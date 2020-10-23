Thursday's High School Volleyball Scores

PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Adams Central def. Minden, 25-14, 25-14, 25-11
Ashland-Greenwood def. Seward, 25-22, 25-18, 25-19
Axtell def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-5, 25-17
Axtell def. Silver Lake, 25-20, 26-24
Beatrice def. Nebraska City, 18-25, 25-22, 26-24, 25-18
Bishop Neumann def. Malcolm, 25-20, 25-16
Blair def. Omaha Christian Academy, 25-18, 21-25, 25-16, 25-17
Columbus Lakeview def. North Bend Central, 25-12, 25-19, 25-18
Dorchester def. Tri County, 19-25, 25-9, 25-17, 20-25, 15-13
Exeter/Milligan def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-7, 25-19, 25-11
Franklin def. Lawrence-Nelson, 25-8, 25-14, 25-9
Fullerton def. Riverside, 25-0, 25-0, 25-0
Gering def. Bridgeport, 25-19, 25-12, 25-15
Howells/Dodge def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-9, 25-18, 25-10
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer def. Meridian, 25-18, 25-15, 25-16
Kearney Catholic def. Ravenna, 25-17, 25-13, 25-10
Madison def. Twin River, 25-20, 25-23, 22-25, 22-25, 15-9
McCool Junction def. St. Edward, 25-10, 25-12, 25-23
Norris def. Crete, 25-8, 25-8, 25-13
Ord def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 27-25, 25-17, 25-22
Torrington, Wyo. def. Scottsbluff, 18-25, 25-16, 25-23, 23-25, 15-12
Waverly def. Elkhorn, 25-27, 25-22, 25-16, 25-16
York def. Schuyler, 25-11, 25-15, 25-8
Bennington Triangular=
Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Bennington, 22-25, 25-12, 25-11
Wahoo def. Bennington, 25-10, 25-18
Wahoo def. Omaha Duchesne Academy, 25-13, 25-21
Fort Calhoun Triangular=
Fort Calhoun def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-14, 25-13
Fort Calhoun def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-21, 25-27, 25-18
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-15, 25-22
Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament=
Pool A=
Lincoln Pius X def. Fremont, 25-10, 25-20, 25-15
Lincoln Southwest def. Kearney, 25-23, 25-22, 25-9
Consolation=
Kearney def. Fremont, 25-19, 25-18, 25-17
First Place=
Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln Southwest, 22-25, 29-27, 25-14, 25-16
Pool B=
Lincoln East def. Lincoln High, 25-11, 22-25, 25-27, 25-19, 15-5
Lincoln East def. Lincoln North Star, 25-11, 25-16, 25-13
Lincoln High def. Lincoln North Star, 25-14, 25-22, 19-25, 25-19
Pool C=
Columbus def. Grand Island, 25-20, 25-18, 20-25, 25-16
Norfolk def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-11, 25-19, 25-17
Consolation=
Lincoln Northeast def. Grand Island, 18-25, 25-16, 25-19, 25-20
First Place=
Norfolk def. Columbus, 25-11, 25-19, 26-24
Metro Tournament=
Championship=
Elkhorn South def. Papillion-LaVista South, 25-22, 21-25, 25-21, 21-25, 15-10
Mid-State Conference Tournament=
Championship=
Norfolk Catholic def. Wayne, 25-14, 17-25, 25-13, 25-20
Fifth Place=
Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Crofton, 25-21, 25-21, 25-21
Third Place=
Guardian Angels def. Battle Creek, 25-12, 25-14, 25-18
Wakefield Triangular=
Wakefield def. Homer, 26-24, 25-14
Wakefield def. West Point-Beemer, 25-16, 23-25, 25-17
Wood River Triangular=
St. Paul def. Gibbon, 25-15, 25-12
St. Paul def. Wood River, 25-12, 25-14
Wood River def. Gibbon, 25-18, 25-23