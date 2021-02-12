Thursday's High School Basketball Scoreboard

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adams Central 65, Lexington 38
Alliance 73, Rapid City Christian, S.D. 61
Arthur County 36, Sandhills/Thedford 27
Auburn 47, Lincoln Lutheran 20
Bloomfield 63, Creighton 53
Bridgeport 69, Morrill 19
Clarkson/Leigh 62, Stanton 57
David City 58, Madison 55
Deshler 52, Red Cloud 9
Elgin Public/Pope John 51, Summerland 47
Falls City 45, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 35
Fort Calhoun 76, Tekamah-Herman 50
Freeman 44, Johnson-Brock 43, OT
Friend 64, Meridian 46
Grand Island Central Catholic 54, Hastings St. Cecilia 26
Grand Island Northwest 39, Boone Central/Newman Grove 32
Guardian Angels 51, Pierce 33
Hartington Cedar Catholic 48, Battle Creek 42
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 66, Twin River 55
Kearney Catholic 57, Lincoln Christian 42
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 79, Wisner-Pilger 66
Lincoln Southeast 83, Columbus 50
Maxwell 54, Medicine Valley 46
McCook 52, Gering 46
Mead 44, Elmwood-Murdock 31
Mullen 73, Sandhills Valley 53
Nebraska Christian 74, Palmer 35
North Bend Central 83, Howells/Dodge 67
North Central 75, Valentine 39
North Platte St. Patrick's 60, Hershey 39
Osceola 68, Heartland 66
Osmond 50, Winside 28
Palmyra 60, Pawnee City 30
Paxton 60, Sutherland 39
Ralston 52, Schuyler 47
Riverside 70, Spalding Academy 62
Scottsbluff 62, North Platte 54
Silver Lake 51, Giltner 24
St. Mary's 73, West Holt 38
Wahoo 76, Plattsmouth 32
Waverly 39, Hastings 35
Wayne 63, Seward 29
Weeping Water 44, Falls City Sacred Heart 41
Winnebago 64, Omaha Nation 48
Wood River 59, Minden 51
Wynot 53, Walthill 43
Yutan 71, Malcolm 55
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Crawford vs. Hay Springs, ccd.
Elba vs. Santee, ccd.
Nebraska City vs. Ashland-Greenwood, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Columbus 52, Lincoln Southeast 42
Lincoln Christian 39, Kearney Catholic 35
Lincoln Lutheran 32, Auburn 22
Lincoln North Star 54, Kearney 46
Lincoln Northeast 52, Bellevue East 48
Omaha Christian 39, College View 17
Ashland-Greenwood 57, Omaha Mercy 27
Bishop Neumann 49, Omaha Roncalli 38
David City 43, Madison 19
Deshler 44, Red Cloud 30
Elmwood-Murdock 53, Mead 27
Freeman 50, Johnson-Brock 36
HTRS 53, Falls City 43
Malcolm 57, Yutan 27
Meridian 52, Friend 26
Norfolk at Omaha Northwest
Palmyra 54, Pawnee City 37
Seward 44, Wayne 39
Shelby-Rising City 38, East Butler 26
Wahoo 73, Plattsmouth 29
Waverly 39, Hastings 35
Weeping Water 44, Falls City SH 41
Arthur County 47, Sandhills/Thedford 40
Bellevue West 62, Bennington 44
Bridgeport 77, Morrill 57
CWC 47, Burwell 36
Central City 54, Columbus Lakeview 49
Clarkson/Leigh 51, Stanton 26
Creighton 40, Bloomfield 37
Crofton 56, Norfolk Catholic 36
Elba 1, Santee 0, fft.
Elgin/PJ 48, Summerland 46
Garden County 46, Leyton 28
Gering 47, McCook 39
Guardian Angels CC 53, Pierce 25
Hartington CC 44, Battle Creek 30
Hastings SC 41, Grand Island CC 26
Humphrey/LHF 70, Twin River 44
Logan View-SS 63, Boys Town 10
Medicine Valley 54, Maxwell 41
Mullen 53, Sandhills Valley 30
Nebraska Christian 41, Palmer 15
North Bend Central 59, Howells-Dodge 38
North Central 41, Valentine 25
North Platte St. Pat's 41, Hershey 30
Northwest 62, Boone Central 28
Omaha Duchesne 47, Brownell Talbot 27
Osceola 39, Heartland 27
Osmond 49, Winside 28
Papillion-La Vista South 44, Elkhorn South 34
Ralston 38, Schuyler 34
Ravenna 56, Gibbon 17
Silver Lake 44, Giltner 17
South Sioux City 59, Sergeant Bluff, Iowa 56
Sutherland 44, Paxton 36
West Holt 49, St. Mary's 43
Wisner-Pilger 58, Laurel-C-C 56, OT
Wood River 69, Minden 50
Wynot 55, Walthill 11