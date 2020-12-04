Thursday's High School Basketball Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amherst 66, Ravenna 39

Arapahoe 48, Overton 22

Arlington 50, West Point-Beemer 48

Arthur County 48, South Platte 40

Auburn 69, Weeping Water 26

Aurora 50, Adams Central 44

Bennington 71, Wahoo 64

Bertrand 62, Alma 26

Blair 64, Harlan, Iowa 60

Blue Hill 45, Kenesaw 34

Bridgeport 61, Bayard 22

Broken Bow 53, Arcadia-Loup City 41

Burwell 57, Fullerton 49

Central Valley 69, Palmer 45

Chase County 60, Cozad 50

Crawford 42, Sioux County 32

Crete 49, Columbus Lakeview 29

Cross County 64, McCool Junction 43

Deshler 48, Exeter/Milligan 21

Diller-Odell 51, Pawnee City 14

East Butler 46, Cedar Bluffs 19

Elgin Public/Pope John 58, Riverside 51

Elkhorn Mount Michael 67, Omaha Skutt Catholic 49

Elm Creek 70, Shelton 41

Freeman 52, Palmyra 41

Friend 39, Lewiston 37

Giltner 21, Harvard 18

Hastings 53, Seward 29

Hastings St. Cecilia 41, Columbus Scotus 35

Hershey 64, Perkins County 36

Hitchcock County 41, Cambridge 30

Johnson-Brock 56, Sidney, Iowa 44

Lexington 45, Gothenburg 39

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 55, Oakland-Craig 46

Louisville 51, Conestoga 36

Lutheran High Northeast 61, Wisner-Pilger 50

Medicine Valley 66, Southwest 34

Mullen 51, Sutherland 17

Neligh-Oakdale 47, Summerland 27

Norfolk Catholic 73, Omaha Gross Catholic 54

North Bend Central 71, Twin River 42

North Central 52, Boyd County 40

North Platte 66, Grand Island Northwest 59

O'Neill 62, Valentine 21

Omaha Concordia 74, Boys Town 51

Osceola 55, St. Edward 28

Papillion-LaVista South 70, South Sioux City 23

Paxton 30, Anselmo-Merna 29

Pierce 54, Howells/Dodge 31

Plainview 41, Winside 22

Platteview 56, Fort Calhoun 43

Pleasanton 70, Axtell 62

Ponca 48, Hartington-Newcastle 33

Schuyler 51, Madison 24

Southern Valley 46, Minden 39

Spalding Academy 52, Heartland Lutheran 38

St. Paul 75, Gibbon 42

Stuart 58, Niobrara/Verdigre 37

Wakefield 53, Pender 43

Wallace 61, Wauneta-Palisade 41

Walthill 81, Santee 57

Wilber-Clatonia 55, Tri County 49

Wilcox-Hildreth 64, Hi-Line 59

Winnebago 55, Homer 40

Wood River 53, Superior 21

Wynot 41, Bloomfield 27

York 64, Ralston 59

Columbus/Westside Tip Off Tournament=

Millard North 95, Columbus 46

I-80 Shootout=

Omaha Creighton Prep 51, Grand Island 33

Papillion-LaVista 54, Elkhorn South 52

OPS Jamboree=

Gretna 49, Omaha North 35

Omaha Benson 72, Omaha Burke 62

Omaha Central 97, Omaha Northwest 57

Western Conference Tournament=

Alliance 60, Sidney 45

Mitchell 63, Gering 55

Scottsbluff 51, Chadron 30

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Thayer Central vs. Republic County, Kan., ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adams Central 56, Aurora 38

Alma 44, Bertrand 31

Anselmo-Merna 60, Paxton 23

Auburn 44, Weeping Water 38

Bennington 61, Wahoo 36

Blair 55, Omaha Mercy 36

Blue Hill 36, Kenesaw 26

Bridgeport 75, Bayard 42

Broken Bow 52, Arcadia-Loup City 27

Cambridge 49, Hitchcock County 28

Central Valley 51, Palmer 37

Chase County 50, Cozad 41

Columbus Scotus 45, Hastings St. Cecilia 32

Crawford 44, Sioux County 31

Crete 43, Columbus Lakeview 40

Cross County 62, McCool Junction 27

Diller-Odell 41, Pawnee City 26

East Butler 64, Cedar Bluffs 15

Elm Creek 45, Shelton 32

Elmwood-Murdock 35, Yutan 20

Exeter/Milligan 29, Deshler 27

Freeman 55, Palmyra 39

Fullerton 58, Burwell 28

Harvard 53, Giltner 15

Hastings 53, Seward 29

Heartland Lutheran 55, Spalding Academy 25

Hershey 48, Perkins County 34

Lewiston 47, Friend 36

Lexington 48, Gothenburg 42

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 61, Oakland-Craig 37

Louisville 50, Conestoga 32

Lutheran High Northeast 68, Wisner-Pilger 31

Madison 34, Schuyler 28

Medicine Valley 63, Southwest 48

Mullen 48, Sutherland 23

North Bend Central 72, Twin River 16

North Central 60, Boyd County 22

North Platte 63, Grand Island Northwest 41

O'Neill 46, Valentine 26

Omaha Concordia 55, Boys Town 9

Omaha Gross Catholic 50, Norfolk Catholic 35

Omaha Skutt Catholic 72, Bishop Neumann 29

Osceola 60, St. Edward 19

Overton 58, Arapahoe 32

Pender 54, Wakefield 53

Pierce 55, Howells/Dodge 43

Plainview 52, Winside 27

Platteview 51, Fort Calhoun 26

Pleasanton 57, Axtell 16

Ponca 56, Hartington-Newcastle 35

Ravenna 49, Amherst 40

Santee 79, Walthill 38

Sidney, Iowa 44, Johnson-Brock 36

South Platte 48, Arthur County 23

Southern Valley 49, Minden 44

St. Paul 41, Gibbon 28

Stuart 54, Niobrara/Verdigre 46

Summerland 42, Neligh-Oakdale 29

Sutton 50, Superior 32

Wauneta-Palisade 62, Wallace 47

West Point-Beemer 57, Arlington 38

Wilber-Clatonia 42, Tri County 21

Wilcox-Hildreth 57, Hi-Line 30

Winnebago 57, Homer 41

Wood River 72, Sandy Creek 22

York 83, Ralston 11

Columbus/Westside Tip Off Tournament=

Millard North 54, Columbus 51, OT

I-80 Shootout=

Papillion-LaVista 60, Elkhorn South 48

Kearney Quad=

Bellevue East 53, Kearney 52

Papillion-LaVista South 66, South Sioux City 46

OPS Jamboree=

Gretna 67, Omaha North 26

Omaha Central 70, Omaha Benson 52

Western Conference Tournament=

Chadron 39, Mitchell 36

Scottsbluff 69, Alliance 31

Sidney 55, Gering 52

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Thayer Central vs. Republic County, Kan., ppd.

Wynot vs. Bloomfield, ppd. to Dec 21st.

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, December 4, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, December 4, 2020

Josh Gordon was conditionally reinstated by the NFL and can begin the process of joining the Seattle Seahawks roster as early as today after nearly a one-year suspension following his latest off-field transgression for violations of the league’s substance abuse policies.  Gordon was suspende…

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, December 3, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, December 3, 2020

All-NBA forward Anthony Davis is finalizing a five-year, $190 million maximum contract to stay with the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers, according to ESPN.  The deal includes an early termination option prior to the fifth year of the deal in 2024-25.  Davis, a free agent, is expected t…

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, December 2, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, December 2, 2020

Ohio State held on to the fourth spot in the College Football Playoff rankings after having its last game canceled.  The Buckeyes landed behind top ranked Alabama, Notre Dame and Clemson for a second straight week.  The top seven teams were unchanged from last week’s rankings after the playo…