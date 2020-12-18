Thursday's High School Basketball Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ansley-Litchfield 62, Axtell 41
Arthur County 39, Sioux County 21
Auburn 56, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 42
Bertrand 64, Hi-Line 43
Bloomfield 55, Randolph 25
Cozad 66, Cambridge 31
Cross County 62, Hampton 26
Elm Creek 71, Minden 64, 2OT
Garden County 60, Perkins County 33
Humphrey St. Francis 54, Summerland 22
Kearney 87, Norfolk 68
Lawton-Bronson, Iowa 69, Homer 56
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 63, Tekamah-Herman 48
Maywood-Hayes Center 52, Brady 41
Niobrara/Verdigre 50, Crofton 43
North Platte St. Patrick's 55, Gothenburg 30
Oakland-Craig 58, Wisner-Pilger 38
Omaha Christian Academy 67, Cedar Bluffs 12
Osceola 54, Dorchester 35
Parkview Christian 78, Heartland Christian, Iowa 35
Paxton 57, South Platte 42
Riverside 66, CWC 13
Southern Valley 56, Ravenna 44
Syracuse 14, Elmwood-Murdock 12
Tri County 51, Johnson-Brock 40
Tri County Northeast 59, Winside 21
Wahoo 67, Nebraska City 32
Wallace 45, Sutherland 25
Walthill 81, Siouxland Community Christian, Iowa 74
Wilcox-Hildreth 49, Arapahoe 47
Yutan 73, Conestoga 39
Cougar Classic=
Blair 50, Omaha Gross Catholic 44
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Weeping Water vs. Palmyra, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arthur County 41, Sioux County 33
Auburn 68, Ralston 30
Bertrand 54, Hi-Line 49, OT
Bloomfield 48, Randolph 26
Cozad 41, Cambridge 38
Crofton 77, Niobrara/Verdigre 45
Cross County 63, Hampton 25
Dorchester 44, Osceola 26
Elm Creek 42, Minden 26
Exeter/Milligan 55, Nebraska Lutheran 27
Gothenburg 45, North Platte St. Patrick's 31
Gretna 45, Omaha Marian 43
Humphrey St. Francis 61, Summerland 24
Johnson-Brock 49, Tri County 44
Lawton-Bronson, Iowa 54, Homer 37
Lincoln High 71, Lincoln Northeast 26
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 54, Tekamah-Herman 42
Maywood-Hayes Center 52, Brady 41
Norfolk Catholic 64, Lutheran High Northeast 28
Norris 44, Bishop Neumann 31
Oakland-Craig 55, Wisner-Pilger 37
Parkview Christian 54, Heartland Christian, Iowa 13
Perkins County 47, Garden County 22
Ponca 72, Vermillion, S.D. 58
Ravenna 54, Southern Valley 36
Siouxland Community Christian, Iowa 73, Walthill 34
South Platte 46, Paxton 25
South Sioux City 61, Omaha Mercy 32
Syracuse 37, Elmwood-Murdock 29
Tri County Northeast 63, Winside 36
Wahoo 79, Nebraska City 29
Wallace 46, Sutherland 36
Weeping Water 44, Palmyra 25
Wilcox-Hildreth 42, Arapahoe 31
Cougar Classic=
Blair 61, Omaha Duchesne Academy 45
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
CWC vs. Riverside, ccd.