Thursday's High School Basketball Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ashland-Greenwood 40, Bishop Neumann 36

College View Academy 70, Elba 31

Columbus Scotus 36, David City 33

Cross County 34, Centennial 31, OT

Elkhorn Mount Michael 70, Bennington 44

LeMars, Iowa 73, South Sioux City 35

Lincoln Southwest 58, Omaha South 44

McCook 48, Cozad 41

Millard West 68, Columbus 36

Nebraska Christian 51, Omaha Gross Catholic 38

Ogallala 82, Broken Bow 51

Omaha Creighton Prep 76, Millard North 75

Omaha Skutt Catholic 66, Ralston 46

Platteview 77, Douglas County West 69

Plattsmouth 51, Fort Calhoun 45

Sidney 53, Chadron 39

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Lincoln Southwest 75, Papillion-LaVista 49

Millard West 50, Columbus 38

NSAA Playoffs=

Class B Sub-District Final=

District B-7=

Hastings 51, Holdrege 41

Class C-1 Sub-District Final=

District C1-1=

Syracuse 48, Auburn 24

District C1-2=

Lincoln Lutheran 45, Lincoln Christian 22

District C1-4=

Bishop Neumann 41, Wahoo 32

Louisville 51, Omaha Roncalli 39

District C1-5=

North Bend Central 46, West Point-Beemer 38

District C1-8=

Grand Island Central Catholic 38, St. Paul 30

Winnebago 33, Pierce 23

District C1-9=

Hastings St. Cecilia 40, Kearney Catholic 25

District C1-10=

Broken Bow 49, O'Neill 44

District C1-11=

Gothenburg 48, Chase County 40

District C1-12=

Sidney 57, Chadron 37

Class C-2 Sub-District Final=

District C2-1=

Freeman 38, Johnson County Central 26

District C2-3

West Point Guardian Angels CC 67 Howells/Dodge 27

District C2-4=

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 47, Pender 39

District C2-5=

Crofton 56, North Central 24

District C2-6=

Norfolk Catholic 45, Clarkson/Leigh 27

District C2-7=

Cross County 34, Centennial 31

District C2-8=

Sutton 52, Superior 44

District C2-9=

Ravenna 45, Fullerton 37

District C2-10=

Wood River 53, Elm Creek 45

District C2-12=

Bridgeport 74, Gordon/Rushville 56

Class D-1 Sub-District Final=

District D1-3=

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 72, Plainview 40

District D1-4=

Hartington Cedar Catholic 50, Boyd County 32

District D1-5=

Summerland 48, Elgin Public/Pope John 32

District D1-6=

Central Valley 48, East Butler 33

District D1-8=

Shelton 39, Silver Lake 37

District D1-9=

Pleasanton 63, Amherst 30

District D1-10=

Anselmo-Merna 55, Ansley-Litchfield 29

District D1-11=

Dundy County-Stratton 46, Southwest 39

District D1-12=

North Platte St. Patrick's 68, South Platte 65

Class D-2 Sub-District Final=

District D2-1=

Falls City Sacred Heart 39, Sterling 28

District D2-2=

Exeter/Milligan 56, Parkview Christian 28

District D2-3=

Nebraska Christian 46, Osceola 33

District D2-4=

Humphrey St. Francis 73, Riverside 15

District D2-5=

Wynot 53, Randolph 23

District D2-6=

CWC 77, St. Mary's 41

District D2-7=

Lawrence-Nelson 32, Franklin 30

District D2-8=

Loomis 54, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 40

District D2-9=

Maywood-Hayes Center 55, Wauneta-Palisade 38

District D2-10=

Mullen 62, Arthur County 30

District D2-11=

Garden County 36, Leyton 16

Weeping Water 59, Southern 48

District D2-12=

Sioux County 45, Crawford 31

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, February 19, 2021

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, February 19, 2021

The Norfolk High wrestling team finished fourth with 107.5 points at the Class 'A' State Championships at CHI Health Center Omaha yesterday.  Millard South claimed the title with 220.5 points.  They won by 84.5 points.  The Panthers’ Jesse Lewis (106) is the state champion after winning a 2-…

Northeast Hawks softball drops two games in South Dakota

Northeast Hawks softball drops two games in South Dakota

Scoring runs wasn’t an issue for the Northeast Community College softball team on Thursday. The Hawks (1-3) fell to McCook Community College, 19-18, before dropping the final game of the road trip to North Platte Community College, 5-3 at the Presentation College Dome in Aberdeen, S.D. 