, 25-21
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Wallace, 25-22, 24-26, 25-10, 19-25, 15-11
Syracuse def. Raymond Central, 25-16, 25-9, 25-21
Thayer Central def. Centennial, 24-26, 12-25, 25-18, 25-17, 15-7
Vermillion, S.D. def. South Sioux City, 25-10, 21-25, 25-18, 25-22
Wayne def. Stanton, 25-15, 25-18, 25-19
Yutan def. Conestoga, 25-11, 25-16, 25-8
Ashland Greenwood Invitational=
Pool A=
Omaha Roncalli def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 25-18, 25-12
Wahoo def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 25-14, 25-10
Wahoo def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-20, 25-13
Pool B=
Ashland-Greenwood def. Plattsmouth, 25-14, 25-17
Lincoln Lutheran def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-12, 25-18
Lincoln Lutheran def. Plattsmouth, 25-14, 25-9
Battle Creek Triangular=
Battle Creek def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 25-17, 25-17
Battle Creek def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-19, 25-21
Elgin Public/Pope John def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 26-24, 25-12
Beatrice Triangular=
Seward def. Beatrice, 25-19, 25-10
York def. Beatrice, 24-26, 25-21, 25-20
York def. Seward, 27-25, 25-21
Blue Hill Triangular=
Blue Hill def. Giltner, 25-16, 25-19
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Blue Hill, 25-17, 25-13
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Giltner, 25-13, 25-12
CWC Triangular=
CWC def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-11, 25-13
CWC def. St. Mary's, 25-9, 25-15
Elkhorn Valley def. St. Mary's, 25-18, 25-23
Diller-Odell Triangular=
Diller-Odell def. Dorchester, 25-13, 25-12
Diller-Odell def. Meridian, 25-13, 25-11
Meridian def. Dorchester, 28-26, 25-11
Freeman Triangular=
Freeman def. Southern, 25-15, 25-22
Palmyra def. Freeman, 19-25, 25-17, 25-19
Palmyra def. Southern, 16-25, 25-14, 25-23
Heartland Lutheran Triangular=
Heartland Lutheran def. Nebraska Christian, 0-0, undefined-undefined, undefined-undefined
Humphrey St. Francis def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-6, 25-8, 25-4
Nebraska Christian def. Humphrey St. Francis, 0-0, undefined-undefined, undefined-undefined
Medicine Valley Triangular=
Medicine Valley def. Arapahoe, 25-20, 25-14
Medicine Valley def. Paxton, 25-20, 25-15
Paxton def. Arapahoe, 11-25, 25-23, 25-18
Neligh-Oakdale Triangular=
Pender def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-14, 25-20
Pender def. Tri County Northeast, 25-19, 17-25, 25-14
Overton Triangular=
Overton def. Alma, 25-15, 25-13, 20-25, 25-18
Pleasanton Triangular=
Elm Creek def. Hi-Line, 25-23, 25-8
Pleasanton def. Elm Creek, 25-20, 25-19
Pleasanton def. Hi-Line, 25-8, 25-19
Ravenna Triangular=
Broken Bow def. Holdrege, 25-8, 25-19
Broken Bow def. Ravenna, 25-18, 25-15
Holdrege def. Ravenna, 25-16, 22-25, 25-23
Sandy Creek Triangular=
Centura def. Minden, 25-19, 17-25, 25-18
Centura def. Sandy Creek, 25-18, 27-25
St. Cecilia Tournament=
Round Robin=
Cross County def. Wood River
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Heartland, 25-14, 25-14
Superior def. Cross County, 25-15, 18-25, 28-26
Superior def. Hastings St. Cecilia, 26-24, 17-25, 25-20
Wood River def. Heartland, 25-16, 25-9
Sutherland Triangular=
Chase County def. Sutherland, 25-13, 25-11
Maxwell def. Chase County, 25-15, 25-21
Maxwell def. Sutherland, 25-21, 25-16
Twin Loup Triangular=
South Loup def. Twin Loup, 20-25, 25-17, 25-16
Twin Loup def. Spalding Academy, 25-7, 25-10
Weeping Water Triangular=
Weeping Water def. Lewiston, 25-19, 25-16
Western Trails Conference Tournament=
Bayard def. Morrill, 25-21, 21-25, 25-22
Bridgeport def. Kimball, 25-7, 25-20
Championship=
Mitchell def. Bridgeport, 23-25, 25-23, 25-19
Consolation=
Morrill def. Hemingford, 25-23, 25-17
Morrill def. Kimball, 25-7, 25-19
Semifinal=
Gordon/Rushville def. Bridgeport, 25-16, 25-18
Mitchell def. Bayard, 24-26, 25-22, 25-15
Third Place=
Gordon/Rushville def. Bayard, 25-14, 25-13
Wilcox-Hildreth Triangular=
Amherst def. Loomis, 25-9, 22-25, 25-17
Amherst def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-9, 22-25, 25-17
Loomis def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-22, 25-20
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cambridge vs. Southern Valley, ppd.
Elkhorn North vs. Omaha Mercy, ppd.
Homer vs. Wynot, ppd.
Hoxie, Kan. vs. Cambridge, ppd.
Ponca vs. Dakota Valley, S.D., ppd.
Ponca vs. Pierce, ppd.
Wausa vs. Niobrara/Verdigre, ppd.
Winside vs. Winnebago, ppd.