Thursday's High School Basketball Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ashland-Greenwood 40, Bishop Neumann 36
College View Academy 70, Elba 31
Columbus Scotus 36, David City 33
Cross County 34, Centennial 31, OT
Elkhorn Mount Michael 70, Bennington 44
LeMars, Iowa 73, South Sioux City 35
Lincoln Southwest 58, Omaha South 44
McCook 48, Cozad 41
Millard West 68, Columbus 36
Nebraska Christian 51, Omaha Gross Catholic 38
Ogallala 82, Broken Bow 51
Omaha Creighton Prep 76, Millard North 75
Omaha Skutt Catholic 66, Ralston 46
Platteview 77, Douglas County West 69
Plattsmouth 51, Fort Calhoun 45
Sidney 53, Chadron 39
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Lincoln Southwest 75, Papillion-LaVista 49
Millard West 50, Columbus 38
NSAA Playoffs=
Class B Sub-District Final=
District B-7=
Hastings 51, Holdrege 41
Class C-1 Sub-District Final=
District C1-1=
Syracuse 48, Auburn 24
District C1-2=
Lincoln Lutheran 45, Lincoln Christian 22
District C1-4=
Bishop Neumann 41, Wahoo 32
Louisville 51, Omaha Roncalli 39
District C1-5=
North Bend Central 46, West Point-Beemer 38
District C1-8=
Grand Island Central Catholic 38, St. Paul 30
Winnebago 33, Pierce 23
District C1-9=
Hastings St. Cecilia 40, Kearney Catholic 25
District C1-10=
Broken Bow 49, O'Neill 44
District C1-11=
Gothenburg 48, Chase County 40
District C1-12=
Sidney 57, Chadron 37
Class C-2 Sub-District Final=
District C2-1=
Freeman 38, Johnson County Central 26
District C2-3
West Point Guardian Angels CC 67 Howells/Dodge 27
District C2-4=
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 47, Pender 39
District C2-5=
Crofton 56, North Central 24
District C2-6=
Norfolk Catholic 45, Clarkson/Leigh 27
District C2-7=
Cross County 34, Centennial 31
District C2-8=
Sutton 52, Superior 44
District C2-9=
Ravenna 45, Fullerton 37
District C2-10=
Wood River 53, Elm Creek 45
District C2-12=
Bridgeport 74, Gordon/Rushville 56
Class D-1 Sub-District Final=
District D1-3=
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 72, Plainview 40
District D1-4=
Hartington Cedar Catholic 50, Boyd County 32
District D1-5=
Summerland 48, Elgin Public/Pope John 32
District D1-6=
Central Valley 48, East Butler 33
District D1-8=
Shelton 39, Silver Lake 37
District D1-9=
Pleasanton 63, Amherst 30
District D1-10=
Anselmo-Merna 55, Ansley-Litchfield 29
District D1-11=
Dundy County-Stratton 46, Southwest 39
District D1-12=
North Platte St. Patrick's 68, South Platte 65
Class D-2 Sub-District Final=
District D2-1=
Falls City Sacred Heart 39, Sterling 28
District D2-2=
Exeter/Milligan 56, Parkview Christian 28
District D2-3=
Nebraska Christian 46, Osceola 33
District D2-4=
Humphrey St. Francis 73, Riverside 15
District D2-5=
Wynot 53, Randolph 23
District D2-6=
CWC 77, St. Mary's 41
District D2-7=
Lawrence-Nelson 32, Franklin 30
District D2-8=
Loomis 54, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 40
District D2-9=
Maywood-Hayes Center 55, Wauneta-Palisade 38
District D2-10=
Mullen 62, Arthur County 30
District D2-11=
Garden County 36, Leyton 16
Weeping Water 59, Southern 48
District D2-12=
Sioux County 45, Crawford 31