Thursday's High School Volleyball Scores

Thursday's Scores
Adams Central def. Sandy Creek, 25-14, 25-7, 25-17
Ainsworth def. North Central, 25-18, 20-25, 25-20, 22-25, 15-13
Aquinas def. Guardian Angels, 19-25, 25-13, 25-20, 11-25, 15-13
Arthur County def. Hyannis, 25-14, 25-15, 25-7
Auburn def. Louisville, 25-16, 25-11, 25-14
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-20, 25-12, 25-16
Beatrice def. Crete, 23-25, 25-19, 25-22, 25-18
Bertrand def. Southwest, 25-20, 25-17, 25-19
Bishop Neumann def. Mead, 27-25, 25-27, 25-17, 25-23
Blue Hill def. Meridian, 22-25, 25-19, 25-17, 25-12
Bridgeport def. Bayard, 26-24, 25-18, 25-17
Chadron def. Mitchell, 25-14, 19-25, 25-23, 25-17
Crofton at Hartington-Newcastle, ppd..
Dorchester def. East Butler, 25-16, 25-16, 19-25, 27-29, 15-3
Douglas County West def. Conestoga, 25-15, 25-20, 25-17
Elkhorn def. Elkhorn North, 25-21, 25-19, 25-22
Exeter-Milligan def. Sutton, 25-17, 19-25, 22-25, 26-24, 15-7
Fort Calhoun def. Arlington, 22-25, 25-16, 25-17, 25-18
Freeman def. Fairbury, 21-25, 25-18, 24-26, 25-22, 15-9
Fremont def. Columbus, 18-25, 25-15, 25-20, 25-16
Fullerton def. Cross County, 25-23, 25-22, 25-21
Gering def. Alliance, 28-26, 25-19, 25-22
Gibbon def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 25-19, 25-21, 18-25, 23-25, 15-12
Gothenburg def. Cozad, 25-11, 25-13, 25-1
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Superior, 25-14, 25-11, 25-10
Heartland Christian, Iowa def. Parkview Christian, 25-17, 25-11, 25-14
Heartland def. Palmer, 25-8, 25-12, 25-9
Hershey def. Broken Bow, 18-25, 25-18, 25-19, 25-20
Humphrey St. Francis def. Osceola, 25-11, 25-5, 25-13
Kearney Catholic def. Columbus Scotus, 25-15, 21-25, 25-21, 25-20
Lexington def. McCook, 25-15, 21-25, 25-22, 25-11
Lincoln Christian 3, Omaha Concordia 1
Lincoln East at Grand Island, ppd..
Lincoln High def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-14, 21-25, 23-25, 25-21, 15-9
Lincoln North Star def. Kearney, 25-19, 123-25, 19-25, 25-19, 25-21
Lincon Southwest def. Norfolk, 25-13, 25-15, 25-13
Loomis def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-23, 25-21, 25-19
Lutheran High Northeast def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-11, 25-20, 25-14
McCool Junction def. Silver Lake, 25-22, 19-25, 25-27, 25-21, 15-11
Medicine Valley def. Maxwell, 25-20, 25-21, 18-25, 25-23
Niobrara/Verdigre def. Madison, 25-16, 25-17, 25-16
O'Neill def. Pierce, 26-24, 26-24, 22-25, 25-14
Oakland Craig def. Howells-Dodge, 23-25, 25-20, 25-20, 25-23
Ogallala def. Chase County, 25-17, 25-20, 25-17
Omaha Roncalli def. Archbishop Bergan, 25-23, 25-23, 25-21
Plattsmouth def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 21-25, 25-15, 25-16, 25-20
Ravenna def. Central city, 24-26, 25-14, 24-26, 25-21, 15-13
Scottsbluff def. Sidney, 28-26, 25-20, 25-23
Southern Valley def. Hi-Line, 25-21, 25-19, 25-21
St. Paul def. David City, 25-8, 25-14, 25-20
Stuart at Twin Loup, ppd..
Tri-County Northeast at Omaha Nation, ppd..
Valentine def. Bennett County, S.D., 25-20, 25-15, 25-19
Wauneta-Palisade 3, Hitchcock County 0
Waverly def. Lincoln Lutheran, 25-21, 15-25, 25-14, 25-16, 16-14
Wayne def. Ponca, 25-17, 25-15, 25-14
Winside def. Plainview, 25-20, 25-21, 25-11
Wisner-Pilger def. Schuyler, 25-12, 25-8, 25-4
Wood River def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-13, 25-9, 25-15
Wynot def. Osmond, 25-14, 25-21, 25-14
York def. Hastings, 21-25, 25-18, 25-14, 25-21
|Aurora Triangular
Norris def. Aurora, 25-18, 25-16
Wahoo def. Aurora, 21-25, 25-20, 25-15
Wahoo def. Norris, 23-25, 25-15, 25-23
|Battle Creek Triangular
Battle Creek def. Stanton, 31-29, 25-15
Battle Creek def. West Point-Beemer, 25-22, 25-17
West Point-Beemer def. Stanton, 25-20, 25-13
|Elkhorn South Triangular
Elkhorn South def. Gretna, 25-15, 25-10
Elkhorn South def. Millard West, 25-11, 25-20
Millard West def. Gretna, 25-10-25-22
|Elkhorn Valley Triangular
Elkhorn Valley def. West Holt, 25-19, 25-14
Summerland def. Elkhorn Valley, 21-25, 25-18, 26-24
Summerland def. West Holt, 25-15, 25-18
|Elm Creek Triangular
Elm Creek def. Amherst, 20-25, 25-21, 25-10
Elm Creek def. Ansley-Litchfield, 27-25, 25-22
|Hayes Center Triangular
Hayes Center def. Paxton, 25-6, 25-12
Hayes Center def. Sandhills Valley, 25-12, 25-15
Paxton def. Sandhills Valley, 25-16, 18-25, 25-19
|Heartland Lutheran Triangular
Heartland Lutheran def. Spalding Academy, 25-14, 25-18
Kenesaw def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-19, 25-16
|Hemingford Triangular
Gordon-Rushville def. Hemingford, 25-9, 25-11
Gordon-Rushville def. Kimball, 25-11, 25-13
Hemingford def. Kimball, 25-21, 20-25, 25-22
|Homer Triangular
Hartington Cedar Catholic 2, Homer 0
Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Randolph, 25-15, 20-25, 25-12
Randolph def. Homer, 25-19, 25-21
|Leyton Triangular
Potter-Dix def. Leyton, 25-21, 24-26, 25-13
|Omaha Brownell-Talbot Triangular
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder def. Boys Town, 25-15, 25-10
Omaha Brownell-Talbot def. Boys Town, 25-9, 25-11
Omaha Brownell-Talbot def. Logan View/Scribner-Snyder, 25-17, 25-22
|Palmyra Quad
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-15, 25-17
Palmyra def. Tri County, 25-15, 25-23
|Consolation
Wilber-Clatonia def. Tri County, 23-25, 28-26, 25-15
|Championship
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Palmyra, 25-22, 25-23
|Perkins County Triangular
Perkins County def. Sutherland, 25-21, 24-26, 25-21
Sutherland def. Creek Valley, 25-8, 25-18
|Southern Triangular
Johnson-Brock def. Falls City, 25-16, 25-20
Johnson-Brock def. Southern, 25-8, 25-19
Southern def. Falls City, 25-18, 17-25, 25-15
|St. Marys Triangular
St. Mary's def. Bloomfield, 25-19, 25-23
Wausa def. St. Mary's, 27-25, 25-15
|Yutan Triangular
Elmwood-Murdock def. Johnson County Central, 25-17, 25-20
Yutan def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-16, 25-20
Yutan def. Johnson County Central, 25-10, 24-26, 25-8