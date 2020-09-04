Thursday's High School Volleyball Scores

PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Alliance def. Scottsbluff, 20-25, 25-10, 25-18, 25-16
Auburn def. Fairbury, 25-20, 25-21, 25-20
Battle Creek def. Creighton, 25-7, 25-14, 25-21
Brady def. Maxwell, 25-15, 25-6, 25-16
Bridgeport def. Kimball, 25-17, 25-13, 25-13
Broken Bow def. Gothenburg, 25-20, 25-18, 25-27, 25-13
CWC def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-14, 25-12, 25-19
Central Valley def. Fullerton, 27-25
Centura def. Central City, 25-22, 25-13, 25-14
Chadron def. Gordon/Rushville, 26-24, 25-6, 3-0
Columbus Lakeview def. Seward, 25-18, 25-23, 25-15
Cross County def. Shelby/Rising City
David City def. Fillmore Central, 25-21, 30-28, 25-13
Elkhorn South def. Millard South, 25-20, 25-18, 25-21
Elm Creek def. Axtell, 25-17, 25-17, 22-25, 25-17
Falls City def. Johnson County Central, 25-13, 25-22
Garden County def. Sutherland, 25-13, 25-13, 26-24
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Hastings St. Cecilia, 25-15, 25-20, 25-12
Hastings def. McCook, 21-25, 25-16, 25-18, 25-27, 15-12
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer def. Falls City, 25-17
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer def. Johnson County Central, 25-10, 17-25, 25-18
Humphrey St. Francis def. Spalding Academy, 25-13, 25-3, 25-13
Kearney def. Lincoln Southwest, 15-25, 27-29, 27-25, 25-22, 15-6
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Randolph, 29-31, 25-23, 16-25, 25-20, 15-12
Lincoln North Star def. Fremont, 25-17, 17-25, 25-18, 25-20
Milford def. Centennial, 27-25, 22-25, 25-21, 25-17
Mitchell def. Hemingford, 25-20, 25-10, 25-10
Morrill def. Bayard, 25-21, 25-19, 16-25, 25-21
Norris def. Bennington, 25-12, 25-9, 25-16
North Platte St. Patrick's def. Perkins County, 25-15, 25-22, 22-25, 25-23
O'Neill def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 25-7, 25-12, 25-21
Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Elkhorn North, 25-21, 21-25, 25-20, 25-20
Osceola def. Twin River, 25-9, 25-11, 25-13
Papillion-LaVista South def. Omaha Westside, 25-21, 25-14, 25-9
Papillion-LaVista def. Bellevue West, 13-25, 25-19, 17-25, 25-20, 15-10
Platteview def. Ralston, 25-21, 25-19, 18-25, 26-24
Plattsmouth def. Blair, 25-23, 25-12, 25-22
South Platte def. Wallace, 26-28, 25-20, 25-14, 25-15
Southern Valley def. Cozad, 19-25, 25-14, 25-20, 16-25, 15-5
St. Paul def. Ord, 25-11, 25-14, 25-18
Superior def. Lawrence-Nelson, 25-22, 25-21, 25-22
Syracuse def. Fort Calhoun, 25-22, 25-16, 25-18
Thayer Central def. Tri County, 25-8, 25-13, 25-10
Wauneta-Palisade def. Cheylin, Kan., 25-12, 26-24, 25-23
Winner, S.D. def. Valentine, 25-11, 25-10, 25-14
York def. Aurora, 19-25, 25-22, 20-25, 25-14, 15-10
Yutan def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-15, 26-24, 27-25
Adams Central Triangular=
Adams Central def. Ravenna, 25-13, 25-14
Gibbon def. Adams Central, 30-32, 25-13, 25-19
Gibbon def. Ravenna, 30-32, 25-13, 25-19
Alma Triangular=
Bertrand def. Alma, 21-25, 25-23, 25-17
Bertrand def. Cambridge, 25-16, 25-22
Cambridge def. Alma, 19-25, 25-18, 25-20
Ansley-Litchfield Triangular=
Twin Loup def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-22, 25-13
Twin Loup def. Ansley-Litchfield, 22-25, 25-10, 25-19
Arapahoe Triangular=
Arapahoe def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-23, 25-15
Arapahoe def. Hitchcock County, 18-25, 27-25, 25-21
Arcadia/Loup City Triangular=
Amherst def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-12, 25-17
Amherst def. Kenesaw, 21-25, 25-22, 25-19
Kenesaw def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-18, 25-6
Atwood-Rawlins County, Kan. Triangular=
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Rawlins County, Kan., 25-19, 25-12
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Southwest, 25-22, 25-15
Southwest def. Rawlins County, Kan., 25-10, 25-18
Burwell Triangular=
Burwell def. North Central
Burwell def. West Holt, 25-15, 25-11
Cody-Kilgore Double Triangular=
Hay Springs def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-20, 18-25, 25-22
Hay Springs def. Sandhills Valley, 25-21, 27-25
Columbus Triangular=
Lincoln Pius X def. Columbus, 25-8, 25-20
Lincoln Pius X def. Grand Island, 25-14, 25-11
Douglas County West Triangular=
Douglas County West def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-20, 25-16
Raymond Central def. Douglas County West, 25-16, 25-17
Raymond Central def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-12, 25-12
Exeter-Milligan Triangular=
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Exeter/Milligan, 25-14, 28-26
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Hampton, 25-16, 25-22
Exeter/Milligan def. Hampton, 15-25, 25-20, 25-18
Freeman Invitational Tournament=
Pool A=
Elmwood-Murdock def. Pawnee City, 25-12, 25-23
Freeman def. Pawnee City, 25-18, 25-11
Mead def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-22, 25-17
Mead def. Freeman, 25-21, 25-18
Pool B=
Deshler def. Sterling, 25-23, 25-16
Diller-Odell def. Deshler, 25-11, 25-23
Diller-Odell def. Johnson-Brock, 25-19, 25-18
Johnson-Brock def. Sterling, 25-22, 25-23
Giltner Triangular=
Giltner def. East Butler, 25-18, 25-20
High Plains Community def. Giltner, 21-25, 25-18, 25-16
Hi-Line Triangular=
Hi-Line def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 25-15, 23-25, 26-24
Hi-Line def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-17, 25-22
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 10-25, 25-19, 25-19
Lewiston Triangular=
Lewiston def. Parkview Christian, 25-17, 25-20
Southern def. Lewiston, 25-14, 25-21
Southern def. Parkview Christian, 25-12, 25-11
Loomis Triangular=
Overton def. Loomis, 25-11, 25-8
Pleasanton def. Loomis, 25-15, 25-8
Pleasanton def. Overton, 25-15, 25-15
Lourdes Central Catholic Triangular=
Lincoln Lutheran def. Nebraska City Lourdes, 25-9, 25-17
Lincoln Lutheran def. Omaha Concordia, 25-13, 25-14
Nebraska City Lourdes def. Omaha Concordia, 25-27, 25-20, 25-16
Nebraska Lutheran Triangular=
Sutton def. McCool Junction, 25-15, 25-16
Sutton def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-4, 25-11
North Platte Triangular=
North Platte def. Ogallala, 25-18, 25-13
Sidney def. North Platte, 13-25, 25-22, 25-21
Sidney def. Ogallala, 26-24, 25-21
Omaha Brownell Talbot Triangular=
Malcolm def. Louisville, 25-18, 25-15
Malcolm def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 25-14, 25-22
Omaha Brownell-Talbot def. Louisville, 25-13, 27-25
Red Cloud Tournament=
Franklin def. Harvard, 25-20, 25-16
Franklin def. Red Cloud, 25-11, 25-11
Harvard def. Red Cloud, 25-23, 25-7
Shelton def. Red Cloud, 25-23, 25-12
Santee Triangular=
Boyd County def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-20, 28-26, 25-21
St. Edward Double Triangular=
Heartland Lutheran def. St. Edward, 25-12, 25-13
Nebraska Christian def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-4, 25-14
Nebraska Christian def. Palmer, 25-14, 25-8
Palmer def. St. Edward, 25-4, 25-19
Stanton Triangular=
Clarkson/Leigh def. Madison, 25-13, 25-4
Clarkson/Leigh def. Stanton, 25-13, 25-22
Summerland Triangular=
Plainview def. St. Mary's, 25-16, 16-25, 25-16
Summerland def. St. Mary's, 25-12, 25-11
Wausa Triangular=
Elkhorn Valley def. Winside, 25-23, 25-20
Wausa def. Elkhorn Valley, 14-25, 25-20, 25-18
Wausa def. Winside, 25-14, 25-11
Weeping Water Triangular=
Dorchester def. Weeping Water, 25-18, 25-15
Palmyra def. Dorchester, 25-14, 25-20
Palmyra def. Weeping Water, 25-12, 22-25, 25-16
Wilber-Clatonia Triangular=
Heartland def. Sandy Creek, 25-20, 21-25, 25-23
Heartland def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-23, 25-17
Sandy Creek def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-17, 23-25, 25-11
Wood River Triangular=
Blue Hill def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 22-25, 25-20, 25-17
Blue Hill def. Wood River, 25-17, 12-25, 25-23
Doniphan-Trumbull def. Wood River, 25-21, 25-20
Wynot Invite=
Bloomfield def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-22, 25-14
Wynot def. Crofton, 19-25, 25-13, 25-17
Championship=
Wynot def. Bloomfield, 25-16, 25-10
Consolation=
Hartington-Newcastle def. Crofton, 25-21, 25-15