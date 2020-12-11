Thursday's High School Basketball Scoreboard

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bayard 71, Creek Valley 34
Beatrice 68, Crete 31
Bellevue West 79, Papillion-LaVista 52
Boone Central/Newman Grove 73, Central City 71
Centennial 53, Sandy Creek 17
Central Valley 48, Fullerton 40
Clarkson/Leigh 61, Winside 19
Crofton 49, Boyd County 40
Franklin 38, Harvard 36
Gering 54, Mitchell 41
Goodland, Kan. 64, McCook 59
Humphrey St. Francis 77, Riverside 54
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 46, Howells/Dodge 32
Louisville 46, Nebraska City 45
Lutheran High Northeast 57, Pender 35
Mullen 43, Hyannis 16
North Bend Central 63, West Point-Beemer 31
North Platte St. Patrick's 55, Maxwell 29
Omaha North 65, Columbus 38
Omaha Roncalli 80, Boys Town 37
Osceola 51, East Butler 25
Ponca 66, Randolph 44
Shelton 54, Wilcox-Hildreth 27
Southern Valley 41, Gothenburg 28
St. Paul 61, Wood River 29
Superior 41, Blue Hill 23
Twin River 50, Battle Creek 40
Wahoo 66, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 58
Wallace 19, Sandhills/Thedford 9
Wilber-Clatonia 58, Raymond Central 36
Wynot 42, Guardian Angels 35
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
College View Academy vs. Lewiston, ppd.
Johnson County Central vs. Syracuse, ppd.
North Central vs. CWC, ppd.
Ralston vs. Elkhorn Mount Michael, ppd.
Waverly vs. York, ppd.
Winnebago vs. Omaha Nation, ppd. to Feb 11th.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Battle Creek 61, Twin River 22
Bayard 54, Creek Valley 10
Bellevue West 62, Papillion-LaVista 54
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City, Iowa 44, South Sioux City 35
Boone Central/Newman Grove 36, Central City 33
CWC 45, North Central 41
Centennial 53, Sandy Creek 17
Clarkson/Leigh 62, Winside 21
Columbus 54, Omaha North 23
Crete 39, Beatrice 37
Crofton 52, Boyd County 6
East Butler 62, Osceola 40
Exeter/Milligan 35, Dorchester 17
Franklin 32, Harvard 27
Fullerton 51, Central Valley 30
Goodland, Kan. 65, McCook 45
Gothenburg 50, Southern Valley 32
Guardian Angels 56, Wynot 39
Humphrey St. Francis 77, Riverside 54
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 48, Howells/Dodge 44
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 44, Yutan 40
Louisville 61, Nebraska City 59
Mitchell 50, Gering 43
Mullen 85, Hyannis 6
North Bend Central 63, West Point-Beemer 38
North Platte St. Patrick's 48, Maxwell 28
Ord 58, Ravenna 39
Pender 48, Lutheran High Northeast 43
Platteview 51, Omaha Mercy 38
Ponca 55, Randolph 20
Sandhills/Thedford 47, Wallace 19
Shelton 34, Wilcox-Hildreth 26
Superior 41, Blue Hill 23
Syracuse 60, Johnson County Central 15
Wilber-Clatonia 34, Raymond Central 23
Wood River 51, St. Paul 40
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
College View Academy vs. Lewiston, ppd.
Waverly vs. York, ppd. to Jan 4th.
Winnebago vs. Omaha Nation, ppd. to Feb 11th.