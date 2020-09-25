Thursday's High School Volleyball Scoreboard

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur def. Tri County Northeast, 25-19, 25-19, 26-24

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Meridian, 25-12, 25-15, 25-22

Chadron def. Scottsbluff, 25-15, 25-6, 19-25, 25-22

Columbus Scotus def. Lincoln Christian, 25-22, 25-20, 22-25, 25-15

Cross County def. Palmer, 25-14, 25-7, 25-17

David City def. Schuyler, 25-7, 25-4, 25-3

Diller-Odell def. Tri County, 25-11, 25-8, 25-17

Falls City Sacred Heart def. Lewiston, 25-7, 25-15, 25-17

Fort Calhoun def. Ashland-Greenwood, 2-1

Fremont def. Grand Island, 3-2

Garden County def. Morrill, 25-19, 25-18, 25-23

Giltner def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-21, 25-4, 25-22

Gothenburg def. Minden, 25-21, 25-9, 25-27, 25-13

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Adams Central, 25-23, 25-19, 25-21

Hartington-Newcastle def. Osmond, 25-17, 25-12, 25-8

Hastings St. Cecilia def. Sutton, 25-18, 25-17, 25-15

Hershey def. Southwest, 22-25, 25-20, 25-13, 25-20

Humphrey St. Francis def. Bloomfield, 25-18, 25-12, 25-15

Hyannis def. Hemingford, 25-18, 25-16, 23-25, 21-25, 15-10

Johnson-Brock def. Freeman, 25-18, 25-23, 25-13

Kenesaw def. Hampton, 18-25, 25-22, 26-24, 25-13

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Wakefield, 25-27, 25-21, 25-16, 25-19

Lincoln Lutheran def. Crete, 25-19, 25-13, 25-14

Lincoln Pius X def. Norfolk, 25-17, 25-14, 25-19

Lutheran High Northeast def. Pierce, 25-16, 25-17, 25-12

McCool Junction def. Heartland, 25-18, 25-15, 23-25, 27-25

Mead def. Omaha Christian Academy, 25-11, 25-12, 25-17

Millard South def. Millard North, 25-19, 25-22, 23-25, 21-25, 15-12

Millard West def. Bellevue West, 19-25, 25-16, 25-15, 25-17

North Platte def. Hastings, 25-18, 25-18, 25-18

Oakland-Craig def. Guardian Angels, 16-25, 22-25, 25-18, 25-14, 15-9

Omaha Concordia def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 24-26, 25-15, 25-22, 13-25, 15-8

Papillion-LaVista def. Gretna, 25-9, 25-23, 25-16

Platteview def. Douglas County West, 25-21, 23-25, 25-21, 25-20

Thayer Central def. Milford, 25-16, 25-21, 25-23

Wausa def. Creighton, 25-16, 16-25, 25-20, 25-18

West Holt def. St. Mary's, 25-15, 25-18, 25-17

West Point-Beemer def. North Bend Central, 25-17, 25-23, 25-19

Winside def. Santee, 25-10, 25-12, 25-6

Wood River def. Holdrege, 25-20, 25-17, 25-16

Chase County Triangular=

Chase County def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-14, 25-12

Chase County def. St. Francis, Kan., 24-26, 25-18, 25-23

Crofton Triangular=

Battle Creek def. Crofton, 25-14, 25-17

Battle Creek def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-23, 25-23

Wisner-Pilger def. Crofton, 17-25, 25-18, 25-15

Gibbon Triangular=

Broken Bow def. Centura, 28-18, 25-19

Broken Bow def. Gibbon, 25-9, 25-7

Centura def. Gibbon, 20-25, 25-23, 25-15

Hi-Line Triangular=

Amherst def. Hi-Line, 25-23, 25-14

Overton def. Amherst, 25-23, 25-18

Overton def. Hi-Line, 25-21, 25-12

HTRS Triangular=

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer def. Cornerstone Christian, 25-13, 25-9

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 25-16, 25-15

Kimball Triangular=

Kimball def. Hay Springs, 25-23, 15-25, 25-13

Leyton def. Kimball, 17-25, 25-14, 29-27

Lexington Triangular=

Grand Island Northwest def. Lexington, 25-19, 20-25, 25-14

Kearney Catholic def. Grand Island Northwest, 24-26, 25-21, 25-12

Kearney Catholic def. Lexington, 25-18, 25-14

Maxwell Triangular=

Maxwell def. Sutherland, 25-16, 25-21

Sutherland def. Cozad, 17-25, 25-13, 25-21

Nebraska Christian Triangular=

Elgin Public/Pope John def. Riverside, 25-15, 25-13

Nebraska Christian def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 24-26, 25-13, 25-15

Nebraska Christian def. Riverside, 25-11, 25-13

O'Neill Triangular=

Hartington Cedar Catholic def. O'Neill, 25-15, 25-9

Wayne def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-15, 25-15

Wayne def. O'Neill, 25-21, 25-12

Pender Triangular=

Howells/Dodge def. Pender, 25-18, 25-18

Pender def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-14, 25-15

SEM Triangular=

Elm Creek def. Loomis, 25-14, 25-22

Loomis def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 25-22, 25-22

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Elm Creek, 21-25, 28-26, 25-18

Shelby/Rising City Triangular=

High Plains Community def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-23, 13-25, 25-19

Shelby/Rising City def. Dorchester, 25-19, 23-25, 28-26

Shelton Triangular=

Blue Hill def. Red Cloud, 2-0

Shelton def. Blue Hill, 25-20, 21-25, 25-23

Sidney Triangular=

Gering def. Mitchell, 25-18, 25-19

Gering def. Sidney, 25-18, 25-19

Sidney def. Mitchell, 14-25, 25-14, 25-21

Syracuse Triangular=

Nebraska City Lourdes def. Falls City, 23-25, 25-17, 25-12

Syracuse def. Falls City, 25-10, 25-12

Syracuse def. Nebraska City Lourdes, 25-13, 25-12

Weeping Water Triangular=

Raymond Central def. Conestoga, 25-15, 25-6

Raymond Central def. Weeping Water, 25-20, 25-16

Wilcox-Hildreth Triangular=

Axtell def. Southern Valley, 25-18, 25-13

Axtell def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-16, 25-17

Southern Valley def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-17, 25-21

