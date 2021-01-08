Thursday's High School Basketball Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amherst 71, Ansley-Litchfield 63
Arcadia-Loup City 58, Wood River 49
Auburn 50, Omaha Concordia 39
Battle Creek 64, Crofton 46
Beatrice 59, York 37
Bellevue West 77, Papillion-LaVista South 59
Bridgeport 44, Ogallala 41
Burwell 67, Central Valley 45
Central City 67, Fillmore Central 38
Crete 51, Lincoln Christian 48
Cross County 44, Sutton 29
Doniphan-Trumbull 54, Ravenna 26
Douglas County West 70, Columbus Lakeview 40
East Butler 56, College View Academy 44
Edgemont, S.D. 57, Crawford 35
Elkhorn North 84, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 76
Elmwood-Murdock 47, Weeping Water 33
Franklin 70, Alma 53
Fullerton 59, Nebraska Christian 54
Guardian Angels 45, Pender 28
Hartington Cedar Catholic 75, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 40
Hastings St. Cecilia 39, Sandy Creek 36
Hemingford 64, Garden County 33
High Plains Community 46, Hampton 37
Johnson County Central 35, Wilber-Clatonia 26
Johnson-Brock 67, Pawnee City 22
Lawrence-Nelson 60, Giltner 35
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 57, Fort Calhoun 55
Millard South 58, Omaha Benson 40
Millard West 56, Elkhorn South 38
Mullen 50, Wallace 40
Nebraska City Lourdes 42, Falls City 30
Norfolk 81, South Sioux City 49
Omaha Skutt Catholic 71, Sioux City, North, Iowa 32
Palmyra 64, Malcolm 47
Pierce 48, Aquinas 32
Sandhills/Thedford 46, South Loup 37
Southern 63, Friend 41
Sterling 45, Dorchester 34
Summerland 46, North Central 39
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 82, Hi-Line 66
Tri County 59, Fairbury 47
Wayne 55, Norfolk Catholic 43
Woodbury Central, Moville, Iowa 74, Omaha Nation 49
Yutan 51, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 45
Hartington-Newcastle Post-Holiday Tournament=
Hartington-Newcastle 42, Bloomfield 32
Wynot 55, Winside 27
Wausa Post-Holiday Tournament=
Wausa 64, Niobrara/Verdigre 58
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alma 53, Franklin 51
Amherst 64, Ansley-Litchfield 34
Auburn 49, Omaha Concordia 29
Beatrice 50, Omaha Mercy 22
Bellevue West 56, Papillion-LaVista South 47
Burwell 44, Central Valley 17
Central City 48, Fillmore Central 42
Columbus Lakeview 49, Douglas County West 48
Crete 41, Lincoln Christian 35
Crofton 65, Battle Creek 24
East Butler 68, College View Academy 17
Edgemont, S.D. 47, Crawford 34
Elkhorn South 62, Millard West 41
Fairbury 48, Tri County 20
Falls City Sacred Heart 53, Sidney, Iowa 24
Fullerton 42, Nebraska Christian 34
Guardian Angels 69, Bishop Neumann 39
Hampton 58, High Plains Community 35
Hartington Cedar Catholic 53, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 32
Johnson-Brock 36, Pawnee City 32
Lawrence-Nelson 60, Giltner 35
Lincoln Pius X 48, Lincoln Southwest 32
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 48, Fort Calhoun 35
Malcolm 49, Palmyra 29
Millard South 78, Omaha Benson 53
Mullen 47, Wallace 34
Norfolk 61, South Sioux City 56
North Central 58, Summerland 37
Ogallala 69, Bridgeport 63
Omaha Gross Catholic 50, Nebraska City 26
Omaha Skutt Catholic 71, Omaha Roncalli 32
Pierce 50, Aquinas 31
Ravenna 53, Doniphan-Trumbull 27
Sioux County 50, Alliance 44
South Loup 55, Sandhills/Thedford 31
Southern 44, Friend 18
Sterling 27, Dorchester 21
Stuart 42, Boyd County 32
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 49, Hi-Line 29
Sutton 43, Cross County 31
Wahoo 41, Norris 32
Wakefield 64, Lutheran High Northeast 59
Weeping Water 53, Elmwood-Murdock 31
West Monona, Iowa 63, Tekamah-Herman 23
Wilber-Clatonia 27, Johnson County Central 16
Wisner-Pilger 69, Madison 19
Wood River 66, Arcadia-Loup City 29
York 55, Columbus Scotus 33
Yutan 36, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 34
Hartington-Newcastle Post-Holiday Tournament=
Bloomfield 45, Hartington-Newcastle 38
Wynot 47, Winside 20
Wausa Post-Holiday Tournament=
Wausa 52, Niobrara/Verdigre 44