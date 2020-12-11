Thursday's High School Basketball Scoreboard

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bayard 71, Creek Valley 34

Beatrice 68, Crete 31

Bellevue West 79, Papillion-LaVista 52

Boone Central/Newman Grove 73, Central City 71

Centennial 53, Sandy Creek 17

Central Valley 48, Fullerton 40

Clarkson/Leigh 61, Winside 19

Crofton 49, Boyd County 40

Franklin 38, Harvard 36

Gering 54, Mitchell 41

Goodland, Kan. 64, McCook 59

Humphrey St. Francis 77, Riverside 54

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 46, Howells/Dodge 32

Louisville 46, Nebraska City 45

Lutheran High Northeast 57, Pender 35

Mullen 43, Hyannis 16

North Bend Central 63, West Point-Beemer 31

North Platte St. Patrick's 55, Maxwell 29

Omaha North 65, Columbus 38

Omaha Roncalli 80, Boys Town 37

Osceola 51, East Butler 25

Ponca 66, Randolph 44

Shelton 54, Wilcox-Hildreth 27

Southern Valley 41, Gothenburg 28

St. Paul 61, Wood River 29

Superior 41, Blue Hill 23

Twin River 50, Battle Creek 40

Wahoo 66, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 58

Wallace 19, Sandhills/Thedford 9

Wilber-Clatonia 58, Raymond Central 36

Wynot 42, Guardian Angels 35

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

College View Academy vs. Lewiston, ppd.

Johnson County Central vs. Syracuse, ppd.

North Central vs. CWC, ppd.

Ralston vs. Elkhorn Mount Michael, ppd.

Waverly vs. York, ppd.

Winnebago vs. Omaha Nation, ppd. to Feb 11th.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Battle Creek 61, Twin River 22

Bayard 54, Creek Valley 10

Bellevue West 62, Papillion-LaVista 54

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City, Iowa 44, South Sioux City 35

Boone Central/Newman Grove 36, Central City 33

CWC 45, North Central 41

Centennial 53, Sandy Creek 17

Clarkson/Leigh 62, Winside 21

Columbus 54, Omaha North 23

Crete 39, Beatrice 37

Crofton 52, Boyd County 6

East Butler 62, Osceola 40

Exeter/Milligan 35, Dorchester 17

Franklin 32, Harvard 27

Fullerton 51, Central Valley 30

Goodland, Kan. 65, McCook 45

Gothenburg 50, Southern Valley 32

Guardian Angels 56, Wynot 39

Humphrey St. Francis 77, Riverside 54

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 48, Howells/Dodge 44

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 44, Yutan 40

Louisville 61, Nebraska City 59

Mitchell 50, Gering 43

Mullen 85, Hyannis 6

North Bend Central 63, West Point-Beemer 38

North Platte St. Patrick's 48, Maxwell 28

Ord 58, Ravenna 39

Pender 48, Lutheran High Northeast 43

Platteview 51, Omaha Mercy 38

Ponca 55, Randolph 20

Sandhills/Thedford 47, Wallace 19

Shelton 34, Wilcox-Hildreth 26

Superior 41, Blue Hill 23

Syracuse 60, Johnson County Central 15

Wilber-Clatonia 34, Raymond Central 23

Wood River 51, St. Paul 40

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

College View Academy vs. Lewiston, ppd.

Waverly vs. York, ppd. to Jan 4th.

Winnebago vs. Omaha Nation, ppd. to Feb 11th.

