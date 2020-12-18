Thursday's High School Basketball Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ansley-Litchfield 62, Axtell 41

Arthur County 39, Sioux County 21

Auburn 56, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 42

Bertrand 64, Hi-Line 43

Bloomfield 55, Randolph 25

Cozad 66, Cambridge 31

Cross County 62, Hampton 26

Elm Creek 71, Minden 64, 2OT

Garden County 60, Perkins County 33

Humphrey St. Francis 54, Summerland 22

Kearney 87, Norfolk 68

Lawton-Bronson, Iowa 69, Homer 56

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 63, Tekamah-Herman 48

Maywood-Hayes Center 52, Brady 41

Niobrara/Verdigre 50, Crofton 43

North Platte St. Patrick's 55, Gothenburg 30

Oakland-Craig 58, Wisner-Pilger 38

Omaha Christian Academy 67, Cedar Bluffs 12

Osceola 54, Dorchester 35

Parkview Christian 78, Heartland Christian, Iowa 35

Paxton 57, South Platte 42

Riverside 66, CWC 13

Southern Valley 56, Ravenna 44

Syracuse 14, Elmwood-Murdock 12

Tri County 51, Johnson-Brock 40

Tri County Northeast 59, Winside 21

Wahoo 67, Nebraska City 32

Wallace 45, Sutherland 25

Walthill 81, Siouxland Community Christian, Iowa 74

Wilcox-Hildreth 49, Arapahoe 47

Yutan 73, Conestoga 39

Cougar Classic=

Blair 50, Omaha Gross Catholic 44

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Weeping Water vs. Palmyra, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arthur County 41, Sioux County 33

Auburn 68, Ralston 30

Bertrand 54, Hi-Line 49, OT

Bloomfield 48, Randolph 26

Cozad 41, Cambridge 38

Crofton 77, Niobrara/Verdigre 45

Cross County 63, Hampton 25

Dorchester 44, Osceola 26

Elm Creek 42, Minden 26

Exeter/Milligan 55, Nebraska Lutheran 27

Gothenburg 45, North Platte St. Patrick's 31

Gretna 45, Omaha Marian 43

Humphrey St. Francis 61, Summerland 24

Johnson-Brock 49, Tri County 44

Lawton-Bronson, Iowa 54, Homer 37

Lincoln High 71, Lincoln Northeast 26

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 54, Tekamah-Herman 42

Maywood-Hayes Center 52, Brady 41

Norfolk Catholic 64, Lutheran High Northeast 28

Norris 44, Bishop Neumann 31

Oakland-Craig 55, Wisner-Pilger 37

Parkview Christian 54, Heartland Christian, Iowa 13

Perkins County 47, Garden County 22

Ponca 72, Vermillion, S.D. 58

Ravenna 54, Southern Valley 36

Siouxland Community Christian, Iowa 73, Walthill 34

South Platte 46, Paxton 25

South Sioux City 61, Omaha Mercy 32

Syracuse 37, Elmwood-Murdock 29

Tri County Northeast 63, Winside 36

Wahoo 79, Nebraska City 29

Wallace 46, Sutherland 36

Weeping Water 44, Palmyra 25

Wilcox-Hildreth 42, Arapahoe 31

Cougar Classic=

Blair 61, Omaha Duchesne Academy 45

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

CWC vs. Riverside, ccd.

Wayne State men's basketball ranked eighth in NSIC South Preseason Poll

The Wayne State College men’s basketball team was selected eighth in the Preseason NSIC South Division Coaches’ Poll released Thursday morning by the league office in Burnsville, Minnesota.  Junior forward Jordan Janssen was listed as the Wildcat Player to Watch in the NSIC this season.

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, December 17, 2020

Giannis Antetokounmpo said he appreciated the love the city of Milwaukee has shown him ever since his arrival as an 18-year-old rookie from Greece.  So the reigning two-time MVP decided to show his loyalty to the place where he’s spent his entire NBA career.  Antetokounmpo called Milwaukee “…