Thursday's High School Basketball Scoreboard

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adams Central 65, Lexington 38

Alliance 73, Rapid City Christian, S.D. 61

Arthur County 36, Sandhills/Thedford 27

Auburn 47, Lincoln Lutheran 20

Bloomfield 63, Creighton 53

Bridgeport 69, Morrill 19

Clarkson/Leigh 62, Stanton 57

David City 58, Madison 55

Deshler 52, Red Cloud 9

Elgin Public/Pope John 51, Summerland 47

Falls City 45, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 35

Fort Calhoun 76, Tekamah-Herman 50

Freeman 44, Johnson-Brock 43, OT

Friend 64, Meridian 46

Grand Island Central Catholic 54, Hastings St. Cecilia 26

Grand Island Northwest 39, Boone Central/Newman Grove 32

Guardian Angels 51, Pierce 33

Hartington Cedar Catholic 48, Battle Creek 42

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 66, Twin River 55

Kearney Catholic 57, Lincoln Christian 42

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 79, Wisner-Pilger 66

Lincoln Southeast 83, Columbus 50

Maxwell 54, Medicine Valley 46

McCook 52, Gering 46

Mead 44, Elmwood-Murdock 31

Mullen 73, Sandhills Valley 53

Nebraska Christian 74, Palmer 35

North Bend Central 83, Howells/Dodge 67

North Central 75, Valentine 39

North Platte St. Patrick's 60, Hershey 39

Osceola 68, Heartland 66

Osmond 50, Winside 28

Palmyra 60, Pawnee City 30

Paxton 60, Sutherland 39

Ralston 52, Schuyler 47

Riverside 70, Spalding Academy 62

Scottsbluff 62, North Platte 54

Silver Lake 51, Giltner 24

St. Mary's 73, West Holt 38

Wahoo 76, Plattsmouth 32

Waverly 39, Hastings 35

Wayne 63, Seward 29

Weeping Water 44, Falls City Sacred Heart 41

Winnebago 64, Omaha Nation 48

Wood River 59, Minden 51

Wynot 53, Walthill 43

Yutan 71, Malcolm 55

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Crawford vs. Hay Springs, ccd.

Elba vs. Santee, ccd.

Nebraska City vs. Ashland-Greenwood, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Columbus 52, Lincoln Southeast 42  

Lincoln Christian 39, Kearney Catholic 35

Lincoln Lutheran 32, Auburn 22

Lincoln North Star 54, Kearney 46

Lincoln Northeast 52, Bellevue East 48

Omaha Christian 39, College View 17

Ashland-Greenwood 57, Omaha Mercy 27

Bishop Neumann 49, Omaha Roncalli 38

David City 43, Madison 19

Deshler 44, Red Cloud 30

Elmwood-Murdock 53, Mead 27

Freeman 50, Johnson-Brock 36

HTRS 53, Falls City 43

Malcolm 57, Yutan 27

Meridian 52, Friend 26

Norfolk at Omaha Northwest

Palmyra 54, Pawnee City 37

Seward 44, Wayne 39

Shelby-Rising City 38, East Butler 26

Wahoo 73, Plattsmouth 29

Waverly 39, Hastings 35

Weeping Water 44, Falls City SH 41

Arthur County 47, Sandhills/Thedford 40

Bellevue West 62, Bennington 44 

Bridgeport 77, Morrill 57

CWC 47, Burwell 36 

Central City 54, Columbus Lakeview 49

Clarkson/Leigh 51, Stanton 26

Creighton 40, Bloomfield 37 

Crofton 56, Norfolk Catholic 36 

Elba 1, Santee 0, fft.

Elgin/PJ 48, Summerland 46 

Garden County 46, Leyton 28

Gering 47, McCook 39

Guardian Angels CC 53, Pierce 25

Hartington CC 44, Battle Creek 30

Hastings SC 41, Grand Island CC 26

Humphrey/LHF 70, Twin River 44

Logan View-SS 63, Boys Town 10 

Medicine Valley 54, Maxwell 41

Mullen 53, Sandhills Valley 30

Nebraska Christian 41, Palmer 15

North Bend Central 59, Howells-Dodge 38 

North Central 41, Valentine 25 

North Platte St. Pat's 41, Hershey 30

Northwest 62, Boone Central 28

Omaha Duchesne 47, Brownell Talbot 27 

Osceola 39, Heartland 27

Osmond 49, Winside 28

Papillion-La Vista South 44, Elkhorn South 34

Ralston 38, Schuyler 34

Ravenna 56, Gibbon 17

Silver Lake 44, Giltner 17 

South Sioux City 59, Sergeant Bluff, Iowa 56

Sutherland 44, Paxton 36

West Holt 49, St. Mary's 43

Wisner-Pilger 58, Laurel-C-C 56, OT

Wood River 69, Minden 50

Wynot 55, Walthill 11

