Thursday's High School Basketball Scoreboard

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Anselmo-Merna 59, Twin Loup 36

Bishop Neumann 55, Waverly 45

Centennial 53, Sutton 42

Elkhorn Mount Michael 63, Lincoln Lutheran 34

Grand Island Central Catholic 58, Cozad 43

Lincoln East 66, Lincoln Pius X 59

Lincoln High 66, Fremont 50

Medicine Valley 64, Wauneta-Palisade 43

Milford 66, Heartland 39

Nebraska Lutheran 63, Dorchester 29

Palmer 62, Heartland Lutheran 33

Platteview 71, Ralston 58

Potter-Dix 76, Creek Valley 47

Sandhills Valley 72, Brady 53

Lewis and Clark Conference Tournament=

Clark Bracket=

Hartington-Newcastle 52, Ponca 45

Homer 38, Tri County Northeast 35

Randolph 59, Plainview 26

Wausa 55, Winside 26

Lewis Bracket=

Osmond 48, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 47

Wakefield 78, Bloomfield 33

Winnebago 60, Walthill 51

Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament=

Semifinal=

Elkhorn Valley 46, Neligh-Oakdale 45

St. Mary's 62, Elgin Public/Pope John 47

Twin Valley Conference Tournament=

Semifinal=

Blue Hill 51, Shelton 41

Lawrence-Nelson 45, Silver Lake 39

Western Trails Conference Tournament=

First Round=

Bayard 58, Hemingford 55

Gordon/Rushville 51, Morrill 37

Mitchell 79, Kimball 30

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Syracuse vs. Yutan, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adams Central 47, Kearney Catholic 44

Anselmo-Merna 57, Twin Loup 22

Archbishop Bergan 60, Fort Calhoun 26

Arthur County 44, Garden County 39

Bishop Neumann 55, Waverly 45

Columbus Scotus 36, Aquinas 17

Dorchester 43, Nebraska Lutheran 17

Grand Island Central Catholic 54, Cozad 28

Lincoln Northeast 46, Lincoln North Star 40

Mullen 59, Sandhills/Thedford 26

Omaha Gross Catholic 31, Omaha Skutt Catholic 30

Omaha Roncalli 50, Omaha Mercy 22

Palmer 35, Heartland Lutheran 33

Platteview 62, Ralston 22

Potter-Dix 44, Creek Valley 36

Sandhills Valley 54, Brady 34

Wauneta-Palisade 51, Medicine Valley 39

ECNC Tournament=

Consolation=

Freeman 34, Falls City 32

Mead 41, Palmyra 35

Semifinal=

Malcolm 55, Elmwood-Murdock 20

Weeping Water 49, Auburn 29

Fort Kearney Conference Tournament=

Semifinal=

Loomis 47, Elm Creek 46

Pleasanton 41, Overton 31

Mid-State Conference=

Consolation Semifinal=

Battle Creek 41, Norfolk Catholic 39

Pierce 43, Wayne 33

Semifinal=

Crofton 56, O'Neill 38

Guardian Angels 35, Hartington Cedar Catholic 26

Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament=

Semifinal=

Elgin Public/Pope John 50, CWC 47

Elkhorn Valley 56, North Central 47

Pioneer Conference Tournament=

Semifinal=

Nebraska City Lourdes 55, Sterling 36

Southern Nebraska Conference=

Semifinal=

Centennial 44, Thayer Central 33

Sutton 38, Fairbury 23

Western Trails Conference Tournament=

First Round=

Gordon/Rushville 55, Hemingford 24

Mitchell 64, Bayard 41

Morrill 54, Kimball 36

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Fullerton vs. Osceola, ccd.

Raymond Central vs. Nebraska City, ccd.

