Thursday's High School Volleyball Scores

Thursday's Scores

 

 

AP-NE-VOL--Neb Prep Scores

Aug 28, 2020 12:01AM (GMT 05:01) - 1102 words

By The Associated Press

Adams Central def. Sandy Creek, 25-14, 25-7, 25-17

Ainsworth def. North Central, 25-18, 20-25, 25-20, 22-25, 15-13

Aquinas def. Guardian Angels, 19-25, 25-13, 25-20, 11-25, 15-13

Arthur County def. Hyannis, 25-14, 25-15, 25-7

Auburn def. Louisville, 25-16, 25-11, 25-14

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-20, 25-12, 25-16

Beatrice def. Crete, 23-25, 25-19, 25-22, 25-18

Bertrand def. Southwest, 25-20, 25-17, 25-19

Bishop Neumann def. Mead, 27-25, 25-27, 25-17, 25-23

Blue Hill def. Meridian, 22-25, 25-19, 25-17, 25-12

Bridgeport def. Bayard, 26-24, 25-18, 25-17

Chadron def. Mitchell, 25-14, 19-25, 25-23, 25-17

Crofton at Hartington-Newcastle, ppd..

Dorchester def. East Butler, 25-16, 25-16, 19-25, 27-29, 15-3

Douglas County West def. Conestoga, 25-15, 25-20, 25-17

Elkhorn def. Elkhorn North, 25-21, 25-19, 25-22

Exeter-Milligan def. Sutton, 25-17, 19-25, 22-25, 26-24, 15-7

Fort Calhoun def. Arlington, 22-25, 25-16, 25-17, 25-18

Freeman def. Fairbury, 21-25, 25-18, 24-26, 25-22, 15-9

Fremont def. Columbus, 18-25, 25-15, 25-20, 25-16

Fullerton def. Cross County, 25-23, 25-22, 25-21

Gering def. Alliance, 28-26, 25-19, 25-22

Gibbon def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 25-19, 25-21, 18-25, 23-25, 15-12

Gothenburg def. Cozad, 25-11, 25-13, 25-1

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Superior, 25-14, 25-11, 25-10

Heartland Christian, Iowa def. Parkview Christian, 25-17, 25-11, 25-14

Heartland def. Palmer, 25-8, 25-12, 25-9

Hershey def. Broken Bow, 18-25, 25-18, 25-19, 25-20

Humphrey St. Francis def. Osceola, 25-11, 25-5, 25-13

Kearney Catholic def. Columbus Scotus, 25-15, 21-25, 25-21, 25-20

Lexington def. McCook, 25-15, 21-25, 25-22, 25-11

Lincoln Christian 3, Omaha Concordia 1

Lincoln East at Grand Island, ppd..

Lincoln High def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-14, 21-25, 23-25, 25-21, 15-9

Lincoln North Star def. Kearney, 25-19, 123-25, 19-25, 25-19, 25-21

Lincon Southwest def. Norfolk, 25-13, 25-15, 25-13

Loomis def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-23, 25-21, 25-19

Lutheran High Northeast def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-11, 25-20, 25-14

McCool Junction def. Silver Lake, 25-22, 19-25, 25-27, 25-21, 15-11

Medicine Valley def. Maxwell, 25-20, 25-21, 18-25, 25-23

Niobrara/Verdigre def. Madison, 25-16, 25-17, 25-16

O'Neill def. Pierce, 26-24, 26-24, 22-25, 25-14

Oakland Craig def. Howells-Dodge, 23-25, 25-20, 25-20, 25-23

Ogallala def. Chase County, 25-17, 25-20, 25-17

Omaha Roncalli def. Archbishop Bergan, 25-23, 25-23, 25-21

Plattsmouth def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 21-25, 25-15, 25-16, 25-20

Ravenna def. Central city, 24-26, 25-14, 24-26, 25-21, 15-13

Scottsbluff def. Sidney, 28-26, 25-20, 25-23

Southern Valley def. Hi-Line, 25-21, 25-19, 25-21

St. Paul def. David City, 25-8, 25-14, 25-20

Stuart at Twin Loup, ppd..

Tri-County Northeast at Omaha Nation, ppd..

Valentine def. Bennett County, S.D., 25-20, 25-15, 25-19

Wauneta-Palisade 3, Hitchcock County 0

Waverly def. Lincoln Lutheran, 25-21, 15-25, 25-14, 25-16, 16-14

Wayne def. Ponca, 25-17, 25-15, 25-14

Winside def. Plainview, 25-20, 25-21, 25-11

Wisner-Pilger def. Schuyler, 25-12, 25-8, 25-4

Wood River def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-13, 25-9, 25-15

Wynot def. Osmond, 25-14, 25-21, 25-14

York def. Hastings, 21-25, 25-18, 25-14, 25-21

Aurora Triangular

Norris def. Aurora, 25-18, 25-16

Wahoo def. Aurora, 21-25, 25-20, 25-15

Wahoo def. Norris, 23-25, 25-15, 25-23

Battle Creek Triangular

Battle Creek def. Stanton, 31-29, 25-15

Battle Creek def. West Point-Beemer, 25-22, 25-17

West Point-Beemer def. Stanton, 25-20, 25-13

Elkhorn South Triangular

Elkhorn South def. Gretna, 25-15, 25-10

Elkhorn South def. Millard West, 25-11, 25-20

Millard West def. Gretna, 25-10-25-22

Elkhorn Valley Triangular

Elkhorn Valley def. West Holt, 25-19, 25-14

Summerland def. Elkhorn Valley, 21-25, 25-18, 26-24

Summerland def. West Holt, 25-15, 25-18

Elm Creek Triangular

Elm Creek def. Amherst, 20-25, 25-21, 25-10

Elm Creek def. Ansley-Litchfield, 27-25, 25-22

Hayes Center Triangular

Hayes Center def. Paxton, 25-6, 25-12

Hayes Center def. Sandhills Valley, 25-12, 25-15

Paxton def. Sandhills Valley, 25-16, 18-25, 25-19

Heartland Lutheran Triangular

Heartland Lutheran def. Spalding Academy, 25-14, 25-18

Kenesaw def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-19, 25-16

Hemingford Triangular

Gordon-Rushville def. Hemingford, 25-9, 25-11

Gordon-Rushville def. Kimball, 25-11, 25-13

Hemingford def. Kimball, 25-21, 20-25, 25-22

Homer Triangular

Hartington Cedar Catholic 2, Homer 0

Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Randolph, 25-15, 20-25, 25-12

Randolph def. Homer, 25-19, 25-21

Leyton Triangular

Potter-Dix def. Leyton, 25-21, 24-26, 25-13

Omaha Brownell-Talbot Triangular

Logan View/Scribner-Snyder def. Boys Town, 25-15, 25-10

Omaha Brownell-Talbot def. Boys Town, 25-9, 25-11

Omaha Brownell-Talbot def. Logan View/Scribner-Snyder, 25-17, 25-22

Palmyra Quad

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-15, 25-17

Palmyra def. Tri County, 25-15, 25-23

Consolation

Wilber-Clatonia def. Tri County, 23-25, 28-26, 25-15

Championship

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Palmyra, 25-22, 25-23

Perkins County Triangular

Perkins County def. Sutherland, 25-21, 24-26, 25-21

Sutherland def. Creek Valley, 25-8, 25-18

Southern Triangular

Johnson-Brock def. Falls City, 25-16, 25-20

Johnson-Brock def. Southern, 25-8, 25-19

Southern def. Falls City, 25-18, 17-25, 25-15

St. Marys Triangular

St. Mary's def. Bloomfield, 25-19, 25-23

Wausa def. St. Mary's, 27-25, 25-15

Yutan Triangular

Elmwood-Murdock def. Johnson County Central, 25-17, 25-20

Yutan def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-16, 25-20

Yutan def. Johnson County Central, 25-10, 24-26, 25-8

