Thursday's High School State Volleyball Tournament Scoreboard

PREP VOLLEYBALL=
NSAA State Championships=
First Round=
Class C-2=
Clarkson/Leigh def. Howells/Dodge, 25-17, 30-28, 25-17
Lutheran High Northeast def. Centennial, 25-22, 25-20, 25-10
Norfolk Catholic def. Superior, 25-22, 25-18, 25-13
Overton def. Guardian Angels, 25-18, 25-19, 25-19
Class D-1=
Archbishop Bergan def. Amherst, 25-18, 25-20, 25-18
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 17-25, 25-17, 25-23, 25-18
Mead def. South Platte, 25-16, 25-17, 25-21
Pleasanton def. Johnson-Brock, 25-17, 25-19, 25-27, 25-17
Class D-2=
CWC def. Wynot, 25-19, 24-26, 25-19, 25-22
Diller-Odell def. Nebraska Christian, 23-25, 25-11, 25-19, 25-10
Falls City Sacred Heart def. Humphrey St. Francis, 23-25, 25-15, 25-22, 25-23
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Mullen, 25-23, 25-11, 25-22