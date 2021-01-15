BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Battle Creek 43, Lutheran High Northeast 35
Ainsworth 60, O'Neill 57
Arcadia-Loup City 50, Riverside 42
Bayard 76, Sioux County 30
Bellevue West 82, Lincoln Pius X 65
Blair 53, Plattsmouth 42
Burwell 50, Ord 47
Central City 65, Ravenna 31
Chase County 70, Perkins County 38
College View Academy 56, Hampton 31
Cross County 67, Twin River 61
East Butler 44, Dorchester 24
Elkhorn Mount Michael 74, Boys Town 37
Elm Creek 73, Axtell 40
Fairbury 39, Wilber-Clatonia 36
Fort Calhoun 62, Weeping Water 47
Gothenburg 51, Cozad 38
Hastings St. Cecilia 62, Minden 38
Hay Springs 39, Cody-Kilgore 27
Heartland 54, Fillmore Central 43
Hi-Line 63, Alma 46
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 70, Neligh-Oakdale 29
Kearney Catholic 58, Broken Bow 34
Lincoln Northeast 78, Kearney 62
Lincoln Southwest 66, Fremont 56
Milford 68, Raymond Central 43
Mitchell 74, Torrington, Wyo. 44
Nebraska Lutheran 64, High Plains Community 28
Omaha South 68, Omaha North 45
Osceola 69, Friend 59
Paxton 57, Creek Valley 19
Platteview 75, Seward 49
Sandhills/Thedford 43, Anselmo-Merna 39
Schuyler 47, West Point-Beemer 46
Shelton 47, Centura 46
Spalding Academy 63, Nebraska Christian 62
St. Edward 45, Heartland Lutheran 32
St. Mary's 68, Summerland 27
Stanton 61, Plainview 38
Sutton 55, Wood River 47
Wallace 71, South Platte 47
West Holt 56, North Central 50
MUDECAS Tournament=
Division A=
Semifinal=
Parkview Christian 42, Freeman 39
Tri County 50, Diller-Odell 41
Division B=
Semifinal=
Exeter/Milligan 59, Lewiston 48
Palmyra 42, Johnson-Brock 38
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cornerstone Christian vs. Omaha Christian Academy, ppd.
Dakota Valley, S.D. vs. Hartington Cedar Catholic, ppd.
Lawton-Bronson, Iowa vs. Wakefield, ppd.
North Bend Central vs. Wayne, ppd.
Winside vs. Walthill, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Battle Creek 44, Lutheran High Northeast 33
Alma 66, Hi-Line 25
Anselmo-Merna 61, Sandhills/Thedford 46
Arcadia-Loup City 48, Riverside 25
Bayard 45, Sioux County 41
Blair 55, Plattsmouth 22
Bridgeport 75, Leyton 15
Broken Bow 67, Kearney Catholic 49
Cody-Kilgore 51, Hay Springs 46
Cross County 55, Twin River 38
Dorchester 45, East Butler 28
Dundy County-Stratton 46, Medicine Valley 40
Elm Creek 47, Axtell 45
Fairbury 45, Wilber-Clatonia 24
Fillmore Central 59, Heartland 21
Fullerton 65, Palmer 30
Gothenburg 49, Cozad 17
Guardian Angels 65, Archbishop Bergan 37
Hampton 48, College View Academy 18
Hastings St. Cecilia 57, Minden 22
Heartland Lutheran 35, St. Edward 25
High Plains Community 39, Nebraska Lutheran 16
Humphrey St. Francis 53, Pierce 48
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 58, Neligh-Oakdale 38
Lincoln Christian 42, Louisville 31
Lincoln Pius X 72, Lincoln High 51
Lincoln Southeast 44, Grand Island 22
Mead 57, Boys Town 20
Mitchell 35, Torrington, Wyo. 31
Nebraska Christian 61, Spalding Academy 16
North Central 51, West Holt 30
O'Neill 52, Ainsworth 32
Omaha Christian Academy 50, Cornerstone Christian 15
Omaha Gross Catholic 53, Omaha Mercy 23
Omaha North 50, Omaha South 45
Ord 51, Burwell 27
Osceola 45, Friend 24
Paxton 54, Creek Valley 32
Pender 66, Omaha Nation 18
Perkins County 61, Chase County 23
Ravenna 56, Central City 34
Shelton 44, Centura 34
South Platte 63, Wallace 29
Stanton 37, Plainview 24
Summerland 55, St. Mary's 35
Weeping Water 40, Fort Calhoun 34
West Point-Beemer 75, Schuyler 9
Wood River 59, Sutton 47
89th Annual Fairfax Tournament=
Semifinal=
Falls City 41, South Holt, Mo. 28
MUDECAS Tournament=
Division A=
Semifinal=
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 43, Exeter/Milligan 28
Falls City Sacred Heart 57, Johnson-Brock 27
Division B=
Semifinal=
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 55, Palmyra 50
Southern 58, Pawnee City 36
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Lawton-Bronson, Iowa vs. Wakefield, ppd.
North Bend Central vs. Wayne, ppd.
Raymond Central vs. Milford, ppd. to Jan 14th.
Winside vs. Walthill, ppd.