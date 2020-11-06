Thursday's High School State Volleyball Tournament Scoreboard

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

NSAA State Championships=

First Round=

Class C-2=

Clarkson/Leigh def. Howells/Dodge, 25-17, 30-28, 25-17

Lutheran High Northeast def. Centennial, 25-22, 25-20, 25-10

Norfolk Catholic def. Superior, 25-22, 25-18, 25-13

Overton def. Guardian Angels, 25-18, 25-19, 25-19

Class D-1=

Archbishop Bergan def. Amherst, 25-18, 25-20, 25-18

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 17-25, 25-17, 25-23, 25-18

Mead def. South Platte, 25-16, 25-17, 25-21

Pleasanton def. Johnson-Brock, 25-17, 25-19, 25-27, 25-17

Class D-2=

CWC def. Wynot, 25-19, 24-26, 25-19, 25-22

Diller-Odell def. Nebraska Christian, 23-25, 25-11, 25-19, 25-10

Falls City Sacred Heart def. Humphrey St. Francis, 23-25, 25-15, 25-22, 25-23

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Mullen, 25-23, 25-11, 25-22

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, November 5, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, November 5, 2020

The San Francisco 49ers have shut down their facility after receiver Kendrick Bourne tested positive for the coronavirus.  The team said the positive test came back yesterday and Bourne immediately went into self-quarantine after getting the diagnosis.  He was later placed on the COVID-19 li…