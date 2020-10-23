Thursday's High School Football Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Archbishop Bergan 42, Ponca 16

Boone Central 54, O'Neill 7

Elkhorn 24, Omaha Skutt Catholic 21

Elm Creek 32, Hitchcock County 14

Oakland-Craig 48, David City 0

Pawnee City 59, Lewiston 7

Spalding Academy 42, Stuart 0

NSAA Playoffs=

First Round=

Class D1=

Arcadia-Loup City 70, Amherst 23

Burwell 47, North Central 14

Cambridge 36, Sutherland 22

Cross County 56, Clarkson/Leigh 6

Dundy County-Stratton 58, Anselmo-Merna 18

Hi-Line 44, Southern Valley 12

Howells/Dodge 42, Guardian Angels 14

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 76, Thayer Central 36

Lutheran High Northeast 50, Elmwood-Murdock 22

Nebraska Christian 24, Hemingford 14

Nebraska City Lourdes 54, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 34

Neligh-Oakdale 52, Elkhorn Valley 12

Stanton 81, Exeter-Milligan/Friend 28

Tri County def. Southern, forfeit

Weeping Water 24, Freeman 14

Class D2=

Allen 46, Johnson-Brock 20

Ansley-Litchfield 34, Riverside 12

Bloomfield 26, Mead 0

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 50, Elgin Public/Pope John 0

Central Valley 52, Blue Hill 20

Creighton 54, Osmond 26

Falls City Sacred Heart 60, Fullerton 14

Humphrey St. Francis 74, Niobrara/Verdigre 6

Kenesaw 56, Palmer 16

Loomis 52, Leyton 16

Medicine Valley 34, Garden County 14

Osceola 52, Pender 0

Pleasanton 46, Mullen 24

Sandhills/Thedford 68, Axtell 22

St. Mary's 56, Sandhills Valley 18

Wynot 46, Winside 20

In other news

Busy local schedule for Thursday

The Mid State Conference Volleyball Tournament concludes at Norfolk Catholic High School, the 20-6 host team faces 22-7 Wayne in the Championship at 7:30.  19-8 Battle Creek plays 13-9 Guardian Angels Central Catholic in the third place match at 6:00 and 12-14 Crofton tangles with 14-12 Hart…

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, October 22, 2020

The World Series is tied at a game apiece after Brandon Lowe broke out of a three-week slump.  Lowe homered twice and had three RBIs as the Tampa Bay Rays downed the Los Angeles Dodgers, 6-4.  He put the Rays ahead with a first-inning blast and added a two-run shot that made it 5-0 in the fi…

LHNE volleyball sweeps Stanton

The top ranked in Class 'C-2' Lutheran High Northeast volleyball team improved to 31-1 on the season after sweeping Stanton in three sets last night.

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, October 21, 2020

Clayton Kershaw worked six strong innings and the Los Angeles Dodgers opened the World Series by belting two home runs in an 8-3 win over Tampa Bay.  Kershaw struck out eight and allowed just two hits, including Kevin Kiermaier's home run.  Cody Bellinger opened the scoring with a two-run ho…