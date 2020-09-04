Thursday's High School Volleyball Scores

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Alliance def. Scottsbluff, 20-25, 25-10, 25-18, 25-16

Auburn def. Fairbury, 25-20, 25-21, 25-20

Battle Creek def. Creighton, 25-7, 25-14, 25-21

Brady def. Maxwell, 25-15, 25-6, 25-16

Bridgeport def. Kimball, 25-17, 25-13, 25-13

Broken Bow def. Gothenburg, 25-20, 25-18, 25-27, 25-13

CWC def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-14, 25-12, 25-19

Central Valley def. Fullerton, 27-25

Centura def. Central City, 25-22, 25-13, 25-14

Chadron def. Gordon/Rushville, 26-24, 25-6, 3-0

Columbus Lakeview def. Seward, 25-18, 25-23, 25-15

Cross County def. Shelby/Rising City

David City def. Fillmore Central, 25-21, 30-28, 25-13

Elkhorn South def. Millard South, 25-20, 25-18, 25-21

Elm Creek def. Axtell, 25-17, 25-17, 22-25, 25-17

Falls City def. Johnson County Central, 25-13, 25-22

Garden County def. Sutherland, 25-13, 25-13, 26-24

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Hastings St. Cecilia, 25-15, 25-20, 25-12

Hastings def. McCook, 21-25, 25-16, 25-18, 25-27, 15-12

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer def. Falls City, 25-17

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer def. Johnson County Central, 25-10, 17-25, 25-18

Humphrey St. Francis def. Spalding Academy, 25-13, 25-3, 25-13

Kearney def. Lincoln Southwest, 15-25, 27-29, 27-25, 25-22, 15-6

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Randolph, 29-31, 25-23, 16-25, 25-20, 15-12

Lincoln North Star def. Fremont, 25-17, 17-25, 25-18, 25-20

Milford def. Centennial, 27-25, 22-25, 25-21, 25-17

Mitchell def. Hemingford, 25-20, 25-10, 25-10

Morrill def. Bayard, 25-21, 25-19, 16-25, 25-21

Norris def. Bennington, 25-12, 25-9, 25-16

North Platte St. Patrick's def. Perkins County, 25-15, 25-22, 22-25, 25-23

O'Neill def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 25-7, 25-12, 25-21

Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Elkhorn North, 25-21, 21-25, 25-20, 25-20

Osceola def. Twin River, 25-9, 25-11, 25-13

Papillion-LaVista South def. Omaha Westside, 25-21, 25-14, 25-9

Papillion-LaVista def. Bellevue West, 13-25, 25-19, 17-25, 25-20, 15-10

Platteview def. Ralston, 25-21, 25-19, 18-25, 26-24

Plattsmouth def. Blair, 25-23, 25-12, 25-22

South Platte def. Wallace, 26-28, 25-20, 25-14, 25-15

Southern Valley def. Cozad, 19-25, 25-14, 25-20, 16-25, 15-5

St. Paul def. Ord, 25-11, 25-14, 25-18

Superior def. Lawrence-Nelson, 25-22, 25-21, 25-22

Syracuse def. Fort Calhoun, 25-22, 25-16, 25-18

Thayer Central def. Tri County, 25-8, 25-13, 25-10

Wauneta-Palisade def. Cheylin, Kan., 25-12, 26-24, 25-23

Winner, S.D. def. Valentine, 25-11, 25-10, 25-14

York def. Aurora, 19-25, 25-22, 20-25, 25-14, 15-10

Yutan def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-15, 26-24, 27-25

Adams Central Triangular=

Adams Central def. Ravenna, 25-13, 25-14

Gibbon def. Adams Central, 30-32, 25-13, 25-19

Gibbon def. Ravenna, 30-32, 25-13, 25-19

Alma Triangular=

Bertrand def. Alma, 21-25, 25-23, 25-17

Bertrand def. Cambridge, 25-16, 25-22

Cambridge def. Alma, 19-25, 25-18, 25-20

Ansley-Litchfield Triangular=

Twin Loup def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-22, 25-13

Twin Loup def. Ansley-Litchfield, 22-25, 25-10, 25-19

Arapahoe Triangular=

Arapahoe def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-23, 25-15

Arapahoe def. Hitchcock County, 18-25, 27-25, 25-21

Arcadia/Loup City Triangular=

Amherst def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-12, 25-17

Amherst def. Kenesaw, 21-25, 25-22, 25-19

Kenesaw def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-18, 25-6

Atwood-Rawlins County, Kan. Triangular=

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Rawlins County, Kan., 25-19, 25-12

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Southwest, 25-22, 25-15

Southwest def. Rawlins County, Kan., 25-10, 25-18

Burwell Triangular=

Burwell def. North Central

Burwell def. West Holt, 25-15, 25-11

Cody-Kilgore Double Triangular=

Hay Springs def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-20, 18-25, 25-22

Hay Springs def. Sandhills Valley, 25-21, 27-25

Columbus Triangular=

Lincoln Pius X def. Columbus, 25-8, 25-20

Lincoln Pius X def. Grand Island, 25-14, 25-11

Douglas County West Triangular=

Douglas County West def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-20, 25-16

Raymond Central def. Douglas County West, 25-16, 25-17

Raymond Central def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-12, 25-12

Exeter-Milligan Triangular=

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Exeter/Milligan, 25-14, 28-26

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Hampton, 25-16, 25-22

Exeter/Milligan def. Hampton, 15-25, 25-20, 25-18

Freeman Invitational Tournament=

Pool A=

Elmwood-Murdock def. Pawnee City, 25-12, 25-23

Freeman def. Pawnee City, 25-18, 25-11

Mead def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-22, 25-17

Mead def. Freeman, 25-21, 25-18

Pool B=

Deshler def. Sterling, 25-23, 25-16

Diller-Odell def. Deshler, 25-11, 25-23

Diller-Odell def. Johnson-Brock, 25-19, 25-18

Johnson-Brock def. Sterling, 25-22, 25-23

Giltner Triangular=

Giltner def. East Butler, 25-18, 25-20

High Plains Community def. Giltner, 21-25, 25-18, 25-16

Hi-Line Triangular=

Hi-Line def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 25-15, 23-25, 26-24

Hi-Line def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-17, 25-22

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 10-25, 25-19, 25-19

Lewiston Triangular=

Lewiston def. Parkview Christian, 25-17, 25-20

Southern def. Lewiston, 25-14, 25-21

Southern def. Parkview Christian, 25-12, 25-11

Loomis Triangular=

Overton def. Loomis, 25-11, 25-8

Pleasanton def. Loomis, 25-15, 25-8

Pleasanton def. Overton, 25-15, 25-15

Lourdes Central Catholic Triangular=

Lincoln Lutheran def. Nebraska City Lourdes, 25-9, 25-17

Lincoln Lutheran def. Omaha Concordia, 25-13, 25-14

Nebraska City Lourdes def. Omaha Concordia, 25-27, 25-20, 25-16

Nebraska Lutheran Triangular=

Sutton def. McCool Junction, 25-15, 25-16

Sutton def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-4, 25-11

North Platte Triangular=

North Platte def. Ogallala, 25-18, 25-13

Sidney def. North Platte, 13-25, 25-22, 25-21

Sidney def. Ogallala, 26-24, 25-21

Omaha Brownell Talbot Triangular=

Malcolm def. Louisville, 25-18, 25-15

Malcolm def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 25-14, 25-22

Omaha Brownell-Talbot def. Louisville, 25-13, 27-25

Red Cloud Tournament=

Franklin def. Harvard, 25-20, 25-16

Franklin def. Red Cloud, 25-11, 25-11

Harvard def. Red Cloud, 25-23, 25-7

Shelton def. Red Cloud, 25-23, 25-12

Santee Triangular=

Boyd County def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-20, 28-26, 25-21

St. Edward Double Triangular=

Heartland Lutheran def. St. Edward, 25-12, 25-13

Nebraska Christian def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-4, 25-14

Nebraska Christian def. Palmer, 25-14, 25-8

Palmer def. St. Edward, 25-4, 25-19

Stanton Triangular=

Clarkson/Leigh def. Madison, 25-13, 25-4

Clarkson/Leigh def. Stanton, 25-13, 25-22

Summerland Triangular=

Plainview def. St. Mary's, 25-16, 16-25, 25-16

Summerland def. St. Mary's, 25-12, 25-11

Wausa Triangular=

Elkhorn Valley def. Winside, 25-23, 25-20

Wausa def. Elkhorn Valley, 14-25, 25-20, 25-18

Wausa def. Winside, 25-14, 25-11

Weeping Water Triangular=

Dorchester def. Weeping Water, 25-18, 25-15

Palmyra def. Dorchester, 25-14, 25-20

Palmyra def. Weeping Water, 25-12, 22-25, 25-16

Wilber-Clatonia Triangular=

Heartland def. Sandy Creek, 25-20, 21-25, 25-23

Heartland def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-23, 25-17

Sandy Creek def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-17, 23-25, 25-11

Wood River Triangular=

Blue Hill def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 22-25, 25-20, 25-17

Blue Hill def. Wood River, 25-17, 12-25, 25-23

Doniphan-Trumbull def. Wood River, 25-21, 25-20

Wynot Invite=

Bloomfield def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-22, 25-14

Wynot def. Crofton, 19-25, 25-13, 25-17

Championship=

Wynot def. Bloomfield, 25-16, 25-10

Consolation=

Hartington-Newcastle def. Crofton, 25-21, 25-15

Tags

In other news

COVID-19 wreaks havoc on UNO athletics

COVID-19 wreaks havoc on UNO athletics

The University of Nebraska at Omaha has quarantined four of its sports teams after some athletes tested positive for the coronavirus, even as data show the state approaching 400 COVID-19 deaths. 

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, September 3, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, September 3, 2020

James Harden made up for a miserable shooting night with a big blocked shot of a three-point attempt in the closing seconds of Houston's 104-102 triumph over Oklahoma City, putting the Rockets into the NBA's Western Conference semifinals.  Robert Covington had 21 points and ten rebounds, whi…

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, September 2, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, September 2, 2020

The Denver Nuggets have advanced to the Western Conference semifinals by becoming the twelfth team in league history to win a series after trailing 3-1.  Nikola Jokic made the tiebreaking basket with 27 seconds left in the Nuggets' 80-78 triumph over Utah.  The Jazz almost pulled out the vic…