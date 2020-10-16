Thursday's High School Football Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Bellevue West 56, Columbus 28

Bloomfield 8 Creighton 0

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 52, Lawrence-Nelson 18

Dundy County-Stratton 54, Cambridge 8

Elkhorn South 28, Kearney 21, OT

Elkhorn Valley 5, Plainview 3

Falls City Sacred Heart 52, Diller-Odell 6

Freeman 52, Johnson County Central 26

Fullerton 80, Nebraska Lutheran 26

Loomis 54, Brady 28

Lutheran High Northeast 16, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 8

Mullen 50, Maxwell 14

Nebraska City Lourdes 54, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 24

North Central 38, West Holt 7

Omaha Brownell-Talbot 50, Conestoga 22

Omaha Creighton Prep 28, Papillion-LaVista South 6

Osmond 30, Elgin Public/Pope John 26

Paxton 64, Minatare 34

Red Cloud 24, Pawnee City 13

Shelby/Rising City 52, East Butler 20

Southern Valley 72, Arapahoe 44

Sutherland 56, Bayard 30

Weeping Water 62, Palmyra 24

Tags

In other news

Busy local schedule for Thursday

Busy local schedule for Thursday

Checking out the local schedule for today, in high school football, in a game that can be heard on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com, Lutheran High Northeast hosts Laurel/Concord/Coleridge at 7:00.  Pregame coverage at 6:20. 

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, October 15, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, October 15, 2020

Max Muncy’s grand slam capped a record-setting eleven-run first inning for the Los Angeles Dodgers, who coasted to a 15-3 rout of the Atlanta Braves that cut their National League Championship Series deficit to two games to one.  Muncy’s slam was the third homer in the first inning and one o…