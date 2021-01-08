Thursday's High School Basketball Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amherst 71, Ansley-Litchfield 63

Arcadia-Loup City 58, Wood River 49

Auburn 50, Omaha Concordia 39

Battle Creek 64, Crofton 46

Beatrice 59, York 37

Bellevue West 77, Papillion-LaVista South 59

Bridgeport 44, Ogallala 41

Burwell 67, Central Valley 45

Central City 67, Fillmore Central 38

Crete 51, Lincoln Christian 48

Cross County 44, Sutton 29

Doniphan-Trumbull 54, Ravenna 26

Douglas County West 70, Columbus Lakeview 40

East Butler 56, College View Academy 44

Edgemont, S.D. 57, Crawford 35

Elkhorn North 84, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 76

Elmwood-Murdock 47, Weeping Water 33

Franklin 70, Alma 53

Fullerton 59, Nebraska Christian 54

Guardian Angels 45, Pender 28

Hartington Cedar Catholic 75, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 40

Hastings St. Cecilia 39, Sandy Creek 36

Hemingford 64, Garden County 33

High Plains Community 46, Hampton 37

Johnson County Central 35, Wilber-Clatonia 26

Johnson-Brock 67, Pawnee City 22

Lawrence-Nelson 60, Giltner 35

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 57, Fort Calhoun 55

Millard South 58, Omaha Benson 40

Millard West 56, Elkhorn South 38

Mullen 50, Wallace 40

Nebraska City Lourdes 42, Falls City 30

Norfolk 81, South Sioux City 49

Omaha Skutt Catholic 71, Sioux City, North, Iowa 32

Palmyra 64, Malcolm 47

Pierce 48, Aquinas 32

Sandhills/Thedford 46, South Loup 37

Southern 63, Friend 41

Sterling 45, Dorchester 34

Summerland 46, North Central 39

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 82, Hi-Line 66

Tri County 59, Fairbury 47

Wayne 55, Norfolk Catholic 43

Woodbury Central, Moville, Iowa 74, Omaha Nation 49

Yutan 51, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 45

Hartington-Newcastle Post-Holiday Tournament=

Hartington-Newcastle 42, Bloomfield 32

Wynot 55, Winside 27

Wausa Post-Holiday Tournament=

Wausa 64, Niobrara/Verdigre 58

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alma 53, Franklin 51

Amherst 64, Ansley-Litchfield 34

Auburn 49, Omaha Concordia 29

Beatrice 50, Omaha Mercy 22

Bellevue West 56, Papillion-LaVista South 47

Burwell 44, Central Valley 17

Central City 48, Fillmore Central 42

Columbus Lakeview 49, Douglas County West 48

Crete 41, Lincoln Christian 35

Crofton 65, Battle Creek 24

East Butler 68, College View Academy 17

Edgemont, S.D. 47, Crawford 34

Elkhorn South 62, Millard West 41

Fairbury 48, Tri County 20

Falls City Sacred Heart 53, Sidney, Iowa 24

Fullerton 42, Nebraska Christian 34

Guardian Angels 69, Bishop Neumann 39

Hampton 58, High Plains Community 35

Hartington Cedar Catholic 53, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 32

Johnson-Brock 36, Pawnee City 32

Lawrence-Nelson 60, Giltner 35

Lincoln Pius X 48, Lincoln Southwest 32

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 48, Fort Calhoun 35

Malcolm 49, Palmyra 29

Millard South 78, Omaha Benson 53

Mullen 47, Wallace 34

Norfolk 61, South Sioux City 56

North Central 58, Summerland 37

Ogallala 69, Bridgeport 63

Omaha Gross Catholic 50, Nebraska City 26

Omaha Skutt Catholic 71, Omaha Roncalli 32

Pierce 50, Aquinas 31

Ravenna 53, Doniphan-Trumbull 27

Sioux County 50, Alliance 44

South Loup 55, Sandhills/Thedford 31

Southern 44, Friend 18

Sterling 27, Dorchester 21

Stuart 42, Boyd County 32

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 49, Hi-Line 29

Sutton 43, Cross County 31

Wahoo 41, Norris 32

Wakefield 64, Lutheran High Northeast 59

Weeping Water 53, Elmwood-Murdock 31

West Monona, Iowa 63, Tekamah-Herman 23

Wilber-Clatonia 27, Johnson County Central 16

Wisner-Pilger 69, Madison 19

Wood River 66, Arcadia-Loup City 29

York 55, Columbus Scotus 33

Yutan 36, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 34

Hartington-Newcastle Post-Holiday Tournament=

Bloomfield 45, Hartington-Newcastle 38

Wynot 47, Winside 20

Wausa Post-Holiday Tournament=

Wausa 52, Niobrara/Verdigre 44

