Thursday's High School Basketball Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amherst 75, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 56

Burke, S.D. 80, Boyd County 39

Central City 76, David City 45

Central Valley 70, Heartland Lutheran 33

Deshler 47, Kenesaw 23

Doniphan-Trumbull 47, Ord 41

Elm Creek 54, Ravenna 47

Falls City 40, Weeping Water 35

Hay Springs 48, Sioux County 18

Heartland 72, Friend 45

Hemingford 31, Leyton 30

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 76, Elgin Public/Pope John 33

Johnson-Brock 56, Falls City Sacred Heart 40

Lawrence-Nelson 45, Blue Hill 41

Lincoln East 66, Lincoln Southeast 53

Loomis 76, Franklin 38

Mead 46, Guardian Angels 42

Norfolk 55, Columbus 43

North Bend Central 80, Wisner-Pilger 44

North Central 56, CWC 12

O'Neill 75, West Holt 36

Osmond 62, Niobrara/Verdigre 45

Palmyra 53, Elmwood-Murdock 36

Pierce 59, Crofton 32

Randolph 49, Plainview 38

Riverside 50, Palmer 40

Rock Hills, Kan. 44, Red Cloud 32

Shelton 64, Overton 31

South Platte 63, Garden County 49

St. Mary's 68, Stuart 46

Summerland 48, Wausa 44

Sutton 55, Sandy Creek 38

Wakefield 53, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 49

Wayne 33, West Point-Beemer 30

Winnebago 74, Hartington-Newcastle 66

Wood River 56, Nebraska Christian 32

Wynot 47, Ponca 40

Centennial Conference Tournament=

Quarterfinal=

Archbishop Bergan 53, Lincoln Christian 49

Grand Island Central Catholic 59, Hastings St. Cecilia 29

Kearney Catholic 63, Aquinas 27

Omaha Concordia 49, Lincoln Lutheran 46

Central Conference Tournament=

Quarterfinal=

Adams Central 75, Holdrege 39

Aurora 42, Seward 30

Crete 58, York 51

Schuyler 36, Grand Island Northwest 34

Cross Roads Conference Tournament=

Quarterfinal=

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 55, Nebraska Lutheran 40

Cross County 64, East Butler 43

McCool Junction 46, Shelby/Rising City 45

Osceola 39, Giltner 21

Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament=

Semifinal=

Elkhorn 49, Waverly 37

Norris 66, Bennington 51

Mid-Nebraska Activities Conference Tournament=

Semifinal=

Sandhills Valley 53, Anselmo-Merna 47

Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament=

Consolation Semifinal=

Arlington 63, Fort Calhoun 57

Louisville 52, Conestoga 48

Consolation=

Raymond Central 59, Syracuse 46

Semifinal=

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 45, Douglas County West 38

Yutan 47, Ashland-Greenwood 42

Pioneer Conference Tournament=

Fifth Place=

Ainsworth 69, Broken Bow 65

Seventh Place=

Minden 69, Valentine 31

Trailblazer Conference Tournament=

Consolation=

Ralston 70, Nebraska City 61

Semifinal=

Platteview 70, Beatrice 59

Wahoo 83, Plattsmouth 50

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Oakland-Craig vs. Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amherst 62, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 37

Battle Creek 49, Howells/Dodge 40

Blue Hill 42, Lawrence-Nelson 23

Boone Central/Newman Grove 38, Norfolk Catholic 34

Burke, S.D. 58, Boyd County 46

Cedar Bluff, Ala. 34, College View Academy 33

Cedar Bluffs 34, College View Academy 33

Central City 55, David City 47

Central Valley 48, Heartland Lutheran 23

Cornerstone Christian 55, Heartland Christian, Iowa 37

Crofton 50, Pierce 21

Doniphan-Trumbull 47, Ord 41

Elmwood-Murdock 56, Palmyra 33

Falls City Sacred Heart 47, Johnson-Brock 21

Franklin 43, Loomis 24

Gering 74, Bayard 59

Guardian Angels 81, Mead 38

Harvard 58, Elba 35

Heartland 32, Friend 17

Hemingford 62, Leyton 40

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 56, Elgin Public/Pope John 40

Kenesaw 37, Deshler 25

Lincoln East 34, Lincoln Southeast 20

Lincoln High 51, Kearney 46

Niobrara/Verdigre 62, Osmond 56

Norfolk 55, Columbus 43

North Bend Central 60, Wisner-Pilger 26

O'Neill 40, West Holt 12

Omaha Duchesne Academy 41, Omaha Mercy 26

Palmer 46, Riverside 28

Plainview 61, Randolph 32

Ponca 49, Wynot 37

Ravenna 47, Elm Creek 43

Rock Hills, Kan. 43, Red Cloud 20

Shelton 44, Overton 36

Sioux County 53, Hay Springs 33

South Platte 63, Garden County 29

Sterling 63, Pawnee City 25

Summerland 52, Wausa 33

Sutton 62, Sandy Creek 15

Tri County 52, Lewiston 44

Wakefield 54, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 37

Weeping Water 50, Falls City 23

West Point-Beemer 60, Wayne 43

Wood River 52, Nebraska Christian 49

Centennial Conference Tournament=

Consolation=

Aquinas 33, Omaha Concordia 27

Quarterfinal=

Bishop Neumann 52, Grand Island Central Catholic 28

Columbus Scotus 29, Lincoln Lutheran 20

Hastings St. Cecilia 45, Lincoln Christian 17

Kearney Catholic 32, Archbishop Bergan 27

Central Conference Tournament=

Quarterfinal=

Crete 59, Seward 28

Grand Island Northwest 44, Adams Central 34

York 53, Aurora 31

Cross Roads Conference Tournament=

Quarterfinal=

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 58, East Butler 36

Cross County 48, Shelby/Rising City 29

Exeter/Milligan 55, Osceola 32

Meridian 41, McCool Junction 38

Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament=

Semifinal=

Blair 54, Norris 39

Elkhorn North 61, Bennington 49

MNAC Conference Tournament=

Semifinal=

Mullen 65, Sandhills/Thedford 34

South Loup 46, Anselmo-Merna 42

Pioneer Conference Tournament=

Fifth Place=

McCook 51, Minden 49

Seventh Place=

Cozad 35, Valentine 34

RPAC Conference Tournament=

Consolation=

Dundy County-Stratton 47, Wallace 29

Hitchcock County 44, Paxton 43

Southern Valley 49, Medicine Valley 35

Southwest 39, Arapahoe 31

Semifinal=

Alma 42, Cambridge 38

Maywood-Hayes Center 58, Wauneta-Palisade 38

Trailblazer Conference Tournament=

Consolation=

Plattsmouth 42, Ralston 27

Semifinal=

Beatrice 46, Platteview 42

Wahoo 48, Nebraska City 38

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, January 29, 2021

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, January 29, 2021

The Pittsburgh Steelers are open to having quarterback Ben Roethlisberger return next season if the math works out.  Roethlisberger carries a $41 million salary cap hit for 2021, a number team president Art Rooney II says is too high.  Rooney says the team has already approached Roethlisberg…

Wayne State adds volleyball recruit

Wayne State adds volleyball recruit

Wayne State volleyball coach Scott Kneifl has announced that Brooke Peltz of Lincoln East High School has signed a national letter of intent to attend Wayne State and play for the Wildcats in the 2021 season. 

Northeast Hawks women's hoops beats Iowa Lakes CC on the road

Northeast Hawks women's hoops beats Iowa Lakes CC on the road

Patricija Peric (Zagreb, Croatia) tallied 20 points and the Northeast Community College women’s basketball team shot a blistering 66 percent from the field to defeat NJCAA DII No. 11 Iowa Lakes Community College, 67-55 at Laker Gymnasium in Estherville, Iowa. 

Northeast Hawks men's basketball falls at Iowa Lakes CC

Northeast Hawks men's basketball falls at Iowa Lakes CC

Despite out scoring Iowa Lakes Community College in the second half, the Northeast Community College men’s basketball team got off to a slow start and ultimately fell to the Lakers, 77-64 at the Laker Gymnasium in Estherville, Iowa. 

Creighton men's basketball rallies past Seton Hall

Creighton men's basketball rallies past Seton Hall

Mitch Ballock hit a go-ahead three-pointer with 41 seconds to play to cap a season-high 29-point performance and 17th ranked Creighton overcame a 16-point second-half deficit to beat Seton Hall 85-81 last night in Newark, New Jersey. 

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, January 28, 2021

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, January 28, 2021

A person familiar with the hiring tells The Associated Press that David Culley has become the new head coach of the Houston Texans.  It will be the first head coaching job for the 65-year-old Culley, who has worked as an assistant for the Baltimore Ravens since 2019.  He becomes the fourth c…